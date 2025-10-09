2025-10-12 Sunday

Mantle Defies Market Drop With 31% Weekly Surge as RWA Adoption and USD1 Deal Drive Demand

The post Mantle Defies Market Drop With 31% Weekly Surge as RWA Adoption and USD1 Deal Drive Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mantle Defies Market Drop With 31% Weekly Surge as RWA Adoption and USD1 Deal Drive Demand
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:36
Indian Heiress Is On A Mission To Modernize Her Family Storied Furniture Business

The post Indian Heiress Is On A Mission To Modernize Her Family Storied Furniture Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This story is part of Forbes' coverage of India's Richest 2025. See the full list here. Nyrika Holkar is revamping storied furniture giant Godrej & Boyce in a bid for Gen Z and to help fend off American rival Ikea. When Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the moon's south pole in August 2023, India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon. Behind that successful mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was a raft of companies that had supplied critical components to the space agency. Among them was Godrej Aerospace, a unit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, a part of the Mumbai-based Godrej Enterprises Group. Over four decades, Godrej Aerospace has supplied components and systems for hundreds of commercial satellite launches and its mission to Mars in 2014. "We have been part of most space missions in India since our inception, which is a huge privilege," says Nyrika Holkar, executive director of Godrej & Boyce and the fourth-generation scion of the more-than century-old conglomerate. Speaking to Forbes Asia in September at the group's headquarters, set amid lush mangroves in the northeastern Mumbai suburb of Vikhroli, Holkar is seen as the likely successor to her uncle, group chairman and managing director Jamshyd Godrej. The 76-year-old patriarch and Holkar's mother, Smita Godrej Crishna, 74, have a combined net worth of $11.2 billion, and they appear at No. 20 on the list of India's 100 richest. Godrej Aerospace production facility Hindustan Times/Getty Images The Godrej name is widely recognized in India, not for its cutting-edge spacecraft parts but rather for a range of everyday consumer products, including locks, furniture and home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines. For decades, Godrej's double-door steel closets have been fixtures in middle-class households, used to store everything from clothes and crockery to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:35
50-Year-Old Analyst Peter Brandt Warns About XRP! Danger Is Near, These Levels Could Be Seen, He Said, and Shared His Price Prediction!

The post 50-Year-Old Analyst Peter Brandt Warns About XRP! Danger Is Near, These Levels Could Be Seen, He Said, and Shared His Price Prediction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Experienced analyst Peter Brandt, who has been in the market for a long time and is closely followed with his successful analyses, shared his latest analysis for Ripple (XRP). Sharing from the X account, Brandt pointed out the downward trend in XRP this time, stating that there could be a possible decrease in the price. According to Peter Brandt, the bearish formation seen on the XRP daily chart points to a further correction if the price closes below the critical $2.66 support trend line. Veteran trader Peter Brandt pointed out a descending triangle forming on the XRP daily chart, suggesting that further declines are possible. The experienced analyst pointed out that this structure has been taking shape since XRP experienced a strong price decline from its peak of $3.66 in July, emphasizing that XRP has been oscillating between the upper resistance and lower support of the formation since then. Veteran market analyst Ali Martinez also predicted that XRP could see further declines. Martinez also shared his bearish outlook for XRP, pointing to a descending triangle formation similar to Brandt's on the daily chart. Market veteran Ali Martinez also predicted that XRP could see further dips. He shared that there is an XRP trend within a descending triangle on the daily timeframe, with a similar origin to Brandt's. "The triangle in XRP appears to be heading towards a retest of the $2.72 low." XRP, which has fallen 3.3% in the last 24 hours, continues to trade at $2.86.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:21
‘Ms. Incognito’ Stars Jeon Yeo-Been As A Woman With Nothing To Lose

The post 'Ms. Incognito' Stars Jeon Yeo-Been As A Woman With Nothing To Lose appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. To fulfill the requirements of her contract, Jeon Yeo-been's character must pretend to be a kindergarten teacher. Viki.com Having a family is not always a good thing. Not if they are trying to kill you, hurt you or steal from you. In Ms. Incognito Jeon Yeo-been plays Young-ran, a woman scarred by her traumatic childhood. If growing up with a violent father was not awful enough, she continues to be hampered by the reckless spending habits of her mother. Heavily in debt due to her mother's crazy schemes, she applies to work as a bodyguard at the Gasung Group, watching over chairman Ga Sung-ho, played by Moon Seung-geun. She's not initially impressive at the interview, wearing threadbare clothes and no make-up, but she knows her self-defense skills and that's what counts. More importantly, something about the desperate circumstances of Young-ran's life compels the chairman to hire her. He needs a desperate accomplice. He's also surrounded by family he has every reason to fear. His stepchildren are just waiting for him to die. They may even be up to murder to gain the inheritance they feel belongs to them. To keep them from gaining power, Sung-ho asks Young-ran to enter a contract marriage, so that she can take control of the company when he dies and expose the crimes of his stepchildren. As an actress Jeon (Vincenzo, Glitch, A Time Called You) has just the right kind of grit to play a character willing to risk everything. To fulfill this promise Young-ran must hide for three months, safely hidden away from her malevolent adult stepchildren, until she can step up and expose them. (L to R) Jang Yoon-ju, Seo Hyeon-woo, Jeon Yeo-been, Joo Hyun-young and Jin Young star in 'Ms. Incognito.' Viki.com Her false identity is that of a kindergarten teacher…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:17
GitHub to Deprecate Claude Sonnet 3.5 in November 2025

