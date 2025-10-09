MEXC Exchange
Will BoE’s ‘exemptions’ supercharge stablecoin rails into BTC and ETH?
The post Will BoE’s ‘exemptions’ supercharge stablecoin rails into BTC and ETH? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of England (BoE) will exempt crypto exchanges and other operationally critical firms from proposed stablecoin holding limits, potentially supercharing money into Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). As Bloomberg News reported on Oct. 7, the central bank plans to grant waivers to firms that require large token inventories for market-making and settlement operations, according to a person familiar with the matter. The BoE will also permit the use of stablecoins for settlement within its Digital Securities Sandbox. The shift addresses backlash over draft rules reported in September that would have capped individual stablecoin holdings at £10,000 to £20,000 and limited firms to £10 million. Exchanges and market makers argued that these thresholds were unworkable because operational requirements routinely require billions of dollars in stablecoin balances. The requirements included maintaining inventory for client trades, facilitating fiat conversion, and executing inter-exchange arbitrage. Without exemptions, UK venues would have needed to fragment client assets across multiple entities or relocate custody and trading operations abroad, draining liquidity from domestic order books. The exemptions represent an approach to keep stablecoin flows visible and regulated within the UK jurisdiction rather than pushing them offshore. Exemptions allow billions to remain on-shore The waivers enable UK-based exchanges and market makers to maintain centralized inventories for operational purposes, provided they do not exceed the proposed caps. Exchanges maintain stablecoin float to facilitate instant execution and settlement. When clients deposit fiat and buy crypto, or sell crypto and withdraw fiat, platforms use stablecoin inventory to bridge those transactions. Meanwhile, market makers hold balances to provide two-sided quotes on trading pairs. The proposed £10 million firm cap would have been insufficient at scale. Mid-sized exchanges process hundreds of millions of dollars in daily volume, requiring operational float that exceeds the cap by orders of magnitude. Under draft rules, platforms would have distributed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 05:37
Fed Divided Over More Interest Rate Cuts, Minutes Show
The post Fed Divided Over More Interest Rate Cuts, Minutes Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline While a majority of the Federal Reserve’s policymaking panel voted last month to lower interest rates, officials disputed how many additional cuts could come this year, with “around half” favoring two more easements by December, according to minutes from the panel’s meeting released Wednesday. The central bank’s policymaking panel judged it would be “appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of this year.” Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts “Almost all” of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee expected a 25-basis-point cut to interest rates in September, while the “vast majority” projected two cuts by the end of the year, and “around half” expected three. A “dot plot” marking individual expectations from Fed officials indicated a 10-9 split, with the majority expecting two more quarter-point rate cuts by its last meeting in December, potentially lowering rates to between 3.5% and 3.75%. This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/10/08/fed-divided-on-additional-interest-rate-cuts-about-half-favor-two-more-this-year-minutes-show/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 05:26
DDC Enterprise accelerates Bitcoin treasury plans with third purchase in a week
The post DDC Enterprise accelerates Bitcoin treasury plans with third purchase in a week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong-based DDC Enterprise Limited has added another 100 Bitcoin (BTC) to its balance sheet, accelerating efforts to build a digital asset reserve of over $1 billion. The food conglomerate listed on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker DDC confirmed on Oct. 8 that this marks its third Bitcoin purchase in a week. The latest acquisition brings the company closer to CEO and Chair Norma Chu’s goal of establishing a 10,000 BTC treasury, currently valued at roughly $1.2 billion at current prices. Chu said DDC is “accelerating the pace” of Bitcoin acquisitions after laying a strong operational foundation. She further emphasized that the firm’s progress reflects years of preparation and partnership-building. Funding reserves with profits Unlike other corporations that rely on financing or debt issuance, DDC has reportedly used operational profits to fund its Bitcoin purchases. The company has so far accumulated the flagship crypto at an average price of about $104,538 and claims to have achieved a 1,195% yield since its first purchase in May. DDC’s core business focuses on ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat Asian cuisine, distributed under the DayDayCook, Nona Lim, and Yai’s Thai brands across Mainland China, Hong Kong, and the US. The company generated $37.4 million in revenue in 2024, representing a 33% year-over-year increase. Its gross profit margin improved to 28.4%, up from 25% in 2023, driven by deeper expansion into the U.S. market. Hedge against uncertainty Chu has framed Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset that strengthens DDC’s financial position amid global uncertainty. She previously called BTC a strategic hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and said its unique traits make it a solid store of value. Following the announcement, DDC shares surged 25% to $12.84, according to data from Yahoo Finance. The company initially targeted 5,000 BTC over 36 months but has since doubled its ambition,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 05:16
FOMC Minutes Signal Fed Open to More Rate Cuts This Year, Bitcoin Rises
The post FOMC Minutes Signal Fed Open to More Rate Cuts This Year, Bitcoin Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FOMC minutes have signaled a dovish shift from the Fed officials, who look likely to make further rate cuts to end the year. The Bitcoin price bounced on the back of the Fed minutes release, as market participants anticipate another rate cut this October. FOMC Minutes Show Fed Willing To Make More Rate Cuts This Year The Federal Reserve released the minutes of the September FOMC meeting, in which most participants judged that it is likely appropriate to ease monetary policy over the remainder of the year. However, many Fed officials still raised concerns over inflation, with their 2% target stalling this year as inflation readings increased. As CoinGape reported, the Fed made the first rate cut of the year at last month’s FOMC meeting. The FOMC minutes revealed that concerns over the weakening labor market were the primary driver of this move. The officials observed that the employment rate had edged up and job gains had slowed. Additionally, they judged that the downside risks to employment had risen. Based on the median estimate, Fed officials expect to make two additional 25-basis-point (bps) rate cuts by year-end. This is likely to come at the October and December FOMC meetings. CME FedWatch data shows that there is currently a 92.5% chance that the Fed will make a 25-bps cut at the October 29 meeting. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price briefly surged above $124,000 on the back of the FOMC minutes release but is now hovering around $123,500. TradingView data shows that the flagship crypto is up over 2% in the last 24 hours. Source: TradingView; Bitcoin Daily Chart On The Dual Mandate Of Employment And Inflation The FOMC minutes revealed that Fed officials remain divided over whether to prioritize addressing downside risks to employment or mitigating rising inflation. Most participants observed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 05:00
September’s DAT Tally: Bitcoin Treasuries Add 46,187 BTC; Combined Value Near $435B
The post September’s DAT Tally: Bitcoin Treasuries Add 46,187 BTC; Combined Value Near $435B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin treasuries added 46,187 BTC in September, bringing tracked holdings to roughly 3.8 million BTC at the month’s close, according to bitcointreasuries.net’s September report. Quiet Accumulation: September Buying Tracks August as Holdings Rise 3.63% The latest analysis shows that the additions were valued at $5.3 billion using a Sept. 30 reference price of $114,408 per […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/septembers-dat-tally-bitcoin-treasuries-add-46187-btc-combined-value-near-435b/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 04:57
Crunch Lab Secures $5 Million to Advance Decentralized AI Network
The post Crunch Lab Secures $5 Million to Advance Decentralized AI Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crunch’s crowdsourcing strategy is producing quantifiable results in actual settings; it is not only theoretical. A meritocratic and ever-improving system is ensured by the distribution of rewards only based on performance. In June, VanEck and Multicoin joined Crunch Lab, the primary contributor to CrunchDAO, in raising $5 million in a strategic investment round headed by Road Capital and Galaxy Ventures. After its 2024 seed round of $3.5 million, the total fundraising now stands at $10 million. For prestigious organizations like the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) Research Lab and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Crunch Lab’s decentralized network has already produced double-digit accuracy gains. Through structured modeling challenges called Crunches, businesses can now access CrunchDAO’s network of 10,000+ machine learning engineers and 1,200+ PhDs without having to spend $100M+ to hire top AI talent. Proven in Production Crunch’s crowdsourcing strategy is producing quantifiable results in actual settings; it is not only theoretical: ADIA Lab: cross-sectional asset price forecasts have improved by 17%. Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard: Significant advancements in computer vision-based cancer gene research. FX OTC: A multinational investment bank is now using the crowdsourced mid-market pricing engine Mid+One™, which is being deployed live. “AI today is constrained by hiring bottlenecks, siloed teams and an inability to scale effectively,” said Jean Herelle, CEO of Crunch Lab and CrunchDAO. “We’ve flipped that model. Instead of competing for scarce talent, we give enterprises secure access to all of it through a decentralized network.” An Advantage of Collective Intelligence Contributors compete to create the best models as Crunch turns business forecasting issues into encrypted modeling challenges. A meritocratic and ever-improving system is ensured by the distribution of rewards only based on performance. “This isn’t theoretical hype—it’s proven,” added Herelle. “When thousands of practitioners compete, you uncover solutions even the best internal…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 04:52
Is Bitcoin Hyper the Best Crypto Presale to Buy? New Bitcoin Layer-2 Network Raises $22.6M
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 04:45
Jupiter partners with Ethena to launch JupUSD stablecoin on Solana
Jupiter’s new stablecoin, JupUSD, could reshape Solana’s liquidity landscape.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 04:10
Here’s Hyperliquid Price If Smart Money Piles In After the S&P Index Move
Hyperliquid just pulled off one of its biggest wins yet, and this one could easily change how institutions look at DeFi. The S&P Dow Jones Indices has officially added HYPE to its brand-new S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, a basket that combines the 15 largest cryptocurrencies with 35 traditional companies connected to the crypto sector.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 04:00
WIF Price Slips Toward $0.70 as Wyckoff Pattern Points to More Losses
Dogwifhat (WIF) is showing weakness as an analyst ye. koi identifies a Wyckoff distribution pattern, signaling a possible markdown phase.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/09 03:54
