Dolly Parton Tells Fans ‘I’m Not Dying’ After Public Concern

Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage) WireImage Fans of Dolly Parton (and last we checked, that's pretty much everyone) can now breathe a sigh of relief. The country music legend posted a video message on her social media channels Wednesday, assuring the public that she's "not dying." Public concern for Parton, 79, has grown since the recent postponement of her upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to "health challenges." That concern peaked on Tuesday after her sister Freida Parton said she'd been "up all night praying for my sister, Dolly." "Many of you know (Dolly) hasn't been feeling her best lately," she wrote on Facebook. On Wednesday, her famous sister responded with a video shot at her Nashville-area soundstage, where she explained she was filming commercials for the Grand Ole Opry. "Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here," Parton said with a smile. "Anyway, I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease…I appreciate your prayers because I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything." Parton said she'd neglected her health following the March 3 death of Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years. "I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of," she said. "…When I got around to it, the doctor said, 'We need to take care of this. We need to take care of that.' Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center), where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there." As word of Parton's health challenges spread this week, so did misinformation. In her video message, Parton laughed as she…