Forward Industries Unveils Solana Validator, Delegates Entire $1.5B SOL Stash to It

Forward Industries Unveils Solana Validator, Delegates Entire $1.5B SOL Stash to It

The post Forward Industries Unveils Solana Validator, Delegates Entire $1.5B SOL Stash to It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries (FORD) unveiled a validator node on the Solana blockchain, delegating its entire stash of 6.8 million SOL ($1.5 billion) to it. Built on DoubleZero, a global network designed to improve the performance of blockchain systems, the validator allows investors to delegate stake to Forward at zero cost, the company said. It uses Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client and is integrated with Galaxy, both of which have supported Forward’s Solana-focused treasury strategy. Blockchain validators are network participants responsible for verifying and authorizing new transactions and creating new blocks. Their importance lies in their arbitration of trust and security for a decentralized network, collectively enforcing protocol rules and achieving consensus on the accurate state of the ledger. Forward’s validator is expected to rank among the top 10 on the Solana network by stake. All 6.8 million tokens held by Forward have been delegated to the node, with future validators also planned to run exclusively on DoubleZero. It comes nearly a month after Forward completed a $1.65 billion private investment round to build out what is now the largest solana treasury among publicly traded companies. DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), the second-largest publicly traded SOL treasury firm, holds around 2.09 million tokens. Forward Industries followed that private investment round with a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program, giving it flexibility to grow its holdings and operations. Forward Industries’ shares dropped 7% on Tuesday, but pared some of these losses in early trading Wednesday to trade over 4% higher at $24.67 during morning trading. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/08/forward-industries-unveils-solana-validator-delegates-entire-6-8m-sol-stash-to-it
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:45
Bar Leone In Hong Kong Tops 2025 List Of World's Best Bars

Bar Leone In Hong Kong Tops 2025 List Of World’s Best Bars

The post Bar Leone In Hong Kong Tops 2025 List Of World’s Best Bars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bar Leone in Hong Kong was named the World’s Best Bar 2025 Bar Leone Following September’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, World’s 50 Best is back with their signature ranking of places to drink. On Tuesday, October 7th, World’s 50 Best released its newest list of the World’s Best Bars at a ceremony in London. The list is geographically diverse, with many cities hosting more than one top bar. New York City has eight of the top 50 bars, London has seven bars on the list, Mexico City has five of the top 50 bars, and Hong Kong also is home to five of the best bars. Superbueno in Manhattan’s East Village is ranked at number 12, following its 2024 debut on the list at number two. “When we first built Superbueno while we were focused on outstanding cocktails, food and energy, more than anything, we wanted to create a space that was set apart by its unique perspective on Mexican-American hospitality; a place where all would feel instantly at home, and would joyfully gather with friends and family,” said Ignacio “Nacho” Jimenez, co-owner of Superbueno. “Being included on the World’s 50 Best Bars list for a second year in a row is not only an honor, it’s a validation of [our] style of hospitality that our staff works tirelessly to create for our guests. Thank you to our community of regulars and industry peers whose energy keeps the room vibrating with happiness.” The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong 2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City 3. Sips, Barcelona 4. Paradiso, Barcelona 5. Tayēr + Elementary, London 6. Connaught Bar, London 7. Moebius Milano, Milan 8. Line, Athens 9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore 10. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires 11. Alquímico, Cartagena 12. Superbueno, New York…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:44
Elvira Dishes Up A Cookbook And Wise Words Just When We Need Her Most

Elvira Dishes Up A Cookbook And Wise Words Just When We Need Her Most

The post Elvira Dishes Up A Cookbook And Wise Words Just When We Need Her Most appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark attends Knott’s Scary Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Getty Images It has taken 35 years, and I don’t think anyone had it on their 2025 bingo card, but Elvira’s Cookbook From Hell is finally here. Serving up more than a tasty look, the saucy tome is packed with cheeky commentary and devilishly delicious recipes. “I’ve always been into the idea and when I came up with it, I was entertaining and cooking all the time, and I loved it. I have also always loved Martha Stewart. I was buying her books like crazy,” muses Cassandra Peterson, the actress behind the iconic character. “I got this idea, ‘Hey, why couldn’t Elvira be the Martha Stewart of the macabre and have an entertaining book that would sell to the goth crowd out there. I don’t think people realize how many people really kind of live a goth lifestyle all year round.” “Anyway, I pitched it and pitched it and pitched it but nobody was buying and no publishers wanted it. I didn’t want to self-publish the book because it’s too expensive. I’ll be really honest and admit that writing a cookbook is really hard. It was harder than my autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, to put it all together.” Eventually, Grand Central Publishing stepped up and it’s now available, perfectly timed for Halloween. It was actually the popularity of her life story, published in 2021, that made it a no brainer for the company. “They were shocked that my autobiography became a New York Times bestseller,” she reveals as we chat over Zoom. “I guess they were thinking it would be very much like a little niche market was going to buy it. When we did publish it, when we did bring it up…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:29
Square launches integrated Bitcoin payments and wallet for merchants

