Billionaire Brothers Aim To Scale Up Torrent Pharma With $1.3 Billion Stake Purchase In Rival
The post Billionaire Brothers Aim To Scale Up Torrent Pharma With $1.3 Billion Stake Purchase In Rival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From left: Samir and Sudhir Mehta. Mexy Xavier/Forbes India This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. Brothers Sudhir and Samir Mehta are riding the momentum of India’s ambition to become the world’s pharmacy. In June, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, the flagship of their Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group, agreed to buy U.S. private equity giant KKR’s 46% stake in rival JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals for 119 billion rupees ($1.3 billion), valuing the firm at $3 billion. This was followed by a mandatory open offer to buy an additional 26% stake for around 68 billion rupees, setting the stage to merge Mumbai-based JB Pharma with Torrent. According to a statement from Samir, who chairs both the pharma business and the larger group, Torrent Pharma’s top and bottom lines will get a boost from JB Pharma’s fast-growing India business and international footprint. In the year to March 31, Torrent Pharma logged a modest 7% revenue rise to 115.2 billion rupees, compared with a 12% sales jump at JB Pharma to 39.2 billion rupees. Torrent Group, which also has interests in energy, was founded in 1959 by the brothers’ late father, Uttambhai Nathalal Mehta. The siblings moved up a notch to No. 15 in the ranking despite a 14% decline in their combined fortune to $14.1 billion. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/phisanuphromchanya/2025/10/08/billionaire-brothers-aim-to-scale-up-torrent-pharma-with-13-billion-stake-purchase-in-rival/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 07:41
Stellar Holders Back New Altcoin Remittix After 40,000 People Join Viral Presale
The post Stellar Holders Back New Altcoin Remittix After 40,000 People Join Viral Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The market is watching XLM price action as Stellar tries to break out of long consolidation. XLM price is around $0.3993, and traders say momentum is improving during “Uptober.” If the XLM price can clear nearby resistance and hold support, a new uptrend could start. At the same time, many Stellar holders are looking at Remittix (RTX), a PayFi altcoin with a viral presale that has drawn more than 40,000 sign-ups. XLM Price Today: Momentum Builds At Key Levels A wedge breakout has put XLM price back on the front foot. Analysts note a close above the upper trendline with rising volume, and the 50-day moving average now sits near $0.38, acting as dynamic support. If XLM price holds above this area and reclaims $0.42, a push toward $0.48–$0.50 is possible. On the downside, traders want the XLM price to stay above $0.38 on retests. Chaikin Money Flow near 0.05 and a positive MACD histogram both hint at steady accumulation. The structure looks healthier than weeks ago, but follow-through above $0.42 is still the next test. After weeks between $0.38–$0.42, XLM price now trades close to $0.40 with improving breadth across altcoins. A clean break and daily close above the range top would be the first strong signal. If that happens with volume, XLM price could revisit the prior supply zone near $0.50. If volume fades, bulls may need more time and another higher low above $0.38 to reset momentum. Remittix: The PayFi Altcoin XLM Holders Are Watching While XLM price looks for confirmation, some holders are rotating part of their attention to Remittix, a payments project that turns “crypto in” into “bank out.” The Remittix price is $0.1130, the project has sold over 675 million tokens, and it has raised more than $27.1 million. Remittix Key Highlights…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 06:41
Solana Staking ETF From Bitwise Launches With Aggressive 0.20% Fee
TLDR Bitwise has set a 0.20 percent fee for its upcoming Solana staking ETF. The fee is lower than expected and could attract significant investor interest. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas described the fee as surprisingly low and highly competitive. The SEC has paused approvals for crypto ETFs due to the recent U.S. government shutdown. Bitwise [...] The post Solana Staking ETF From Bitwise Launches With Aggressive 0.20% Fee appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 06:34
Peter Schiff Wins as Gold Adds Entire Crypto Market Cap in Just Two Months
The post Peter Schiff Wins as Gold Adds Entire Crypto Market Cap in Just Two Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold’s enormous rally Peter Schiff’s victory lap Even though some pundits predicted that Bitcoin would be able to outperform gold in the second half of the year, the yellow metal is refusing to let the digital rival steal its thunder. In fact, the O.G. store of value added a whopping $4.2 trillion in just two months. This equals the entire cryptocurrency market cap. Gold’s enormous rally The yellow metal is so far up by a staggering 54% in 2025, substantially outperforming Bitcoin despite the sheer size of its market cap. It is on track to be gold’s best-performing year since 1979 (when Peter Schiff was just 16). Back then, gold was experiencing a massive rally due to high inflation, the 1979 Iranian Revolution and other geopolitical tensions, causing an energy shock, and the U.S. dollar was experiencing more weakness. The price of the yellow metal more than doubled in 1979 and then went on to surge further to $850 the following