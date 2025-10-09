Elvira Dishes Up A Cookbook And Wise Words Just When We Need Her Most

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark attends Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Getty Images It has taken 35 years, and I don't think anyone had it on their 2025 bingo card, but Elvira's Cookbook From Hell is finally here. Serving up more than a tasty look, the saucy tome is packed with cheeky commentary and devilishly delicious recipes. "I've always been into the idea and when I came up with it, I was entertaining and cooking all the time, and I loved it. I have also always loved Martha Stewart. I was buying her books like crazy," muses Cassandra Peterson, the actress behind the iconic character. "I got this idea, 'Hey, why couldn't Elvira be the Martha Stewart of the macabre and have an entertaining book that would sell to the goth crowd out there. I don't think people realize how many people really kind of live a goth lifestyle all year round." "Anyway, I pitched it and pitched it and pitched it but nobody was buying and no publishers wanted it. I didn't want to self-publish the book because it's too expensive. I'll be really honest and admit that writing a cookbook is really hard. It was harder than my autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, to put it all together." Eventually, Grand Central Publishing stepped up and it's now available, perfectly timed for Halloween. It was actually the popularity of her life story, published in 2021, that made it a no brainer for the company. "They were shocked that my autobiography became a New York Times bestseller," she reveals as we chat over Zoom. "I guess they were thinking it would be very much like a little niche market was going to buy it. When we did publish it, when we did bring it up…