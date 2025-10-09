2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Tara Davis-Woodhall And Faith Kipyegon To Headline ATHLOS NYC 2025

Tara Davis-Woodhall And Faith Kipyegon To Headline ATHLOS NYC 2025

The post Tara Davis-Woodhall And Faith Kipyegon To Headline ATHLOS NYC 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Faith Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates after winning the 1500m during Athlos NYC at Icahn Stadium on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Athlos/Getty Images for Athlos) Getty Images for Athlos ATHLOS, an all-women’s track and field league, will host its second iteration of the event on October 9th and 10th. On the 9th, ATHLOS will shut down Times Square at 6:30 p.m. EST to showcase the prelims of the women’s long jump. The next day, the meet will move to Icahn Stadium at 7:00 p.m. EST, where fans can watch all running events and the long jump finals. Following a similar prize money format to 2024, ATHLOS will award the winners of each event $60,000. This year, the league will take it a step further by partnering with CashApp to issue $250,000 to any athlete who breaks the world record in their event. The partnership is making history by offering immediate prize money to all competing athletes after results are confirmed. ATHLOS is at the forefront of change with women’s track and field and women’s sports. Slowly being coined as the “Super Bowl” of track and field, the league is finding ways to blend culture and sports to boost track and field’s popularity. Spectators can expect a post-show performance by Grammy award-winning artist Ciara. Many other celebrities plan to make their way to NYC to witness everything the meet has to offer. Tara Davis-Woodhall Looking To Make ATHLOS History In The Long Jump PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Women’s Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:32
EUR/USD slides as German data and French political uncertainty persist

EUR/USD slides as German data and French political uncertainty persist

The post EUR/USD slides as German data and French political uncertainty persist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD extends its losses for three straight consecutive days, down 0.32% as the US government shutdown extends, and the Federal Reserve’s last meeting minutes showed that officials remain cautious on inflation, despite easing policy. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1622 after hitting a daily high of 1.1661. France political turmoil and German data push the Euro lower Euro’s weakness is mainly sponsored by the French political turmoil as the outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu revealed there have been progress in negotiations with parliamentary groups and that President Macron could be able to name a new PM in 48 hours. Aside from this, the Fed minutes showed that policymakers were willing to cut rates further this year, but many expressed concerns over inflation. The minutes revealed that “Most participants observed that it was appropriate to move the target range for the federal funds rate toward a more neutral setting because they judged that downside risks to employment had increased.” Data-wise, the US economic docket remains absent but in Europe, German Industrial Production data plunged by 4.3% MoM stoking fears of recession in the largest economy of the bloc. Ahead this week, the Eurozone schedule will feature Germany’s Trade Balance, the European Central Bank last meeting minutes and a speech by its Chief Economist Philip Lane. In the US, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will cross the wires, followed by Governors Michelle Bowman, Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD tumbles on France political turmoil French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said there is room for compromise in parliament, noting that an absolute majority in the National Assembly opposes a new dissolution. Lecornu informed President Emmanuel Macron that the likelihood of dissolution is diminishing and that current conditions should allow the appointment of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:29
how S&P's 'Digital 50' could reshape XRP access

how S&P’s ‘Digital 50’ could reshape XRP access

The post how S&P’s ‘Digital 50’ could reshape XRP access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Global announced plans to launch the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, a benchmark that combines 15 crypto with 35 publicly traded crypto-linked equities, and a potential inclusion of XRP might reshape its structure. S&P Dow Jones Indices developed the index in collaboration with Dinari, which will issue a token tracking the benchmark on its dShares platform, according to an Oct. 7 announcement. The equity portion includes companies involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure, financial services, and blockchain applications, while the crypto portion draws from S&P’s existing Broad Digital Market family. Initial methodology details reported by Barron’s indicated the index will cap individual constituents at 5% and apply minimum market cap thresholds of about $100 million for equities and $300 million for crypto. XRP inclusion odds tied to market cap and ETF timeline While constituent selection remains uncertain, XRP’s position as the fifth-largest crypto by market cap and signals around pending spot ETF approvals create a case for inclusion. The regulatory backdrop shifted on Sept. 17, when the SEC approved generic listing standards for crypto-related ETFs across major exchanges. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted on Sept. 29 that approvals for altcoin ETFs are not a matter of “if,” but “when.” Signals suggest that once the US government shutdown ends, a wave of altcoin ETF approvals will follow, with XRP among the likely candidates. That timing aligns with the index launch and could strengthen XRP’s inclusion case. Index effects could reshape XRP supply conditions Research on index additions reveals clear patterns around forced buying and liquidity shifts. Classic studies on S&P 500 changes found announcement-day price jumps for additions, heavy volume into the effective date, and not much long-run outperformance afterward. An often-occurring event is asymmetric effects, where additions rise and deletions do not fall as much, aligning with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:25
Margot Robbie's 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Margot Robbie’s ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

The post Margot Robbie’s ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.” Sony Pictures Entertainment A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a romantic fantasy starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Rated R, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opened in theaters on Sept. 19. The official summary for the film reads, “Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything. Forbes‘TRON: Ares’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Does 3rd TRON Film Crack The Code?By Tim Lammers “Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present … and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.” A Big Bold Beautiful Journey also stars Kevin Kline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Jennifer Grant and the voice of Jodie Turner-Smith. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is expected to debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 14, When to Stream reported. Although When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s studio, Sony Pictures Entertainment, has not announced or confirmed the digital release date of the film and it is subject to change. ForbesWhy Does Adeline From ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers When A Big Bold Beautiful Journey arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has A Big Bold Beautiful Journey up…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:20
The S&P 500 closed at a record 6,753.72 and the Nasdaq hit 23,043.38 on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 closed at a record 6,753.72 and the Nasdaq hit 23,043.38 on Wednesday.

The post The S&P 500 closed at a record 6,753.72 and the Nasdaq hit 23,043.38 on Wednesday. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The S&P 500 shattered its own record on Wednesday, ending the day at 6,753.72, its highest close ever. The Nasdaq Composite also broke records, closing at 23,043.38, as tech stocks rebounded from Tuesday’s stumble. This came just a day after the S&P 500 ended a seven-day win streak, dragged down by Oracle’s weak outlook that rattled nerves about how long the AI frenzy can hold up. At the same time, the U.S. government shutdown moved into its eighth day, with zero progress on any funding deal. Gains were powered by a broad lift in tech, utilities, and industrials; all three sectors posted new closing highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.58%, while the Nasdaq surged 1.12%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average barely moved, slipping by just 1.20 points to close at 46,601.78. The market’s calm reaction to political gridlock and mixed Fed signals is raising eyebrows, but for now, bulls aren’t flinching. Fed split on next move after first rate cut of 2025 The Federal Reserve’s September meeting minutes were released Wednesday, but markets didn’t care much. The central bank had already made headlines by cutting rates for the first time this year, and the minutes showed that the committee is far from unified. Some members want to cut more, some don’t. That’s about as clear as it gets. Meanwhile, Nvidia bounced back strong. Its stock climbed 2% after CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that demand for computing power “has gone up substantially” over the last six months. Huang also confirmed that Nvidia is helping fund Elon Musk’s new AI company, xAI, saying he’s “super excited about the financing opportunity they’re doing.” The recovery came after Nvidia dipped earlier this week alongside Oracle, which reported lower-than-expected cloud margins and warned it was losing money on deals renting out Nvidia’s chips. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:14
Polygon rolls out Rio upgrade to speed up network, boost network efficiency

Polygon rolls out Rio upgrade to speed up network, boost network efficiency

The post Polygon rolls out Rio upgrade to speed up network, boost network efficiency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What’s the latest update from Polygon? Polygon rolled out its much-awaited Rio upgrade, dubbed a payments-focused network overhaul. What’s next in line for the project? Polygon plans to keep scaling through its GigaGas roadmap, while courting fintechs and payment platforms. Polygon is in the news today after it rolled out its most significant network upgrade yet — the Rio hardfork — on 8 October. By doing so, it will now bring faster transaction speeds, better reliability, and cheaper participation to its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) sidechain. Described as a “payments-focused rehaul,” the Rio upgrade revamps how the network creates and validates blocks. It also removes one of its biggest pain points – Transaction rollbacks (reorgs) that previously caused delays and uncertainty for users. What does the Rio upgrade mean? In simple terms, Rio makes Polygon faster, smoother, and easier to use. Instead of having many validators create blocks at once, which sometimes led to overlaps or reorgs, Polygon will now use a streamlined system. This system will allow a smaller, elected group of validators to handle block creation more efficiently. This change means transactions can settle almost instantly and stay confirmed once they’re processed. Source: X According to Polygon’s CEO Sandeep Nailwal, “Rio redesigns core architecture to make life easier for payments solution providers. By overhauling how blocks are created and verified, the upgrade sets the stage for Polygon PoS to reach around 5,000 transactions per second.” Rio also makes it cheaper and simpler to run a node, allowing smaller businesses and new participants to join the network without heavy hardware costs. Also, validators no longer need to store the entire blockchain history. This will help the network run faster, while reducing entry barriers for payment providers. Finally, Polygon has also adjusted the way fees are shared, ensuring that all…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:09
Russia raised oil output in September to 9.368 million barrels per day but still missed its OPEC+ target by 47,000 barrels

Russia raised oil output in September to 9.368 million barrels per day but still missed its OPEC+ target by 47,000 barrels

The post Russia raised oil output in September to 9.368 million barrels per day but still missed its OPEC+ target by 47,000 barrels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia turned the taps up in September, pumping out 9.368 million barrels of crude per day, Bloomberg reported, but still didn’t meet its OPEC+ quota. That production jump, a sharp 193,000 barrels per day more than August, was the biggest monthly boost since April. But even with the extra barrels, Russia fell 47,000 barrels per day short of its official target, which had been revised down to 9.415 million barrels per day as part of the alliance’s updated compensation cuts. The oil surge comes at a tense moment. As OPEC+ continues loosening the taps, Russia (a top-three global oil producer) is under pressure to prove it can keep pace. But between Ukrainian drone strikes slamming its refineries and shipping ports running out of room, the country is leaning more on raw crude exports instead of refined products. That shift is raising red flags inside the cartel as Moscow’s balance between pumping more oil and hitting the quota keeps falling apart. Ukraine strikes slash refinery use while ports choke on raw barrels Refineries inside Russia have been under fire, literally. Waves of drone attacks from Ukraine have cut into the country’s crude processing capacity, forcing exporters to offload more unrefined oil than usual. That’s led to a glut of outbound barrels piling up in major ports, with reports that some shipping terminals are hitting capacity limits. The Kremlin’s response? Silence. Since the start of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has classified its oil output data. That’s left oil watchers piecing together trends from ship-tracking data and refinery estimates, since there’s no transparent way to verify the numbers. Still, Russia insists everything’s under control. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Interfax that September’s output was roughly in line with Russia’s OPEC+ promise. “Just as we can’t reduce production quickly,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:02
FY Energy's Crypto Mining Solution Evolves As Market Grows

FY Energy’s Crypto Mining Solution Evolves As Market Grows

The post FY Energy’s Crypto Mining Solution Evolves As Market Grows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto mining ecosystem must continue evolving, for that is the only way it can survive in the long run. We live at a time when institutional interest in crypto has driven prices higher, and institutional hoarding has reduced the amount of assets available. In such a case, mining cryptos remains the only way to maintain the core ethics of decentralization. That is a fact that FY Energy understands. As a result, it has provided users with new and evolved solutions for blockchain mining that help investors stay ahead of the curve and pursue decentralized finance properly. Answering the Green Call An evolved cryptocurrency mining ecosystem should focus on the green way of cryptocurrency mining. It means pushing for a future that ensures only renewable resources are being used. In FY Energy’s case, only hydro, solar, and wind energy are opted for. With all forms of energy consumption coming from renewable resources, FY Energy truly addresses the modern need to stay ethical while helping users generate passive income. Making Remote Crypto Mining Evolved The act of remote mining is about encouraging proper evolution, which means bringing the community together more effectively by ensuring that remote mining solutions remain affordable. Helping with this are multiple types of contracts, each suited for different kinds of users. Investors who want to get only a taste of what blockchain mining is about can even receive a free trial account. Furthermore, FY Energy has gone above and beyond to ensure that users can properly mine resources. With each halving, mining becomes more difficult. So, every time a major event occurs, FY Energy steps forward quickly, overhauling its systems to deliver upgraded services to users. For instance, now is the age of AI and the time to automate the mining process to ensure maximum efficiency. As…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:00
DDC Secures $124M at 16% Premium to Supercharge 10,000 Bitcoin Treasury — Can It Crack the Top 10?

DDC Secures $124M at 16% Premium to Supercharge 10,000 Bitcoin Treasury — Can It Crack the Top 10?

