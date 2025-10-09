2025-10-12 Sunday

DeFi Development Corp. partners with Superteam Japan to launch first Solana treasury project

The post DeFi Development Corp. partners with Superteam Japan to launch first Solana treasury project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DeFi Development Corp. and Superteam Japan collaborate to launch DFDV JP, marking Japan’s first Solana treasury project. The partnership extends DeFi Development Corp.’s global Solana treasury accelerator program, following recent expansions like Korea. DeFi Development Corp., a US public company focused on Solana treasury strategies, partnered with Superteam Japan to launch DFDV JP, positioned as Japan’s first Solana treasury project. The collaboration extends DeFi Development Corp.’s treasury accelerator program internationally, following recent expansions to regions like Korea. The company builds and compounds Solana holdings through activities including validator operations and ecosystem expansions. Superteam Japan, a community initiative funded by the Solana Foundation, promotes Solana ecosystem growth in Japan through events and collaborations in Tokyo. Japan is seeing emerging interest from listed companies in Solana treasury strategies. Mobcast Holdings recently announced plans to incorporate Solana holdings to strengthen reserves, reflecting broader adoption of blockchain technologies by Japanese firms. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/defi-development-corp-superteam-japan-solana-treasury-launch/
Solana’s Uptrend Holds Strong, But Cracks Are Forming

The post Solana’s Uptrend Holds Strong, But Cracks Are Forming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s price has maintained a strong uptrend for nearly four months, placing the altcoin among the best-performing assets in the current market cycle.  The recent surge brought SOL close to breaking the $250 mark before shifting sentiment and reduced investor participation halted its momentum. The lack of sustained support from holders now threatens to derail the rally. Solana Holders Pull Back Investor activity on the Solana network has slowed significantly over the past few weeks. The number of active addresses has dropped to a 13-month low, suggesting reduced engagement and on-chain participation. This decline signals waning confidence among retail traders, many of whom have chosen to hold rather than transact amid uncertain conditions. Sponsored Sponsored A shrinking user base often translates into reduced network utility, which can weigh heavily on price stability. Solana risks losing the fundamental support needed to maintain its rally without consistent transaction volume or user-driven demand.  Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Solana Active Addresses. Source; Glassnode On the macro scale, Solana’s technical structure remains cautiously optimistic despite emerging short-term concerns. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator, which tracks capital inflows and outflows, has slipped below the zero line—an early warning of rising investor withdrawals. This suggests that traders are moving liquidity away from SOL for now. However, the CMF still maintains a broader upward trajectory, hinting at underlying strength in Solana’s long-term trend. If this macro uptrend holds as support, it could stabilize price action and prevent deeper losses.  Solana CMF. Source: TradingView SOL Price May Fall At press time, Solana trades at $222, hovering just above the $221 support level. SOL has been on a consistent upward trend for the past three and a half months, making this level crucial for maintaining market structure. Given current conditions,…
Pharma Billionaire Dilip Shanghvi Positions Next Gen For Succession

The post Pharma Billionaire Dilip Shanghvi Positions Next Gen For Succession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dilip Shanghvi. Mexy Xavier/Forbes India This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. Speculation about succession at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India’s most valuable drug maker, was put to rest this year when its billionaire founder, Dilip Shanghvi, made some changes at the top. Son Aalok, 41, who’s been working at the company since 2006, was appointed chief operating officer in February, while daughter Vidhi, 38, who heads consumer healthcare with the additional responsibility of overseeing domestic distribution, was named executive director in May. Four months later, Shanghvi transitioned to executive chairman, relinquishing his position as managing director to a company veteran. Shrikant Akolkar, an analyst at Mumbai-based financial services firm Nuvama Research, says it’s the right time for the heirs to step up. Sun Pharma had “a rough patch” after it acquired troubled Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2015 for $4 billion, he says, but “[the siblings] have come out of it very successfully.” The company has regained its appetite for acquisitions: It recently bought Checkpoint Therapeutics, a U.S. maker of an FDA-approved skin cancer drug, for $355 million. Sun Pharma’s revenue, almost two-thirds of which comes from overseas, jumped 8% in the year to March 31 to 525.8 billion rupees ($5.8 billion) while net profit rallied 14% to 109.2 billion rupees. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gloriaharaito/2025/10/08/pharma-billionaire-dilip-shanghvi-positions-next-gen-for-succession/
Cryptocurrency Movers: ZEC, MNT, and Aster’s Promising Momentum

The post Cryptocurrency Movers: ZEC, MNT, and Aster’s Promising Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing promising momentum as Bitcoin nears its daily close, backed by positive sentiments and potential ETF data inflows. With altcoins on a recovery path, attention turns to Zcash (ZEC), MNT Coin, and Aster Coin to assess their individual price predictions and market trajectories. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Movers: ZEC, MNT, and Aster’s Promising Momentum Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrency-movers-zec-mnt-and-asters-promising-momentum
Pat Cummins Injury Part Of Australia’s Top And Tail Ashes Problems

