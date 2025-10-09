MEXC Exchange
Hyperliquid’s Latest Launch Sparks Excitement in Crypto Circles
The post Hyperliquid’s Latest Launch Sparks Excitement in Crypto Circles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid has taken a significant step forward by introducing a new trading feature on its decentralized exchange platform. The release of MON-USD hyperp enables participants to engage with Monad’s native cryptocurrency during its pre-market phase. Continue Reading:Hyperliquid’s Latest Launch Sparks Excitement in Crypto Circles Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/hyperliquids-latest-launch-sparks-excitement-in-crypto-circles
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 03:36
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Log $5.3 Billion in Weekly Inflows as BTC Surges Above $120K
Bitcoin spot ETFs have recorded seven consecutive days of inflows, totaling $5.3 billion, with $876 million added on October 7. Ethereum ETFs followed suit.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 03:30
XRP Treasury Surges Past $11.5B as Nasdaq-Listed Firms Join In
TLDR XRP treasury holdings have surpassed $11.5 billion in total value. Reliance Global Group has purchased $17 million worth of XRP as part of its digital asset strategy. The company added XRP to its reserves alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. Chairman Ezra Beyman stated that XRP aligns with Reliance’s long-term blockchain vision. Japanese firm Gumi [...] The post XRP Treasury Surges Past $11.5B as Nasdaq-Listed Firms Join In appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 03:19
Investing in Crypto: Is It Too Late or Just the Right Time?
While bitcoin reaches a new all-time high at $126,000, the prevailing sentiment is that the market is already inaccessible. However, contrary to this impression, recent data paint a very different picture. According to Cosmo Jiang, partner at Pantera Capital, over 60% of investors still have no exposure to cryptos. This revealing figure reminds us that the majority of the adoption potential is yet to come. L’article Investing in Crypto: Is It Too Late or Just the Right Time? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:05
Polymarket founder Coplan joins billionaires club after NYSE parent's investment: Report
The prediction market platform has come a long way after regulators in the United States banned Polymarket from serving US clients in 2022. Shayne Coplan, the founder of prediction market Polymarket, is once again in the limelight, as prediction markets shift from regulatory bans in the United States to legitimate financial markets with institutional backing.Bloomberg named Coplan among the world’s billionaires following a $2 billion investment in Polymarket by New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).Coplan launched the platform in 2020 when he was 21 after dropping out of New York University. He often worked on the platform from the bathroom in his New York apartment, he said.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:04
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Institutional Bridge and the Best Crypto to Buy Now
For years, global financial institutions have studied blockchain with equal parts curiosity and caution. The promise is undeniable — instant settlement, full transparency, immutable ledgers — but so is the problem: that same transparency exposes sensitive information. A bank can’t broadcast its reserves on a public chain. A regulated fund can’t reveal customer data. A [...] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Institutional Bridge and the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 03:04
Is Bitcoin Core ‘Woke?’ Some Knots Proponents Think So
The technical tug-of-war between two key factions in the Bitcoin community has now degenerated into identity politics. ‘Woke’ or ‘Based?’ Knots and Core Debate Diverging Ideologies What was once an obscure phrase used as early as the 1930s by African Americans to describe awareness of racism has now become a pejorative term thrown around by […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 03:02
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Privacy as the Foundation of Web3
Zero Knowledge Proof turns privacy into an invisible standard for Web3. Join the Top Privacy Coin Presale bringing trust, compliance, and mass adoption to blockchain’s next era.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 03:00
Cryptocurrency Experts Predict Dynamic Movements for INJ and XPL Coins
Experts predict INJ Coin will dip to $9 due to pattern breakdowns. XPL Coin is in a potential opportunity zone, driven by strong financial backing. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Experts Predict Dynamic Movements for INJ and XPL Coins The post Cryptocurrency Experts Predict Dynamic Movements for INJ and XPL Coins appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 02:59
Forward Industries Stakes $1.5B in SOL to New Validator Node
TLDR Forward Industries has launched a new validator node on the Solana blockchain. The company delegated its entire 6.8 million SOL worth $1.5 billion to the validator. The validator is built on the DoubleZero network to boost performance and efficiency. It uses Firedancer by Jump Crypto and is integrated with Galaxy infrastructure. The validator is [...] The post Forward Industries Stakes $1.5B in SOL to New Validator Node appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/09 02:52
