IMF Highlights Gold’s Growing Share in Global Reserves

IMF Highlights Gold’s Growing Share in Global Reserves

The post IMF Highlights Gold’s Growing Share in Global Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Gold exceeds 20% of global reserves; IMF projects weaker economic growth. Stock market risks threaten developing countries. Enhanced gold reserves reflect global economic uncertainty. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced on October 8 that monetary gold holdings now exceed one-fifth of global official reserves, potentially affecting economic stability worldwide. This adjustment signals caution, particularly impacting developing economies with increased stock market volatility and a global growth forecast decrease from 3.7% to 3%. [Source](https://example.com) Gold Represents Over 20% of Global Reserves, IMF Reports The IMF reported that monetary gold holdings now comprise over 20% of global official reserves. This shift reflects heightened economic uncertainties and nations’ desire for more secure assets. The IMF anticipates global growth to slow to an average of around 3%, down from 3.7% before the pandemic. Gold’s increased prominence marks a significant development in global reserves management, driven by geopolitical tensions and market uncertainties. This reallocation suggests a heightened aversion to fiat currency volatility, influencing reserve strategies across nations. Kristalina Georgieva emphasized risks to developing countries, predominantly from market downturns and asset valuation challenges. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF, “Growth prospects are better than feared… Yet they are still worse than pre-COVID and the world economy remains in flux. Major transformational forces are in play, producing new risks. Navigating uncertainty is becoming the new normal.” Nations React to Gold’s Stability Amid Economic Uncertainty Did you know? During the 2008 financial crisis, gold’s share in global reserves surged, similar to today’s increase, indicating rising risk aversion among nations amidst financial uncertainties. As of October 8, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $122,564.19, with a market cap of approximately 2.44 trillion dollars. Over recent periods, Bitcoin has experienced fluctuations: a 4.52% increase in the past week and a 9.25% rise over the last month, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC),…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:37
P. Moss Takes Readers Behind The Fictional Velvet Curtain Of 1960s Vegas

P. Moss Takes Readers Behind The Fictional Velvet Curtain Of 1960s Vegas

The post P. Moss Takes Readers Behind The Fictional Velvet Curtain Of 1960s Vegas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. P. Moss is a legendary bar owner and the author of twisted/crime fiction. His latest title is “Screwing Sinatra,” his tale of Frank Sinatra and other recognizable names. Ginger Bruner Surviving Sinatra could describe P. Moss himself. With a career worthy of a Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, or David E. Kelley series, the bar owner, author, entrepreneur, and musician has lived a life as vivid, quirky, and unpredictable as the characters — and chaos — he writes about. Best known for his legendary dive bars — the Double Down Saloons in Las and New York City, and Frankie’s Tiki Room in Las Vegas — Moss has built a legacy on defying convention. That same rebellious streak fuels his fiction, often rooted in alternate or historical realities, where he channels grit, danger, and dark humor into stories entirely his own. In Moss’s world nothing is off-limits. P Moss, owner of the Double Down Saloon, poses for a portrait in one of the bathrooms at the legendary dive bar on Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS Blending historical fact with his signature noir storytelling in Screwing Sinatra (and his earlier works), Moss dives into the tangled lives of Frank Sinatra, John F. Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Dean Martin, and gangster Sam Giancana, among other prominent figures. For decades, stories have circulated that Sinatra and Giancana helped rig the presidential election for JFK — though hard proof has never surfaced. And Moss, naturally, offers his own take on how it might have gone down. “You take what really happened — you get from point A to point B. But along the way, you spice it up and just have fun with it,” said Moss, who will be at New York Comic Con…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:35
Might drop to 1.3385 before recoverin – UOB Group

