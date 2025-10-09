2025-10-12 Sunday

Square Unveils Bitcoin Tools with No Fees for Merchants Until 2026

TLDR Square has launched Bitcoin payment tools for U.S. businesses with no processing fees until 2026. Merchants can now accept Bitcoin at checkout just like card or mobile payments. Sellers have the option to convert up to 50 percent of their daily card sales into Bitcoin. A built-in Bitcoin wallet allows businesses to buy, sell, [...] The post Square Unveils Bitcoin Tools with No Fees for Merchants Until 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 01:25
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:20
Reaper Actual Launches Foundation Alpha Playtest with Exclusive Bundles

The post Reaper Actual Launches Foundation Alpha Playtest with Exclusive Bundles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Limited Edition Reapers, a base to keep your equipment from the beginning, and a selection of reapers with distinct loadouts are all included in these bundles. Players have a great opportunity to test the game and join the team early with Foundation Alpha. Players will get the first opportunity to play Reaper Actual at its first external playtesting phase when Distinct Possibility Studios launches its Foundation Alpha. Beginning today at 9:00 AM PDT, Reaper Actual Foundation Alpha Bundles will be accessible on the Epic Games Store and at ReaperActual.com. Foundation Alpha Series 1 Bundles Become a member of the community to be one of the first players to enter the Reaper Actual universe and see firsthand how the gameplay and the island of Marova change over time. Limited Edition Reapers, a base to keep your equipment from the beginning, and a selection of reapers with distinct loadouts are all included in these bundles. To purchase today, go to Epic Games Store, or ReaperActual.com. Players have a great opportunity to test the game and join the team early with Foundation Alpha. Foundation members will be a part of the team that helps Reaper Actual accomplish its objectives of defining the next generation of online persistent shooter games as the game progresses through its Alpha and Beta testing stages. In addition to receiving rewards and supply drops, badges, and signs of their support on the Reaper Actual Discord and in-game, all Foundation Alpha players will have the opportunity to test out new maps, scenarios, and features as they are released. Players may choose their preferred version of Foundation Alpha depending on their preferred play styles from three distinct bundles available in Series 1. During the Foundation phase, the firm will introduce more series and bundles.There are three available Foundation Alpha Series 1 bundles:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:19
NZD tumbles on surprise 50bpt rate cut – Scotiabank

The post NZD tumbles on surprise 50bpt rate cut – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar’s (USD) gains are extending into Wednesday’s NA session with broad strength against all of the G10 currencies. NZD is underperforming, down 0.6% on the back of an unexpectedly large RBNZ rate cut, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD extending this week’s gains “The kiwi initially fell nearly 1% in the immediate aftermath of the surprise 50bpt cut to 2.50% (25bpts had been expected). The cut was paired with dovish rate guidance as policymakers expressed concern about the outlook for growth. The JPY’s weakness remains equally impressive as market participants assess the outlook for BoJ tightening in the aftermath of this weekend’s LDP leadership election that delivered a win for the pro-fiscal/monetary interventionist candidate Takaichi. The yen’s decline has already been so drastic that it has garnered the attention of the Minister of Finance with comments that he will ‘closely watch’ for any ‘excessive’ moves, a form of verbal intervention that is widely understood as a threat ahead of potential action.” “Most of the remaining G10 currencies are showing modest losses, with the EUR, CHF, and SEK down about 0.3% as the GBP and MXN fall a marginal 0.1%. The CAD is trading flat to the USD and outperforming on the crosses, buoyed by positive developments out of Tuesday’s Trump/Carney meeting in DC. The broader market’s tone is looking increasingly tenuous as market participants assess the sustainability of the AI-driven rally in an environment of burgeoning political risks across the US, Japan, and France. The US 10Y is pushing lower and extending Tuesday’s bearish outside reversal, falling back to the lower end of its recent range.” “In commodities, the price of oil is tentatively extending its recent recovery from its recent low around $60/bbl, supported by expectations of restrained production increases from OPEC.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:17
DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) Stock: Surges on $124M Bitcoin Treasury Investment Deal

TLDR: DDC jumps 3.84% after $124M Bitcoin-focused equity round sparks buzz. DDC stock surges after $124M raise to boost Bitcoin reserves to 10,000 BTC. Premium $10 share sale drives DDC to $8.93 as Bitcoin pivot gains steam. DDC gains on $124M raise; CEO invests $3M to back Bitcoin growth vision. Bitcoin strategy fuels DDC rally [...] The post DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) Stock: Surges on $124M Bitcoin Treasury Investment Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 01:07
Altcoin Season Nears as Bitcoin Dominance Weakens, Analysts Predict Major Breakout

Prominent analyst Crypto Rover shared fresh charts suggesting that a new “altseason” could be around the corner, signaling potential explosive […] The post Altcoin Season Nears as Bitcoin Dominance Weakens, Analysts Predict Major Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 01:05
Best Cheap Crypto to Buy Now: 3 Low-Cap Gems Under $0.10

Digitap leads low-cap cryptos under $0.10 with $639K raised, 88% presale sold, and Visa-linked crypto cards, outpacing Tron and Stellar for real-world utility.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 01:00
BlockDAG Dominates Best Crypto Presale 2025 Lists: Beats Snorter, Best Wallet Token and Pudgy Pandas

Discover the best crypto presale 2025. Explore BlockDAG, Snorter Token, Best Wallet Token, & Pudgy Pandas with price insights, presale growth, and key updates.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 01:00
Ethereum’s Hidden Link to Wall Street’s Small-Cap Stocks

According to strategist Joao Wedson, both markets reflect investor confidence in higher-risk assets. When liquidity flows back into the economy, […] The post Ethereum’s Hidden Link to Wall Street’s Small-Cap Stocks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 00:45
Bitcoin News: Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum

After an impressive multi-week rally, Bitcoin’s market structure is flashing its first signs of cooling. On-chain metrics from CryptoQuant reveal […] The post Bitcoin News: Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 00:30
