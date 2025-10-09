How This Trader Made $2 Million From $3,000 On BNB In a Week

The post How This Trader Made $2 Million From $3,000 On BNB In a Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto trader on the BNB Chain recently turned a modest $3,060 investment into nearly $2 million in less than a week. On-chain data shows that the wallet 0x872a…e6b8 made a series of early buys in a new meme coin called 4, using automation tools to capture explosive gains before the wider market caught on. A New Meme Born from a Hack The 4 token emerged from a viral incident. In late September, a hacker exploited a BNB Chain wallet and stole around $4,000. Sponsored Sponsored The event became a meme, and within hours, the community launched “4” ($4) as a playful tribute. The coin gained traction after BNB founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared posts about the hack, unintentionally fueling interest. Traders piled in, and within days, $4’s price skyrocketed more than 600×. Liquidity on PancakeSwap jumped from less than $100,000 to over $2.6 million, turning it into one of BNB’s most traded meme assets of the week. The Perfectly Timed Entry The trader’s first purchase was logged at 04:23 UTC on October 1 — within minutes of the token’s deployment. He bought 11.58 million $4 tokens for 2 BNB ($2,052), then followed up with another 5.28 million $4 tokens for 1 BNB ($1,026). This placed his total entry at 16.86 million $4 tokens for 3 BNB, at an average price near $0.00000018 per token. At the time, the market had only a few dozen holders. He used the Telegram trading bot Maestro, which allows traders to snipe tokens automatically when liquidity is added to PancakeSwap. This automation gave him a millisecond-level advantage, letting him buy before most retail traders even noticed the token. Quick Summary of How the Trader Made $2 Million in Less Than a Week Sponsored Sponsored How the Strategy Worked The wallet began accumulating heavily through…