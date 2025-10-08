2025-10-12 Sunday

Bitmine Immersion Faces Criticism from Kerrisdale Capital for Unsustainable Strategy

Bitmine Immersion Faces Criticism from Kerrisdale Capital for Unsustainable Strategy

TLDR Kerrisdale believes Bitmine’s share issuance strategy is unsustainable. Bitmine’s stock has dropped from $100 to $58 amid shrinking market premiums. Over 150 companies are competing in crypto treasury offerings, challenging Bitmine. Kerrisdale advises investors to buy ETH directly instead of through Bitmine stock. Kerrisdale Capital has targeted Bitmine Immersion (BMNR), the digital asset treasury [...] The post Bitmine Immersion Faces Criticism from Kerrisdale Capital for Unsustainable Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$3,817.07+0.16%
Coincentral2025/10/09 00:42
Why Is Trump Silent On The Bitcoin Reserve? BPI Director Explains

Why Is Trump Silent On The Bitcoin Reserve? BPI Director Explains

The Bitcoin Policy Institute’s executive director, Matthew Pines, says the Trump administration’s silence on a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) is calculated, not complacent. In a new interview with Natalie Brunell, he argues Washington is deliberately studying how to graft Bitcoin—“digital gold”—onto the dollar system while geopolitical and financial conditions ripen. “Chekhov’s gun has been put […]
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.919+4.28%
Saber Protocol Token
SBR$0.0007914-1.30%
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 00:30
Pundit Says XRP Price Can Easily Hit $1,000 If This Happens

Pundit Says XRP Price Can Easily Hit $1,000 If This Happens

Crypto expert BarriC has shared a bold view about the future of the XRP price. He believes that it could rise to $1,000 or even higher if it reaches full global use by banks and financial institutions. BarriC says the world has never seen what happens when a digital asset is used on a massive scale by traditional finance. According to him, this level of use could set XRP apart from all other cryptocurrencies. XRP Price Poised For Historic Gains Amid Global Bank Adoption BarriC predicts that the XRP price has the potential to reach record-breaking levels once banks and financial firms worldwide begin to adopt the cryptocurrency on a daily basis. If banks move money through XRP on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, the amount of value flowing through the network could be substantial. BarriC believes this could be in the range of millions, billions, or even trillions of dollars over time. Related Reading: Pundit Predicts Potential XRP Price Rally From $3-$1,000 As It Replicates This Move From 2017-2018 He explains that no other cryptocurrency has reached this level of real-world use before, which makes XRP’s case very different from past market cycles. BarriC says that when global financial institutions begin using XRP for regular transactions, it will no longer behave like most digital assets. It could then become a key part of how money moves worldwide, and such growth could naturally lead to XRP prices that surpass what the market has seen before. BarriC’s analysis suggests that the real turning point could come from trust and utility in XRP. As more institutions rely on the network for fast and inexpensive transfers, confidence in the asset is likely to grow significantly. The demand would likely reduce selling pressure and increase the token’s value over time, which, according to BarriC, is when XRP could start to climb toward its predicted $1,000 mark. XRP Breaking The Traditional Cycle And Entering Uncharted Territory BarriC also believes that XRP will eventually diverge from Bitcoin’s typical four-year market cycle. He says XRP could move in its own direction once banks widely use it. In his view, the cryptocurrency would no longer need to follow Bitcoin’s ups and downs because it would have its own strong use case. This independence could allow the price to move much higher and stay stable even when other coins face downturns. Related Reading: Cardano Price To Hit $7.82 This Bull Run — Analyst Says It’s ‘On Track To Meet Targets’ He describes this possible phase as “uncharted territory” for XRP, as it would be the first time a cryptocurrency reaches that level of adoption and the network becomes a significant part of the global payment system. BarriC expects that once this shift happens, XRP could rise far beyond previous highs, possibly reaching $100, $1,000, or more. The overall analysis by BarriC paints a very hopeful picture for the XRP price. The digital asset may become one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies on the market if the $ 1,000 price prediction comes to fruition. Featured image created with Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
XRP
XRP$2.3705-2.15%
1
1$0.003637+6.06%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000603-0.98%
NewsBTC2025/10/09 00:30
Render (RENDER) October 2025: Can AI Hype Fuel Another Rally?

Render (RENDER) October 2025: Can AI Hype Fuel Another Rally?

