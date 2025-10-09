2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Coinflow revolutionizes global payments

The post Coinflow revolutionizes global payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinflow, a Chicago-based startup specializing in stablecoin payments, has announced the closing of a Series A funding round of 25 million dollars. The operation was led by Pantera Capital, with participation from leading investors such as CMT Digital, Coinbase Ventures, The Fintech Fund, Jump Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, and numerous founders and operators in the fintech sector. The new capital will allow Coinflow to accelerate the expansion of its global payments platform, which already enables businesses worldwide to receive and send money instantly, securely, and without the risk of fraud or chargebacks. This achievement comes after a year of extraordinary growth: since the 2024 seed funding, Coinflow has recorded a 23-fold increase in revenue, expanding payment coverage to over 170 countries and reaching an annual transaction volume of several billion dollars. A unique infrastructure for instant global payments Coinflow positions itself as the next-generation payment service provider (PSP), aiming to revolutionize a cross-border payments market that is estimated to exceed 320 trillion dollars by 2032. The platform integrates stablecoin, artificial intelligence for fraud prevention, and blockchain proof-of-delivery into a single solution, thus offering merchants the ability to manage instant transactions with real-time settlement and without the operational and financial burden of chargebacks. “Coinflow is redefining the payments category by offering what no other provider can guarantee: instant global payments and payouts, without the fear of fraud or chargebacks,” stated Ryan Barney, partner at Pantera Capital. “With the rapidly expanding cross-border payments market, Coinflow is ideally positioned to become the go-to infrastructure for the future of payments.” The true strength of Coinflow is its ability to unify global payment networks into a single, instant, and secure settlement layer. Thanks to the use of stablecoin and advanced AI systems for fraud prevention, the platform allows merchants to operate without worrying about delays, hidden…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:43
Top Analyst Identifies $0.62 Downside Target for Cardano

The post Top Analyst Identifies $0.62 Downside Target for Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano rejected from lower trendline after failing to reclaim $0.90 support. Analyst projects potential correction to $0.62, representing 24% decline. Fibonacci levels at $0.808 and $0.785 could provide intermediate support. Market analyst Dan Gambardello has outlined potential downside targets for Cardano following recent price rejections from key technical levels. The analyst examined ADA’s macro setup and identified failed attempts to reclaim crucial support zones. Gambardello attributes current bearish trends to price manipulation, arguing that forces are suppressing altcoin breakouts despite increasing institutional and nation-state cryptocurrency adoption. He maintains that market conditions should favor higher prices at this stage of the business cycle. Altcoins REJECTED Again! CRYPTO Tension Reaching A BREAKING POINT… Intro 00:00Altcoin coiling 2:00itrustcapital 4:50Cardano macro setup 5:45ADA dip target 8:15 pic.twitter.com/N115FmQrKX — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) October 8, 2025 The daily chart analysis shows Cardano lost support around $0.90 following a 6.7% decline on September 22. Bulls attempted to reclaim this trendline level, pushing prices to $0.89 on October 3 before facing rejection. Mid-$0.60s identified as primary downside target The failed reclaim attempt has placed Cardano in bearish territory according to Gambardello’s assessment. The analyst projects a potential correction to the mid-$0.60 range, with specific downside target around $0.62. This projection represents a 24% decline from current market prices near $0.823. The downside scenario assumes continued pressure on ADA without successful defense of intermediate support levels. However, Gambardello noted that Cardano may not correct to the full depth of this target. Fibonacci retracement levels could provide support that prevents deeper price declines. The 0.618 Fibonacci level sits at $0.808, while the 0.786 level is positioned at $0.785. These technical markers could cushion downward price movements and potentially trigger bounce attempts from buyers. Cardano currently trades above both the 20-week and 50-week moving averages, adding additional support layers. The 20-week…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:28
GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes

The post GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD recovers ground on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) trims some of its earlier gains amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3425, up 0.08%. Sterling finds footing near 1.34 amid improved sentiment and cautious tone from global policymakers The British Pound (GBP) stopped the bleeding as risk appetite improved, and the USD retreated. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of six currencies, including Sterling, is up 0.25% at 98.82, but beneath daily highs of 98.98. The US government shutdown extends to its eighth day. Bloomberg reported that US House Speaker Mike Johnson opposes any attempt to end the Senate filibuster to bypass Democrats and reopen the government. The lack of economic data in the US left traders adrift on comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. St. Louis Fed Alberto Musalem and Governor Michael Barr crossed the wires but did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook. Later, traders will digest the latest minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting. Additionally, investors will digest words from Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari, Dallas Fed Lorie Logan and once more Fed Governor Michael Barr. Across the pond, analysts estimate that the UK economy will grow modestly, while inflation remains high near 4%. They are also penciling the release of the British fiscal budget on November 26, which has the potential for tax hikes to meet fiscal rules. Meanwhile, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill is crossing the wires, saying that monetary policy should be resolutely focused on price stability and that policymakers should make a clear and credible commitment to achieve the inflation objective. On Thursday, traders eye BoE Catherine Mann’s speech.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:26
Top Wallet integration streamlines FLR onboarding