The post GitHub to Deprecate Claude Sonnet 3.5 in November 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Oct 07, 2025 17:10 GitHub announces the deprecation of Claude Sonnet 3.5 across all Copilot experiences by November 6, 2025, urging users to update workflows and integrations. GitHub has announced the impending deprecation of Claude Sonnet 3.5, which will affect all GitHub Copilot experiences, including Copilot Chat, inline edits, ask and agent modes, and code completions. This change is set to take effect on November 6, 2025, according to The GitHub Blog. Transition to Newer Models In place of Claude Sonnet 3.5, GitHub plans to introduce newer and more capable models. This move is aimed at ensuring that users on the Copilot Free plan continue to experience improvements over time. GitHub has advised users to update their workflows and integrations to accommodate the supported models before the deprecation date. Guidance for Copilot Enterprise Administrators For Copilot Enterprise users, administrators may need to enable access to alternative models through their model policies within the Copilot settings. Administrators are encouraged to verify the availability of these models by checking their individual Copilot settings and confirming that the policy is enabled for a specific model. Once activated, the model will appear in the Copilot Chat model selector in VS Code and on github.com. Importantly, no action is required to remove the models once they have been deprecated. Support for Enterprise Customers GitHub Enterprise customers with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their account managers for further assistance. Additionally, users can learn more about the available models in Copilot by referring to the documentation provided by GitHub. Feedback and questions can be directed to the GitHub Community discussions, where users can engage with others regarding Copilot-related topics. Broader Implications The deprecation of Claude Sonnet 3.5 is part of a broader trend within the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:12
Polygon’s Rio Upgrade Could Boost Payments Speed to 5,000 TPS, Cut Costs and Attract Fintech Partners

The post Polygon's Rio Upgrade Could Boost Payments Speed to 5,000 TPS, Cut Costs and Attract Fintech Partners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon's Rio upgrade is a payments-focused overhaul that reduces reorgs, speeds settlement, and lowers node costs; it enables near-instant confirmations and targets ~5,000 TPS for Polygon PoS, positioning the chain for fintech and merchant payments adoption. Rio reduces transaction rollbacks and accelerates finality for payments. Validator selection is streamlined to improve throughput and lower hardware requirements. Polygon PoS hopes to reach ~5,000 TPS; TVL and stablecoin flows remain lower than Solana and Base. Polygon Rio upgrade: payments-focused overhaul boosting Polygon PoS speed and settlement. Read the impact and next steps for fintechs and merchants. Published: 8 October 2025 • Updated: 8 October 2025 • Author: COINOTAG What is the Polygon Rio upgrade and why does it matter? Polygon Rio upgrade is a payments-focused hardfork that redesigns block creation and validation to reduce reorgs, speed finality, and cut node costs. The change enables near-instant settlement, simpler node operation, and is intended to make Polygon PoS attractive to fintechs, payment processors, and stablecoin issuers. How does Rio change block production and validator roles? Rio replaces concurrent block proposals with a streamlined, elected block-proposer model. A smaller, selected set of validators handle block creation sequentially, which reduces overlaps and reorgs. This increases throughput, lowers confirmation times, and stabilizes transaction finality for payment flows. Source: X How will Rio affect operators, merchants, and payments integration? Rio reduces node storage needs and lowers hardware minimums by removing the requirement for validators to store full chain history. This opens participation to smaller operators and lowers entry costs for payment providers. Fee-sharing adjustments also aim to distribute rewards more equitably among validators. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal said Rio "redesigns core architecture to make life easier for payments solution providers. By overhauling how blocks are created and verified, the upgrade sets the stage for Polygon PoS to reach…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:10
This US State’s New Stablecoin Honors a Legendary President

