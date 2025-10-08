MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
XRP Price Teeters at $2.86 – Traders Brace for Explosive Move
XRP’s price hovered at $2.86 on Oct. 8, 2025, with a market capitalization of $171 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $6 billion. The intraday price range remained narrow between $2.85 and $2.91, suggesting a consolidating market environment. XRP Chart Outlook and Price Prediction XRP’s 1-hour chart reflects a short-term stabilization in price action […]
XRP
$2.371
-2.12%
MOVE
$0.0805
+0.49%
OCT
$0.05256
+3.79%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:13
Compartir
Satoshi’s $100B+ dormant Bitcoin stash: What happens if it finally moves
Satoshi’s $100-billion Bitcoin hoard remains untouched. In case it enters the market, it might have unexpected outcomes. Bitcoin was created in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, whose identity remains unknown. Between 2009 and 2011, Satoshi mined an estimated 1.1 million-1.5 million BTC — now worth over $100 billion — which has never been moved.Satoshi’s massive Bitcoin (BTC) holdings were mined in Bitcoin’s early days, when competition was low and mining was easy. Their long silence has fueled speculation. Some believe the private keys are lost, while others see it as a deliberate decision to uphold Bitcoin’s ideals or avoid market disruption.Read more
1
$0.003629
+5.83%
BTC
$111,137.24
-1.21%
NOW
$0.00376
-8.29%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:12
Compartir
Analyst Identifies a Bitcoin Weekly Breakout, Where’s BTC Headed?
Well-known market analyst Jelle has identified a weekly breakout for Bitcoin (BTC), raising the possibility of another leg up. This observation comes when the price action of Bitcoin is on a positive upward trend, albeit with some fluctuations.Visit Website
BTC
$111,137.24
-1.21%
WELL
$0.0000922
+12.30%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:09
Compartir
Is This the Perfect ETH Buy Zone? Watch This Level as Ethereum Price Dips by 4%
ETH drops 4% to $4,500. Analysts flag key support levels, breakout patterns, and warning zones as traders watch for next move.
ETH
$3,816.42
+0.14%
4
$0.10593
+28.57%
MOVE
$0.0805
+0.49%
Compartir
CryptoPotato
2025/10/09 00:05
Compartir
200 Million Dollars to Save $TRUMP: Mission Impossible?
The memecoin $TRUMP, in free fall by 90%, is betting everything on a record fundraising of 200 million dollars to avoid collapse. Between hopes of a rebound and risks of failure, can this crypto poker move save the token linked to Donald Trump? #Trump #memecoin #crypto L’article 200 Million Dollars to Save $TRUMP: Mission Impossible? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
TRUMP
$5.919
+4.28%
MISSION
$0.00000952
-0.10%
MEMECOIN
$0.00071
-10.21%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:05
Compartir
Burn, Earn, and Hug Your Bags: Why Milk and Mocha ($HUGS) Could Redefine Meme Coins
Meme coins are often seen as short-term hype tokens that ride internet culture. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed how far this model can go, with values climbing into the billions before cooling down. Yet the sector is littered with projects that never last. Out of thousands of meme coins launched, only a small number manage [...] The post Burn, Earn, and Hug Your Bags: Why Milk and Mocha ($HUGS) Could Redefine Meme Coins appeared first on Blockonomi.
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
MILK
$0.03529
+10.80%
MEME
$0.001665
+8.25%
Compartir
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 00:00
Compartir
BlockDAG vs Snorter vs BlockchainFX — Which Crypto Presale Has the Clearer Path to 1000% ROI?
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-vs-snorter-vs-blockchainfx-which-crypto-presale-has-the-clearer-path-to-1000-roi/
COM
$0.009992
+2.98%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:00
Compartir
Fed Minutes to Reveal Insights on Rate Cut Path Amid Ongoing Shutdown
TLDR Fed’s September rate cut decision will be analyzed in upcoming minutes. Analysts expect Fed Minutes to highlight division between hawks and doves. Market pricing shows a 25 bps rate cut expected in October and December. USD may weaken if Minutes confirm dovish Fed outlook amid shutdown risks. The Federal Reserve’s September 16-17 meeting Minutes [...] The post Fed Minutes to Reveal Insights on Rate Cut Path Amid Ongoing Shutdown appeared first on CoinCentral.
MAY
$0.02889
-1.09%
Compartir
Coincentral
2025/10/08 23:52
Compartir
Top 5 ETH Tokens to Invest in as Ethereum Outpaces Solana in Inflows
Ethereum is once again proving its dominance. ETH has attracted more capital than Solana because institutional inflows have risen substantially.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ETH
$3,816.42
+0.14%
MORE
$0.02509
-3.90%
Compartir
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 23:36
Compartir
6D Phase Space Reconstruction: MENT-Flow Validation on Complex High-Dimensional Distributions
This article validates MENT-Flow for 6D phase space reconstruction using complex Gaussian mixture and "rings" distributions from random 1D projections.
SPACE
$0.1522
+7.18%
FLOW
$0.2745
+3.00%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 23:00
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek