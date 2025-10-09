2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Connor McDavid Contract Extension Does NHL, Players No Favors

Connor McDavid Contract Extension Does NHL, Players No Favors

The post Connor McDavid Contract Extension Does NHL, Players No Favors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 23: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers reacts after his game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the second overtime in Game One of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 23, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Getty Images The potential free agency bonanza around the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid was put on ice for another couple of years this week when the NHL superstar agreed to a two-year extension. From the standpoint of keeping the small-market Oilers relevant, it certainly does the trick. At just $12.5 million per year, the deal allows the team the flexibility to potentially surround McDavid with enough talent to win a Stanley Cup (the team has lost the last two Finals). In locking himself up below market value, though – the Minnesota Wild’s Kiril Kaprisov recently signed a deal worth $17 million per year – McDavid not only hampers his own earning potential, but the earning potential of the league’s other young stars, and the NHL’s ability to generate intrigue on a free agency chase (even if he’d ultimately just resign with the Oilers). Player Empowerment And The NHL The NHL’s salary cap, while up significantly from last season, is still just $95.5 million per team; a number well below that of the NFL and NBA, without any of the NBA’s cap workarounds for player retention. Inherently, that number does tamp down NHL player salaries on their own. Yet, that shouldn’t take away from the league’s top talents earning what they’re worth for their teams, either. Just 20 players are making over $10 million per year this season in the NHL. By comparison, 172 players are making over $10 million in the NBA. For as…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009977+2.65%
MAY
MAY$0.0289-1.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.4847+5.13%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:44
Compartir
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rises 1%, Leading Index Higher

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rises 1%, Leading Index Higher

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rises 1%, Leading Index Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4230.81, up 0.4% (+15.88) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Five of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: BTC (+1.0%) and AAVE (+1.0%). Laggards: APT (-3.0%) and ADA (-0.5%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/08/coindesk-20-performance-update-bitcoin-btc-rises-1-leading-index-higher
Bitcoin
BTC$111,106.79-1.30%
1
1$0.003635+2.97%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.865-5.25%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:36
Compartir
Why Institutional Bitcoin Demand Exploded In 2025

Why Institutional Bitcoin Demand Exploded In 2025

The post Why Institutional Bitcoin Demand Exploded In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional appetite for Bitcoin has surged to new and unprecedented levels this year.  As of October 8, global bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) and publicly traded companies have collectively acquired 944,330 BTC — already surpassing the total amount purchased in all of 2024.  To put this in perspective, these institutions have bought roughly 7.4 times the new supply of bitcoins mined this year.  With three months remaining in 2025, it’s safe to assume that rate will only go up.  Bitcoin institution statistics from September According to a monthly report shared by Bitcoin Treasuries with Bitcoin Magazine, public and private treasuries added a combined 46,187 BTC, worth approximately $5.3 billion, in September 2025, marking steady growth comparable to August’s 47,718 BTC increase.  By month’s end, tracked entities collectively held more than 3.8 million BTC — valued at about $435 billion — including holdings by public companies, private companies, governments, ETFs and similar entities, and DeFi platforms. Around 130 non-U.S. companies now hold 96,997 BTC, reflecting ongoing global adoption, according to the report.  Source: Bitcointreasuries.net As of September 30, 2025, a total of 338 entities were tracked holding Bitcoin, including 265 public and private companies. The number of listed entities has more than doubled since January, reflecting more-and-more institutional adoption.  In September alone, 26 new entities were added —18 public companies and 8 private firms. Publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies continue to dominate the landscape, and analysts from bitcointreasuries.net suggest they remain the primary drivers of new listings and Bitcoin acquisitions moving forward. Some of the largest Bitcoin holders include MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) from the U.S. with 640,031 BTC, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) also from the U.S. with 52,850 BTC, 21Shares/XXI (CEP) from the U.S. with 43,514 BTC, Metaplanet Inc. (MTPLF) from Japan with 30,823 BTC, and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (CEPO) from…
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009977+2.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,106.79-1.30%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:30
Compartir
Bitcoin Hits $126K — MAGACOIN FINANCE and HYPE Named Hidden Gem Altcoins for 2025

Bitcoin Hits $126K — MAGACOIN FINANCE and HYPE Named Hidden Gem Altcoins for 2025

The post Bitcoin Hits $126K — MAGACOIN FINANCE and HYPE Named Hidden Gem Altcoins for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin Reaches $126K as Investors Watch ETF Inflows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE and Hyperliquid (HYPE) as hidden gem altcoins with high upside potential in 2025. Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines after hitting an all-time high of $126,160, fueled by strong institutional ETF inflows. While BTC leads, analysts are also spotlighting early-stage altcoins for savvy investors looking beyond the top two cryptos. Among these emerging picks, MAGACOIN FINANCE has gained attention for itsstructured token distribution and growing community support. Alongside Hyperliquid (HYPE), these coins are being called hidden gem altcoins for 2025, offering high potential for investors seeking diversified crypto exposure. Bitcoin (BTC): ETF-Driven Rally and Institutional Confidence Bitcoin pulled back after hitting a new all-time high of $126,160 on Sunday, but the bulls did not cede much ground to the bears. That shows the bulls are not rushing the exit as they anticipate the rally to continue. The bulls have again pushed the price to a new all-time high on Monday. The recent rally has been backed by solid buying in the spot BTC exchange-traded funds, which recorded $3.24 billion in inflows last week. That was the second-best week of inflows into BTC ETFs, just short of the record $3.38 billion in inflows in the week ending Nov. 22, 2024, according to SoSoValue data. Several top Wall Street banks expect BTC to extend its rally by the end of the year, boosted by sustained BTC ETF inflows and the correlation with gold. Citigroup anticipates a modest year-end target of about $133,000, but Standard Chartered analysts expect BTC to soar to $200,000 by December. Hyperliquid (HYPE): Consolidation and Rally Potential Hyperliquid’s (HYPE) relief rally is facing resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $51.87, indicating selling on rallies. The bears are trying to pull and sustain the price…
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00078-25.00%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.9-2.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009977+2.65%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:26
Compartir
Jamie Dimon Called JPMorgan Expensive. Investors Disagree.

