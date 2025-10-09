2025-10-12 Sunday

Can The Bitcoin Price Explode To $200,000? The Gold Chart That Tells It All

Bitcoin has shown renewed strength on the weekly timeframe by resuming a steady uptrend that began earlier in the year. After several weeks of ranging between $110,000 and $120,000, Bitcoin is now on intense momentum supported by institutional demand, which has led to a new all-time high in the past 24 hours.  Interestingly, technical analysis of Bitcoin’s weekly price chart shows the cryptocurrency is gearing up for an explosion to $200,000. This projection is based on Bitcoin’s ongoing price behavior being an exact replica of Gold’s rally during the 1970s. Bitcoin Aligning With the 1970s Gold Rally An interesting technical analysis shared by Mikybull Crypto on the social media platform X details how Bitcoin’s price action on the 1-week and 2-week candlestick charts is following a path walked by Gold in prior decades. His latest post on X draws parallels between Bitcoin’s ongoing price behavior and Gold’s rally during the 1970s, an era that saw the precious metal surge massively. Now, it seems that Bitcoin is now mirroring that same macro setup and could be gearing toward a price explosion to $200,000 or higher. Related Reading: Here’s The Best Time To Buy Bitcoin As Impulse Wave Sets Path To $150,000 In one of the charts shared by Mikybull, Gold’s price action from the mid-1970s to 1980 is overlaid with Bitcoin’s multi-year trajectory. This Gold price chart shows a consolidation phase followed by a powerful breakout in the late 1970s. According to Mikybull, Bitcoin’s structure follows this trend almost perfectly. In his analysis, he noted that Bitcoin’s price is forming higher lows above a macro ascending trendline, the same kind of structure that preceded Gold’s explosive run. Gold’s third breakout wave (Wave 5) ushered in this run, and Mikybull projected that Bitcoin is now entering a similar phase, as shown by the blue ellipse in the chart below. Mikybull’s comparison also integrated the legendary Livermore Speculative Chart, which is an early 20th-century framework, to track Bitcoin’s behavior. Bitcoin’s price action on the weekly timeframe follows a structure labeled from one through ten, each level corresponding to phases in the Livermore Speculative Chart. Why Bitcoin Can Explode To $200,000 May Only Be the Beginning For Bitcoin As shown in the chart above, Bitcoin is currently trading around the 1.272 Fibonacci extension level below $125,000 and is playing out the eighth stage of Livermore’s speculative cycle. Current market trends point to Bitcoin advancing past the eighth stage at the 1.618 Fib level ($145,355) to then advance to the ninth stage of the cycle, which is just above the 2.618 Fibonacci extension level at $204,000. Related Reading: This Major Bitcoin Metric Just Made A New Low For The First Time In 6 Years, Is An ATH Above $130,000 Coming? After that lies the tenth stage, around the 3.618 extension at $262,000, projected to be the final peak of this cycle based on Livermore’s speculative cycle. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $121,450, having retraced slightly after its most recent all-time high of $126,080 on October 6. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
SWIFT Partners With Ethereum’s ConsenSys on Real-Time Payments Blockchain: Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Today

The announcement that SWIFT is partnering with Ethereum’s ConsenSys to build a real-time blockchain payments network is a watershed moment in the history of international finance. One that solidifies blockchain’s position as not some niche tech but a cornerstone of payment networks to be.  As this unfolds a new DeFi altcoin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), has […]
Argentine Court to Investigate President Milei’s Role in LIBRA Scandal

TLDR Argentina orders forensic search of President Milei’s phones in LIBRA probe. Prosecutors aim to uncover potential insider trading in the LIBRA scandal. Milei faces criminal investigation over his involvement in LIBRA coin collapse. Legal actions in Argentina and the US target President Milei for investor losses. An Argentine federal prosecutor has ordered a forensic [...] The post Argentine Court to Investigate President Milei’s Role in LIBRA Scandal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana News: 5-Year Network Revenue 20X Of Ethereum Early Growth

