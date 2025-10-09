2025-10-12 Sunday

Plume Acquiring Dinero to Expand Institutional Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin Yield

The post Plume Acquiring Dinero to Expand Institutional Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin Yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plume Network, a blockchain focused on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), is acquiring Dinero Protocol to bring institutional-grade yield products for ether ETH$4,518.13, Solana’s SOL SOL$228.97 and bitcoin BTC$123,502.44 directly into its ecosystem. Dinero’s flagship staking product, the ipxETH yield-bearing token that has drawn $125 million in total value locked, will become a key anchor for Plume’s expanded decentralized finance (DeFi) yield offering. The token gives institutional investors access to Ethereum staking yields in a compliant way in partnerships with firms like Galaxy (GLXY) and Laser Digital, the digital asset arm of Japan’s Nomura bank. Plume, backed by investors such as Brevan Howard, Galaxy, Haun Ventures and Apollo Global Management, offers a wide range of yield-generating strategies including tokenized assets like private credit, aiming to bridge DeFi and RWAs for retail and institutional investors. Assets on the protocol has swelled over $360 million since its mainnet launch in June, DeFiLlama data shows. The latest news comes just days after Plume secured approval as an SEC-regulated transfer agent, allowing it to handle tokenized securities onchain and integrate with U.S. traditional finance infrastructure like DTCC’s settlement network. The Dinero acquisition will bring more tools and engineering talent in-house as the team is expanding globally eyeing institutional demand for crypto exposure, Teddy Pornprinya, Plume co-founder said in an interview with CoinDesk. “Right now, we’re doing a pretty large institutional push in the U.S., Asia and breaking into the UAE market,” he said. “What we wanted to do [with the Dinero acquisition] is to open up our product suit onboard all types of institutional users.” In addition to ipxETH, Plume will fold Dinero’s staking products pxSOL, pxBTC and branded liquid staking token architecture used across eight blockchains. Some of these assets will transition to native Plume products like plumeETH. The deal has not closed yet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:42
Does 3rd TRON Film Crack The Code?

The post Does 3rd TRON Film Crack The Code? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jared Leto in “TRON Ares.” Disney/Leah Gallo The TRON franchise is back following the 1982 original and 2010’s TRON: Legacy with TRON: Ares, starring Jared Leto. How do Rotten Tomatoes critics rate the third movie in the series? TRON: Ares shows in previews on Thursday before opening theaters nationwide on Friday. The official logline for the film reads, “TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares (Leto), who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.” ForbesJames Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Ends Its Theatrical Run. How Much Did It Make?By Tim Lammers Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares also stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges. As of the publication of this article, TRON: Ares has earned a 55% “rotten” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 75 reviews. RT’s Critics Consensus, Popcornmeter score and audience summary are still pending. What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘TRON: Ares’? Mark Kenney of The Associated Press is among the top critics on RT who gives TRON: ARES a “fresh” review on RT, writing, “[Jared] Leto does well here as the title character, able to deliver a few good lines while executing a rock star strut in a skintight suit … But it’s [Greta] Lee who steals the show, a very human action heroine for 2025.” David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter gives the film a “fresh” rating on RT, writing, “It’s no sci-fi insta-classic, but there are worse things to be than a surprisingly entertaining post-summer popcorn bucket.” ForbesWhy Does Adeline From ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers The film also earns a “fresh” rating on RT from David Ehrlich of IndieWire, who writes, “It’s a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:41
Aaron Judge Answered The Call And Kept The Yankees’ Season Alive

The post Aaron Judge Answered The Call And Kept The Yankees’ Season Alive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron Judge watches his three-run homer in Game 3 hit the foul pole and tie the game. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images As one famous New Yorker wrote for another famous New Yorker, who was singing about another famous New Yorker, it was only “a matter of time.” The gods of small sample size have felled many a baseball player; but the Law of Large Numbers tends to win out in the long run. That truth is finally starting to resonate in the minds of baseball fans – specifically New Yorkers – after Aaron Judge’s monumental performance in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Judge has been repeatedly criticized for not performing when the lights shine the brightest. Those criticisms weren’t unwarranted. From 2017 through 2022, Judge played in 44 post-season games and slashed .211/.310/.462, with 66 strikeouts in 198 plate appearances. Last season he added to the negative lore, going 2-for-13 in the Division Series against Royals, with one extra base hit. Against Cleveland in the Championship Series, he went 3-for-18 (with two of those hits being home runs). But in the World Series against the Dodgers, he started to heat up (even if the stats don’t back that up). His last seven at-bats in that series went: 92.8 MPH fly out 107.8 MPH single 108.9 MPH home run Walk 100.9 MPH fly out Walk 100.1 MPH double This year, he went 4-for-11 against the Red Sox in the Wild Card round – but the critics focused on his lack of homers. Then he struck out with the bases loaded in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Blue Jays, and the critics took to the airwaves again, eliding the fact that he was 4-for-7 over the first two games. But last night in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:29
Arc Miner brings new opportunities for BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and DOGE holders to earn up to $10,000 per day.

The post Arc Miner brings new opportunities for BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and DOGE holders to earn up to $10,000 per day. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officially approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Cryptocurrency ETF, which covers a variety of mainstream digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Stellar (XLM). This decision is not only seen as an important signal that the regulation of the U.S. crypto market is gradually becoming clearer, but also brings new diversified investment channels for institutional and retail investors. The Integration of Traditional Finance and the Crypto Market For a long time, American investors have had compliance and technical concerns about directly holding cryptocurrencies. The approval of the Hashdex ETF means investors can participate in the potential growth of multi-currency crypto assets with a low barrier to entry through Nasdaq, a traditional financial market platform. Unlike previous ETFs limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum, this new fund includes XRP, Sol, and XLM for the first time, demonstrating the market’s recognition of diversified assets. Industry insiders believe that this move will further enhance the legitimacy and mainstream status of crypto assets in global capital markets. Especially against the backdrop of XRP’s legal victory and the continued expansion of the Sol ecosystem, inflows into the ETF are expected to become a new driver of price growth. Potential Beneficiaries of the Arc Miner Cloud Mining Platform With the improving regulatory environment and accelerating capital inflows, the market is increasingly interested in stable, long-term crypto income models. Against this backdrop, Arc Miner, with its multi-currency cloud mining contracts and green energy-driven hashrate allocation, has become a new option for investors. ⦁ Multi-asset mining: Highly compatible with the currencies covered by Hashdex ETF, Arc Miner supports deposits and withdrawals of mainstream tokens such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, USDC, etc. ⦁ Stable Income Model: Users can participate in network maintenance and earn stable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:11
Ozak AI’s $0.012 Entry with $3.6M Backing Could Reach $1 Faster Than Expected

The post Ozak AI’s $0.012 Entry with $3.6M Backing Could Reach $1 Faster Than Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto is once more proving that early believers in innovation can acquire life-changing returns—and 2025’s fastest-developing project, Ozak AI, is probably the following big name to make it show up. With a token rate of simply $0.012 and over $3.6 million already raised in its presale, Ozak AI is attracting large investor interest for its unique fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.  Analysts are expecting that these AI-driven surroundings could attain $1 consistent with the token faster than anticipated, setting the stage for a brand new wave of crypto millionaires who were given in early. For investors looking for a clean route to exponential boom, Ozak AI represents a rare possibility: current generation, strong partnerships, and an on hand entry point that might yield triple- or maybe quadruple-digit profits once listings cross stay. Ozak AI’s Vision At its core, Ozak AI aims to make blockchain smarter, faster, and self-evolving. The project is constructing a decentralized surrounding powered by using AI Prediction Agents—self-sufficient, self-studying entities able to study blockchain statistics, figure out market styles, and execute decisions in real time. These AI agents can revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi), trading automation, and data analysis by providing predictive insights and adaptive intelligence that traditional blockchain systems simply can’t achieve. Imagine a DeFi platform that anticipates user actions or a trading bot that evolves its strategy based on real-time data — that’s the power Ozak AI is bringing to the table. This blend of intelligence and automation isn’t just theoretical; it’s practical, scalable, and in high demand. With the global AI industry projected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2030, Ozak AI is positioned right where innovation meets opportunity — combining the reliability of blockchain with the predictive power of AI. OZ’s Strong $3.6M Backing and a Growing Global Community Ozak AI’s early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:58
Dogecoin Treasury Hits $20M Profits as the Best Memecoins like $MAXI Promise Explosive Gains

The post Dogecoin Treasury Hits $20M Profits as the Best Memecoins like $MAXI Promise Explosive Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News CleanCore Solutions (Nasdaq: ZONE) has officially joined the ranks of corporate crypto whales. In a recent company press release, the company announced that it now holds over 710million Dogecoin ($DOGE) tokens and is currently sitting on more than $20 million of unrealized profit. The firm plans to expand its $DOGE holdings by nearly 50%, to a whopping 1B tokens, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and its affiliated corporate entity, House of Doge. CleanCore’s CEO, Clayton Adams, framed the treasury as a cornerstone of the utility-driven growth phase for memecoins, stating that the initiative “aligns with Dogecoin’s long-term adoption goals.” $DOGE’s steady institutional adoption mirrors Bitcoin’s early corporate phase, marking an ongoing shift from a retail meme to a recognized treasury asset. As corporations gradually accumulate more Dogecoin, retail investors are turning toward new meme plays with viral potential that mirror the early days of $DOGE. Among these plays, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) stands out as a real breakout contender. Corporate $DOGE Accumulation: A Sign of Meme Asset Maturity CleanCore’s aggressive Dogecoin ($DOGE) acquisition confirms that meme assets are no longer just a retail fad: they’re transitioning into a strategic corporate asset. The House of Doge initiative, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation, aims to connect $DOGE with real-world payment tools, research and development, and community utility projects – all with the end goal of driving Dogecoin adoption. https://www.houseofdoge.com/ Analysts have described this as the beginning of a new era for memecoins: one where culturally significant tokens evolve into functional, yield-generating digital assets. The total memecoin market capitalization reached a high of $127 billion in 2024 and currently sits at around $72 billion. And within this fast-growing, volatile sector of crypto, $DOGE has now become the relatively safe and stable bet, catching the eyes of institutional players. As the “original meme…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:56
EUR/JPY hits record high as Yen weakens, French politics ease pressure

