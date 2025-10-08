2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
North Dakota stakes claim in crypto with Roughrider stablecoin

Bank of North Dakota is leveraging its unique position as the nation’s only state-owned bank to launch the “Roughrider” stablecoin in partnership with Fiserv. The move aims to modernize its financial infrastructure and assert state-level sovereignty in the digital-asset space.…
Solana Outperforms Ethereum’s Early Stage With $2.85B Revenue

TLDR Solana generated $2.85 billion in revenue between October 2024 and September 2025. Solana’s revenue growth has significantly outpaced Ethereum’s at the same point in its lifecycle. Trading platforms such as Photon and Axiom accounted for 39 percent of Solana’s total revenue. Monthly revenue peaked at $616 million during the memecoin surge in January 2025. [...] The post Solana Outperforms Ethereum’s Early Stage With $2.85B Revenue appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cardano Faces Bearish Pressure as Gambardello Sets Lower Targets

TLDR Dan Gambardello shared that Cardano was rejected from a key lower trendline. Cardano failed to reclaim the $0.90 support level after a 6.7 percent drop on September 22. The analyst noted that Cardano has not followed its 2020 breakout pattern after a similar consolidation period. Gambardello predicted that Cardano could fall to the $0.62 [...] The post Cardano Faces Bearish Pressure as Gambardello Sets Lower Targets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cardano Price Prediction, a DeepSeek Analysis & Best Crypto to Buy Recommendation

The post Cardano Price Prediction, a DeepSeek Analysis & Best Crypto to Buy Recommendation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Price Prediction, a DeepSeek Analysis & Best Crypto to Buy Recommendation Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-price-prediction-deepseek-recommends-best-crypto-to-buy/
BREAKING: The Fed’s Much-Anticipated Meeting Minutes Have Been Released – Here Are All the Details

The minutes of the meeting containing details about the FED's 25 basis point interest rate cut decision taken last month have been published. Here are all the details you need to know from the minutes: Few officials felt it was advisable not to cut interest rates in September. One participant supported a half-point rate cut […] Continue Reading: BREAKING: The Fed’s Much-Anticipated Meeting Minutes Have Been Released – Here Are All the Details
SICAK GELİŞME: FED’in Merakla Beklenen Toplantı Tutanakları Yayınlandı! İşte Tüm Detaylar

FED’in geçtiğimiz ay aldığı 25 baz puanlık faiz indirimi kararına dair detayları içeren toplantı tutanakları yayınlandı. İşte tutanaklardan tüm bilinmesi gereken detaylar: Birkaç yetkili, Eylül ayında faiz oranlarını düşürmemenin makul olduğunu düşündü. Bir katılımcı, geçen ayki toplantıda yarım puanlık faiz indirimi yapılmasını destekledi. Yetkililer, istihdam artışında yavaşlama ve işsizlik oranında daha da artış olduğunu kaydetti. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Jupiter and Ethena Partner to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin JupUSD

The post Jupiter and Ethena Partner to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin JupUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Brief JupUSD launches as Solana’s new native stablecoin built on Ethena’s tech stack. Stablecoin to replace $750M in Jupiter liquidity pools and power Jupiter Lend. Ethena expands reach with UR Global, bringing USDe access to 45+ countries. Jupiter Exchange has announced the launch of JupUSD, its native Solana-based stablecoin developed in partnership with Ethena Labs. The stablecoin is built using Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack and will integrate across the entire Jupiter ecosystem, including lending, trading, and perpetual markets. JupUSD will replace approximately $750 million in stablecoins currently held in Jupiter’s JLP pools, positioning it as the cornerstone asset for Jupiter Lend. The integration aims to deepen liquidity, enhance stability, and create unified on-chain settlement across all Jupiter products. Introducing JupUSD: the native stablecoin of the @JupiterExchange ecosystem built on Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. JupUSD will plug into every major part of the Jupiter stack, including: – Jupiter Perps: where the ~$750m in stablecoins inside of JLP will gradually be… pic.twitter.com/jlNLc2eNCz — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) October 8, 2025 Initially, JupUSD will be 100% collateralised by USDtb, ensuring stability and transparency during its launch phase. Over time, USDe Ethena’s native yield-bearing stablecoin will be added as collateral to optimise returns and diversify backing. Jupiter’s ecosystem integration will allow users to access JupUSD across Perps, Lend, Swap, Pro, and Mobile, forming a comprehensive stablecoin layer for Solana’s DeFi network. The stablecoin’s mint-and-redeem contracts are currently under development and are expected to go live in mid-Q4 2025, pending audits. Ethena Expands Global Reach as Market Reacts The collaboration extends Ethena’s growing influence after its partnership with UR Global, which brings USDe to 45+ countries via a neobank platform. The program offers up to 5% APY on USDe holdings, zero off-ramp fees, and fiat conversions across multiple currencies with Mastercard debit integration. On the market side,…
AI Optimizes the Old World. Bitcoin Builds a New One

"All that glitters is not gold." This 17th-century proverb applies wonderfully to flashy innovations. For several years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been presented to us as a revolution comparable to electricity or the Internet. But is it really a revolution? Or rather a spectacular optimization of what already exists? As we know it, AI revolutionizes nothing. It merely oils the gears of an already established system and mainly fits within the continuity of a centralized paradigm. At the same time, another technology, much less publicized but much more radical, pursues its trajectory: Bitcoin and decentralization. Unlike AI, Bitcoin does not just improve existing systems. It questions them, and sometimes even makes them obsolete. The true revolution today, the only one, is Bitcoin. Because it does not make the old world faster, it builds a new one. L’article AI Optimizes the Old World. Bitcoin Builds a New One est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
AFL-CIO Opposes Senate Crypto Bill Over Pension Risks

The post AFL-CIO Opposes Senate Crypto Bill Over Pension Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The largest federation of trade unions in the US says it has “serious concerns” about the Senate’s draft bill to regulate crypto, claiming it lacks worker protections and poorly regulates the sector.  The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) opposed the Responsible Financial Innovation Act (RFIA), arguing in a letter to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that it would pose significant risks to workers and the financial system. The bill’s treatment of crypto assets “poses risks to both retirement funds and to the overall financial stability of the US economy,” said AFL-CIO director Jody Calemine. He added that the bill will enable the crypto industry to “operate in wider and deeper ways in our financial system without sufficient oversight or meaningful safeguards.” Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand originally introduced the RFIA in 2022 and revised it earlier this year. The Senate Banking Committee is developing the bill as an alternative approach to regulating crypto with a different scope and regulatory emphasis, rather than advancing the CLARITY Act, a market structure bill the House passed in July.  Protecting workers and pensions  Calemine said that the AFL-CIO “supports efforts to update regulatory regimes to better protect workers from the volatility of this asset class,” but the bill only “provides the facade of regulation.” Related: Crypto execs meet US lawmakers, discuss Bitcoin reserve, market structure bills He added that rather than insulating workers from the crypto volatility, the bill “would increase workers’ exposure by greenlighting retirement plans like 401(k)s and pensions to hold this risky asset.” More systemic risks  Calemine also claimed that the taxpayer-backed Deposit Insurance Fund, which protects consumer bank deposits, would be subject to greater risk if banks were allowed to custody crypto.  He also said that the legislation “codifies the tokenization of securities…
NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Announces $2 Billion Polymarket Stake

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) parent entity Intercontinental Exchange has announced it is taking a $2 billion stake in prediction market platform Polymarket.