year. It took gold decades to finally reach a new peak in 2008 during the global financial crisis. You Might Also Like This year, gold is also being propelled by geopolitical anxieties, stubborn inflation, as well as a weak U.S. dollar, which is seeing extreme devaluation not seen since the early 1970s. American hedge fund manager Ken Griffin recently stated that the flight to gold was really “concerning,” describing the rally as the “debasement trade.” Peter Schiff’s victory lap Schiff, one of the loudest gold bugs, is taking a major victory lap, recently posting a clip of CNBC making fun of his $5,000 gold call back in 2015. The odious financial commentator, who also happens to be one of the most caustic Bitcoin haters, finally feels vindicated now that gold is stealing the spotlight. You Might Also Like “You will notice they…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 06:33
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Analysis — The Next Ethereum-Based 100x Crypto Opportunity
Ethereum-Based Presales Continue to Lead When it comes to new token launches, projects built on Ethereum consistently attract the most attention. The Ethereum ecosystem provides unmatched reliability, smart contract security, and exchange compatibility. This is why investors and analysts are paying close attention to the MAGACOIN FINANCE presale, which has already raised more than $15 [...] The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Analysis — The Next Ethereum-Based 100x Crypto Opportunity appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 06:00
Predictive Oncology raised $343.5M for its digital asset treasury
Predictive Oncology has closed two previously announced private investments, with both deals exceeding $300M to support its digital asset treasury and AI operations. Predictive Oncology Inc. has completed two previously announced private investments in public equity transactions (PIPEs) totaling approximately $343.5M to support the company’s new digital asset treasury strategy centered on ATH, the native […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 06:00
Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Regulatory Relief
The post Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Regulatory Relief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has also relaunched crypto staking for people in New York, the first state where users can earn rewards on Ethereum and Solana using the platform. The decision was made after permission was granted by the state regulators under the administration of Governor Kathy Hochul. The move lifted a long-standing ban that had limited access to one of the most sought-after yield-generating functions within the crypto market. Coinbase Reopens Staking for New York Users The approval is in effect, and now New York customers are able to delegate tokens such as ETH, SOL, and other supported digital assets directly through Coinbase and engage in network validation and receive staking rewards payable in native cryptocurrencies. The ruling makes New York one of the limited states in the U.S. to relax its position regarding staking services. Coinbase estimates that thousands of people in four other states, California, New Jersey, Maryland, and Wisconsin, have missed out on over $130 million in potential staking returns because they are currently locally restricted. The company opined that the approval of New York would lead other regulators to reconsider their stance on the matter since the national debate on staking-as-a-service is still in development. Glad to see progress in NY. Staking services aren’t securities – hope all other states stuck in the past can drop their lawsuits and catch up soon (CA, WI, NJ, MD). Happy staking, New Yorkers! https://t.co/K8oUunzpXM — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 8, 2025 Coinbase has been maintaining that it does not regulate its staking product as securities, a claim that the company claims has been supported by new developments on the state and federal levels. Over the last year, several states such as Vermont, Illinois, Kentucky, Alabama, and South Carolina have either revoked or canceled enforcement measures against the company as it stakes.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 05:59
Decentralized social media protocol Farcaster adds BNB Chain support amid breakout interest in BNB token
The move comes amid rising interest in BNB, which has rallied in recent days to supplant XRP as the third-largest crypto asset by market cap.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 05:53
How Predictive Text Reshapes Academic Credit - One Suggestion At a Time
Predictive writing tools quietly redistribute academic credit by repeating what their training data already overrepresent. Each suggested citation shifts visibility toward familiar names and reduces diversity. Citation by Completion shows that authority-bearing phrasing increases citation concentration and lowers novelty. The study proposes the Fair Citation Prompt, a transparent system that reveals how suggestions are generated, separates evidence from authority language, and ensures that fairness becomes a structural property of writing tools.
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 05:28
Miggo Security Named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in AI Security
Miggo Security has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Security. Miggo’s predictive analysis, preemptive protection, and real-time response is built specifically for the risks of AI-driven environments.
Hackernoon
2025/10/09 03:50