Might drop to 1.3385 before recoverin – UOB Group

The post Might drop to 1.3385 before recoverin – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) could drop to 1.3385 before recovering; the major support at 1.3325 is not expected to come into view. In the longer run, there has been a tentative buildup in downward momentum; GBP could edge lower, but it is unclear if it can reach 1.3325, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Major support at 1.3325 is not expected to come into view 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for the ‘rebound in GBP to extend’ was incorrect, as it dropped sharply to a low of 1.3394, then recovered to close at 1.3422 (- 0.47%). Downward momentum has increased, but not much. Today, GBP could drop to 1.3385 before another recovery is likely. We do not expect the major support at 1.3325 to come into view. Resistance is at 1.3445, followed by 1.3465.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have expected GBP to trade in a range since late last month. Yesterday (07 Oct, spot at 1.3480), we stated that ‘we continue to expect range-trading, but a narrower range of 1.3400/1.3525 is likely sufficient to contain the price movements for now.’ We did not expect GBP to drop to a low of 1.3394. The price action has resulted in a tentative buildup in downward momentum. From here, we expect GBP to edge lower, but currently, it is unclear whether there is sufficient momentum for it to reach last month’s low, near 1.3325. On the upside, if GBP breaks above 1.3485 (‘strong resistance’ level), it would indicate that the downward bias has faded.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-might-drop-to-13385-before-recoverin-uob-group-202510081151
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:32
How $50 Weekly in Ozak AI at $0.012 Over 6 Months Could Change Everything

How $50 Weekly in Ozak AI at $0.012 Over 6 Months Could Change Everything

The post How $50 Weekly in Ozak AI at $0.012 Over 6 Months Could Change Everything appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto has long been known as the market that turns small beginnings into extraordinary success stories — and 2025 is shaping up to be another year of transformation. For those earning modest incomes or living on minimum wage, building wealth might seem impossible in traditional finance. But in crypto, especially with early-stage projects like Ozak AI, small, consistent investments can compound into life-changing outcomes. Currently priced at just $0.012, Ozak AI has already raised over $3.6 million in its presale and sold more than 930 million tokens, proving that investors—from retail traders to early-stage whales—are recognizing its immense potential. For first-time investors, the math is both accessible and inspiring. By investing just $50 a week into Ozak AI for six months, totaling about $1,200, you could accumulate roughly 100,000 tokens. If Ozak AI reaches $1, that same modest investment could turn into $100,000—a life-changing return built from small, steady steps. Ozak AI’s Intelligent Blueprint: AI Meets Blockchain At its core, Ozak AI represents the perfect blend of artificial intelligence and blockchain automation. The project is developing a network of AI Prediction Agents — self-learning, autonomous systems capable of analyzing blockchain data, predicting trends, and executing smart, automated actions in real time. These AI-driven systems can enhance everything from DeFi performance to trading strategies, giving users intelligent tools for faster, data-backed decisions. Unlike hype-driven tokens, Ozak AI has practical, high-value applications. By introducing autonomous AI into decentralized systems, it’s building a smarter, more adaptive blockchain ecosystem — one that can evolve and learn based on user data and market conditions. This technological advantage is why investors see Ozak AI as the next major innovation trend after the success of projects like Fetch.ai (FET) and Render (RNDR). With the global AI industry projected to exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030, Ozak AI is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:29
LangChain Discusses the Challenges and Alternatives to Visual Workflow Builders