The post Top Wallet integration streamlines FLR onboarding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flr launch campaign news: Flare Network announced on October 8, 2025, a partnership with Top Wallet to support the FLR Launch Campaign starting November 1, 2025. What is the flr launch campaign with Top Wallet partnership? The campaign represents a coordinated rollout by the Flare Network and its partner Top Wallet. It combines an airdrop, wallet integration and an onboarding programme aimed at both retail and institutional users ahead of the public distribution on November 1, 2025. In this context, the parties say more official details will be published closer to the event. Importantly, the partnership is designed to simplify the flr token distribution process and broaden access through native wallet support. For background, see previous coverage on Cryptonomist — FLR launch. How does Top Wallet integration affect user onboarding and security? The Top Wallet integration will pre‑install FLR support and FAssets tools directly into the wallet interface. As a result, users should encounter fewer steps to begin transacting while the wallet retains its existing security model. Note that the teams have not yet published the fine‑grained technical details. Specifics around custody mechanisms, signature flows and any optional KYC procedures remain pending. Institutional traders may value the streamlined access for on‑chain settlement and custody workflows. In practice, users should verify wallet app signatures and official contract addresses before importing keys or claiming tokens, and note any published snapshot block heights used to calculate eligibility. Custodians and institutional desks will likely perform reconciliation against exchange and on‑chain records and may require segregated key management or third‑party custody. For regulatory context on digital‑asset classification and issuer obligations, see the SEC digital asset framework. What are the flr wallet onboarding steps for new users? The campaign outlines five steps for onboarding to the FLR‑enabled Top Wallet. These steps are intended to be simple…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:19
Head-and-shoulders into earnings — The key levels I’m watching

The post Head-and-shoulders into earnings — The key levels I’m watching appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports earnings on Thursday morning. Heading into the print, I’m focused on the technicals: the chart is showing a head and shoulders pattern. I draw the neckline from the end of June through the lows of July into where price is now. Although the right shoulder is smaller, the structure remains valid in my book, and I’m treating it with respect going into the event. A quick background on DAL for context: Delta Air Lines is a major U.S. carrier with a broad network serving both domestic and international routes. The company’s business centers on passenger travel, loyalty and partner programs, and cargo operations, supporting a wide mix of leisure and business demand. If the head and shoulders plays out to the measured move, my expectation is that DAL would fall below the $46 level. There’s also a pivot low around that same area from the end of June that provides support. As always, I remind myself to use proper risk management when trading earnings—volatility can be sharp, and position sizing plus predefined stops matter more than opinions on the day. Earnings days can tempt traders to overreach, but I’ll stick to the technicals and let the levels do the talking. If price confirms the pattern and momentum follows through, I’ll act accordingly; if not, I’ll wait patiently for cleaner signals. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/delta-air-lines-dal-head-and-shoulders-into-earnings-the-key-levels-im-watching-202510081438
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:14
How AIXA Miner is Able to Make Blockchain Mining More Rewarding

The post How AIXA Miner is Able to Make Blockchain Mining More Rewarding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Making blockchain mining more rewarding is an act that not many platforms care about. “Mining crypto is reward enough,” many might say.  However, AIXA Miner has a different story. The platform, which emerged in 2020 in the US, believes that for the concept of mining to survive, it should include additional rewards. All of them don’t need to be monetary, but all of them are required to be substantial. Thanks to this article, users will get a clearer picture of why AIXA Miner is believed to be such a big hit among investors. Focused on Green Mining Solutions Like always, the first thing that people now seek is that their passive income comes from sources that don’t drown them in guilt. Environmental concerns have therefore caused investors to look for green mining solutions, and AIXA Miner has embraced this idea wholeheartedly. The implementation of ASIC and GPU miners, provided by the likes of AMD, Nvidia, and Bitmain, keeps the ecosystem stronger and ensures lower energy consumption. Furthermore, the energy sources leveraged are all green. In addition, AIXA Miner has established data centers in locations where energy costs are low. This approach provides the reward of feeling amazing since all mining profits are guilt-free and environmentally sustainable. Rewards Offering Prizes for More Engagement There are not many mining platforms that reward users more if they mine more. AIXA Miner, however, has an approach deeply rooted in rewarding users through VIP perks. The more users mine and the more they deposit, the bigger their deposits, and the higher the level of VIP benefits they can gain. This approach allows AIXA Miner to give over $600,000 in cash rewards to those who stick with the platform. On top of the standard cash prizes, there is also a bonus designed to provide more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:06
EUR/GBP steady near three-week low as French politics weigh on Euro