The post EUR/JPY hits record high as Yen weakens, French politics ease pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/JPY extends its rally for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, trading around 177.50 at the time of writing, up 0.20% for the day, after reaching a new record high of 177.86. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens following softer wage data, which dampens expectations of an early interest rate increase by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings rose by just 1.5% YoY in August, down from a 4.1% rise in July and well below market forecasts of 2.6%. Real wages fell 1.4% from a year earlier, marking the eighth consecutive monthly decline as inflation continues to outpace income growth. These figures weaken the case for near-term monetary tightening by the BoJ. At the same time, political uncertainty is growing in Tokyo. The victory of Sanae Takaichi as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) positions her as Japan’s next Prime Minister, but her expansionary fiscal stance could complicate the BoJ’s policy outlook. One of her close advisers, Takuji Aida, noted that a rate hike in October would be premature. The LDP has also postponed the start of the extraordinary Diet session to October 20 or later, reflecting ongoing difficulties in renewing its coalition with the Komeito party. On the European side, EUR/JPY’s upside remains constrained by political turbulence in France. However, on Wednesday, France’s recently resigned Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, said he would present a proposal to President Emmanuel Macron later in the day and emphasized that “the dissolution of parliament is becoming increasingly unlikely.” His remarks offered a brief reprieve to the struggling Euro. Lecornu is due to speak on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. While he is not expected to make any formal announcement, the tone and signals he sends out could have an impact on the market and the Euro. Euro Price Today The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:47
Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Emerges as NYSE Parent ICE Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket

Shayne Coplan, 27, achieves billionaire status as Intercontinental Exchange invests $2 billion in Polymarket, valuing the prediction market platform at $8 billion. The post Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Emerges as NYSE Parent ICE Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/09 03:36
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Building the Proof Economy

First came digital money. Then came programmable money. Now, the next frontier of blockchain is here — the Proof Economy. In this new era, every transaction, asset, and data point comes with verifiable proof — mathematical evidence that it’s real, valid, and untampered. No middlemen. No manual audits. Just cryptography guaranteeing truth at scale. At […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: Building the Proof Economy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/09 03:00
ETH at $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit, BlockDAG GENESIS Fuels Buying Rush

The post ETH at $4.4K, HYPE Whales Exit, BlockDAG GENESIS Fuels Buying Rush appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s live GENESIS event, TGE code entry, and major BWT Alpine Formula 1® team partnership is set to outshine Ethereum’s surge and HYPE whale exits. The past week has been anything but quiet for crypto watchers. The Ethereum (ETH) price spike above $4,400 has turned heads as institutions double down with ETF inflows, while the latest Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale activity shows early holders locking in profits after massive gains. Both tokens highlight how quickly fortunes shift in this market. But which emerging crypto coins have the mix of delivery, visibility, and momentum to carry this rally forward? That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) comes in. With a live testnet, a record-breaking $420M+ presale, and branding tied directly to the BWT Alpine F1® team deal, its GENESIS Day event is helping BlockDAG move beyond presale hype into a global stage where timing and scarcity matter most. BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Collab & GENESIS DAY Lead BlockDAG’s presale has been fueled by a partnership that few emerging crypto coins could dream of. A tie-in with the BWT Alpine F1® team has put GENESIS Day in front of a global audience that stretches far beyond crypto circles. From the Singapore activation to future race weekends, the project is building recognition through the same channels that carry Formula One to millions of viewers. At the heart of GENESIS Day is exclusivity. The first 5,000 holders were given access to the most rewarding entry point, and only a fraction of spots remain. Participants can secure a position with just 10% upfront, but the limited availability adds pressure. Once the TGE code is gone, the opportunity to claim at $0.0012 will no longer exist. The numbers themselves highlight why interest has accelerated. BlockDAG has already raised over $420 million, making it one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 02:53
