General Motors replaces lost $7,500 EV credit with $6,000 lease support

The post General Motors replaces lost $7,500 EV credit with $6,000 lease support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. General Motors (GM) has ended a program that was built to keep its dealers offering a $7,500 federal tax credit on electric vehicle leases beyond the September 30 cutoff. Instead, the company announced on Wednesday it would backstop lease deals with about $6,000 in support through its finance arm. The change followed the official expiration of the government subsidy that had fueled a rush of electric vehicle sales last month. The scrapped plan was pulled together in the final days of September. General Motors had arranged for its lending unit, GM Financial, to buy EVs sitting on dealer lots and those still being shipped. That would have allowed the company to apply for the $7,500 credit on each car and then pass that amount into customer lease terms through the end of 2024. GM said roughly 20,000 vehicles were covered under the plan before it was shelved. General Motors drops plan after objections in Washington The program came apart after Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who is a former car dealer now active in auto policy, raised concerns. The Senator’s objections were enough to push General Motors to retreat. The company allegedly told Reuters in a short statement that: “After further consideration, we have decided not to claim the tax credit,” while declining to give further details. GM Financial had already started making payments before the program was canceled for a straightforward formula 5% of the maximum sticker price for each eligible car. For example, two Chevrolet Blazer EVs, each priced in the mid-$60,000s, qualified for a combined payment of around $6,300. Those funds were meant to flow into leases as a substitute for the federal tax credit. General Motors confirmed it will “fund the incentive lease terms” through the end of October. This means dealers can still write…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:59
Bitcoin Is Entering A 1950s-Style Supercycle

The post Bitcoin Is Entering A 1950s-Style Supercycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:51
Forget ‘Ethereum Killers’: Cardano Founder Predicts New Shift in Altcoin Season

The post Forget ‘Ethereum Killers’: Cardano Founder Predicts New Shift in Altcoin Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent interview, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson predicted a major shift coming to the crypto market. According to the Cardano founder, every season has its peculiarity, with a big push for privacy at the moment, stemming from the need to link the legacy and DeFi worlds together. He recounts progress being made by privacy-focused blockchain, including Midnight and Zksync, among others. Hoskinson reiterated that privacy is the “big thing” now in cryptocurrency and stands to be the narrative of value appreciation this cycle, with Ethereum killers such as Solana being that of the last cycle. Stake with pride. A Cardano SPO shares a recap of the Cardano founder’s statements in a tweet, saying: “Privacy blockchains like Midnight will thrive this Altcoin season.Ethereum killers was last cycle.” Altcoin season refers to a period of altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. Cardano-backed Midnight brings rational privacy to blockchain by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs (ZK Snarks) to protect sensitive data. Cardano news In partnership with Dinari, the S&P has launched a new benchmark tracking 15 major cryptocurrencies, including ADA and 35 blockchain stocks. This month, asset manager Hashdex has officially included Cardano in its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF, with the altcoin now joining BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and XLM as part of the fund’s holdings. In other news, Cardano is now fully integrated into the Brave privacy browser, allowing users to hold and manage ADA and Cardano native assets in their Brave Wallet, send and receive transactions, execute token swaps and participate in Cardano governance natively in the browser, with no extensions required.  Source: https://u.today/forget-ethereum-killers-cardano-founder-predicts-new-shift-in-altcoin-season
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:42
This NYSE-Listed Food Company Aims to Stack $1.2 Billion in Bitcoin

DDC's share price was up nearly 7% after announcing that it had raised an additional $124 million for Bitcoin purchases.
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:12
BlackRock, Brevan Howard tokenized funds go live on Sei

The real-world-assets market on Sei is expanding rapidly, with BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds going live on the layer-1 blockchain. KAIO, an on-chain infrastructure platform for regulated real-world assets, announced the Sei launch on Oct. 8, 2025. According to…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 02:08
Gold Surges Beyond $4,050 as Global Turmoil Fuels Record-Breaking Rally

Gold prices have soared beyond $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history, marking a watershed moment for global markets rattled by inflation fears, geopolitical instability, and growing concerns over fiat currency debasement. Gold Breaks Barriers: Surge to $4,050 Signals Ongoing Bull Market Momentum Over the past week, the yellow metal climbed from $3,984 […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:03
Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq

A Nasdaq-listed company has reportedly added XRP to its treasury, following Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Continue Reading: Rumors About XRP Circulating Regarding a Major Company Listed on Nasdaq
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:03
Ethena and Jupiter Initiate JupUSD Stablecoin Migration

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/jupiter-ethena-jupusd-migration/
Coinstats2025/10/09 02:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction and the Next 100x Meme Coin to Invest in 2025

SHIB has an extremely high token supply, burns are happening slowly compared to the total supply, and its growth relies […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction and the Next 100x Meme Coin to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 01:53
Bitcoin Hits Record $126K as Low Profit-Taking Signals Room for Further Rally: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin’s rally to a new all-time high of $126,000 last Monday has yet to trigger the kind of mass profit-taking usually seen near market tops. On-chain data shows that investors remain confident, with selling pressure still muted even after record gains, according to CryptoQuant. Data shows Bitcoin holders’ net realized profits over the last 30 days stand at 0.26 million BTC, equivalent to roughly $30 billion in profits. This is 50% below levels typically associated with local tops, such as the 0.53 million BTC ($63 billion) recorded in July 2025. It’s also far from the extreme profit-taking seen in March and December 2024, when profits reached $78 billion and $99 billion, respectively. The relatively low amount of profit realization suggests that the market may still have further upside before major holders begin to lock in gains. On-Chain Indicators Support Further Strength Looking at longer-term trends, annual realized profits continue to trend upward, signaling a healthy, expanding market. Historically, major peaks have coincided with a stalling in this growth rate—most notably in December 2021, when realized profits flattened before Bitcoin entered a bear cycle. The current upward trajectory implies that, for now, momentum remains intact and a cyclical top is not yet confirmed, reports CryptoQuant. Holder Behavior: Profits Still Below Extreme Levels Both short-term and long-term holders are showing restraint. Short-term holders have recently taken profits at around a 2% margin, far below the 8% levels typically associated with overheated markets. Meanwhile, long-term holders are sitting on an average realized profit margin of 129%, which, while substantial, is still far from the extreme 300% (4x)levels reached in previous cycle peaks. This indicates that even seasoned investors—those who have held Bitcoin through multiple market phases—are not aggressively selling into strength. Instead, their behavior suggests confidence in the ongoing rally and potential for higher valuations ahead. Old Coins Stay Dormant Another sign of market maturity is the continued low selling activity among Bitcoin “OGs.” Coins older than ten years remain largely untouched, with just 5,000 BTC spent over the last 30 days. That’s roughly half the amount typically seen during major tops, such as those in March and December 2024, and nearly 30% below May 2025 levels. The reluctance of long-term holders to part with their oldest coins underscores a broader trend of conviction holding across the ecosystem. Combined with subdued profit-taking, these factors suggest that Bitcoin’s rally could have further room to run, as on-chain indicators continue to point toward sustained investor confidence rather than exhaustion
CryptoNews2025/10/09 01:45
