What’s Going On With Dolly Parton? Her Sister Speaks Out After Asking For Prayers

The post What’s Going On With Dolly Parton? Her Sister Speaks Out After Asking For Prayers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images One of Dolly Parton’s younger sisters, Freida Parton, is clearing the air. She recently clarified comments she made about the singer’s health after writing on social media that she was staying “up all night praying” for her sister’s recovery. Earlier on Tuesday, Oct. 7, Freida shared a post on Facebook that read, “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.” She concluded the post by writing that Dolly’s “strong, she’s loved and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” Freida added. “Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” After the post was published, Freida’s words sparked concern and prayers from fans who wanted to know more about Dolly’s condition. Her post received more than 4,200 comments and 17,000 likes amid speculation about the country legend, who lost her husband of more than 60 years in March and postponed her Las Vegas residency last week. ForbesCarl Dean, Dolly Parton’s Husband Of 58 Years, Dies At 82By Marc Berman On Tuesday evening, Freida took to social media again, this time to shed light on her earlier comments. “I want to clear something up,” she began. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.” Freida clarified that Dolly…