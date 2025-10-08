2025-10-12 Sunday

DeFi protocol Mutuum Finance sells over 750m tokens

Mutuum Finance builds momentum ahead of its token launch, which could signal positive DeFi potential for 2025. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly gaining traction as one of the DeFi projects to keep an eye on in 2025. Rather than relying…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 01:42
Hackers Threaten to Leak 2.1M Discord Users’ Passports, Licenses in Extortion Attack

Hackers have reportedly stolen more than two million government identification photos from Discord’s third-party support system and are now threatening to leak them unless the company pays a ransom. The breach, which occurred on September 20, involved Discord’s Zendesk instance, a customer service platform used by the company to handle user support and trust-and-safety inquiries. 2.1M Passport and License Photos Leaked in Discord Vendor Hack According to cybersecurity research group VX-Underground, the attackers claim to have exfiltrated 1.5 terabytes of data, including approximately 2,185,151 images tied to age verification appeals. These images consist of passports and driver’s licenses submitted by Discord users attempting to verify their age after being flagged by the platform’s automated moderation system. In an update posted to its blog on October 3, Discord confirmed that an “unauthorized party” had accessed its third-party Zendesk instance. The company said the incident affected a “limited number of users” who had contacted its Customer Support or Trust &amp; Safety teams. Discord emphasized that its own servers were not breached, and no user passwords, private messages, or authentication data were exposed. However, the attackers’ claims go far beyond Discord’s initial description of a limited incident. VX-Underground shared screenshots of sample ID images allegedly taken from the breach, saying Discord was being extorted for the stolen data. The leaked files reportedly include photos of passports, driver’s licenses, and other identity documents used for verification. Discord has not confirmed the authenticity of the leaked samples but acknowledged that some ID photos were among the data accessed. While Discord’s official disclosure sought to minimize the scale of the incident, VX-Underground and other cybersecurity observers presented a different picture, alleging that the attackers are in possession of over 2.1 million user verification photos. The group also published samples of the stolen documents to substantiate their claims and confirmed that Discord is being extorted to prevent a public release. Although Discord clarified that full credit card numbers, CCV codes, and private messages were not exposed, experts warn that the stolen details could still be exploited for phishing, identity theft, or social engineering attacks. The breach has reignited concerns over how digital platforms handle identity verification data. Discord users have expressed frustration online, noting that the company previously stated age verification information would be deleted immediately after confirmation. Critics say the storage of appeal-related documents created an unnecessary privacy risk, as these images were kept on external servers. Discord Hack Ignites UK Debate Over Digital ID Plans Security analysts say the breach highlights a recurring flaw in data-handling practices: even when companies outsource functions like customer support, sensitive information can remain exposed if vendors are not held to the same security standards. In this case, attackers appear to have targeted Discord’s Zendesk environment directly rather than its primary infrastructure, taking advantage of the external system’s access privileges. The fallout from the incident has also spilled into broader political discussions in the United Kingdom, where the news has fueled public opposition to the government’s planned national Digital ID program. Following reports of the Discord hack, a petition opposing the initiative has surpassed 2.8 million signatures, with critics citing the breach as proof of the dangers of centralized digital identification systems that store large volumes of sensitive data. The Discord attack follows a series of similar intrusions targeting third-party service providers across the tech industry. Zendesk, which provides helpdesk software to numerous firms, has been used as a backdoor in several past attacks. Discord said it is now reviewing all external vendors and auditing access permissions to prevent future incidents. As of this week, the extortionists have not disclosed the ransom amount or the deadline for payment. Law enforcement agencies in the United States and Europe are reportedly investigating the case, but the authenticity of the hackers’ full dataset has yet to be independently verified. The breach comes amid a renewed focus on digital identity security and user privacy. Last year, Privado ID, a spin-off from Polygon Labs, introduced a web wallet that allows users to verify their age and identity using zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that confirms personal details without exposing underlying data. The technology has been touted as a privacy-preserving alternative to traditional document uploads like those used by Discord’s age verification process
CryptoNews2025/10/09 01:28
Urgent Shiba Inu (SHIB) Warning: Here’s the Latest Threat

"Never visit unknown websites promoted through unsolicited tokens," the warning reads.
CryptoPotato2025/10/09 01:25
Goldman Sachs dismisses market bubble fears, warns investors not to overleverage

According to Goldman Sachs, the U.S. stock market hasn’t hit bubble levels yet, even with tech prices surging off the back of the artificial intelligence boom. But the bank warned that investors should not get reckless. As everyone piles into stock tied to AI, the message from Goldman is simple: don’t be the last idiot […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 01:19
Square opent de deur voor gratis Bitcoin-betalingen bij miljoenen winkels