Jamie Dimon Called JPMorgan Expensive. Investors Disagree.

The post Jamie Dimon Called JPMorgan Expensive. Investors Disagree. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s the best of times for Jamie Dimon. JPMorgan’s stock has lapped the S&P 500 Index this year. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Getty Images “I want to make it really clear, OK? We’re not going to buy back a lot of stock at these prices,” said billionaire JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during the bank’s annual meeting in May of 2024. “Buying back stock of a financial company greatly in excess of two times tangible book is a mistake. We aren’t going to do it.” At the time, JPMorgan’s shares traded at 2.4 times their tangible book value, a measure of a bank’s market price compared to its tangible net worth. That figure strips out goodwill and other intangibles and focuses on assets that can be measured, such as loans and deposits. The ratio is a simple way to judge the premium investors are paying for what the bank actually owns. Today that multiple is above three times, a level JPMorgan hasn’t reached since 2002. And yet, the bank’s stock is up 28% this year, roughly twice the S&P 500’s gain. It’s rising alongside almost everything else. The S&P 500 itself is at record highs. Gold has crossed $4,000 for the first time. Bitcoin just notched a new record this week of $126,296. Many investors now talk about an “everything bubble,” where every major asset seems priced for perfection. It’s worth asking if the nation’s largest bank, with $4.6 trillion in assets, is part of it too. But some analysts say JPMorgan’s valuation has more to do with strength than speculation. One of them is Christopher McGratty, head of U.S. bank research at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, who says the premium is earned. “It’s expensive,” says McGratty, “but you get what you pay for.” The average regional bank in…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009977+2.65%
PoP Planet
P$0.10373-2.36%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.865-5.25%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:11
Compartir
Resurrection’ Renewed For Season Two At Paramount+

Resurrection’ Renewed For Season Two At Paramount+

The post Resurrection’ Renewed For Season Two At Paramount+ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MAY 31: Michael C. Hall, gestures at CCXP Mexico 2025 Thunder Stage for Paramount+’s Dexter: Resurrection at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ Dexter Morgan is back. Paramount+ has officially renewed the Showtime original series Dexter: Resurrection for a second season. From showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, Dexter: Resurrection stars Michael C. Hall, who reprised his role as the complicated serial killer with a conscience as he explores Dexter navigating fatherhood, morality, and the shadows of his past. The first season of Dexter: Resurrection picked up where earlier Dexter spinoff, the one season prequel Dexter: New Blood, left off. It chronicles the reunion of Dexter and his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) as they confront their own darkness together in New York City. This now second season is expected to delve deeper into Dexter and Harrison’s relationship while continuing to explore the tension between Dexter’s compulsions and his attempts at a normal life. Phillips, who also served as showrunner on the original Dexter leads a team of executive producers that includes Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), and Marcos Siega (Dexter: New Blood). The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios. In addition to Hall, Dexter: Resurrection stars Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, David Zayas, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, James Remar and Peter Dinklage. The original series aired on Showtime for eight seasons, from 2006 to 2013. A spinoff prequel series based on the Trinity Killer was announced to be in development last year. Ten episodes of Dexter: Resurrection were produced in season one. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/10/08/dexter-resurrection-renewed-for-season-two-at-paramount/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009977+2.65%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7612-1.05%
MAY
MAY$0.0289-1.06%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 05:56
Compartir
IOTA Price Prediction: Strong Momentum Could Push Toward $0.415!

IOTA Price Prediction: Strong Momentum Could Push Toward $0.415!

IOTA is currently trading at $0.1885, reflecting a 2.24% daily gain. However, trading volume over the last 24 hours fell by 21.51% to $25.54 million, suggesting cautious participation among investors. Over the past week, IOTA has remained relatively stable, registering an 8.09% increase, which signals resilience amid broader market uncertainty. The coin’s recent movement shows […]
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1407-2.49%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02616-1.50%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.01564+8.01%
Compartir
Tronweekly2025/10/09 05:30
Compartir
Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies

Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies

The UK Government will create a cryptocurrency position similar to the head of digital assets position in the US. Continue Reading: Britain Follows the US Lead and Launches New Initiative in Favor of Cryptocurrencies
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 05:15
Compartir
Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Teases Potential POLY Token After $2B ICE Deal

Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Teases Potential POLY Token After $2B ICE Deal

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00868+1.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009977+2.65%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 05:10
Compartir
Bitcoin Breaks $124K as Fed Minutes Reveal Strong Expectation for More Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Breaks $124K as Fed Minutes Reveal Strong Expectation for More Rate Cuts

The U.S. Federal Reserve published official minutes from its September meeting showing that half of the committee members expect two more rate cuts by year-end. Bitcoin Hits $124K After Fed Minutes Hint at Accelerated Easing U.S. President Donald Trump is probably somewhere smiling after reading the official minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, published […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.02508-4.01%
Union
U$0.007114-15.63%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002374-2.02%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 04:37
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek