Aaron Judge Answered The Call And Kept The Yankees’ Season Alive

Aaron Judge watches his three-run homer in Game 3 hit the foul pole and tie the game. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images As one famous New Yorker wrote for another famous New Yorker, who was singing about another famous New Yorker, it was only "a matter of time." The gods of small sample size have felled many a baseball player; but the Law of Large Numbers tends to win out in the long run. That truth is finally starting to resonate in the minds of baseball fans – specifically New Yorkers – after Aaron Judge's monumental performance in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Judge has been repeatedly criticized for not performing when the lights shine the brightest. Those criticisms weren't unwarranted. From 2017 through 2022, Judge played in 44 post-season games and slashed .211/.310/.462, with 66 strikeouts in 198 plate appearances. Last season he added to the negative lore, going 2-for-13 in the Division Series against Royals, with one extra base hit. Against Cleveland in the Championship Series, he went 3-for-18 (with two of those hits being home runs). But in the World Series against the Dodgers, he started to heat up (even if the stats don't back that up). His last seven at-bats in that series went: 92.8 MPH fly out 107.8 MPH single 108.9 MPH home run Walk 100.9 MPH fly out Walk 100.1 MPH double This year, he went 4-for-11 against the Red Sox in the Wild Card round – but the critics focused on his lack of homers. Then he struck out with the bases loaded in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Blue Jays, and the critics took to the airwaves again, eliding the fact that he was 4-for-7 over the first two games. But last night in…