The post Solana News: 5-Year Network Revenue 20X Of Ethereum Early Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Solana news, A 21Shares analysis finds that Solana’s blockchain pulled in roughly $2.85 billion in revenue over the 12 months ending September 2025. That works out to about $240 million per month on average, with a January 2025 peak of $616 million during a memecoin trading surge. By comparison, Ethereum’s monthly revenue in years four to five of its life (2019–2020) averaged under $10 million. In other words, Solana today earns roughly 20–30× the per‑month revenue Ethereum did at a similar stage. Solana News: Trading Platforms and Meme Mania Drive Revenue Trading fees and tools account for the largest share of Solana’s income. In the past year, trading platforms generated $1.12 billion, about 39% of Solana’s total. High-frequency swap tools like Photon and Axiom handle complex trades and run up huge fees during the late‑2024 meme-coin boom. For example, “President Trump’s Trump Coin” spurred record volume and sent January 2025 revenue above $616 million. Even after that frenzy, monthly revenue has settled around $150–$250 million, drawn from a mix of DEX trading, lending, wallets, DePIN (decentralized infrastructure), and AI-driven apps. 21Shares noted that Solana’s annual revenue is now comparable to large tech firms – roughly on par with Palantir’s $2.8B (2024) or Robinhood’s $2.95B. Solana Growth Far Ahead of Ethereum’s Early Years The report underscores how Solana’s growth far exceeds Ethereum’s in its infancy. Ethereum’s revenue in 2019–2020 (four to five years post-launch) was less than $10 million per month. Source: 21Shares By contrast, Solana’s current monthly take is about $240 million, or roughly 20–30× higher. Some months even hit 50× the Ethereum early peak. Solana’s daily usage also dwarfs Ethereum’s at the same age: the report cites 1.2–1.5 million daily active Solana addresses today, versus about 400k–500k for Ethereum in 2019–2020. In short, Solana is capturing a…
Dit zijn de details achter de renteverlaging in de VS: waarom de Federal Reserve ingreep

