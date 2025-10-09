What we have learned, what we are building next

CryptoSlate turns eight today, and as Editor-in-Chief, I could not be prouder of what we have achieved and where we're going next. Our first story in 2017 asked which countries were most open to crypto, and since then, millions of readers have come to us for clear reporting, valuable data, and context that supports decisions instead of dopamine. We are marking the anniversary with an editorial refocus, a faster and cleaner reading experience, and a long-form reviews initiative that ranks products with reproducible methods and transparent scoring. Crypto never sleeps, and neither does our commitment to clarity, accuracy, and independence. A timeline illustration highlighting CryptoSlate's evolution from its 2017 launch in Seattle to its global reach today In 2017, we launched a lean desk paired with a first pass at market data, and the country openness piece set the model of reporting tied to practical takeaways. From 2018 through 2023, we broadened coverage and built directories for people, products, and companies while refining speed, taxonomy, and design. In 2024, we concentrated on original reporting that connects crypto with finance and technology and formalized verification and methods. In 2025, we are biasing toward deeper market analysis and product reviews so readers can compare options with confidence and trace claims back to primary documents. I joined the team as a writer and analyst at the end of the 2022 bull market after 15 years in tech and running my own business. I was instantly blown away by the team's quality, forward-thinking, and professionalism, and knew I'd found my new home. I took over editorial duties in 2023, and under the leadership of Matthew Blancarte and Nate Whitehill, we've continued to look to the future and how we can best add value in a world increasingly focused on AI. The editorial refocus centers…