US President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas both sign off on first phase of Gaza peace plan
The post US President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas both sign off on first phase of Gaza peace plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of peace plan, BBC reported late Wednesday. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line”, said Trump on Truth Social. Market reaction At the time of press, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.86% higher on the day to trade at $4,018. Risk sentiment FAQs In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off” refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest. Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit. The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is…
Indian Tycoons Face Reality Check As Wealth Drops By $100 Billion
The post Indian Tycoons Face Reality Check As Wealth Drops By $100 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gautam Adani. Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. India’s hopes of being on friendly terms with Trump 2.0 were dashed when the U.S. slapped 50% tariffs on the country. To soften the blow, the Indian government announced sweeping reductions in the goods and services tax in September to boost consumption by making a range of items, including cars, cheaper. But a weaker rupee and a 3% decline in the benchmark Sensex since we last measured fortunes resulted in a 9% erosion in combined wealth to $1 trillion. Nearly two-thirds of those on the list are less well-off this year, including India’s richest person, , chairman and managing director of oil-to-telecoms behemoth Reliance Industries. His net worth declined by 12% or $14.5 billion, though he remains a “centibillionaire” with $105 billion. Ambani, who jumped into AI by setting up Reliance Intelligence, said he plans to list telecoms unit Jio in 2026. At No. 2 is infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani with a fortune of $92 billion shared with family. The founder and chairman of Adani Group got a reprieve in September when India’s securities regulator said U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraudulent transactions could not be established. The claims had triggered a massive sell-off in group companies’ shares in 2023. Sunil Mittal. Angel Garcia/Bloomberg The composition of the ten richest was unchanged from last year—though there was some reshuffle in the ranks—and nearly all saw their fortunes fall. The notable exception in this group was telecoms magnate Sunil Mittal, whose Bharti Enterprises last year acquired close to a 25% stake in British telecoms major BT, where he now has a board seat. Mittal was the biggest dollar gainer with his net worth, which he shares…
Japanese Yen extends downside to near 152.50 on fiscal fears in Japan
The post Japanese Yen extends downside to near 152.50 on fiscal fears in Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USD/JPY pair extends its upside to near 152.60, the highest since February, during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) edges higher against the Japanese Yen (JPY) despite US government shutdown concerns. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be postponed again later on Thursday. Traders will closely monitor the speeches by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. The Senate on Wednesday again rejected dueling Republican and Democratic funding proposals to end the government shutdown, which has entered its ninth day with no hint of progress toward a resolution. However, the lack of US government economic data that might point to a slowing economy helps the Greenback gain against the JPY. “Once the focus shifted to developments outside of the U.S. and then there’s no kind of negative drag on the dollar from potentially weaker U.S. data, then the dollar is doing well,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX and macro strategist at UBS in New York. Minutes from the Fed’s September meeting released on Wednesday showed that policymakers are leaning toward further rate cuts this year. While most officials backed the quarter-point reduction. The tone overall was cautious but pointed to a continued dovish bias. This, in turn, could weigh on the USD in the near term. The surprise election of Sanae Takaichi to Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Saturday raises concerns about an increase in fiscal spending in Japan and prompts traders to reduce bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates this month, which weighs on the JPY. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US…
AMD’s deal with OpenAI gives Nvidia much-needed challenger in market it dominates
