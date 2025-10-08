Meteora Details Tokenomics for Upcoming MET Launch
The post Meteora Details Tokenomics for Upcoming MET Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Part of the project’s long-planned post-FTX comeback, the token will have 20% of its circulating supply allocated to former Mercurial stakeholders. Meteora, a decentralized liquidity protocol, has unveiled tokenomics for its upcoming token, MET. The MET token generation event (TGE), scheduled for Oct. 23, is part of the team’s broader “Phoenix Rising Plan,” marking what it describes as a clean start after its rebrand from Mercurial, a long-planned move made to distance itself from the collapse of FTX. In a blog post on Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Meteora team unveiled its so-called “Liquidity Generation Event,” which turns all early supporters and partners into liquid holders of the platform’s token. In the disclosed tokenomics, the team noted that there are no vesting periods or gradual unlocks for holders, meaning all circulating tokens will be liquid at launch. MET token allocation. Source: Meteora Almost half of MET’s total supply, around 48%, will be circulating at launch. Out of that, about 20% will go to holders of the old Mercurial token (MER), 15% will go to Meteora users through a liquidity incentive program, and smaller shares of 3% each will be set aside for Jupiter stakers, launchpads, and market makers, along with 2% for off-chain contributors and another 2% for the M3M3 community. The remaining 52% of tokens will be non-circulating, with 34% kept in the Meteora ecosystem reserve and 18% allocated to the team, with both allocations vested over six years. No Token Sale at Launch Meteora is also introducing the Liquidity Distributor, which it describes as a “new way to distribute airdrops.” As the team explained, around 10% of the circulating supply will be distributed as liquidity positions instead of standard airdrops, letting holders earn trading fees while providing liquidity. MET token release schedule. Source: Meteora The team stressed that there’s…
