2025-10-12 Sunday

USD/CHF hits one-month high as US Dollar firms, SNB cut bets increase

USD/CHF hits one-month high as US Dollar firms, SNB cut bets increase

The post USD/CHF hits one-month high as US Dollar firms, SNB cut bets increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF pair strengthens on Wednesday, up 0.30% for the day to 0.8010 at the time of writing, its highest level for a month, as the US Dollar (USD) maintains a firm tone despite the prolonged US government shutdown. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rises by 0.2% to around 98.85 at the time of writing, after hitting its highest level in two months earlier on Wednesday at 98.99. The US Dollar’s resilience is partly driven by safe-haven flows amid political uncertainty, as well as recent international developments. In Japan, the election of Sanae Takaichi as the new leader of the conservative party has reinforced expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will maintain its accommodative stance. Meanwhile, in France, the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has added to Europe’s political worries. In Washington, the government shutdown enters its second week with little progress in the Senate. Political tensions have intensified after President Donald Trump announced potential cuts to welfare programs and layoffs in federal agencies. According to a Polymarket poll, the odds of a deal being reached this week stand at only 23%. The prolonged political stalemate is likely to weigh on economic confidence and could influence the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next monetary policy decisions in October. Markets continue to expect further easing by the Fed. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 95% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in October and over an 80% chance of another reduction in December. The release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the September meeting, due later on Wednesday, may offer more insight into policymakers’ diverging views. Fed’s Neel Kashkari warns against lowering rates too fast, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran argues for additional easing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:38
One Ocean Foundation and Electroneum Joint Project Nominated for “Award of Excellence 2025” by Premio Aretè

One Ocean Foundation and Electroneum Joint Project Nominated for “Award of Excellence 2025” by Premio Aretè

The post One Ocean Foundation and Electroneum Joint Project Nominated for “Award of Excellence 2025” by Premio Aretè appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s greenest blockchain collaborates with global Foundation to deliver verifiable donations and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices Electroneum, the next-generation, energy-efficient Layer 1 blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership with One Ocean Foundation, a leading non-profit,dedicated to ocean regeneration. One Ocean Foundation is dedicated to the protection and regeneration of marine ecosystems, working alongside high-profile international partners to deliver projects of measurable impact. Among these are the Blue Forest Project, supported by Pirelli and Giorgio Armani, and the Canyon of Caprera Project, supported by the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative.  The collaboration will leverage Electroneum’s ultra-low-energy blockchain to deliver verifiable donation channels and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices, reinforcing the blockchain’s role in driving transparency and accountability for environmental action. “We chose to partner with Electroneum because it is one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly blockchains in the world,” said Jan Pachner, Secretary General of One Ocean Foundation. “With this partnership, we aim to show that technology and ocean protection can go hand in hand, opening innovative ways to engage audiences beyond our traditional community. Ocean conservation is a shared responsibility, and technology can serve as a powerful ally.” This new partnership will also pave the way for the development of multiple impactful projects, one of which has already been shortlisted for the Premio Aretè 2025 – Award of Excellence, winner of the award will be announced on October 10th. The details of this project will be revealed on October 28th in Milan during an exclusive event.    Now in its XXII Edition, held at Bocconi University during the CSR and Social Innovation Fair, the Award celebrates initiatives that embody the intersection of technology, innovation, and social responsibility.  Over more than two decades, Premio Aretè has recognized outstanding contributions across business, media, and culture, shaping a new narrative of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:22
‘The Witcher’ Season 4’s First Liam Hemsworth Trailer Is So Much Worse Than We Imagined

‘The Witcher’ Season 4’s First Liam Hemsworth Trailer Is So Much Worse Than We Imagined

The post ‘The Witcher’ Season 4’s First Liam Hemsworth Trailer Is So Much Worse Than We Imagined appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Witcher Season 4 Credit: Netflix The first full trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher Season 4 just dropped. I’ve had grave doubts about the series since Season 2, and those doubts only heightened with the even flimsier Season 3. Even if Henry Cavill had stayed on as Geralt Of Rivia, I would have had very little hope. (And it appears they were already looking to recast Cavill while Season 2 was still filming). But with Cavill gone, things look even more grim. This trailer is the first time we hear Liam Hemsworth’s take on Geralt’s voice and it’s quite shocking, both in terms of how different it is from Cavill’s and because of the line Netflix chooses for him to utter: “Let’s *#$)ing move!” It sounds like something a special forces soldier might say, or a Twitch streamer playing Fortnite. Of course, the problem with the line isn’t Hemsworth necessarily. It’s the writing. The writing for this series has been abysmal for a long time and if this trailer is any indication, that trend continues into Season 4. Geralt wouldn’t say this. Geralt would say “Move.” Do the people writing this series not understand its protagonist at all? Still, it’s jarring to see and hear Hemsworth as Geralt regardless of the bad writing. Gone is the deep, gravelly voice. The stoic demeanor. Cavill always channeled Doug Cockle’s Geralt from the video game series, though he gave the character his own spin. Both versions interpreted Geralt as rough and even-keeled. It’s not that he doesn’t have emotions – mutant Witchers are said to be emotionless, but that’s clearly untrue – it’s that these emotions are battened down. Geralt isn’t a shouter, even when he’s angry. Other issues with this trailer: The music. Why? Why do fantasy and historical films and TV…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 04:17
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story

XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story

Uptober kicked off with a solid 7% jump for Ripple, as XRP broke back above $3.00 before slipping under it again a couple days later. That quick flip has traders feeling shaky, with many analysts starting to turn bearish on short-term XRP price prediction.Even so, XRP’s institutional support has never been stronger. The coin recently […] The post XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:15
Bank of North Dakota Partners With Fiserv to Unveil U.S. Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

Bank of North Dakota Partners With Fiserv to Unveil U.S. Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

The post Bank of North Dakota Partners With Fiserv to Unveil U.S. Dollar-Backed Stablecoin  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of North Dakota has joined the stablecoin race. In close collaboration with Fiserv Inc. (NYSE: FI), the Bank of North Dakota announced on Wednesday its plans to unveil a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin dubbed Roughrider Coin.  “As one of the first states to issue our own stablecoin backed by real money, North Dakota is …
CoinPedia2025/10/09 04:02
Coinbase opens crypto staking to New York residents

Coinbase opens crypto staking to New York residents

Coinbase has flipped the switch on staking for one of its most crucial markets, a move that signals growing regulatory acceptance and directly challenges the stance of remaining holdout states like California and Oregon. On Oct. 8, Paul Grewal, the…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 04:02
North Dakota, Fiserv announce plan for state-backed ‘Roughrider’ stablecoin

North Dakota, Fiserv announce plan for state-backed ‘Roughrider’ stablecoin

North Dakota has announced plans to launch Roughrider Coin, a fully dollar-backed stablecoin, in 2026, in partnership with payments company Fiserv. The Bank of North Dakota is entering the stablecoin market with Roughrider Coin, a US dollar–backed cryptocurrency developed in partnership with payments firm Fiserv.According to a Wednesday announcement, the token will be available to banks and credit unions in North Dakota in 2026 and is designed to support interbank transactions, merchant payments, and cross-border money movement.Fiserv reportedly processed an estimated 35 billion merchant transactions in 2022. Its digital asset platform was introduced in June alongside a “white-label” stablecoin for banks. Roughrider Coin will operate on this system and Fiserv expects it to be interoperable with other stablecoins.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/09 03:59
XRP is expected to break through $30, and holders can earn $5,800 daily with Arc Miner.

XRP is expected to break through $30, and holders can earn $5,800 daily with Arc Miner.

The post XRP is expected to break through $30, and holders can earn $5,800 daily with Arc Miner. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst buoyant global market sentiment, XRP has once again become a hot topic. Prominent analysts predict that by 2026, XRP could break through $30 and even challenge its target price of $34. This prediction is based not only on the classic “double bottom” technical pattern, but also on the significant increase in institutional capital inflows and the probability of spot ETF approval. If these conditions are met, XRP is expected to continue its tenfold surge during the previous bull market. Beyond holding coins: How to double your returns with leverage. Simply waiting for price increases may not be enough to maximize investor returns. Arc Miner’s XRP mining contracts allow investors to earn a stable daily passive income while holding the token. For example, at the current price range, earning $5,800 in XRP daily is enough to generate strong cash flow. It’s worth noting that Arc Miner isn’t a platform focused solely on profitability; instead, it prioritizes compliance, environmental sustainability, and secure, long-term sustainable development: ⦁ Regulatory Approval: We hold relevant licenses and regulations from the UK Financial Services Authority and comply with local laws and regulations. Environmental sustainability: All data centers are powered by the latest solar, hydro, and wind energy. ⦁ Fund Security: Customer funds are securely held in a tier-one bank, and all personal information is protected by SSL encryption. We provide insurance on every investment, underwritten by AIG Insurance Company. How to Start Mining: 1: Visit the Arc Miner official website and create your account. 2: Securely connect your digital wallet for fast deposits and withdrawals. 3: Choose from a variety of mining contracts to suit your budget and schedule. 4: Start mining – your earnings will be paid into your crypto wallet daily. Arc Miner mining contract options, for example: ⦁ [Trial Contract] Invest $100, 2-day…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 03:59
Why Michael Saylor told MrBeast to buy bitcoin?

Why Michael Saylor told MrBeast to buy bitcoin?

On Oct. 5, 2025, one of the best-known bitcoin advocates, the founder of Strategy, Michael Saylor, told the YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, to buy bitcoin. It was a reply to the post in which MrBeast voiced his…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 03:54
Cryptocurrency Momentum Shifts: BTC, AVAX, and DOGE in Focus

Cryptocurrency Momentum Shifts: BTC, AVAX, and DOGE in Focus

Recent developments in the cryptocurrency arena have positioned Bitcoin above $123,500, signaling a notable recovery for altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE). As digital currencies recalibrate, market projections unfold, highlighting potential future price targets.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Momentum Shifts: BTC, AVAX, and DOGE in Focus
Coinstats2025/10/09 03:45
