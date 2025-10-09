2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) vs Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Coin (PEPE): Battle for the Top Ethereum Meme Coin in 2025 Heats Up

The post Little Pepe (LILPEPE) vs Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Coin (PEPE): Battle for the Top Ethereum Meme Coin in 2025 Heats Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 race for the crown of Ethereum meme coin supremacy is no longer a two-horse race; it is a full-blown battlefield. Consider the numbers: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already raised over $26 million during its presale phases.  Meanwhile, Pepe Coin (PEPE) continues holding attention as it trades around $0.25, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) still commands one of the largest meme coin ecosystems in crypto. The stage is set for a true showdown: which meme coin will dominate Ethereum’s meme coin throne in 2025? Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Top Ethereum Meme Coin to Buy Among the contenders, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the new favorite to take the crown. Unlike its older rivals, LILPEPE is still in presale yet has already achieved jaw-dropping milestones. Stage 12 of its presale sold out faster than expected, raising over $25.47 million. Stage 13 has now kicked off with tokens priced at $0.0022 and over $1.15 million already raised. This momentum highlights the growing investor confidence in LILPEPE. To reward its community, the team has launched a $777,000 giveaway where 10 winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens, with over 431,000 entries recorded so far.  There is another huge giveaway going on for stages 12 to 17. The top three bidders will get 5 ETH, 3 ETH, and 2 ETH. These marketing efforts have increased investors’ interest in LILPEPE and bolstered their confidence in its long-term market potential. What makes Little Pepe stand apart is its strong community-first approach. The project promises no taxes, no rug pulls, and complete transparency. It has been fully audited by CertiK, receiving an impressive 95.49% security score, making it one of the safest meme coin investments available.  With confirmed listing on CoinMarketCap and upcoming listings on two top-tier centralized exchanges, the stage is set for explosive…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:38
Veteran Macro Strategist Says Bitcoin Is Entering A 1950s-Style Supercycle

Bitcoin’s next leg higher sits inside a broader “everything, everywhere, all at once” bull market that echoes the 1950s more than the 1990s—and the underlying engine is fiat debasement that will continue to funnel monetary premiums into neutral reserve assets such as Bitcoin and gold. That is the core of veteran macro analyst and investor Mel Mattison’s thesis in a wide-ranging interview on Milk Road Macro published Monday, October 7. Mattison, a former fintech executive with 25+ years in finance, argues that investors are misreading the cycle by citing relationships from the 1970s and 1980s instead of the earlier regimes that rhyme more closely with today. “I actually think the most similar decade is the 50s,” he said, noting that the S&P 500’s average annual return then “was over 19%,” outpacing the 1990s. He described 2024–2025 as an “everything everywhere all at once rally… bonds, stocks, gold, Bitcoin, real estate,” driven by a multi-decade interest-rate cycle and a global “debasement trade” that has finally gone mainstream. “The scariest thing to me right now is that Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are saying the same thing that I was a year ago.” Bitcoin And Gold To Dominate The Debasement Era Within that framework, Bitcoin plays the role of digital gold—one of two “neutral reserve assets” poised, in Mattison’s view, to absorb more monetary premium as the fiat system adapts to rising debt loads and geopolitical realignment. He framed the moment as a “gold war, not a cold war,” pointing to the steady build-up of official gold reserves and alternative settlement rails. Related Reading: Bitcoin Will Not Crash: Jeff Park Rejects Paul Tudor Jones’ 1999 Comparison “People do not understand… this is just getting started,” he said of the bull market in both gold and Bitcoin. While he sees gold as temporarily stretched near-term, he reiterated a long-horizon target in line with arguments from other macro commentators: “Do I think [gold is] going to $20,000 in the next 10 to 15 years? Yes, absolutely.” Bitcoin, he suggested, shares in that secular bid as the programmable counterpart: “Bitcoin I see as digital gold and that’s being accepted.” Mattison’s supercycle call rests heavily on policy architecture. He contends that markets are underpricing the US Federal Reserve’s statutory mandate to maintain “moderate long-term interest rates,” alongside price stability and maximum employment. “Under the statute, the FOMC has three distinct mandates… unemployment, price stability, and making sure that long-term interest rates are moderate,” he said, criticizing the idea that the third leg is secondary. In practice, he expects this to pull policymakers toward yield-curve control (YCC)–style interventions if needed to cap long-tenor yields and stabilize debt service. “There’s no way that they can let interest rates get out of hand,” he argued, adding that the Fed could halt quantitative tightening and significantly expand its balance sheet without necessarily reigniting 2021–2022-style inflation. “The Federal Reserve could… easily take [its balance sheet] to $20 trillion in the next decade without creating massive inflation,” he claimed, emphasizing that money-supply growth and velocity, not the level of public debt per se, drive sustained price pressure. That policy trajectory, in his telling, is inherently supportive of assets with monetary characteristics. He dismissed recurring fears over foreign selling of Treasuries: “When people talk about… China or Japan [selling], there’s no threat from that,” he said, arguing that domestic absorption—by banks, mutual funds, stablecoin balance sheets, or the Fed itself—can readily backstop issuance. Related Reading: Bitcoin STH Whale Profits Hit $10.1 Billion, Highest For The Cycle He called interest payments “stimulus,” preferring they recycle to US holders rather than abroad. In this setting, he believes index-heavy exposure will underperform active positioning in the new winners: “To me the big alpha is… in gold and bitcoin,” with emerging markets also benefiting from easier global financial conditions if YCC or related measures anchor US duration. Markets Can Go Much Higher For Longer Mattison’s historical lens also shapes his risk calendar. He likens the current mix of post-pandemic fiscal-monetary coordination and geopolitical fault lines to the period spanning World War II, the Marshall Plan, and the Korean War. He expects the rally to broaden beyond mega-cap tech as artificial intelligence redistributes value away from traditional SaaS moats, but he also flags a latent social-cohesion shock—an eventual phase when “not only do you want to reduce, you want to just get out of risk… even gold.” The timing, he said, is not imminent: “I honestly think that’s at least 12 to 24 months away at a minimum and possibly longer.” Until then, he urges investors not to underestimate how far markets—and Bitcoin—can run in a true bubble phase. “If you’ve never lived through [the late 1920s or late 1990s], you don’t understand what the markets can actually do,” he said. “In a bubble environment, which I think we’re heading into, it can go a lot higher and a lot quicker.” Why This Could Be the Biggest Bull Run Since the 1950s w/ @MelMattison1 Want to know how we survive $34T of U.S. debt? Mel makes the contrarian case for why debt isn’t the problem… and why interest payments could actually stimulate the economy. Tune in to know more ⏱ TIME… pic.twitter.com/TqZML1j9TZ — Milk Road Macro (@MilkRoadMacro) October 7, 2025 For Bitcoin specifically, the implication is straightforward in Mattison’s model: as long as the policy mix trends toward looser effective financial conditions to manage public debt and geopolitical competition channels settlement into neutral assets, BTC accrues monetary premium alongside gold. Near term he anticipates volatility—“very short term [gold is] due for… a rest,” he noted, implying risk for correlated trades—but the secular path, he insists, remains higher. “I’m not saying this time is different,” he said. “I’m actually saying this time is like all the other times”—just not within the living memory of most investors. At press time, BTC traded at $122,451. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/09 01:30
New SEC Filing Shows Michael Saylor’s $78 Billion Bitcoin Strategy Faces A Major Danger