The post This US State's New Stablecoin Honors a Legendary President appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. North Dakota is partnering with Fiserv to launch a USD-backed stablecoin. Roughrider Coin, based on President Teddy Roosevelt, will hopefully conduct a pilot launch in 2026. There aren't many details available about any technical questions, but that's fairly unsurprising. It may take months to choose a blockchain for this token, if the last state-run stablecoin is any consideration. North Dakota's Stablecoin Wyoming made headlines last month when it became the first US state to launch a stablecoin, a process that took several months to develop. Sponsored Sponsored Today, Fiserv, a fintech and payments company, made a joint announcement with the state-owned Bank of North Dakota, claiming that they will also launch a dollar-backed stablecoin soon. "As one of the first states to issue our own stablecoin backed by real money, North Dakota is taking a cutting-edge approach to creating a secure and efficient financial ecosystem for our citizens. The new financial frontier is here, and The Bank of North Dakota and Fiserv are helping North Dakota financial institutions embrace new ways of moving money," claimed Governor Kelly Armstrong. The new stablecoin in question has been dubbed "Roughrider Coin," after President Teddy Roosevelt's famous cavalry regiment. Although Roosevelt was not a North Dakota native, he spent much of his life as a state resident, lending his likeness to the stablecoin. A Dearth of Web3 Details Thanks to the partnership with North Dakota's government and state banks, Fiserv hopes to launch the stablecoin as a pilot in 2026. This soft release will include banks and credit unions, but there aren't many details available. Unfortunately, there's very little concrete information right now, other than the enthusiasm of the participants. Most of the press release consists of quotes and the relevant companies' backgrounds, not any data pertinent to the token's capabilities. This shouldn't be…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:01
Crypto media say Charlie Lee regrets creating Litecoin. What did he actually say?

On the Sep. 30 episode of CoinDesk Spotlight podcast, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee reflected on his crypto journey. He explained why he sold all of his litecoins in 2017 (adding nothing new to his past statements) and emphasized his deep…
Crypto.news2025/10/09 07:00
Creatives Benefit From ‘A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation,’ Which Included Remarks From Fromer Vice President Kamala Harris

The post Creatives Benefit From 'A Day Of Unreasonable Conversation,' Which Included Remarks From Fromer Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Napheesa Collier and Kamala Harris at "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" Credit: Lindsay Rosenberg "Reasonable people adapt to the world, the unreasonable ones persist in trying to adapt the world to themselves. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable people." This is a quote from George Bernard Shaw and served as the mantra for A Day of Unreasonable Conversation, held recently at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. The event is an invitation-only gathering designed to equip culture makers, including television writers, producers, executives, artists, and digital storytellers, for the year ahead. The gathering is intentionally non-partisan and solution-oriented, focusing on issues of broad public salience, such as public health, climate, education, and navigating disagreements between those with differing perspectives. Now in its fourth year, A Day of Unreasonable Conversation has become one of the entertainment industry's most trusted convenings where Hollywood's storytellers and public leaders meet to listen. This year's convening featured more than 500 television creators and 150 top digital storytellers, alongside leaders in philanthropy, advocacy, and government. The program was hosted by Atsuko Okatsuka and included conversations with Kerry Washington, Paul "Triple H", Jay Shetty, W. Kamau Bell, Phil Rosenthal, Sara Gilbert, Terry Crews, Eddie Huang, Karine Jean-Pierre, Mara Brock Akil, Adam Kinzinger, Greg Berl
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:59
Almost Half Of IRS Staff Furloughed Due To Government Shutdown

The post Almost Half Of IRS Staff Furloughed Due To Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Internal Revenue Service furloughed nearly half its workforce Wednesday as the Senate failed for a sixth time to reopen the federal government. A sign is displayed outside of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Building on June 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The IRS said about 34,000 of its 74,299 employees will be furloughed after its original contingency plan to pay workers using leftover Biden administration funding expired, the agency said in a notice posted to its website. The agency will continue prep for the 2026 tax filing season and implementation of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts—including no taxes on tips—while non-automated tax collections and some taxpayer services, such as call center operations, will be suspended. Activities that will continue include: income verification services, budget matters related to the shutdown, processing of retirement packages, background investigations, disaster relief transcripts, those required to maintain safety of IRS buildings and other property, and functions related the shutdown, such as payroll functions. Those that will be suspended include: processing non-disaster relief transcripts, legal counsel, most headquarters and administrative functions, and most planning, research, training and development activities. Chief Critic National Treasury Employees Union head Doreen Greenwald criticized the move in a statement to Politico that said taxpayers should “expect increased wait times, backlogs and delays implementing tax law changes as the shutdown continues,” adding “taxpayers around the country will now have a much harder time getting the assistance they need, just as they get ready to file their extension returns due next week.” Key Background The government shutdown will stretch into a ninth day Thursday after the Senate failed for a sixth time to approve both GOP- and Democratic-backed funding plans, with neither party showing any signs they’re willing to negotiate. President Donald…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:50
