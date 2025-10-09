James Comey Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Charges—Trial Set For January

The post James Comey Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Charges—Trial Set For January appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty to two federal charges against him Wednesday, with the judge scheduling his case for trial in January—becoming the first in a potential string of Trump rivals who may have to defend themselves in court, even as increasing reports undercut the strength of the government’s case against him. Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8, 2017. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Comey was arraigned at 10 a.m. EST in the Eastern District of Virginia, with his attorney Patrick Fitzgerald entering the plea of not guilty after Comey was indicted on two counts of false statements to Congress and obstruction. Fitzgerald requested a jury trial in the case, and a trial date was set for Jan. 5, 2026, according to multiple reports, after both sides asked for additional time to prepare their arguments and scrutinize classified evidence. Comey had been expected to plead not guilty to the charges, after the former FBI chief released a video defiantly opposing the case against him and saying his “heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system. And I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial.” The case against Comey is based on statements he made to Congress in September 2020, when he testified he stood behind previous comments to Congress, in which he denied “ever authoriz[ing] someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source” to the press. It’s still unclear from the indictment what alleged leak the indictment is based on, but multiple reports suggest the charges are based on allegations that Comey authorized Columbia University professor Daniel Richman, who worked as an advisor to the FBI, to leak information to the…