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Square introduceert een nieuwe functie waarmee handelaren in de Verenigde Staten Bitcoin (BTC) kunnen accepteren aan de kassa. De opvallendste troef: geen extra verwerkingskosten tot eind 2026. Met deze stap zet Square een belangrijke volgende stap richting het gebruik van Bitcoin als volwaardig betaalmiddel. Square is het betalingsplatform van Jack Dorsey’s moederbedrijf Block. Dorsey is ook bezig met het makkelijker maken van bitcoin minen. Bitcoin-betaling direct aan de kassa met Square De nieuwe dienst maakt het mogelijk om Bitcoin te accepteren bij fysieke en online betalingen. Klanten scannen simpelweg een QR-code en betalen via het Lightning Network, een laag bovenop de Bitcoin-blockchain die snelle en goedkope transacties mogelijk maakt. De technische afhandeling, zoals de koersbepaling en de bevestiging van de transactie, wordt volledig verzorgd door Square. Handelaren kunnen ervoor kiezen om de ontvangen Bitcoin te bewaren in een geïntegreerde wallet of automatisch een deel om te zetten naar Amerikaanse dollars. Zo blijft het risico op koersschommelingen beperkt, terwijl ondernemers toch kunnen profiteren van de voordelen van digitale valuta. Gratis tot eind 2026, daarna 1 procent transactiekosten Square rekent tot 1 januari 2027 geen extra kosten aan voor Bitcoin-betalingen. Daarna geldt een transactievergoeding van 1 procent per betaling. Daarmee is de introductieperiode bedoeld om ondernemers te laten kennismaken met het nieuwe systeem zonder financiële drempel. Hoewel Square geen kosten rekent in deze testfase, kunnen er bij sommige transacties nog steeds minimale netwerkvergoedingen ontstaan via het Bitcoin- of Lightning-netwerk. In vergelijking met traditionele kaartbetalingen, waarbij verwerkingskosten vaak tussen de 2 en 3 procent liggen, blijft Bitcoin echter een stuk voordeliger. Geïntegreerde wallet en eenvoudig beheer Handelaren die via Square werken, krijgen automatisch toegang tot een ingebouwde Bitcoin-wallet binnen hun bestaande dashboard. Daar kunnen zij hun saldo beheren, extra Bitcoin kopen of verkopen en indien gewenst het bedrag opnemen naar een externe wallet. De integratie zorgt ervoor dat ondernemers geen aparte crypto-infrastructuur hoeven op te zetten. Square neemt alle technische en beveiligingsaspecten uit handen. Dat maakt de drempel om met Bitcoin te starten bijzonder laag, zeker voor kleine en middelgrote bedrijven. Geleidelijke uitrol in de Verenigde Staten door Square De introductie van de Bitcoin-betalingsfunctie verloopt stapsgewijs. In de zomer van 2025 begon Square met een beperkte groep handelaren. Tegen 2026 wil het bedrijf de dienst beschikbaar maken voor alle circa vier miljoen Amerikaanse verkopers die gebruikmaken van het platform. Voorlopig geldt de functionaliteit alleen in de Verenigde Staten, met uitzondering van enkele staten zoals New York waar strengere regelgeving geldt. Square heeft laten weten de internationale uitrol pas te overwegen wanneer de Amerikaanse versie stabiel draait en de wetgeving in andere landen duidelijker is. Voordelen voor ondernemers De mogelijkheid om Bitcoin te accepteren biedt ondernemers verschillende voordelen: Lagere kosten: Bitcoin-transacties via het Lightning Network zijn aanzienlijk goedkoper dan creditcardbetalingen. Snelle afwikkeling: Betalingen worden vrijwel direct bevestigd, waardoor liquiditeit sneller beschikbaar is. Nieuwe klanten aantrekken: Bedrijven kunnen zich onderscheiden door moderne betaalopties aan te bieden, wat vooral aantrekkelijk is voor technisch onderlegde klanten en crypto-investeerders. Voorbereiding op de toekomst: Door nu al digitale betalingen te ondersteunen, blijven handelaren klaar voor de opkomst van crypto in het reguliere betalingsverkeer. Risico’s en uitdagingen voor Square en bitcoin Toch zijn er ook risico’s en praktische kanttekeningen. De koers van Bitcoin blijft volatiel, waardoor handelaren die hun saldo niet direct omzetten in dollars koersverliezen kunnen lijden. Daarnaast is de regelgeving rond crypto nog volop in ontwikkeling. Bedrijven moeten alert blijven op veranderende eisen rond belasting en rapportage. Ook blijft het gebruik van Bitcoin als betaalmiddel nog relatief beperkt. Hoewel de belangstelling groeit, zal het tijd kosten voordat consumenten de digitale munt op grote schaal gebruiken voor dagelijkse aankopen. Dorsey’s visie op Bitcoin als betaalnetwerk De stap van Square past binnen de bredere visie van Jack Dorsey, die Bitcoin al jaren ziet als hét wereldwijde betaalnetwerk van de toekomst. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Het bericht Square opent de deur voor gratis Bitcoin-betalingen bij miljoenen winkels is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:16
BlackRock’s Massive $22 Billion Q3 Crypto Inflow Marks Ethereum’s Institutional Ascendancy