A new SEC filing shows fresh risks in Michael Saylor’s $78 billion Bitcoin plan. Even with those risks, Saylor’s firm is seeing substantial gains from the Bitcoin it already holds. Michael Saylor shared the news on X, showing both the success and the danger behind his bold Bitcoin strategy. SEC Filing Reveals Key Risks Of […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 01:30
Top 5 Altcoins to Stack During the Crypto Crash

The post Top 5 Altcoins to Stack During the Crypto Crash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high above $125,000, but market history shows this is only the first stage. After each Bitcoin rally, investors often move profits into other digital assets. This shift in liquidity can trigger strong gains for select altcoins. Here are five that analysts are keeping an eye on: Cardano (ADA): Institutional …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 01:19
Jupiter Taps Ethena Labs to Power Solana’s First Ecosystem Stablecoin JupUSD

TLDR: JupUSD will serve as the main stablecoin across Jupiter’s trading, lending, and perpetual markets on Solana. The stablecoin will initially be backed by USDtb, linked to BlackRock’s BUIDL fund for asset transparency. JupUSD will be integrated into Jupiter Perps, Lend, and Swap platforms, supporting the entire Jupiverse. Ethena Labs’ Stablecoin-as-a-Service framework powers JupUSD, with [...] The post Jupiter Taps Ethena Labs to Power Solana’s First Ecosystem Stablecoin JupUSD appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/09 01:16
How Bullpen Airdrop Is Turning Crypto Volume Into $BULL Points

The Bullpen airdrop is linked to the project’s ongoing rewards program, which distributes points to users based on trading and engagement activity. While no token launch has been confirmed, the program’s structure suggests it may eventually connect to a $BULL token distribution. Bullpen Brings Multi-Chain Trading Together Bullpen serves as a unified trading terminal that […] The post How Bullpen Airdrop Is Turning Crypto Volume Into $BULL Points appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/09 01:11
BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Pushes Presale Past $420M+ While PEPE & LINK Show Distinct Market Momentum

The ongoing search for the best crypto to buy right now is spotlighting three projects with very different strategies for growth. Pepe (PEPE) is testing a key support zone that could trigger another speculative rally. Chainlink (LINK) is expanding into global finance with a vision to unify $10 trillion in cross-chain activity.  But BlockDAG (BDAG) […] The post BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Pushes Presale Past $420M+ While PEPE & LINK Show Distinct Market Momentum appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 01:00
Avalanche Powers CruTrade’s $60M Tokenized Fine Wine Trading Platform

CruTrade tokenizes $60M worth of fine wine, offering blockchain-backed ownership. Avalanche blockchain powers CruTrade’s fast, low-fee wine trading platform. RFID technology ensures transparent, secure provenance for every wine bottle. CruTrade partners with Crurated to scale its tokenized wine marketplace globally. CruTrade, a new marketplace on the Avalanche blockchain, has launched with over $60 million in [...] The post Avalanche Powers CruTrade’s $60M Tokenized Fine Wine Trading Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/09 00:58
Bitcoin and Gold price rally on the debasement trade — a warning, not a victory

Bitcoin and gold price gains are less about opportunity and more about escaping erosion. The debasement trade is unfolding in plain sight. The debasement trade gains momentum Across markets, investors are turning away from fiat money and toward tangible or…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 00:50
Wall Street return to betting on meme stocks as risk appetite returns

Roundhill Investments is relaunching the MEME ETF this Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The fund was first created during the pandemic but shut down in 2023 after it failed to grow. At the time, many thought the frenzy around meme stocks had ended. Two years later, it is clear that the energy behind speculative retail trading […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 00:27