The post AMD’s deal with OpenAI gives Nvidia much-needed challenger in market it dominates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia’s grip on the AI chip market just got its first real threat. After ruling over more than 90% of the GPU market used for AI, the company now faces a serious challenger; AMD. On Monday, AMD announced it’s selling billions of dollars’ worth of GPUs to OpenAI, a move that throws it into direct competition with Nvidia in the most valuable tech race happening today. This new deal comes nearly 30 years after Intel relied on AMD to dodge monopoly accusations.Now Nvidia finds itself in a similar spot.AMD, once again, is stepping in as the alternative. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh said it straight: “Right now, Nvidia almost has a monopoly, with AMD having a low-single-digit share in the $250 billion market” for AI data center chips. AMD gets boost after OpenAI move Until now, OpenAI and Nvidia have basically shaped the whole AI era. Nvidia’s GPU dominance drove its market cap to $4.5 trillion. Meanwhile, OpenAI, thanks to ChatGPT and huge data center plans, has hit a $500 billion private valuation. The two are deeply tied; Nvidia is a major investor in OpenAI and recently pledged up to $100 billion toward building OpenAI’s infrastructure. But AMD’s stock exploded 24% on Monday, its biggest single-day gain in 22 years. It jumped 4% Tuesday, then another 11% Wednesday, pushing its market cap to $380 billion. That’s a 43% jump in one week, putting it on pace for its best run since 2016. And this time, the surge isn’t built on hype. It’s backed by a contract that’s expected to deliver “double digit billions” in revenue to AMD, starting in the second half of next year. If AMD stock hits certain price targets, OpenAI could own up to 10% of the company. CEO Lisa Su called the deal a “win-win” and…
US Bitcoin ETFs Could Have a Record Q4, Expert Says
The post US Bitcoin ETFs Could Have a Record Q4, Expert Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin ETFs are drawing institutional cash at a record pace. According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, the products are heading for their strongest quarter yet as wirehouse approvals and inflation-hedge demand unlock new capital pools. Sponsored Sponsored Distribution Unlocks Momentum For ETFs By the end of Q3, Bitcoin ETFs had attracted $22.5 billion and are on track to reach $30 billion by year-end. US spot Bitcoin fund trading rose to $7.5 billion in a single day this month—proof of liquidity deep enough for large institutional orders with minimal slippage. Source: Bitwise Asset Management As Bitcoin broke above $100,000 and hit $125,000, ETF activity climbed in lockstep. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas said $IBIT led weekly ETF flows with $3.5 billion—around 10% of all US inflows. All 11 spot ETFs, including $GBTC, ended the week in the green, which he called “two steps forward mode.” $IBIT is #1 in weekly flows among all ETFs w/ $3.5b which is 10% of all net flows into ETFs. Also notable is the rest of the 11 OG spot btc ETFs all took in cash in past week, even $GBTC somehow, that’s how hungry the fish are. Two steps forward mode. Enjoy while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/iNrcgiRVHV — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 8, 2025 Hougan outlined three key drivers behind the surge: Sponsored Sponsored Wirehouse distribution: Major brokerages such as Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo now offer crypto ETFs directly to clients, giving thousands of advisors regulated Bitcoin access. The “debasement trade”: Investors are shifting to scarce assets like gold and Bitcoin to hedge against currency dilution and fiscal expansion. Reflexive momentum: Rising prices attract media coverage, which fuels more ETF buying and reinforces the rally. Hougan pointed to Morgan Stanley’s new guidance allowing advisors to allocate up to 4% of portfolios to crypto. This policy could…
Fed minutes confirm that Powell and board plan to cut rates 2 more times this year
The post Fed minutes confirm that Powell and board plan to cut rates 2 more times this year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to minutes released Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will push ahead with two more interest rate cuts before the year ends, with Jerome Powell and the board almost entirely united on the decision. The only fight left on the table was over whether they should aim for two or three cuts. The September 16–17 meeting closed with an 11–1 vote for a quarter-point reduction, dropping the federal funds rate to a 4%–4.25% target range, and setting the stage for more easing at the October and December meetings. The official record said: “In considering the outlook for monetary policy, almost all participants noted that, with the reduction in the target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting, the