Square launches integrated Bitcoin payments and wallet for merchants

The post Square launches integrated Bitcoin payments and wallet for merchants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Square Bitcoin integrates payments, conversions, and wallet tools into one merchant platform. Merchants can accept BTC with zero fees and convert up to 50% of card sales into Bitcoin. Square introduced Square Bitcoin, its first fully integrated Bitcoin payments and wallet platform for merchants, allowing businesses to accept Bitcoin with zero processing fees and automatically convert a portion of daily card sales into BTC. The suite includes Bitcoin Payments, enabling sellers to take Bitcoin directly at checkout, and Bitcoin Conversions, which lets them convert up to 50% of daily sales into Bitcoin automatically. A Bitcoin Wallet is built natively into Square’s system, allowing users to buy, sell, hold, and withdraw BTC alongside their regular business finances. Bitcoin Payments will roll out to US sellers on November 10, 2025, while Bitcoin Conversions is already live for eligible businesses. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/square-bitcoin-payments-cashapp-merchants/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:19
Fed minutes September 2025

Fed minutes September 2025

The post Fed minutes September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve officials in September were strongly inclined to lower interest rates, with the only dispute seeming to be over how many cuts were coming, meeting minutes released Wednesday showed. The meeting summary indicated near unanimity among participants at the Federal Open Market Committee that the central bank’s key overnight borrowing rate should be cut due to weakness in the labor market. They split, however, on whether there should be two or three total reductions this year, including the quarter percentage point move approved at the Sept. 16-17 meeting. “Almost all respondents to the Desk survey expected a 25 basis point cut in the target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting, and around half expected an additional cut at the October meeting,” the minutes stated. “The vast majority of survey respondents expected at least two 25 basis point cuts by year-end, with around half expecting three cuts over that time.” This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/08/fed-minutes-september-2025.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:14
Is This Theme Park Getting The First 'Wonder Woman' Ride Outside North America?

Is This Theme Park Getting The First ‘Wonder Woman’ Ride Outside North America?

The post Is This Theme Park Getting The First ‘Wonder Woman’ Ride Outside North America? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a popular run of rides at Six Flags, Wonder Woman is finally set to get her first attraction outside North America (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group via Getty Images Wonder Woman, DC Comics’ most famous female super hero, could be getting her own ride in one of the world’s most immersive theme parks according to comments from Warner Bros., which owns the rights to the character. Created in 1941 by American psychologist William Moulton Marston and artist Harry G. Peter, the Amazonian hero has super strength and wields a golden lasso which makes anyone who it touches tell the truth. Despite being one of DC’s most popular characters, Wonder Woman stars in surprisingly few of her own theme park rides. All of them were launched in the wake of the 2017 Patty Jenkins movie which had Gal Gadot in the title role. It debuted to critical acclaim and grossed $823 million at the box office leading to a flurry of rides. They are all in theme parks run by Six Flags which was owned by Warner Bros. until 1998 when it was sold to its current New York Stock Exchange-listed parent company. The deal included exclusive, long-term licensing rights to use Warner Bros. and DC characters in Six Flags’ parks and it has made the most of this. Several Six Flags parks feature DC Universe lands which are home to restaurants, bars, shops and, of course, rides, themed to its characters. Anticipation for the Wonder Woman movie was so great that the first ride based on the character was given the green light during development of the picture and opened at Six Flags America in Maryland just 11 days after it premiered. Called Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, the ride is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:11
Ethena Labs and Jupiter Partner to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin

Ethena Labs and Jupiter Partner to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin

The post Ethena Labs and Jupiter Partner to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena Labs reported that it has partnered with Jupiter Exchange to develop JupUSD. This is a new stablecoin designed to power Solana’s largest decentralized trading ecosystem. The token will serve as the native stablecoin within Jupiter’s product suite, built on Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service framework. JupUSD to Replace $750M in Stablecoins and Anchor Jupiter’s DeFi Products According to Ethena, JupUSD will be integrated into every major component of Jupiter’s ecosystem. It will first replace about $750 million in existing stablecoins used inside the Jupiter Liquidity Pool, known as JLP. The company said JupUSD will also become the cornerstone lending asset for Jupiter Lend, expanding its role across the broader Solana DeFi landscape. Introducing JupUSD: the native stablecoin of the @JupiterExchange ecosystem built on Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. JupUSD will plug into every major part of the Jupiter stack, including: – Jupiter Perps: where the ~$750m in stablecoins inside of JLP will gradually be… pic.twitter.com/jlNLc2eNCz — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) October 8, 2025 Initially, the stablecoin will be backed by USDTb, a token that is nearly fully supported by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. Ethena Labs confirmed that JupUSD is still in development and is expected to launch in the coming months. Over time, Ethena plans to diversify the backing by introducing USDe, its own synthetic dollar asset, into the mix. Ethena Expands Stablecoin-as-a-Service With Jupiter Partnership The launch forms part of Ethena’s ongoing expansion through its whitelabel stablecoin program. The company described JupUSD as the latest product from its Stablecoin-as-a-Service line. This system that allows blockchain projects to issue custom stablecoins with institutional-grade backing. The model gives partner protocols a way to integrate stable assets directly into their own financial systems without relying on third-party issuers. Ethena claimed that Jupiter is part of an increasing number of leading protocols and chains currently integrating this model. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:09
GBP weakens against US Dollar, investors await FOMC minutes

