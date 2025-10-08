DeFi Protocol Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches $17M In Funding

In a year where many early-stage crypto projects have struggled to sustain investor attention, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to build steady traction. The Ethereum-based DeFi protocol has passed several key milestones simultaneously, growing its funding base, expanding its community, and progressing its product development roadmap. As Stage 6 of its presale surpasses the halfway mark, Mutuum Finance is now closing in on a $17 million funding total, underscoring the strong market interest in its structured, utility-driven approach. A Structured Presale Model With Clear Upside Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025, starting at $0.01 during Phase 1. Each subsequent stage has featured an approximate 20% price increase, rewarding early participants and creating a sense of urgency for newcomers. After five completed phases, MUTM now trades at $0.035 in Stage 6, representing a 250% increase for initial backers. To date, the presale has raised over $16.9 million, allocated more than 750 million tokens, and onboarded 16,800 holders. Importantly, Stage 6 is already more than 55% sold, with Stage 7 priced at $0.04 and the final listing price set at $0.06. This pricing structure gives early participants from Phase 1 the potential for up to 600% appreciation, while even new entrants at current levels still stand to nearly 2x their MUTM value by listing. This tiered pricing model is significant because it builds predictable appreciation directly into the presale structure. Rather than relying solely on market speculation, each phase establishes a transparent price floor, helping to maintain momentum as more investors join. A Growing Community and Transparent Dashboard Beyond the numbers, Mutuum Finance has built strong transparency features into its presale process. A live dashboard allows participants to track allocations and potential returns in real time, while a Top 50 leaderboard rewards the largest contributors with bonus token allocations at launch. This gamified approach not only encourages deeper participation but also adds a layer of accountability rarely seen in early-stage token sales. The community has also been engaged through incentive programs. To reward early supporters, the team launched a $100,000 giveaway, selecting 10 winners to receive $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. Initiatives like these have helped strengthen community loyalty and expand visibility without relying on aggressive hype tactics. According to a recent statement from the Mutuum Finance team on X (formerly Twitter), the first version of its lending and borrowing protocol is currently under active development, with deployment to the Sepolia Testnet scheduled for Q4 2025. The initial release will include key modules such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken (interest-bearing receipts), Debt Token, Liquidator Bot, and other essential components for credit markets. ETH and USDT will serve as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This alignment of fundraising with concrete technical milestones has added weight to investor confidence, showing that the project is executing in parallel with its capital raise. Utility and Roadmap Outlook Mutuum Finance is not positioning itself as a meme or general-purpose chain. It is a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, built on Ethereum and designed so that every supply, borrow, or platform action feeds directly back into MUTM token demand. Its dual lending markets form the backbone of this utility. Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pools will support mainstream assets like ETH and stablecoins, enabling users to deposit liquidity and earn yield while borrowers access instant credit. Alongside these, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated agreements will support less liquid or riskier tokens without compromising the system’s overall solvency. This dual approach provides both scalability and flexibility—critical for attracting a wide range of users from institutional participants to DeFi power users. All loans on the protocol will be overcollateralized, governed by strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) thresholds to ensure system solvency even during volatile market swings. Borrowers will be able to choose between variable rates, which adjust dynamically based on liquidity utilization, and stable rates, which lock in borrowing costs at a premium. For pricing integrity, Mutuum Finance plans to implement a multi-layer oracle system that includes Chainlink feeds, fallback data sources, aggregated inputs, and DEX time-weighted pricing. This ensures reliable price data and prevents manipulation or stale feeds from triggering unfair liquidations—an essential component for any serious lending protocol. A DeFi Contender to Watch Mutuum Finance has already passed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the stronger audited protocols in its category. In addition, a $50,000 bug bounty program incentivizes third-party developers to stress-test the system before mainnet launch. As Stage 6 passes the halfway mark and total funding approaches $17 million, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the most closely watched DeFi tokens under $0.05 heading into late 2025. Its structured presale, transparent growth model, and active development roadmap give it a credibility edge in a crowded market. While the ultimate test will come post-listing, the combination of strong fundraising, clear utility, and early product delivery suggests that MUTM is entering the final phases of its presale with significant momentum—and growing attention from both retail investors and DeFi participants.