Committee was well positioned to respond in a timely way to potential economic developments.” Another passage read that: “Participants expressed a range of views about the degree to which the current stance of monetary policy was restrictive and about the likely future path of policy. Most judged that it likely would be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of this year.” Officials argue over cuts and Miran breaks ranks, as expected The September session showed just how split officials were on the path ahead. Out of 19 officials, including 12 voting members, a tight 10–9 majority supported cutting at both of the last two meetings of the year. Projections also pointed to one more cut in 2026 and another in 2027, before stabilizing long-term policy around 3%. The meeting was the first for Governor Steve Miran, sworn in hours before talks began. Miran made himself the lone dissent by pushing for a half-point cut instead of the quarter-point that was approved. His vote was recorded in the post-meeting statement. Later, Miran told reporters he was the lone “dot” on…
IRS Halts Most Taxpayer Services As It Furloughs Nearly Half Its Workers
The post IRS Halts Most Taxpayer Services As It Furloughs Nearly Half Its Workers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The IRS will furlough nearly half of its workers during the shutdown. getty The IRS has finally indicated what operations will look like during the government shutdown. Despite the need to prepare for the upcoming tax filing season—with new tax laws like no tax on tips in place—the plan includes furloughing about half of its employees. 2025 Government Shutdown The 2025 U.S. government shutdown officially started just after midnight on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass a spending resolution. That date—October 1, 2025—was important because September 30, 2025, marked the end of the fiscal year. Without a plan in place, government funding expired. A shutdown typically means that federal agencies do not have the funding to continue to keep the lights on. However, according to the first version of the 2026 Lapsed Appropriations Contingency Plan released by the IRS on September 29, 2025, the agency planned to use money already allocated—specifically, Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funds—to remain open for the first five days of a government shutdown. (The IRA was signed into law by President Biden on August 16, 2022. As part of the IRA, Congress allocated an additional $80 billion in funding to the IRS over a ten-year period. In 2023, Congress reduced that funding. More cuts followed. Eventually, Congress recouped more than half of the funding, leaving the agency with just $37.6 billion. You can see how the IRS has spent the supplemental funding allocated by Congress under the IRA so far this year here.) Now, the IRS has issued a second version of the 2026 Lapsed Appropriations Contingency Plan—and the cuts in that plan are substantial. The new plan is very different than those for the first five days. Here’s what you need to know. About Half Of IRS Employees Will Be Furloughed According to…
Why is Bitcoin recovering? Everything that happened in crypto today
The post Why is Bitcoin recovering? Everything that happened in crypto today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin climbed 1.75% over the past 24 hours to $123,250 as of press time, driven by sustained spot ETF inflows, gold’s rally to fresh records, and softer Federal Reserve rate guidance. US spot Bitcoin ETFs added $2.1 billion in net inflows between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, according to Farside Investors. The movement extended a seven-session streak of positive flows as of Oct. 7. The funds absorbed $875.6 million on Oct. 7 alone despite Bitcoin experiencing a 2.4% correction and briefly losing the $121,000 level before the market rebounded. The continued demand from ETF channels provided a floor under the price and reinforced institutional appetite for exposure through regulated instruments. Additionally, gold’s surge above $4,000 per ounce amplified the hard asset narrative that often lifts Bitcoin alongside bullion. The move validated the “debasement trade” thesis, which posits that investors rotate capital into scarce assets when concerns about government debt and currency credibility arise. As a result, the gold movement helped Bitcoin leg up. The dollar’s strength, caused by rising yields on Japanese government bonds, was intermittently capped upside. Yet, the shared hedge bid offset that pressure. Fresh Federal Reserve minutes released on Oct. 8 signaled that additional rate cuts in 2025 remain on the table, keeping real rate pressure light and supporting risk appetite. The softer tone on the documents eased concerns about tighter financial conditions and gave equities and crypto room to advance. Lower real yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, such as Bitcoin, making the trade more attractive relative to cash and short-duration bonds. The broader crypto markets tracked Bitcoin’s gains. Ethereum rose 1.4% to $4,514.72, while XRP climbed 1.9% to $2.90. Solana posted a 4.2% advance to $229.52, and Dogecoin gained 5% to reach $0.2594. Cardano added 2.3% to trade at $0.8387, and BNB…