The post EUR/GBP steady near three-week low as French politics weigh on Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) holds steady against the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday, attempting to stabilize after sliding earlier in the day. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP cross is trading around 0.8665, hovering near its weakest level since September 16. The Euro managed to find support even as political tensions in France remained elevated, while the Pound lost some momentum following the release of the Bank of England’s (BoE) Financial Policy Committee (FPC) Meeting Minutes. Political uncertainty in France remains a headwind for the common currency after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned, deepening a standoff with President Emmanuel Macron over the budget. Speaking earlier in the day, Lecornu said he is confident that France will have a budget in place by the end of the year and that he would present his findings to President Macron later in the evening. Hopes of progress in these negotiations have helped to stem further losses for the Euro, easing fears of prolonged fiscal paralysis or snap elections. On the monetary policy front, remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials offered a measure of reassurance. Governing Council members Müller, Escrivá and Nagel said the Eurozone economy is on a gradual recovery path, that inflation is near the 2 percent target with expectations anchored, and that current interest rates remain appropriate. The Pound trimmed earlier gains after the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee minutes signalled no change to the countercyclical capital buffer or the leverage ratio. The committee highlighted that stretched equity valuations, especially in major global markets, leave the system vulnerable to a sharp correction, with any sudden repricing of US assets or shifts in investor confidence likely to spill over into the UK. Looking ahead, traders will watch for remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde later on Wednesday for fresh clues on the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:02
Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Hidden Tech Behind the Next Bull Run

Every bull run starts the same way — with silence. Before charts spike and headlines roar, the real momentum builds […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Coming Soon: The Hidden Tech Behind the Next Bull Run appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 03:55
XRP leveraged ETF demand reflects evolving landscape

The post XRP leveraged ETF demand reflects evolving landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investor appetite for XRP is widening as traders seek new ways to increase exposure beyond spot holdings. The rise of XRP-focused leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) illustrates this trend, revealing how participants supplement traditional accumulation with higher-risk, higher-reward strategies. Leveraged XRP ETFs On Oct. 7, GraniteShares, a leading ETP issuer, filed to launch two XRP-based leveraged funds, including the GraniteShares 3x Long XRP Daily ETF and the GraniteShares 3x Short XRP Daily ETF. The firm also filed for leveraged products focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. These funds aim to triple XRP’s daily gains or losses, providing traders with a regulated and liquid means of adjusting exposure without relying on perpetual futures markets. Their entry follows the success of Teucrium’s XXRP ETF, which recently surpassed $400 million in total net assets within six months of its debut. Similarly, ProShares’ Ultra XRP ETF (UXRP)—designed to deliver twice the daily performance of XRP/USD—has gathered more than $100 million in assets. Together, these leveraged ETFs now manage over $500 million, an impressive figure for funds launched less than a year ago and ahead of any approved spot counterpart. While leveraged ETFs carry inherent risks such as volatility decay from daily resets, their rapid growth underscores unmet demand for flexible, regulated tools that connect crypto’s speculative energy with traditional financial infrastructure. Considering this, Jeff Park, an advisor to asset management firm Bitwise, explained that: “It [is] intuitive to understand the impact leveraged ETFs have on a stock. Their constant leverage target effectively creates a buy-high, sell-low trading pattern as the underlying price fluctuates. In essence, they are reflexively long on autocorrelation.” XRP derivatives growth Meanwhile, this surge in XRP leveraged products parallels a broader increase in the digital asset’s derivatives activity. Data from Coinglass shows that open interest in XRP futures has increased to approximately…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:55
Hasan Piker’s ‘Dog Shock Collar’ Controversy, Explained

The post Hasan Piker’s ‘Dog Shock Collar’ Controversy, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A meme edit of Hasan Piker and his dog, Kaya Twitch/HasanAbi Twitch streamer Hasan Piker is facing online backlash after a clip of his dog yelping during a livestream went viral, sparking suspicions that Piker was using a shock collar. Piker has denied the claims, but the incident ignited fierce discourse in the livestream community, with commentators and streamers investigating the footage and drawing their own conclusions. Who Is Hasan Piker? Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, is a popular Twitch streamer who covers politics, video games and general pop culture from a leftist perspective. Piker first appeared as a host on The Young Turks before moving to Twitch and streaming full-time. His channel is currently the twenty-second-most-subscribed channel on the streaming platform, and Piker recently appeared in the NYTimes to discuss his political commentary. In the wake of Piker’s extremely long-running feud with fellow content creator Ethan Klein, host of the H3 Podcast, backlash and controversy surrounding Piker’s streams has become common, as the fandoms of the two personalities often clash in the comments. Piker’s dog, Kaya, became the subject of the latest controversy after she yelped during a livestream, with some claiming that Kaya was reacting to a shock collar. What Happened To Kaya During The Livestream? The clip features Piker making political commentary about the U.S. as Kaya shifts in the background. At one point, Piker appears to lose patience with his dog, then Kaya suddenly yelps and lays back down. Piker then reads his stream chat which accuses him of stressing out Kaya, and Piker responds by describing the dog as “spoiled” by his mother. The clip was soon posted onto X (Twitter) and Reddit, where it sparked something of a storm, as commentators argued what, if anything, happened to Kaya. While critics claim that Kaya…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:50