LangChain Discusses the Challenges and Alternatives to Visual Workflow Builders

The post LangChain Discusses the Challenges and Alternatives to Visual Workflow Builders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Oct 07, 2025 11:15 Explore LangChain’s insights on the limitations of visual workflow builders and the potential of no-code agents and code-based workflows for diverse complexity levels. In a recent blog post, LangChain delves into the topic of visual workflow builders, a feature frequently requested by its community since the platform’s inception. Despite the demand, LangChain has opted not to develop its own visual workflow builder, allowing other platforms like LangFlow, Flowise, and n8n to extend its capabilities. This decision comes in the wake of OpenAI’s launch of a workflow builder, as announced at their Dev Day event, prompting LangChain to explain their stance on the matter. The Problem Statement Visual workflow builders aim to empower non-technical users to construct agents without requiring extensive engineering resources. However, LangChain identifies two primary motivations for such tools: the scarcity of engineering talent and the expertise of non-technical users in identifying necessary agent functionalities. While these builders are intended for ease of use, LangChain argues that they do not offer a low barrier to entry for average users. Workflows vs. Agents LangChain distinguishes between ‘workflows’ and ‘agents,’ noting that workflows offer predictability at the cost of autonomy, while agents provide autonomy at the expense of predictability. The blog highlights that visual workflow builders, including OpenAI’s AgentKit, focus on workflows rather than agents, which are defined as LLM agents operating tools in a loop to achieve specific goals. The Issue with Visual Workflow Builders LangChain outlines the challenges associated with visual workflow builders, emphasizing their complexity and the difficulty faced by non-technical users in managing intricate tasks. As tasks become more complex, the visual representation of nodes and edges can become unwieldy, complicating the user interface. Exploring Alternatives For high-complexity problems, LangChain advocates for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:27
MetaMask rolls out Hyperliquid trading from its mobile app wallet

MetaMask rolls out Hyperliquid trading from its mobile app wallet

The post MetaMask rolls out Hyperliquid trading from its mobile app wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask added a new source of activity after adding in-wallet access to Hyperliquid’s DEX market. The feature goes live as competition between perp DEXs gains steam.  MetaMask launched in-wallet trading on Hyperliquid, expanding access to perpetual futures. The wallet operator announced the addition of the leading perp DEX through its X account.  Hyperliquid https://t.co/Gv7yWD9rpB — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) October 8, 2025 The addition of Hyperliquid to MetaMask follows the recent integration of Aster on Trust Wallet, boosting the competition for in-wallet access. The official announcement arrived just a day after speculations that MetaMask was integrating Hyperliquid trading code.  The addition of perp DEX trading arrives on MetaMask just as the wallet operator announced its first reward program season, aiming to boost usage. For now, there are no specific rewards tied to perp DEX trading, but there are expectations that perp trading may be a big part of the upcoming reward program.  While MetaMask access may be convenient, users raised their usual concerns with speed, as well as the potentially higher expenses of in-wallet trading. As with previous programs, using Hyperliquid through the MetaMask wallet may be linked to expectations of incentives or even the launch of the long-awaited MASK token.  MetaMask to get additional fee boost MetaMask has always generated fees even from regular usage. However, in 2025, MetaMask got a boost from routing fees. The wallet carries over $31M in DEX aggregator volume daily, with over $270K in fees.  MetaMask accelerated its fee production through routing, and may soon add a new source through perp DEX trades. | Source: DeFi Llama The current Hyperliquid integration may increase fees as it tries to offer the simplest process of placing trades. MetaMask has tried to decrease the number of clicks, boosting mobile usage for Hyperliquid. The perp DEX is already widely…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:23
Jupiter launches JupUSD stablecoin with Ethena Labs on Solana

Jupiter launches JupUSD stablecoin with Ethena Labs on Solana

The post Jupiter launches JupUSD stablecoin with Ethena Labs on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jupiter, the Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator, announced on Oct. 8, that it will launch its own native stablecoin, JupUSD, in partnership with Ethena Labs. The new token will serve as the core liquidity and collateral asset across the entire Jupiter ecosystem, including its perpetual futures, lending, and spot trading platforms. According to Jupiter, JupUSD is slated to go live in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending multiple security audits of its Solana-native mint-and-redeem contracts. JupUSD will be initially backed 100% by USDtb, a stablecoin nearly fully collateralized by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, before incorporating USDe, Ethena’s delta-neutral stablecoin, to optimize yield for holders. The partnership extends Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service model, which allows protocols to create bespoke digital dollars using its infrastructure. Ethena, which has issued over $16 billion in stablecoins to date, positions JupUSD alongside other ecosystem-native assets such as Frax’s USDe integrations and MegaETH’s USDm. The collaboration mimics a growing trend among major DeFi protocols toward self-issued stablecoins to retain liquidity and fee revenue internally — a path also taken by Aave’s GHO and Curve’s crvUSD.  This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/jupiter-jupusd-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:22
James Comey Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Charges—Trial Set For January

