MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
BMW stock drops 8.5% in Europe after 2025 earnings outlook downgrade
BMW stock collapsed by 8.5% on Wednesday in Europe’s market close after the Munich-based automaker slashed its 2025 earnings outlook, according to data from Google Finance. The company said delays in customs refunds from the U.S. and Germany and ongoing weakness in China forced it to change guidance, shaking investor confidence in one of Germany’s […]
FINANCE
$0.000782
-24.66%
U
$0.007149
-15.12%
CHANGE
$0.00153169
+3.11%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 00:11
Compartir
Uniswap (UNI) introduces “The Compact” to power seamless cross-chain interoperability
Uniswap Labs has unveiled a new system to make cross-chain interactions secure and frictionless. The Compact introduces a shared mechanism to inhibit fragmentation across decentralized platforms. The new feature could change how assets and projects interact in the blockchain industry. Uniswap Labs has revealed a key move towards solving one of the main challenges in […] The post Uniswap (UNI) introduces “The Compact” to power seamless cross-chain interoperability appeared first on CoinJournal.
UNI
$6.027
+3.36%
CROSS
$0.13527
-4.78%
CHANGE
$0.00153169
+3.11%
Compartir
Coin Journal
2025/10/09 00:09
Compartir
Why S&P Global’s new crypto-equity index may outpace tokenized ETFs
Tokenized stocks has grown over 150% in the past month, mostly on Solana.
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
P
$0.10373
-2.82%
INDEX
$0.865
-4.94%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 00:00
Compartir
Faraday Rotation and Depth: Measuring Galactic Magnetic Fields with Radio Polarization
It defines Faraday Depth in terms of electron density and line-of-sight magnetic field, and introduces Faraday Synthesis as the process used to recover the Faraday Spectrum
LINE
$0.0000374
-15.00%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 00:00
Compartir
DDC raises $124m at premium to drive Bitcoin treasury ambition
DDC Enterprise has raised $124 million at a share price representing a 16% premium, a pricing signal that demonstrates strong investor confidence in its unique model and the long-term value of its Bitcoin treasury strategy. According to a press release…
Compartir
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 23:48
Compartir
Leveraging Normalizing Flows for Conservative 6D Beam Reconstruction: Conclusions and Extensions
This conclusion validates MENT-Flow as a promising approach for 6D phase space tomography, demonstrating its ability to leverage entropic regularization for incorporating prior information.
BEAM
$0.03652
+9.37%
FLOW
$0.2745
+3.00%
SPACE
$0.1522
+7.18%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 23:15
Compartir
Improving OCT Diagnostic Accuracy with NFL/Post-NFL Bright Correction
In order to increase glaucoma detection and diagnostic repeatability, this study assesses retinal nerve fiber layer (NFL) reflectance metrics obtained from optical coherence tomography (OCT). We evaluated how subretinal reference layers, attenuation coefficients, and picture quality affected reflectance normalization using the Neutral Density Filter (NDF) and Functional and Structural OCT (FSOCT) datasets.
OCT
$0.05256
+3.79%
ORDER
$0.2169
-9.70%
LAYER
$0.2828
-3.18%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 22:00
Compartir
Advancing Glaucoma Diagnostics with Functional and Structural OCT Imaging
In order to determine the most trustworthy reference for normalizing Nerve Fiber Layer (NFL) reflectance in Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), a crucial indicator for early glaucoma identification, this work does a thorough examination. The study examines various normalization metrics using two different cohorts: a clinical dataset (FSOCT) comprising normal, preperimetric glaucoma, and perimetric glaucoma eyes, and a controlled experiment using Neutral Density Filters (NDF) to imitate signal attenuation.
OCT
$0.05256
+3.79%
ORDER
$0.2169
-9.70%
LAYER
$0.2828
-3.18%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 21:00
Compartir
How Far Would You Go To Hide Data? Decentralised Corruption vs The New Internet
Combining the basic phone accessibility of USSD with the immutable, encrypted ledger of a blockchain creates a secure system that provides the highest level of data protection technology for low-stress, high-impact situations, such as election voting.
FAR
$0.000287
-7.71%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 19:40
Compartir
New Eye-Scan Breakthrough Could Make Glaucoma Detection More Reliable
This study examines the validity of retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) reflectance metrics for glaucoma assessment using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (OCT). To assess the impact of optical attenuation, we compared several normalization strategies, such as pigment epithelium complex (PPEC), Post-NFL-Mean, and a novel Post-NFL-Bright method that selects the top 50% of high-intensity pixels.
MORE
$0.02509
-3.90%
LAYER
$0.2828
-3.18%
OCT
$0.05256
+3.79%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/08 19:00
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek