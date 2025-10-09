2025-10-12 Sunday

BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launch on Sei

The post BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launch on Sei appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The real-world-assets market on Sei is expanding rapidly, with BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds going live on the layer-1 blockchain. Summary KAIO has launched BlackRock and Brevan Howard funds on Sei. BlackRock’s ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund and Brevan Howard’s Master Fund are now live on the layer 1 blockchain. Securitize also launched an Apollo fund on the L1. KAIO, an on-chain infrastructure platform for regulated real-world assets, announced the Sei launch on Oct. 8, 2025. According to details that the platform shared via a blog post, the tokenized funds of global asset managers BlackRock and Brevan Howard, have officially launched on the Sei (SEI) blockchain.  The funds go live on Sei as KAIO expands its tokenized-fund offerings, tapping its institutional-grade infrastructure and Sei’s digital-asset rails to bring BlackRock’s ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund and Brevan Howard’s Master Fund on-chain. “This launch marks another major milestone in institutional blockchain adoption,” said Olivier Dang, chief operating officer of KAIO. “By using the Sei Network, we’re bringing composable access to leading fund strategies entirely onchain. It’s the foundation for real-time, programmable, financial infrastructure built for the next era of capital markets.” The integration means investors can now access shares of the BlackRock and Brevan Howard funds by holding a KAIO token on Sei. RWAs on Sei KAIO allows investors to gain exposure to the growing tokenized-assets market, providing access via a secure, low-volatility digital investment product that also taps programmability and composability in treasury operations. The tokenized funds also allow for integration with stablecoins and other decentralized-finance applications, where they can be adopted as collateral or as yield-bearing reserves. “The integration of KAIO’s onchain infrastructure with the Sei Network is another important step toward the goal for Sei to become the institutional settlement layer for all digital assets. Sei’s high performance…
SEI
SEI$0.2071-6.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00996+2.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06921-2.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:40
Coinbase Wins Big in 2025: Staking Services Available in New York

Coinbase has shared news recently that people in New York can now stake their cryptocurrencies. This includes major profitable coins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). The change came after getting the green light from state regulators. It feels like a big shift for the crypto world. Especially since New York has some of […]
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0117-1.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00375-8.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.08717+11.29%
Tronweekly2025/10/09 06:20
Emerging Markets Bonds Outperform Amid Developed Markets Fiscal Challenges

The post Emerging Markets Bonds Outperform Amid Developed Markets Fiscal Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Oct 07, 2025 15:31 Emerging markets bonds show resilience with strong fiscal discipline and currency strength, while developed markets face fiscal challenges and policy weaknesses, according to VanEck. Emerging markets (EM) bonds are demonstrating a notable performance edge over their developed markets (DM) counterparts, driven primarily by fiscal discipline and the strength of currencies like the Chinese Yuan (CNY), according to VanEck. In contrast, developed markets are grappling with fiscal drift due to weak policy frameworks and unpopular governments. Emerging Markets’ Fiscal Discipline The fiscal discipline exhibited by emerging markets is a key contributor to their bonds’ superior performance. This discipline is reflected in their cautious fiscal policies and stronger currency positions, particularly in countries like China, which has seen the CNY maintain its strength. This has provided a buffer against global economic uncertainties, thereby attracting investors seeking stability in volatile times. Challenges in Developed Markets Conversely, developed markets are facing significant challenges. Many of these economies are struggling with high levels of debt, compounded by fiscal policies that are perceived as weak or ineffective. This fiscal drift is further exacerbated by political instability and governments that are increasingly losing popularity among their constituents. Impact on Investment Strategies The contrasting performances between EM and DM bonds are influencing global investment strategies. Investors are increasingly looking towards emerging markets for opportunities, drawn by the potential for higher returns and fiscal stability. This shift is significant as it highlights a growing confidence in the economic management of these regions, despite the risks often associated with emerging markets. According to VanEck, the ongoing fiscal challenges in developed markets could continue to drive investors towards emerging markets, especially as these regions demonstrate a capacity for strong economic governance and resilience in the face of…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00996+2.41%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0527+4.08%
Edge
EDGE$0.25543-17.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:15
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar Holders Back New Altcoin Remittix After 40,000 People Join Viral Presale

If the XLM price can clear nearby resistance and hold support, a new uptrend could start. At the same time, […] The post XLM Price Prediction: Stellar Holders Back New Altcoin Remittix After 40,000 People Join Viral Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Stellar
XLM$0.3219-1.04%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002805+14.53%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0117-1.84%
Coindoo2025/10/09 06:10
Russia Launches Biggest Mining Raid Of The Year

The post Russia Launches Biggest Mining Raid Of The Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2,700 Crypto Rigs Seized: Russia Launches Biggest Mining Raid Of The Year Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/2700-crypto-rigs-seized-russia-launches-biggest-mining-raid-of-the-year/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00996+2.41%
Sign
SIGN$0.04077-4.04%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.009081+0.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:06
Analyst Urges All XRP Investors To Pay Attention To This Connection No One Has Made Before

The XRP community has been called to attention after a new analysis linked the cryptocurrency’s trajectory to a powerful market force that many have overlooked. A recent breakdown by crypto analyst Austin Hilton has spotlighted a direct connection between XRP and Bitcoin that could shape how investors position themselves ahead of what could be one of the most explosive altcoin runs in years.  How Bitcoin’s Performance Could Dictate XRP’s Next Move Hilton shared a video analysis on X social media, discussing a simple yet powerful correlation that shows the Bitcoin price action tends to influence the direction of XRP. At the time of his analysis, XRP was trading around $3, posting a 1.65% increase, while the total crypto market capitalization stood at approximately $4.21 trillion, up by 1.3%.  Related Reading: XRP Flips Green For First Time Since 2017, Pundit Predicts 500% Rally Within this massive market, Bitcoin alone accounted for approximately $2.45 trillion, which represents 58% of the entire cryptocurrency market cap. Hilton noted that this overwhelming dominance positions BTC as the central gravity point of the crypto ecosystem. According to him, when the Bitcoin price rises, XRP typically follows, and when it falls, XRP tends to move in the same direction. He stated that the reason lies in the market’s capital structure.  Bitcoin remains the most recognizable digital asset, boasting the strongest institutional and retail liquidity. Its price movements influence how capital flows into other major cryptocurrencies, particularly XRP, which has consistently held the third-largest market capitalization position.  Adding significant weight to Hilton’s analysis is the growing involvement of major financial institutions in the crypto market. Both JP Morgan and Citigroup recently made public forecasts, projecting that Bitcoin could rise to between $133,000 and over $200,000 by the end of the year. This represents a dramatic reversal from JP Morgan’s position a year ago, when its CEO, Jamie Dimon, dismissed BTC as a “ponzie scheme,” even as the bank was quietly investing in the cryptocurrency and its ETF.  Hilton has stated that these institutional endorsements point to a potential historic bull run in the making. Additionally, because XRP is so tightly correlated with Bitcoin’s performance, a surge to $200,000 could ignite a strong upward momentum.  Liquidity Flow To Push XRP Price Beyond $20 In his video analysis, Hilton emphasized that understanding liquidity flows in crypto is crucial for XRP holders. Bitcoin, as the dominant asset, attracts the bulk of new capital entering the market. Once that liquidity flows into BTC, it naturally shifts into other top assets, such as Ethereum and XRP.  Related Reading: Analyst Warns That No Matter What Direction XRP Price Takes, The End Result Is Still The Same With ETH’s market cap at roughly $546 billion and XRP at $179 billion, Hilton notes that XRP sits in a prime position to benefit directly from this capital movement. As a result, if Bitcoin jumps to $200,000 in Q4, the analyst predicts that XRP could surge to $10-$20 or more by year-end. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
XRP
XRP$2.3662-2.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002805+14.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.0805+0.49%
NewsBTC2025/10/09 06:00
Ethereum Foundation Expands Privacy Work with New Cluster Initiative

TLDR The Ethereum Foundation launched Privacy Cluster to prioritize privacy in the Ethereum ecosystem. Igor Barinov, founder of Blockscout, leads the Privacy Cluster, which comprises 47 researchers and engineers. The initiative builds upon the privacy work initiated by the PSE team in 2018. The Privacy Cluster will align with projects such as Private Reads, Private [...] The post Ethereum Foundation Expands Privacy Work with New Cluster Initiative appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/09 05:58
An Innovative Approach To Video Content Delivery

The post An Innovative Approach To Video Content Delivery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Theta is a blockchain-based video streaming and content delivery network. A closer look at THETA by Coinidol.com. Theta has garnered significant attention for its innovative approach to video content delivery and its potential to disrupt traditional content distribution models.  Decentralized CDN Theta operates as a decentralized CDN, using blockchain technology to distribute video content efficiently. It utilizes a peer-to-peer network of nodes to deliver video streams, reducing the reliance on centralized servers and improving scalability. Content creators and viewers on the Theta network can earn and spend THETA and TFUEL tokens for sharing their bandwidth and resources. This incentivizes users to contribute to the network by caching and relaying video streams. Key features of Theta Theta uses a PoS consensus mechanism called Theta Fuel (TFUEL) to secure the network. TFUEL is used for various operations within the Theta ecosystem, including video content delivery and incentivizing network participants. Theta’s network consists of edge nodes and guardian nodes. Edge nodes cache and relay video streams, while guardian nodes are responsible for validating and securing the network. Theta Token (THETA) THETA is the native cryptocurrency used for staking, governance, and participating in the Theta network. TFUEL is a separate token used for on-chain operations and as a reward for participating in the network. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/theta-theta-token/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00996+2.41%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03811-12.81%
TFUEL
TFUEL$0.0253+1.44%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 05:54
USD/JPY rallies to 153.00 as Greenback holds firm despite Fed’s dovish outlook

The post USD/JPY rallies to 153.00 as Greenback holds firm despite Fed’s dovish outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains under broad selling pressure, extending its slide against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, with USD/JPY climbing to 153.00, its highest level since February 14. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 152.84, up more than 3.5% so far this week, as persistent Yen weakness keeps the upward momentum intact. The Yen’s weakness reflects sustained capital outflows as investors rotate out of both the Euro (EUR) and the Yen in response to political shake-ups in France and Japan, boosting demand for the US Dollar (USD). The leadership change in Tokyo under Sanae Takaichi has prompted traders to pare back expectations for near-term Bank of Japan (BoJ) tightening. Meanwhile, France’s ongoing political turbulence, following the resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, is weighing heavily on the Euro. The shift in sentiment has strengthened flows into the Greenback, leaving it firmly bid despite the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish monetary policy outlook and the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown. The latest minutes from the September 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed policymakers voted to cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00-4.25%, citing rising downside risks to the labour market following softer-than-expected jobs data in July and August. Almost all participants said it would likely be appropriate to ease policy further later in 2025 if labour-market softness persists. However, they stressed the importance of maintaining anchored long-term inflation expectations. The Fed staff revised up its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for 2025-2028, thanks to stronger-than-expected consumer spending and business investment, even as participants continued to expect inflation to stay above 2% in the near term before gradually returning to target. Policymakers emphasised that policy is not on a preset course and future moves will depend on incoming…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00996+2.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02505-3.50%
Farcana
FAR$0.000286-8.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 05:53
Calibration of Radio Polarization Data: Enhancing Correlation Between CHIME and Dwingeloo Surveys

Describing the application of Faraday synthesis to the calibrated CHIME data to create maps of integrated polarized intensity and peak Faraday depth
Hackernoon2025/10/09 00:15
