2025-10-12 Sunday
Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rate, No Cut Implemented
The post Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rate, No Cut Implemented appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, maintaining the current target range. No change in policy impacts markets. Stable rates ensure consistent market behavior. The Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.50% following the latest FOMC meeting on October 31-November 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. This decision indicates continued caution amid moderate job gains and elevated inflation, suggesting potential long-term impacts on economic stability and crypto market sentiment. Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rate, No Cut Implemented The Federal Reserve announced keeping the federal funds rate unchanged, aligning with expectations. This maintains the current monetary policy without applying changes to liquidity measures or adopting rate cuts. Chair Jerome Powell emphasized remaining attentive to inflation risks while prioritizing economic stability. Immediate impacts from the maintained rate include continued traditional trading conditions and risk disposition in financial markets. This holding decision prevents immediate shifts in borrowing costs, providing a stable monetary environment for businesses and consumers. “The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. We are committed to returning inflation to our 2 percent objective” – Jerome Powell, Chair, Federal Reserve. Financial analysts and key market participants acknowledged the Fed’s commitment, with statements suggesting continuity in fiscal forecasts. Economic stakeholders view this as a signal for steady, cautious economic management. Bitcoin and ETH Markets React to Fed’s Decision Did you know? During the last financial adjustments by the Federal Reserve, interest rate changes often led to large asset movements, such as BTC and ETH witnessing shifts due to risk appetite adjusting with policy changes. Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $123,781.55 with a market cap of $2.47 trillion as of October 8, 2025. BTC’s 24-hour trading volume reached $69.57 billion, with minor fluctuations in recent trading sessions. Over recent…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 06:43
How This Trader Made $2 Million From $3,000 On BNB In a Week
The post How This Trader Made $2 Million From $3,000 On BNB In a Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto trader on the BNB Chain recently turned a modest $3,060 investment into nearly $2 million in less than a week. On-chain data shows that the wallet 0x872a…e6b8 made a series of early buys in a new meme coin called 4, using automation tools to capture explosive gains before the wider market caught on. A New Meme Born from a Hack The 4 token emerged from a viral incident. In late September, a hacker exploited a BNB Chain wallet and stole around $4,000. Sponsored Sponsored The event became a meme, and within hours, the community launched “4” ($4) as a playful tribute. The coin gained traction after BNB founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared posts about the hack, unintentionally fueling interest. Traders piled in, and within days, $4’s price skyrocketed more than 600×. Liquidity on PancakeSwap jumped from less than $100,000 to over $2.6 million, turning it into one of BNB’s most traded meme assets of the week. The Perfectly Timed Entry The trader’s first purchase was logged at 04:23 UTC on October 1 — within minutes of the token’s deployment. He bought 11.58 million $4 tokens for 2 BNB ($2,052), then followed up with another 5.28 million $4 tokens for 1 BNB ($1,026). This placed his total entry at 16.86 million $4 tokens for 3 BNB, at an average price near $0.00000018 per token. At the time, the market had only a few dozen holders. He used the Telegram trading bot Maestro, which allows traders to snipe tokens automatically when liquidity is added to PancakeSwap. This automation gave him a millisecond-level advantage, letting him buy before most retail traders even noticed the token. Quick Summary of How the Trader Made $2 Million in Less Than a Week Sponsored Sponsored How the Strategy Worked The wallet began accumulating heavily through…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 06:37
Menace Drops the Crown: The Bold Rebrand Shaking Up Online Gaming
Rebrands often divide opinion, but Menace’s shift has been widely praised.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/09 06:36
Discord Reportedly Faces Extortion After 2.1 Million of User ID Photos Stolen
Hackers have stolen over 2 million identity photos from Discord users and are now demanding ransom from the popular messaging platform.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/09 06:18
Square Unleashes 0% Fee Bitcoin Payments, Sending Block Stock to an 8-Month High
Square has launched 0% fee bitcoin payments for its merchants until 2027. The new tools also include a bitcoin wallet, raising the daily crypto conversion cap from 10% to 50% for businesses.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 06:11
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Solana, DOT Highlighted for Next Bull Run
The crypto market is regaining significant momentum as investors begin to gravitate towards high upside projects, leading the current bull cycle. Among them, Solana and Polkadot (DOT) have been taking center stage, with their sharp rebounds along with constant increases in network size. Analysts have now branded them as the best altcoins to buy now, […] Continue Reading: Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Solana, DOT Highlighted for Next Bull Run
Coinstats
2025/10/09 06:00
Senate’s Determined Push to Reshape Crypto Regulations Intensifies
As the U.S. government faces a shutdown, the Senate is making strides to unveil a pivotal bill aimed at structuring the evolving cryptocurrency market.Continue Reading:Senate’s Determined Push to Reshape Crypto Regulations Intensifies
Coinstats
2025/10/09 05:59
North Dakota Debuts First State-Backed ‘Roughrider’ Stablecoin for 2026 Launch
North Dakota debuts first state-backed ‘Roughrider’ stablecoin, planned for a 2026 launch, which will be available to the state's banks and credit unions and will use the FIUSD digital asset platform for transactions.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 05:58
JupUSD: Ethena and Jupiter Team up to Expand Solana’s Stablecoin Market
The post JupUSD: Ethena and Jupiter Team up to Expand Solana’s Stablecoin Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena Labs, the team behind the synthetic dollar USDe, has partnered with Jupiter Exchange, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator on Solana, to introduce JupUSD, a new native stablecoin designed for the Jupiter ecosystem. According to Ethena’s X post on Wednesday, the partnership aims to expand liquidity, boost yields, and strengthen decentralized finance (DeFi) integrations within […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/jupusd-ethena-and-jupiter-team-up-to-expand-solanas-stablecoin-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 05:57
The Sales Whisperer® on AI, Automation, and the Future of Selling: A Conversation with Wes Schaeffer
Wes Schaeffer is the host of The BJJ and Biz Podcast. He talks about how to sell smarter, automate ethically, and never lose the human element.
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 02:00