GBP weakens against US Dollar, investors await FOMC minutes

The post GBP weakens against US Dollar, investors await FOMC minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar, investors await FOMC minutes The Pound Sterling (GBP) seems fragile near 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) during the late European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms its major currency peers despite the United States (US) government entering its second week of shutdown. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.35% higher to near 99.00, the highest level seen in two months. Read more… GBP/USD Price Forecast: Seems vulnerable below 100-day SMA amid firmer USD The GBP/USD pair meets with a fresh supply and slides below mid-1.3400s, back closer to the overnight swing low during the early part of the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) attracts fresh buyers following the previous day’s pullback from the vicinity of the late September high and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the currency pair. The USD strength could be attributed to a broadly weaker Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Euro, which continue to be weighed down by domestic political uncertainties. An unexpected result from Japan’s leadership contest sets the country on course for more expansionary fiscal policies. The expectations forced investors to temper their bets for an immediate interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), and turned out to be a key factor undermining demand for the JPY. Meanwhile, the surprise resignation of France’s new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, amid a backlash from allies and adversaries over his freshly-appointed cabinet, dents sentiment surrounding the shared currency and benefits the Greenback. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-weakens-against-us-dollar-investors-await-fomc-minutes-202510081201
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:08
Likely to head lower and test the 0.6555 support level – UOB Group

Likely to head lower and test the 0.6555 support level – UOB Group

The post Likely to head lower and test the 0.6555 support level – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Increasing downward momentum suggests Australian Dollar (AUD) is likely to head lower and test the 0.6555 support level. In the longer run, the odds of AUD breaking below 0.6555 are increasing, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Odds of AUD breaking below 0.6555 are increasing 24-HOUR VIEW: “When AUD was at 0.6615 yesterday, we indicated that ‘the underlying tone appears to have firmed somewhat.’ We were of the view that AUD ‘may edge higher, but any advance is likely part of a higher range of 0.6595/0.6630.’ AUD then edged to a high of 0.6624 before staging a surprisingly sharp drop that reached a low of 0.6579. The increasing downward momentum suggests AUD is likely to head lower and test the support level at 0.6555. On the upside, resistance levels are at 0.6595 and 0.6610.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a neutral AUD view since the start of this month. Two days ago (06 Oct, spot at 0.6595), we stated that ‘we continue to hold a neutral stance on AUD, but now expect it to trade in a narrower range of 0.6555/0.6640.’ Yesterday, AUD fell to a low of 0.6579, and then closed on a soft note at 0.6582 (-0.54%). Downward momentum is starting to build, and the odds of AUD breaking below 0.6555 are increasing and will continue to increase as long as the ‘strong resistance’ level, now at 0.6630, holds. Looking ahead, a clear break below 0.6555 will shift the focus to the late-September low, near 0.6520.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-likely-to-head-lower-and-test-the-06555-support-level-uob-group-202510081159
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:56
Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum

Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum

The post Profit Taking Could Soon Hit BTC, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Builds Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts warn Bitcoin’s profit-taking phase may be near, but MAGACOIN FINANCE’s explosive momentum could define the next major crypto rally. After an impressive multi-week rally, Bitcoin’s market structure is flashing its first signs of cooling. On-chain metrics from CryptoQuant reveal that over 90% of BTC holders are now in profit, a rare condition that historically precedes short-term corrections. Analysts interpret this as a sign of potential profit-taking, not a bearish reversal, but a necessary breather after months of steady gains. Meanwhile, another story is quietly unfolding across the market: while Bitcoin pauses, new capital is rotating into emerging altcoins. Among these, MAGACOIN FINANCE has become one of the most talked-about projects in recent weeks, capturing the speculative energy that often follows Bitcoin’s consolidation phases. Bitcoin’s Rally Enters Its Cooling Phase Bitcoin has outperformed nearly every major asset this quarter, buoyed by ETF inflows exceeding $5 billion and growing institutional confidence. However, the very strength of that rally is prompting traders to take profits. Historical precedents, including the 2017 and 2021 cycles, show that when above 90% of coins are in profit, markets tend to consolidate for several weeks before resuming their upward trajectory. The Fear and Greed Index, now sitting near 64, reflects rising optimism but not full-blown euphoria. Analysts believe this is the perfect setup for a short-term correction of 3%–8%, creating opportunities for investors to rebalance portfolios. Standard Chartered’s crypto desk reaffirmed its $200,000 long-term BTC target, emphasizing that minor retracements are part of the climb, not the end of it. What happens next will likely define the tone of Q4: either a healthy cooldown, or a broader capital rotation into altcoins hungry for breakout momentum. How Rotation Starts: From Bitcoin to the Broader Market Market cycles often follow a familiar rhythm. Bitcoin leads, setting the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 01:53