James Comey Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Charges—Trial Set For January

The post James Comey Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Charges—Trial Set For January appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty to two federal charges against him Wednesday, with the judge scheduling his case for trial in January—becoming the first in a potential string of Trump rivals who may have to defend themselves in court, even as increasing reports undercut the strength of the government’s case against him. Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8, 2017. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Comey was arraigned at 10 a.m. EST in the Eastern District of Virginia, with his attorney Patrick Fitzgerald entering the plea of not guilty after Comey was indicted on two counts of false statements to Congress and obstruction. Fitzgerald requested a jury trial in the case, and a trial date was set for Jan. 5, 2026, according to multiple reports, after both sides asked for additional time to prepare their arguments and scrutinize classified evidence. Comey had been expected to plead not guilty to the charges, after the former FBI chief released a video defiantly opposing the case against him and saying his “heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system. And I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial.” The case against Comey is based on statements he made to Congress in September 2020, when he testified he stood behind previous comments to Congress, in which he denied “ever authoriz[ing] someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source” to the press. It’s still unclear from the indictment what alleged leak the indictment is based on, but multiple reports suggest the charges are based on allegations that Comey authorized Columbia University professor Daniel Richman, who worked as an advisor to the FBI, to leak information to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:08
Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is a Smarter Long-Term Investment Than Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Meme Coins in 2025

Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is a Smarter Long-Term Investment Than Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Meme Coins in 2025

The post Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is a Smarter Long-Term Investment Than Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Meme Coins in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most meme coins are based on jokes, the community’s culture, and prominent online phenomena. However, other people, especially those who dislike meme currencies, would be astonished to learn that these meme coins can also generate actual income. Starting the trend in meme coins and cryptocurrency, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have also earned substantial profits alongside them. But Shiba Inu is losing her edge now. Shiba Inu, in the past, was known as the “Dogecoin killer”.   With the mix of some hype and practicality, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new frog-themed meme coin, is attracting attention. Its impressive presale success is not the only reason why many analysts believe Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a better long-term investment than SHIB. Shiba Inu (SHIB): The Legacy Meme Coin Facing Challenges You can’t overlook the impact of Shiba Inu on the world of cryptocurrency. It has built one of the largest meme-based communities in the market and has maintained a strong brand identity. With the advent of Shibarium, its ecosystem evolved into DeFi with ShibaSwap and subsequently into Layer 2 technology.  However, even with these modifications, the token’s price has not improved. Many people are wondering if SHIB has hit a wall, as Shibarium adoption has not led to significant changes in on-chain volume or prices. Its huge supply, which was initially established at one quadrillion tokens, still holds down the price, even with the current burn campaigns. SHIB is starting to resemble a mature asset that may offer consistent but modest growth, rather than huge gains, for investors seeking high-multiple returns. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Utility-Driven Roadmap One of the most significant problems with meme currencies is that they lack real-world utility; they only receive short-term boosts from publicity. Little Pepe addresses this problem directly by designing a plan that integrates meme…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:02
The Global Crypto Industry Convened: TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Sold Out as the World’s Largest Industry Gathering

The Global Crypto Industry Convened: TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Sold Out as the World’s Largest Industry Gathering

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 began, bringing together the entire global crypto industry for its largest gathering of the year. With a fully sold-out event of 25,000 attendees from over 160 countries, alongside 500+ exhibitors and 300+ speakers, TOKEN2049 cemented its position as the world’s largest crypto event. […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:00