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Federal Reserve verlaagt rente met 0,25 procentpunt: zorgen om arbeidsmarkt en stabiele inflatie geven de doorslag In september 2025 besloot de Amerikaanse Federal Reserve om de rente met 0,25 procentpunt te verlagen. Deze stap kwam niet uit het niets. Uit de officiële notulen van het FOMC-overleg blijkt dat zorgen over de arbeidsmarkt én een stabiliserende inflatie de doorslag gaven. Waarom is deze renteverlaging belangrijk? De Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is de beleidsarm van de Federal Reserve (de centrale bank van de VS) die beslist over het rentebeleid. De notulen van hun bijeenkomst op 16 en 17 september 2025, die op 8 oktober werden gepubliceerd, onthullen het waarom achter deze beleidswijziging. De rente werd met een kwart procentpunt verlaagd, van 4,25% naar 4,00% – 4,25%. Volgens de FOMC-leden was dit nodig vanwege “toegenomen neerwaartse risico’s op de arbeidsmarkt” en de waarneming dat “de opwaartse risico’s voor inflatie zijn afgenomen of stabiel zijn gebleven”. Hoe werkt zo’n renteverlaging? Door de rente te verlagen, maakt de Fed lenen goedkoper. Bedrijven kunnen dan makkelijker investeren en consumenten kunnen goedkoper geld lenen voor bijvoorbeeld een huis of auto. Tegelijkertijd verdient sparen minder, wat ook consumptie stimuleert. Dit zorgt meestal voor meer economische activiteit. Maar er is ook een keerzijde: het risico dat inflatie weer oploopt. Achtergrond: arbeidsmarkt onder druk Een van de belangrijkste redenen voor de renteverlaging is het afkoelen van de Amerikaanse arbeidsmarkt. De werkloosheid steeg naar 4,3% in augustus, tegenover lagere niveaus eerder in het jaar. Daarnaast bleek uit herziene cijfers dat er in het voorjaar van 2025 meer dan 900.000 banen minder waren gecreëerd dan eerder was gedacht. Ook de loonstijgingen vlakten af. Het gemiddelde uurloon steeg met 3,7% op jaarbasis, minder dan in 2024. Bovendien wees de Fed op verminderde dynamiek in de arbeidsmarkt: minder mensen wisselen van baan en het aantal nieuwe vacatures daalt. Inflatie blijft relatief stabiel De inflatie, gemeten via de PCE-prijsindex (de favoriete maatstaf van de Fed), lag in augustus op 2,7%, met een kerninflatie (zonder voedsel en energie) van 2,9%. Hoewel dit boven de officiële doelstelling van 2% ligt, ziet de Fed tekenen van stabilisatie. Sommige leden merkten zelfs op dat de inflatie zonder het effect van nieuwe invoertarieven “dicht bij het doel” zou liggen. Tarieven, migratie en AI spelen ook een rol Een opvallend thema in de notulen is de invloed van invoerheffingen, verminderde immigratie en zelfs kunstmatige intelligentie op het beleid. Hogere tarieven zouden volgens de Fed tijdelijk tot inflatiedruk leiden, terwijl minder immigratie juist de vraag drukt – en dus ook inflatie afremt. Tegelijkertijd zou AI de arbeidsvraag op termijn kunnen verlagen, wat ook het loonniveau beïnvloedt. Unaniem? Bijna. De beslissing om de rente te verlagen werd door bijna alle leden gesteund. Alleen Stephen I. Miran stemde tegen. Hij wilde een agressievere verlaging van 0,5 procentpunt, omdat hij van mening was dat de arbeidsmarkt zwakker is dan de cijfers doen vermoeden en dat de inflatie “al dichter bij de 2% ligt” dan algemeen wordt aangenomen. Wat betekent dit voor de toekomst? De FOMC-notulen suggereren dat verdere renteverlagingen mogelijk zijn, afhankelijk van nieuwe economische data. Veel leden verwachten dat “verdere beleidsverruiming passend is in de loop van dit jaar”, terwijl anderen waarschuwen voor te snelle versoepeling als de inflatie aanhoudt. De markt anticipeert ondertussen op minstens nog twee renteverlagingen vóór het einde van 2025. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Dit zijn de details achter de renteverlaging in de VS: waarom de Federal Reserve ingreep is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
PancakeSwap – $11 target looms after CAKE’s 78% weekly rally

Can PancakeSwap’s rally escape the $4.40 barrier that’s halted bulls before?
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Scaling Without Compromise