Render (RENDER), a leading token in AI and GPU rendering, has gained significant momentum with demand for decentralized compute power continuing to increase. With investor interest in AI-related projects on the rise, investors are keenly observing if this momentum could propel another rally for the altcoin in October 2025. The altcoin currently holds a market […]
Render
RENDER$2.387-3.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0771-3.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.94-1.78%
Tronweekly2025/10/09 00:30
Why is crypto market down today? Govt shutdown puts pressure

Why is crypto market down today? Govt shutdown puts pressure

The post Why is crypto market down today? Govt shutdown puts pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is down, and Bitcoin has retreated from all-time highs as macro pressure weighs on investor sentiment. Summary The crypto market is down, with Bitcoin retreating from its ATH Macro uncertainty amid the government shutdown is causing concern Traders are looking at the Fed’s moves as investors lose faith in the dollar Crypto markets dipped on Wednesday, Oct. 8, as investors grew concerned about mounting macro uncertainty. The protracted government shutdown, mixed signals from the Federal Reserve, and delayed economic data continue to weigh on sentiment. Bitcoin (BTC) fell from its Oct. 6 all-time high of $126,198.07 and is now trading below $123,000. Pullbacks after big rallies are normal as traders take profits and overleveraged positions are cleared. Still, most major altcoins are seeing even larger losses as macroeconomic uncertainty continues to hurt sentiment. With the U.S. federal government shutdown entering its second week, releases of key economic figures are on hold. This includes reports on inflation, employment, and consumer sentiment, data that are crucial for gauging the Fed’s rate-cut path and that, in their absence, contribute to broader uncertainty. Why is the crypto market down today? Crypto markets are highly sensitive to Fed policy expectations. Without fresh economic data, it is difficult for markets to assess the direction of interest rates and how much liquidity will flow toward Bitcoin and altcoins. Even so, there may be a silver lining. Gold is performing very well. The precious metal has surged since the shutdown, surpassing $4,000 per ounce. Kevin Rusher, founder of RWA lending firm RAAC, told crypto.news that gold’s rally is a clear sign that investors are losing faith in the dollar. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has similarly suggested that uncertainty may benefit crypto: “Gold is at record highs and the appreciation in other dollar substitutes — to…
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009992+2.98%
Aethir
ATH$0.04208-6.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:28
Bitcoin und Ethereum verdrängen durch institutionelle Investoren Altcoins

Bitcoin und Ethereum verdrängen durch institutionelle Investoren Altcoins

Der Kryptomarkt verändert sich spürbar – Kapital fließt in stabile Coins wie Bitcoin und Ethereum. Viele Altcoins verlieren dagegen an Bedeutung, weil ihnen klare Nutzung fehlt. Institutionelle Investoren bestimmen zunehmend, wohin das Geld fließt. Lange Zeit galt die Krypto-Welt als Spielplatz für Spekulationen. Doch das Blatt wendet sich: Immer mehr Geld fließt in bewährte Projekte […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 00:03
North Dakota plans to launch stablecoin 'Roughrider Coin' next year

North Dakota plans to launch stablecoin 'Roughrider Coin' next year

PANews reported on October 8th that Bloomberg News reported that North Dakota plans to launch a stablecoin, "Roughrider Coin," in 2026. The state may become the second US state to issue a state-level stablecoin, following Wyoming. The stablecoin will reportedly be fully backed by US dollars and initially used for financial transactions such as loan originations, overnight borrowing, and construction financing between banks and credit unions within the state. The issuance will be led by the Bank of North Dakota and partnered with Fiserv, which will leverage the technology platforms of Paxos and Circle.
MAY
MAY$0.02885-1.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000087-8.42%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13631-7.62%
PANews2025/10/09 00:01
Monad posts hint at token airdrop

Monad posts hint at token airdrop

PANews reported on October 8th that Monad posted an airdrop announcement on its official X account: "Airdrop claims loading (98% complete)." Previously, Monad had stated in a post that it might launch its mainnet this year.
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002381-1.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00871+2.59%
PANews2025/10/08 23:58
IMF chief: Fed may need to cut rates further

IMF chief: Fed may need to cut rates further

PANews reported on October 8th that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva indicated the Federal Reserve may need to cut interest rates further. The US dollar index (DXY) reportedly reached 99, the first time since early August, up 0.42% on the day.
MAY
MAY$0.02885-1.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.865-4.94%
PANews2025/10/08 23:55
Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025? Why $HUGS Could Be the Next Shiba or Dogecoin

Best Meme Coin to Buy in 2025? Why $HUGS Could Be the Next Shiba or Dogecoin

$HUGS is quickly emerging as the best meme coin to buy in 2025. With staking, viral rewards, and a 40-stage presale, it could be the next Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. Here's why Gen Z is already stacking.
Memecoin
MEME$0.001663+8.12%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-3.58%
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 23:55