DDC Enterprise May Expand Bitcoin Holdings After $124 Million Equity Raise, Shares Rise
The post DDC Enterprise May Expand Bitcoin Holdings After $124 Million Equity Raise, Shares Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DDC Enterprise raised $124 million in equity to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, increasing its corporate treasury and adding to an existing 1,058 BTC position; the funding is led by institutional backers and aims to support a target 10,000 BTC treasury plan. DDC raised $124M to buy Bitcoin Funding led by PAG Pegasus Fund, Mulana Investment Management and OKG Financial Services Limited DDC already holds 1,058 BTC; plan targets a 10,000 BTC treasury (company disclosure) DDC Bitcoin funding: DDC Enterprise raised $124M to expand its Bitcoin treasury — read key facts and investor implications. Learn more now. What did DDC Enterprise announce about Bitcoin funding? DDC Bitcoin funding is an equity raise of $124 million intended specifically to buy more Bitcoin, the company said. NYSE-listed DDC Enterprise confirmed the financing round was led by institutional investors and will accelerate its plan to build a corporate Bitcoin treasury. How much Bitcoin does DDC already hold and what is the target? DDC disclosed it holds 1,058 BTC, valued at roughly $130 million at recent prices. The company has publicly stated a strategic aim to accumulate a 10,000 BTC treasury, which would be worth over $1.2 billion at the latest BTC all-time highs. Who led the $124 million funding round? PAG Pegasus Fund and Mulana Investment Management led the round with participation from OKG Financial Services Limited. DDC’s CEO Norma Chu described the investors as strategic partners that add capital and market momentum to the firm’s institutional Bitcoin approach. { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “NewsArticle”, “headline”: “DDC Enterprise Raises $124M to Expand Bitcoin Treasury”, “description”: “DDC Enterprise raised $124 million in equity to buy more Bitcoin and advance a plan to build a 10,000 BTC treasury; investors include PAG Pegasus Fund, Mulana Investment Management and OKG Financial Services Limited.”, “datePublished”: “2025-10-08T09:00:00Z”, “dateModified”: “2025-10-08T09:00:00Z”, “author”:…
Cardano Price Might Correct to $0.76 as Death Crossovers Loom
The post Cardano Price Might Correct to $0.76 as Death Crossovers Loom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s (ADA’s) short-term momentum looks shaky. The Cardano price has corrected by more than 5% in the past 24 hours, breaking down from a bearish chart pattern. Despite this drop, the bigger picture still shows strength — ADA remains up 31% over the past three months. But the recent technical and on-chain signals suggest that the current phase may bring more downside before another push higher. Sponsored Sponsored Whale Outflows Align With Looming Double Death Crossovers On-chain data shows a quiet shift in whale behavior. Wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million ADA have reduced their holdings from 13.09 billion to 13.07 billion tokens since Oct 6. That’s a net drop of roughly 20 million ADA, worth about $16 million at current prices. Cardano Whale Outflows: Santiment Even though the change seems small, it often signals growing caution among larger investors — especially when paired with technical weakness. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. On the 4-hour chart, ADA’s moving averages are flashing early warning signs. The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is a tool that smooths price data to highlight trend direction. The shorter-term 20-period EMA (red line) has now started sliding below both the 50-period (orange line) and 200-period EMAs (deep blue line), forming what traders call a “Death Crossover.” Looming ADA Death Crossovers: TradingView Sponsored Sponsored This pattern often signals that sellers are gaining control as short-term momentum fades. In ADA’s case, two such crossovers — or a double death crossover — are forming, showing mounting downside pressure. When this type of bearish crossover aligns with whale outflows, it usually suggests that large investors are taking a defensive stance ahead of possible volatility. Together, the whale trimming and bearish EMA setup strengthen the case for a short-term correction, even…
