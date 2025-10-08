2025-10-12 Sunday

Meteora Details Tokenomics for Upcoming MET Launch

Meteora Details Tokenomics for Upcoming MET Launch

The post Meteora Details Tokenomics for Upcoming MET Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Part of the project’s long-planned post-FTX comeback, the token will have 20% of its circulating supply allocated to former Mercurial stakeholders. Meteora, a decentralized liquidity protocol, has unveiled tokenomics for its upcoming token, MET. The MET token generation event (TGE), scheduled for Oct. 23, is part of the team’s broader “Phoenix Rising Plan,” marking what it describes as a clean start after its rebrand from Mercurial, a long-planned move made to distance itself from the collapse of FTX. In a blog post on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Meteora team unveiled its so-called “Liquidity Generation Event,” which turns all early supporters and partners into liquid holders of the platform’s token. In the disclosed tokenomics, the team noted that there are no vesting periods or gradual unlocks for holders, meaning all circulating tokens will be liquid at launch. MET token allocation. Source: Meteora Almost half of MET’s total supply, around 48%, will be circulating at launch. Out of that, about 20% will go to holders of the old Mercurial token (MER), 15% will go to Meteora users through a liquidity incentive program, and smaller shares of 3% each will be set aside for Jupiter stakers, launchpads, and market makers, along with 2% for off-chain contributors and another 2% for the M3M3 community. The remaining 52% of tokens will be non-circulating, with 34% kept in the Meteora ecosystem reserve and 18% allocated to the team, with both allocations vested over six years. No Token Sale at Launch Meteora is also introducing the Liquidity Distributor, which it describes as a “new way to distribute airdrops.” As the team explained, around 10% of the circulating supply will be distributed as liquidity positions instead of standard airdrops, letting holders earn trading fees while providing liquidity. MET token release schedule. Source: Meteora The team stressed that there’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:43
Bitcoin Price Surges Past $124,000 After Minor Pullback

Bitcoin Price Surges Past $124,000 After Minor Pullback

The post Bitcoin Price Surges Past $124,000 After Minor Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is pushing above $124,000 after touching the mid-$120,000’s in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin hit record highs above $126,000 earlier this week, but it seems investors took some profits and a strengthening U.S. dollar challenged the so-called “debasement-trade” flows. At the time of writing, bitcoin is trading at $123,962. Many investors have started to use bitcoin as a hedge against a potential devaluation of the dollar, known in trading circles as “debasement trades.” The surge earlier in the week was fueled by heavy inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) and speculative bets on fiat currency weakness amid a prolonged U.S. government shutdown. According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, BlackRock’s IBIT led all ETFs in weekly inflows with $3.5 billion, accounting for 10% of total ETF net flows. All 11 original spot Bitcoin ETFs also saw inflows, showing a strong demand for Bitcoin ETFs. Launched only 21 months ago, IBIT is approaching $100 billion in assets under management, making it BlackRock’s most profitable fund — surpassing even products that have been around for over 20 years. However, uncertainty around the ongoing government shutdown — now in its second week — and the delay of key economic data has prompted some investors to seek safer assets, temporarily weighing on Bitcoin’s appeal.  Will bitcoin go higher? Analysts say the recent correction, which brought Bitcoin down to the rough $122,000 range, is healthy and may set the stage for further gains.  Support currently holds near $120,000, while resistance is seen around $135,000. “Overall, dips are for buying,” noted market analyst Mags on X. Onchain data reinforces strong buying momentum. Glassnode reports that Bitcoin’s relative strength index rose from 44 to 66 over the past week, signaling growing market confidence.  The ongoing U.S. fiscal impasse may be further fueling demand for perceived safe-haven assets.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:42
Bitcoin Holders Skeptical of Venturing into Decentralized Finance

Bitcoin Holders Skeptical of Venturing into Decentralized Finance

The post Bitcoin Holders Skeptical of Venturing into Decentralized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent survey paints a complex picture of Bitcoin holders’ willingness to participate in the burgeoning sector of decentralized finance associated with Bitcoin (BTCFi). Although BTCFi is recognized for its potential to enhance the utility of Bitcoin, it remains largely unexplored by a vast majority of holders. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Holders Skeptical of Venturing into Decentralized Finance Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-holders-skeptical-of-venturing-into-decentralized-finance
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:39
Sorare moves to Solana blockchain

Sorare moves to Solana blockchain

The post Sorare moves to Solana blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sorare, a fantasy sports platform, is migrating its ecosystem to the Solana blockchain. The move aims to enhance transaction speed, composability, and interoperability for Sorare’s users. Sorare, a fantasy sports platform, today announced its migration to the Solana blockchain to enhance transaction speed and composability across its gaming ecosystem. The move positions Sorare among several projects that have recently migrated to Solana for its low-latency infrastructure and DeFi integration capabilities. Sorare said the transition will help reach more users, improve performance, and enable new partnerships and utilities across its gaming ecosystem. Solana has attracted multiple project migrations in recent months, with platforms emphasizing the network’s hardware-accelerated capabilities for handling high-demand applications. The blockchain’s ecosystem has expanded through integrations with privacy-focused tools and multichain transfer protocols. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sorare-moves-to-solana-blockchain/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:16
5 Reasons Why ZA Miner is the Leading Blockchain Mining Platform on the Market?

