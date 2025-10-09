North Dakota to Launch USD-Backed ‘Roughrider Coin’ in 2026

In Brief North Dakota to issue USD-backed Roughrider Coin for faster, secure bank transactions in 2026. Roughrider Coin will support interbank transfers, backed by federal GENIUS Act regulations. Partnership with Fiserv enables blockchain-based payments for local banks and credit unions. North Dakota will launch its first state-backed stablecoin, called Roughrider Coin, in partnership with financial technology firm Fiserv. The Bank of North Dakota aims to modernise bank-to-bank transactions while ensuring faster and secure digital payments statewide. The coin will be fully backed by U.S. dollars and will operate on Fiserv's FIUSD digital asset platform. This move follows the federal GENIUS Act, which established the national framework for stablecoin regulation earlier this year. Bank of North Dakota President Don Morgan confirmed that the coin's development ensures long-term competitiveness for local financial institutions. The pilot phase, scheduled for 2026, will include selected North Dakota banks and credit unions after approval from the North Dakota Industrial Commission. According to Bloomberg, North Dakota plans to launch a USD-backed stablecoin called "Roughrider Coin" in 2026. Initially, it will be used for interbank loans, overnight lending, and infrastructure financing among local banks and credit unions. In the future, it may expand to… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 8, 2025 According to Executive Vice President Rick Geloff, the stablecoin will initially support interbank transfers and reduce settlement times from days to minutes. These transactions will remain behind the scenes, and customers are unlikely to notice immediate changes in their daily banking experiences. Governor Kelly Armstrong stated that the initiative positions North Dakota as a national leader in digital finance and payment innovation ("North Dakota Monitor," 2025). The Roughrider Coin joins a small but growing list of state-issued stablecoins, with Wyoming's Frontier Stable Token launching earlier this year. New Federal Law Triggers Rapid Adoption of Digital Currency Solutions…