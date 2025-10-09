One Ocean Foundation and Electroneum Joint Project Nominated for “Award of Excellence 2025” by Premio Aretè
The post One Ocean Foundation and Electroneum Joint Project Nominated for “Award of Excellence 2025” by Premio Aretè appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s greenest blockchain collaborates with global Foundation to deliver verifiable donations and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices Electroneum, the next-generation, energy-efficient Layer 1 blockchain, today announced a strategic partnership with One Ocean Foundation, a leading non-profit,dedicated to ocean regeneration. One Ocean Foundation is dedicated to the protection and regeneration of marine ecosystems, working alongside high-profile international partners to deliver projects of measurable impact. Among these are the Blue Forest Project, supported by Pirelli and Giorgio Armani, and the Canyon of Caprera Project, supported by the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative. The collaboration will leverage Electroneum’s ultra-low-energy blockchain to deliver verifiable donation channels and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices, reinforcing the blockchain’s role in driving transparency and accountability for environmental action. “We chose to partner with Electroneum because it is one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly blockchains in the world,” said Jan Pachner, Secretary General of One Ocean Foundation. “With this partnership, we aim to show that technology and ocean protection can go hand in hand, opening innovative ways to engage audiences beyond our traditional community. Ocean conservation is a shared responsibility, and technology can serve as a powerful ally.” This new partnership will also pave the way for the development of multiple impactful projects, one of which has already been shortlisted for the Premio Aretè 2025 – Award of Excellence, winner of the award will be announced on October 10th. The details of this project will be revealed on October 28th in Milan during an exclusive event. Now in its XXII Edition, held at Bocconi University during the CSR and Social Innovation Fair, the Award celebrates initiatives that embody the intersection of technology, innovation, and social responsibility. Over more than two decades, Premio Aretè has recognized outstanding contributions across business, media, and culture, shaping a new narrative of…