Every blockchain claims to scale. Most don’t. They add speed by sacrificing decentralization, or they maintain decentralization by accepting congestion. Ethereum’s gas spikes and Solana’s downtime made one truth clear: scalability is the hardest problem in blockchain engineering.The Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) project offers a different path. Instead of adding more layers or validators, it uses advanced cryptography to reduce computation itself. It verifies mathematical proofs of correctness rather than executing every transaction on-chain.  That shift—verifying proofs instead of replaying work—is what makes this project the Best Blockchain Presale to watch in 2025. Scaling by Subtraction, Not Addition ZKPs turn computation into compression. In a traditional blockchain, every node runs every transaction, re-executing all logic to maintain consensus. That’s secure but massively inefficient. In a ZKP-based system, the heavy computation happens off-chain. The result is packaged into a cryptographic proof—a tiny mathematical statement that can be verified quickly by all participants. One proof can confirm thousands of transactions. This architecture reduces network load by 90 %+ while keeping full security. Instead of compromising decentralization to scale, it scales without compromise. The Engineering Behind the Breakthrough The whitepaper explains how zk-SNARKs and zk-STARKs achieve this: zk-SNARKs (Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge) generate small, fast proofs ideal for consumer-grade devices. zk-STARKs (Scalable Transparent Arguments of Knowledge) remove the need for a trusted setup, using hash-based cryptography for transparency and post-quantum safety. Together they create an engineering stack that: Compresses complex smart-contract execution into verifiable proofs. Cuts block verification time from minutes to seconds. Maintains decentralization by allowing light nodes to verify full network activity. For developers, it means faster block confirmation. For investors, it means a blockchain capable of real-world throughput—tens of thousands of transactions per second, not hundreds. Why Reducing Computation Is the Real Fix Most scaling solutions—sharding, sidechains, new consensus models—add complexity. Each layer introduces new failure points and centralization risks. ZKPs take the opposite route: simplify the load by making validation lighter. By proving correctness once and letting everyone verify instantly, ZKP networks stay lean, secure, and globally scalable. It’s engineering elegance: less redundancy, more performance. That’s why major ecosystems are racing to adopt it. Ethereum rollups like zkSync and StarkNet use ZKP compression. Polygon built zkEVMs to integrate proofs directly into its sidechains. But none of these offer retail investors early-stage entry. That’s where this presale stands out. The Infrastructure Play Investors Can’t Ignore When you invest in scalability infrastructure, you’re not betting on a single use case—you’re backing the foundation every other project needs. Bitcoin’s early backers profited from solving money. Ethereum’s from programmability. The next wave will reward those who solve scalability. This presale gives investors access to a ZKP-powered blockchain before public launch. That early position is what defines the Best Blockchain Presales: low entry, high-value infrastructure, and alignment with long-term trends. It’s not a meme coin. It’s the code layer that could support the next generation of DeFi, gaming, and enterprise-grade dApps. Why Whitelist Timing Matters With the whitelist opening soon, early participants gain: Guaranteed allocation at presale pricing. Exposure to a foundational technology trend before exchanges list it. Strategic timing as demand for scalable, low-fee infrastructure surges. Presales like this often reward early conviction. Ethereum’s ICO investors saw 1,000× returns when scalability became the narrative. This project is entering that same narrative space—with stronger fundamentals and proven mathematics on its side. The Decentralization Test True scalability must preserve the ethos of crypto: no central control, no single point of failure. ZKP achieves that by letting even lightweight validators—phones, laptops—verify full-network activity. That means anyone can run a node without needing supercomputers or massive energy costs. In practical terms, that’s real decentralization, not just a slogan. It keeps the network open, reduces attack vectors, and ensures long-term resilience. This focus on performance without compromise is why engineers, not just traders, are excited about ZKP. It’s not reinventing blockchain—it’s making it efficient enough to finally compete with traditional systems. The 2025 Scalability Cycle Markets move in themes. 2021 was DeFi. 2022 was NFTs. 2023–24 belonged to Layer 2s. The next phase—2025—is about scalable cryptographic infrastructure. Every serious project will need ZKP-based proofs for faster transactions, lower fees, and privacy layers. Investors who position early in infrastructure tokens will capture exponential network value as adoption spreads. That’s why analysts and insiders are flagging this launch among the Best Blockchain Presales of 2025. It’s not hype—it’s physics. The math works, the problem is real, and the market is ready. Scaling the Right Way Scalability doesn’t have to mean centralization. With ZKP technology, blockchains can stay secure, decentralized, and fast—no trade-offs required. The upcoming whitelist for Zero Knowledge Proof marks the next evolution of blockchain engineering: reducing computation instead of decentralization. For investors looking beyond short-term trends, this presale is the entry point into infrastructure that will underpin the next decade of Web3.Efficiency is the new frontier. Proof is the new trust. And ZKP is leading the way—making this one of the Best Blockchain Presales to watch as the scalability era begins. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
The Real Reasons Ripple’s XRP Price Could Be Weeks Away From Its Biggest Move Yet

There’s a real sense of anticipation in the XRP community right now, and for good reason. After months of calm, a string of major events is about to unfold that could completely change the game for Ripple and its native token. A tweet from XRP4FREEDOM is going viral for summing it up perfectly: seven catalysts,
Solana DeFi Exchange Jupiter to Launch Native Stablecoin

Solana DEX and DeFi protocol Jupiter is expanding its feature set with the launch of its own stablecoin, JupUSD, on Solana.
Dogecoin Treasury Surges: Can $MAXI Lead the Next Meme Wave?

In a recent company press release, the company announced that it now holds over 710million Dogecoin ($DOGE) tokens and is […] The post Dogecoin Treasury Surges: Can $MAXI Lead the Next Meme Wave? appeared first on Coindoo.
