Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m
Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
Bitcoin exposure or fiat disguise? Treasury firms divide the crypto community
Bitcoin treasury companies — entities that accumulate the digital asset (usually through borrowed assets) — offer clients indirect exposure through their stock. Some believe that these companies bring Bitcoin to Wall Street. Others think that these treasury companies are doing…
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop
The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes
The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally
After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility. #partnercontent
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025
LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated
PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million
Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation
The CARF regulation, which brings crypto under global tax reporting standards akin to traditional finance, marks a crucial turning point.
Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys
The nascent real-world tokenized assets track prices but do not provide investors the same legal rights as holding the underlying instruments.