DDC Enterprise has announced a $124 million equity financing round, marking another major step in its aggressive push to build one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries. The new funding round, priced at $10.00 per Class A share, represents a 16% premium to DDC’s October 7 closing price and comes close to the company’s 15-day average trading price. DDC Investment is Led by PAG Pegasus and Mulana The funding was led by PAG Pegasus Fund and Mulana Investment Management, with participation from OKG Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of OKG Technology Holdings; the financing strengthens DDC’s war chest for its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO Norma Chu also personally invested $3 million in the round, underscoring her long-term commitment to the company’s vision. All investors, including Chu, have agreed to a 180-day lock-up period from the closing date, reflecting a shared belief in the company’s trajectory and its focus on institutional Bitcoin exposure. The proceeds will primarily fund DDC’s Bitcoin treasury program, which aims to build a 10,000 BTC reserve and position the company among the world’s top public holders of the digital asset. Chu described the investment as “a strong endorsement of our vision and the growing importance of public Bitcoin treasuries,” adding that the partnership with established institutional investors provides both capital and “substantial strategic value.” The announcement follows a series of Bitcoin purchases that have steadily expanded DDC’s holdings over the past year. The company first unveiled its Bitcoin accumulation strategy in May, pledging to acquire 100 BTC immediately and 5,000 BTC within 36 months. By June 2025, it had increased its holdings to 138 BTC at an average purchase price of $78,582 per coin, representing an estimated $10.8 million in total value at the time. In the same month, DDC entered a strategic partnership with Web3 investment firm Animoca Brands to oversee and generate yield from Animoca’s Bitcoin reserves. Under the agreement, Animoca allocated up to $100 million worth of BTC for DDC to manage, further cementing DDC’s reputation as a specialized corporate Bitcoin treasury operator. Norma Chu has described Bitcoin as both a store of value and a hedge against macroeconomic volatility, calling the company’s accumulation plan “a cornerstone of our long-term value creation strategy.” She said the dedicated Bitcoin treasury team and crypto-native advisory board would ensure a “disciplined and risk-aware” approach to BTC acquisitions. Bitcoin Treasuries Hit Record 3.9M BTC as DDC Pushes for Top 10 Spot The company’s financial momentum supports that confidence. DDC reported $37.4 million in revenue for 2024, a 33% year-over-year increase, with gross margins rising from 25% to 28.4%. The performance was driven largely by U.S. strategic acquisitions and cost discipline. DDC’s expansion into Bitcoin mirrors earlier corporate moves by companies like Strategy and Metaplanet, which have turned crypto accumulation into long-term treasury strategies. Data from Bitcoin.net shows that 345 public companies collectively hold 3.9 million BTC in reserves, with the top 10 led by MicroStrategy’s 640,000 BTC and Marathon Holdings’ 52,850 BTC.Source: Bitcoin.net If DDC achieves its 10,000 BTC goal, it would likely join that top 10 list, placing it alongside major Bitcoin treasury players like Coinbase, CleanSpark, and Trump Media. Corporate interest in Bitcoin as a treasury asset continues to grow, with several global firms unveiling major accumulation strategies over recent months. Dutch crypto firm Amdax announced on October 7 that it had raised €30 million ($35 million) to launch Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy (AMBTS), a dedicated entity aiming to acquire up to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Co-founder Lucas Wensing called the initiative a “milestone” in advancing institutional Bitcoin adoption. Earlier, on September 15, U.S.-based Hyperscale Data launched a $100 million Bitcoin treasury program as part of its shift toward artificial intelligence and digital assets. The company plans to fund the effort through data center asset sales and equity offerings while expanding its Michigan operations for AI and cloud computing. In Asia, Chinese entertainment company CPOP disclosed the purchase of 300 BTC worth $33 million on September 11, boosting its share price before a brief market correction. A day earlier, QMMM announced plans for a $100 million crypto treasury spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Institutional holdings have surged globally. According to River’s 2025 report, public companies now control 1.3 million BTC, more than double the total held in early 2024. Leading holders include Marathon Holdings, Twenty One Company, and Japan’s Metaplanet, while Strategy remains the largest with roughly $80 billion in Bitcoin reserves
CryptoNews2025/10/09 05:49
Roger Federer Promotes Grassroots Tennis

Roger Federer Promotes Grassroots Tennis

The post Roger Federer Promotes Grassroots Tennis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roger Federer poses on tennis court as part of the “On Thanks for Playing” event in Shanghai, October 8, 2025. On As active ATP Tour players battled for points at the Shanghai Masters, tennis icon Roger Federer hit the streets to promote the game at its grassroots as part of Swiss sportswear brand On’s, “On Thanks for Playing” initiative. Federer, an investor and strategic partner with On, and officials from the Shanghai Xuhui District Sports Bureau, unveiled newly renovated courts at the Shanghai Xuhui District First Youth Amateur Sports School. “Shanghai has a special place in my heart, and to see the game thriving here is incredibly rewarding,” Federer said to Forbes.com. “Giving young players and the community access to good facilities is key to growing the game. The passion from everyone at the Xuhui District First Youth Amateur Sports School made this ‘On Thanks for Playing’ event truly special.” Shanghai is one of the last Masters 1000-level stops on the ATP Tour. This year’s tournament got off to a rocky start, with No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withdrawing, No. 2 Jannik Sinner retiring due to severe cramps, and Novak Djokovic vomiting mid-match. Roger Federer takes a selfie with fans in Shanghai as part of the On Thanks for Playing event. On Forever the ambassador, Federer gave Shanghai fans with some goodwill. He hit a ceremonial first serve, participated in a light exhibition and later attended an event at a Shanghai mall. Liu Yunzhi, a former player, referee, and tennis court builder, has built and renovated 4,000 professional courts across China over the past 27 years. She was on hand for the event. “Supporting the development of tennis at the grassroots level is incredibly important,” Rebecca Cai, General Manager of On APAC, via press release. “The true essence of sports lies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 05:47
