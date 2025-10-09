2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Analyst Says XRP Price Will Reach $100 In 2030, But This Ripple Rival Will Go From $0.015 To $150 In 2026

Analyst Says XRP Price Will Reach $100 In 2030, But This Ripple Rival Will Go From $0.015 To $150 In 2026

The post Analyst Says XRP Price Will Reach $100 In 2030, But This Ripple Rival Will Go From $0.015 To $150 In 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News When a crypto analyst recently predicted that the XRP price could hit $100 by 2030, it reignited old conversations about whether Ripple’s token was still the sleeping giant of the industry. With XRP price currently hovering around $3.03, that projection implies a rise of more than 3,200%, echoing memories of 2017’s parabolic run. Meanwhile, attention …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 01:33
FOMC minutes today: Will Jerome Powell speech boost crypto prices?

FOMC minutes today: Will Jerome Powell speech boost crypto prices?

Today’s release of the FOMC minutes, with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, may be the biggest short-term catalyst for crypto Crypto markets are holding their breath as the Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its latest meeting, with…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 01:12
Shift in Crypto Holdings Signals Changing Financial Landscape

Shift in Crypto Holdings Signals Changing Financial Landscape

As anticipation builds around the forthcoming release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes, the price of Bitcoin remains static at $122,500. Amid this, the overall recovery of altcoins stagnates, reflecting a cautious atmosphere among traders wary of potential drops in BTC prices.Continue Reading:Shift in Crypto Holdings Signals Changing Financial Landscape
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:11
MetaMask Expands Trading With Hyperliquid, Polymarket Integrations

MetaMask Expands Trading With Hyperliquid, Polymarket Integrations

Hyperliquid perps are live, MetaMask Rewards are imminent, and an exclusive Polymarket integration is coming soon.
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:07
Ethereum Shaken by 2.4M ETH Withdrawals as Validators Exit the Network

Ethereum Shaken by 2.4M ETH Withdrawals as Validators Exit the Network

10 billion dollars in Ethereum are waiting to be sold as validators massively leave the network. Details here! L’article Ethereum Shaken by 2.4M ETH Withdrawals as Validators Exit the Network est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:05
Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) Whitelist Opens: 1000x Memecoin Presale Ready to Go Live

Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) Whitelist Opens: 1000x Memecoin Presale Ready to Go Live

In a market overflowing with memecoins chasing trends, one project stands out for all the right reasons, and it’s not […] The post Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) Whitelist Opens: 1000x Memecoin Presale Ready to Go Live appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 01:00
Ethereum tests $4.4K as whales spark ‘danger zone’ ETH sell-off!

Ethereum tests $4.4K as whales spark 'danger zone' ETH sell-off!

Millions in ETH hit exchanges, but the key question remains: how long before buyers fight back?
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:00
MetaMask Launches In-Wallet Perpetual Trading Feature, Unveils Rewards Program

MetaMask Launches In-Wallet Perpetual Trading Feature, Unveils Rewards Program

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/metamask-perpetual-trading-rewards/
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:00
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Tech That Solves Crypto’s Oldest Trade-Off and the Next 100x Crypto

Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Tech That Solves Crypto's Oldest Trade-Off and the Next 100x Crypto

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/zero-knowledge-proof-whitelist-coming-soon-the-tech-solving-cryptos-biggest-trade-off-and-the-next-100x-crypto/
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:00
Why Milk & Mocha Could Lead the Next Cycle

Why Milk & Mocha Could Lead the Next Cycle

The post Why Milk & Mocha Could Lead the Next Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The power of a meme coin often comes down to one thing: its community. A token alone can’t survive on hype forever, but a tribe of devoted holders can carry it through bear cycles, media winters, and skeptics. Milk and Mocha already bring a built-in fan following through their beloved characters, now with $HUGS they are aiming to convert that fandom into active investment. By centering community mechanics such as governance, referral rewards, staking, and ongoing interaction, $HUGS doesn’t just ask people to hold, it asks them to belong. In a space where meme coins typically fade once the spotlight dims, this model could shift how success is measured. When holders help steer decisions, engage emotionally with the brand, and are rewarded for loyalty, the project becomes more than a token, it becomes their own movement. This deeper bond may be what lets $HUGS lead the next memecoin cycle. The Importance of Community in Meme Coins Meme coins have always thrived because of social energy. Their value is less about whitepapers and more about jokes, identity, and collective momentum. Many popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, PEPE have reached huge market caps driven largely by cultural narratives and viral dynamics. For example, Dogecoin has attained a multi-billion dollar market cap on the strength of wide social recognition. (CoinMarketCap) But that model has limits: when attention moves on, many meme coins collapse. A recent shift in the space suggests that trust, community structure, and sustainable engagement are becoming more critical than mere virality. Some analysts point out that in 2025, the meme coin market has begun emphasizing structured growth over pure hype cycles. In practice, the meme tokens that last are those that give ownership to the community, through governance, roles, and participation. They embed decision rights or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:59