The post BlackRock’s Massive $22 Billion Q3 Crypto Inflow Marks Ethereum’s Institutional Ascendancy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 08, 2025 at 15:50 // News A new market report revealed that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, aggressively expanded its crypto portfolio in the third quarter of 2025, adding a staggering $22.46 billion in digital assets, Coinidol.com reports. This massive influx of capital boosted the firm’s total cryptocurrency holdings to over $102 billion, solidifying its position as the largest institutional holder of digital assets globally. BlackRock’s ETH inflows The most compelling detail of the report, however, was the change in internal portfolio dynamics. For the first time in the firm’s history, Ethereum (ETH) inflows outpaced Bitcoin (BTC) in quarterly growth. While Bitcoin contributed $10.99 billion in gains, Ethereum posted a more dramatic move, soaring by $11.46 billion, representing a colossal 262% increase in BlackRock’s ETH exposure for the quarter, as Economic Times reported. This significant change suggests a maturation of institutional appetite beyond just Bitcoin as a store of value. It indicates that large, regulated financial players are increasingly recognizing Ethereum’s utility, smart contract ecosystem, and staking potential as critical components for portfolio diversification. A signal of the crypto market changes Furthermore, the momentum has continued into the start of the fourth quarter. Data up to October 8 showed BlackRock’s portfolio expanding by another $10.43 billion in the first eight days of the month, averaging over $1 billion in fresh value per day. This sustained activity underscores a fierce institutional rush into the market, suggesting that the “crypto winter” is a firmly distant memory, replaced by what analysts are calling a structural bull market driven by traditional finance giants. As of October 8, BlackRock’s total Ethereum holdings were valued at $18.26 billion, up from $15.91 billion just one week prior, signaling a high-conviction bet on the altcoin’s future. Source: https://coinidol.com/blackrock-massive-crypto-inflow/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:03
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales Trigger 8% Drop, Can $0.25 Support Hold?