5 Reasons Why ZA Miner is the Leading Blockchain Mining Platform on the Market?

The post 5 Reasons Why ZA Miner is the Leading Blockchain Mining Platform on the Market? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The concept of blockchain mining is going through a massive evolution, especially since blockchain halving and the rising crypto prices have made traditional mining too expensive. However, despite the issues the market is facing, ZA Miner has managed to push through, offering users a unique blend of services that make it one of the best crypto mining platforms on the market. It is important to explore the core of these reasons, as they define how the ecosystem around ZA Miner makes mining better. Reason 1: Embracing Simplicity The first factor that stands out when it comes to ZA Miner is how simple it is to use. Its approach to embracing simplicity has been very well received. Not only does the platform remove the need for users to handle anything hardware-related, but the interface is also easy to navigate. Just sign up, buy a contract, and get started. That is all it takes to begin using the platform. This level of simplicity is unique, and it makes ZA Miner special in multiple ways. Reason 2: Multiple Contracts The second factor to consider is the presence of more than one contract. For users wanting to dive into Dogecoin mining for a limited time, there is a suitable contract available. For users who want to engage in Bitcoin mining fully, there is a supreme version of the contract that offers regular rewards. ZA Miner hasn’t limited itself in any way, as it focuses on delivering to users the complete bouquet of services, which in many cases is rare. Reason 3: Green Mining Green mining is the need of the hour since energy costs and the harm they cause to the environment are real concerns. ZA Miner tackles this issue from all fronts. From the technical side, it implements energy-efficient hardware, and from the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:12
Are Hirono Dolls The New Labubu? What To Know About Pop Mart’s Latest Hit.

Are Hirono Dolls The New Labubu? What To Know About Pop Mart’s Latest Hit.

The post Are Hirono Dolls The New Labubu? What To Know About Pop Mart’s Latest Hit. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Labubu dolls are suddenly more available than they’ve been in months as retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart list verified versions of the toy for affordable prices in a sign shoppers’ insatiable appetites may be curbing, but another Pop Mart doll is poised to take center stage. An orange Miu Miu quilted leather mini bag accented by a cream plush Labubu during Copenhagen Fashion Week on Aug. 7, 2025. Getty Images Key Facts Walmart has partnered with StockX, an online reseller, to sell Labubu dolls several times over the last few months and toys from the latest re-stock are still available on the website, at prices as low as $39 per doll. Target has Labubus from Pop Mart’s collaboration with “One Piece,” a Japanese manga series, in stock online for $39. At Amazon, Labubus are on sale for Prime Day for as low as $20, some from series like “Wacky Mart” and “Lazy Yoga.” On eBay, where sellers have made upwards of $10,000 on special edition Labubus, few dolls are listed for more than $2,000 and none of 60 most expensive listings have garnered bids. At the height of the Labubu craze earlier this year, the toys sold out in a matter of seconds each time they re-stocked on the Pop Mart website and resellers were making hundreds to thousands of dollars on each wacky, toothy doll. The high prices and low inventory drove a rise in counterfeit Labubu and stores with the dolls in stock were being overrun by customers brawling and yelling at each other to secure their toy. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts:We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739or sign up here: joinsubtext.com/forbes. What To Watch For The next big thing.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:53
Canary Capital Finalizes Spot Litecoin ETF Filing with 0.95% Fee, Ticker LTCC

Canary Capital Finalizes Spot Litecoin ETF Filing with 0.95% Fee, Ticker LTCC

Key Takeaways: Canary Capital has filed an S-1 amendment with the U.S. SEC for its Spot Litecoin ETF, revealing the official ticker LTCC and a 0.95% annual sponsor fee. Bloomberg The post Canary Capital Finalizes Spot Litecoin ETF Filing with 0.95% Fee, Ticker LTCC appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/09 00:34
BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launch on Sei: check SEI price outlook

BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launch on Sei: check SEI price outlook

BlackRock and Brevan Howard launch tokenized funds on Sei via Kaios, enhancing institutional trust and driving network usage. SEI trades at $0.28 with a 9.3% weekly gain; analysts project $0.40-$0.50. Sei’s sub-second finality, EVM compatibility, and Kaios’s compliance infrastructure  Global investment giants BlackRock and Brevan Howard have announced the launch of their tokenized funds on […] The post BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launch on Sei: check SEI price outlook appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal2025/10/09 00:14
New Insights into Galactic Magnetism: Leveraging CHIME and DRAO Data for Radio Polarization Studies

New Insights into Galactic Magnetism: Leveraging CHIME and DRAO Data for Radio Polarization Studies

This article introduces the study of the Galactic Interstellar Medium (ISM) using radio polarization and Faraday rotation to map magnetic fields.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 23:45
Collaborative Research in Accelerator Physics: Acknowledgments and DOE Funding

Collaborative Research in Accelerator Physics: Acknowledgments and DOE Funding

Acknowledging the collaborators from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and the University of Chicago for discussions and technical contributions, particularly with differentiable kernel density estimation.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 23:30
