‘Ms. Incognito’ Stars Jeon Yeo-Been As A Woman With Nothing To Lose

Having a family is not always a good thing. Not if they are trying to kill you, hurt you or steal from you. In Ms. Incognito Jeon Yeo-been plays Young-ran, a woman scarred by her traumatic childhood. If growing up with a violent father was not awful enough, she continues to be hampered by the reckless spending habits of her mother. Heavily in debt due to her mother's crazy schemes, she applies to work as a bodyguard at the Gasung Group, watching over chairman Ga Sung-ho, played by Moon Seung-geun. She's not initially impressive at the interview, wearing threadbare clothes and no make-up, but she knows her self-defense skills and that's what counts. More importantly, something about the desperate circumstances of Young-ran's life compels the chairman to hire her. He needs a desperate accomplice. He's also surrounded by family he has every reason to fear. His stepchildren are just waiting for him to die. They may even be up to murder to gain the inheritance they feel belongs to them. To keep them from gaining power, Sung-ho asks Young-ran to enter a contract marriage, so that she can take control of the company when he dies and expose the crimes of his stepchildren. As an actress Jeon (Vincenzo, Glitch, A Time Called You) has just the right kind of grit to play a character willing to risk everything. To fulfill this promise Young-ran must hide for three months, safely hidden away from her malevolent adult stepchildren, until she can step up and expose them. (L to R) Jang Yoon-ju, Seo Hyeon-woo, Jeon Yeo-been, Joo Hyun-young and Jin Young star in 'Ms. Incognito.' Viki.com Her false identity is that of a kindergarten teacher…