According to sources, Dogecoin price prediction shows that the token recently fell by 8%, which grabbed the attention of traders and analysts. The drop happened because large holders sold their $DOGE near $0.27.  Buying picked up again around $0.25. Support level for Dogecoin is volatile, hovering around $0.245 and $0.25; if this breaks, it can go down to $0.23. Experts are watching closely to see if this support can hold as economic conditions and institutional activity affect $DOGE’s next moves. Why Did Dogecoin Fall by 8%? $DOGE’s 8% decline happened because large holders sold tokens near $0.27, putting strong pressure on the market. About a billion tokens were sold, which pushed prices down and caused the biggest drop in a single session in recent weeks. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales Trigger 8% Drop, Can $0.25 Support Hold? 3 Late buying near $0.25 helped the market stabilize, supporting the Dogecoin price prediction for a potential base. Analysts say this activity hints at further upward momentum in the coming sessions. Also read: Dogecoin Price Analysis 2025: Traders Eye Breakout Levels and ETF Hopes What Role Are Institutions Playing in DOGE’s Outlook? ETF filings by major firms like Grayscale and Bitwise keep $DOGE in the spotlight among institutional investors. Analysts note that even though $BTC and $ETH get most attention, these filings help support liquidity and long-term confidence in $DOGE. Spending on $DOGE mining infrastructure is helping investors feel confident about ongoing accumulation. Combined with institutional interest, they guide how traders view the coin. All of this influences the Dogecoin price prediction. Metric Value/Range Recent Price Drop 8% Strong Support Level $0.245 and $0.25 Possible Next Support Level ~$0.23 Resistance Level ~$0.27 Predicted October Price Range $0.25 to $0.32 Predicted November Price Range $0.226 to $0.329 Longterm 2025 Price Forecast Avg: $0.25, Max: $1.58 Average 50 day Moving Average ~$0.24 Yearly High (2025) ~$0.48 Market Cap ~$36.3 billion Key Technical Pattern Symmetrical Triangle Analyst Long term Price Target $0.39 by end 2025 How Is the Market Reacting to Support Levels? $0.25 has become an important support level, protected by whales and short covering trades. When prices tested this floor, $DOGE bounced about 1% from intraday lows, creating a double bottom pattern. Traders view this as a possible base for future gains. If broader economic conditions stay favorable, it could help drive upward movement in the Dogecoin price prediction. What Are Analysts Saying About Upcoming Price Trends? Coinpedia says influencers and institutions could help $DOGE reach $0.39 by the end of the year. Changelly expects it to trade between $0.250 and $0.322 in October, and between $0.226 and $0.329 in November. Flitpay predicts an average around $0.25, with highs possibly reaching $1.58 if ETF approvals happen. Overall, the Dogecoin price prediction points to a near term range of $0.23 to $0.33. Also read: Dogecoin Price Pattern Signals 30% Breakout: Is $0.30 Next for $DOGE? Which Technical Patterns Are Traders Monitoring? Traders are watching the symmetrical triangle pattern because it could push prices between $0.30 and $0.47 if the market picks up. The $0.27 level remains a strong resistance.  Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales Trigger 8% Drop, Can $0.25 Support Hold? 4 Heavy selling by institutions caused large liquidation spikes, but buying near support suggests a potential market bottom. These patterns are key factors in shaping the Dogecoin price prediction for the coming weeks. Conclusion  The Dogecoin price prediction shows that the recent 8% drop might reset the market, with $0.25 acting as an important support. Interest from institutions, ETF filings, and mining investments give confidence in $DOGE’s long-term outlook. Even with small ups and downs, analysts think $DOGE’s $0.25 support can help traders make steady gains. If conditions are good, the price could go up to $0.39. Summary  The Dogecoin price prediction shows $DOGE dropped 8% after big holders sold near $0.27. Buying around $0.25 helped the market recover and set a strong support. Investors and institutions are backing DOGE, and mining adds confidence. If support holds, analysts say it could reach $0.39. Market signs show prices may rise further. Overall, the Dogecoin price prediction points to steady gains. Stay updated with latest crypto market movements and track DOGE’s next move only on our platform Glossary Base Formation: A price point where buyers are strong and DOGE may start going up. Accumulation: When investors or whales buy and keep DOGE for a long time. Macro Factors: Big economic or market events that affect DOGE’s price. Rebound: When DOGE price goes up after falling. Volatility: How fast or often DOGE price changes up and down. Frequently Asked Questions About Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025 Why did Dogecoin fall by 8%? Dogecoin fell by 8% because big holders sold a lot of $DOGE, which made the price go down. What is the current support level for Dogecoin? The support level for Dogecoin is volatile around 0.24 to $0.25. How much did whales buy after the drop? Whales and medium sized holders bought millions of $DOGE near $0.25 to help the price stay steady. What is the next possible price for Dogecoin? If the $0.25 support holds, Dogecoin could go up to $0.27 or $0.30 in the next months. Does this price action affect Dogecoin’s longterm outlook? Yes, whale buying and interest from big investors show that Dogecoin can still grow in the long term. Read More: Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales Trigger 8% Drop, Can $0.25 Support Hold?">Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales Trigger 8% Drop, Can $0.25 Support Hold?
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:00
North Dakota plans to launch USD-backed Roughrider Coin in 2026

The post North Dakota plans to launch USD-backed Roughrider Coin in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways North Dakota will launch Roughrider Coin, a USD-backed stablecoin, in 2026 via the Bank of North Dakota. Roughrider Coin will initially target interbank financial activities to improve efficiency and security. North Dakota plans to launch the Roughrider Coin, a USD-backed stablecoin, in 2026 through the Bank of North Dakota for initial use in interbank financial activities. The state will become the second US state to issue a stablecoin, following Wyoming’s earlier initiative. The Bank of North Dakota is developing Roughrider Coin to facilitate secure and rapid interbank lending as part of broader state-level experimentation with digital assets for infrastructure financing. The initiative positions North Dakota at the forefront of stablecoin innovation in the US, with potential expansion to customer-facing services amid ongoing regulatory discussions on digital currencies. The project reflects a growing trend of state governments integrating blockchain technology into local banking systems for more efficient transactions. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/north-dakota-roughrider-coin-usd-stablecoin-launch-2026/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 00:49
Kazakhstan crypto enforcement tightens with 130 shutdowns, $16.7M seized

Kazakhstan crypto enforcement tightens with 130 shutdowns, $16.7M seized

Kazakhstan crypto enforcement has tightened this year. Regulators have closed 130 platforms and seized about $16.7 million.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/08 23:05
Coinflow revolutionizes global payments: closed a Series A of 25 million dollars led by Pantera Capital

Coinflow, a startup specializing in payments via stablecoin, has announced the closing of a $25 million funding round.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/08 22:41