The post Pat Cummins Injury Part Of Australia’s Top And Tail Ashes Problems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Pat Cummins of Australia looks on with a bruised eye after being hit by the ball while fielding yesterday during Day Three of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images After declaring pace war on Australia by naming five 90mph bowlers in their Ashes squad, England’s cricket team will be further encouraged by the news on Wednesday morning that Pat Cummins is set to miss the first Test at Perth on November 21. That’s the headline, but it could be more problematic. There are fears that the Aussie skipper could be out for a large portion of the series with the lumbar back stress injury that flared up in the Caribbean in July. Cummins missed the white-ball ODI series against New Zealand and India last month with rehab the core mission. The 32-year-old was plagued by back issues in the first half a dozen years of his international career from 2011, but the growing pains have now returned with a vengeance to disrupt the Baggy Greens’ best-laid plans to thwart England in their own backyard. That plan normally includes routine thrashings. Cummins is central to this Australian team. Even when they are misfiring, as their batting unit often does these days, the fast bowler has a sense of peace and perspective that brings them over the line. In the opening Ashes Test in 2023 at Edgbaston, it was Cummins who kept calm with the bat when England looked odds-on to win the match. In the recent Boxing Day Test against the Indians at the MCG, he scored 90 vital runs and took seven wickets to knock back any hopes of a series comeback…
How Many Millionaires Were Made From ICOs You Ignored and Why This Top Altcoin Presale 2025 Might Be Next

Top altcoin presale 2025 is the phrase dominating crypto circles this October Q4 2025, and the energy feels familiar. Think back to the days when people scrolled past early ICOs, calling them jokes, only to watch those same “jokes” turn their friends into millionaires. Timing in crypto is ruthless; it rewards the bold and punishes
XRP Price Plummets After September Rally — Is This a Dip or the Start of a Breakdown?

Following a strong performance in September, XRP's value has seen a sharp decline. This unexpected drop has sparked debate among investors and analysts. Is this merely a temporary setback, or could it signal the beginning of a more significant downturn? This article delves into the current market dynamics and highlights other cryptocurrencies poised for potential growth. XRP Eyes Growth: Price Hanging on Resistance Challenge Source: tradingview  XRP's current price floats between nearly $2.80 and just over $3. The coin's main challenge lies in breaking past the nearby resistance level at about $3.25. If it manages to do so, it might aim for the next target around $3.50. This would hint at a growth of close to 13% from its lower range. The past six months have been positive for XRP, with an increase of over 45%. However, the short-term outlook seems tepid with minimal weekly gains. While underlying signals like the MACD suggest a cautious market, XRP enthusiasts remain hopeful for robust movement past these hurdles. Conclusion XRP’s recent price drop raises questions about its future direction. It's uncertain whether this is a brief dip or the start of a longer decline. The coin showed significant gains in September but could be facing new challenges. Watching other coins like Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana might provide context, as market trends often influence each other. The crypto market remains volatile, and XRP’s next moves will be closely monitored by traders and investors. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
First Player Impressions From MLB Arizona Fall League Games

The post First Player Impressions From MLB Arizona Fall League Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TALKING STICK, AZ – OCTOBER 07: Charlie Condon #6 of the Salt River Rafters takes batting practice prior to the game between the Glendale Desert Dogs and the Salt River Rafters at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 in Talking Stick, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images The Arizona Fall League is up and running for the 2025 season. The Fall League was a brilliant idea of the late Roland Hemond. Hemond, a highly respected front office executive, wanted to find a way to keep players stateside during the offseason. That’s how the Arizona Fall League was born, with the first game being played October 6, 1992. An incredible number of Hall of Fame and MLB standout players have adorned the rosters of Fall League teams. Basketball superstar Michael Jordan even played in the league in 1994. The Arizona Fall League is comprised of six teams, each with players blended from five Major League Baseball organizations. This year, the teams, and their MLB affiliations are: Glendale Desert Dogs (Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays.) Mesa Solar Sox (Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays.) Peoria Javelinas (Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners) Salt River Rafters (Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates) Scottsdale Scorpions (Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Washington Nationals) Surprise Saguaros (Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers) First Look At Several Fall League Players: Generally speaking, Fall League rosters are comprised of young prospects who are chosen by their organization to hone their skills in the beautiful fall Phoenix weather. Most rosters…
Best Crypto to Buy Now 8 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Zcash

Bitcoin may have reached a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,080 yesterday, pulling up the entire crypto market by its bootstraps, but capital is swiftly rotating into altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have already achieved record valuations this year.As US regulators begin drafting regulation ahead of what could be crypto’s last […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now 8 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Zcash appeared first on Cryptonews.
Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Teases POLY Token Launch

The post Polymarket Founder Shayne Coplan Teases POLY Token Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan has sparked speculation about a potential native token launch following a cryptic post on X. The message immediately caught the attention of traders and crypto enthusiasts, fueling discussions that a Polymarket token may be closer than expected. ICE’s $2B Investment Fuels Speculation Over A Possible POLY Token Launch In his post, Coplan wrote “$BTC, $ETH, $BNB, $SOL, $POLY 🤔,” placing the possible token alongside the largest digital assets by market value. However, Coplan did not mention when or what the POLY token was about. In case it is released, the token may reward holders, facilitate voting, or provide incentives on liquidity. These are typical of other protocols that are decentralized. $BTC$ETH$BNB$SOL$POLY 🤔 https://t.co/HmMobU6nBh — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) October 8, 2025 The 26-year-old entrepreneur, recently named Bloomberg’s youngest self-made billionaire, hinted that a new POLY token could join the ranks of top cryptocurrencies. Polymarket, a fast-growing prediction platform, has become one of the most talked-about projects in crypto this year. Intercontinental Exchange, ICE and owner of New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has made a huge investment into the company. Furthermore,  ICE announced plans to invest in Polymarket for up to $2 billion, at a $9 billion valuation. Coplan also revealed that Polymarket had previously raised $205 million across two funding rounds. These included a $150 million round in 2025 led by Founders Fund and a $55 million fundraise led by Blockchain Capital. The latter happened before last year’s election. Based off data and the new investment by ICE, Polymarket is now one of the most popular startups of this year. Also, I’d like to share the prior two rounds which were never announced. Earlier this year, Founders Fund led a $150m round into Polymarket, valuing us at $1.2b. Also in this round was Ribbit, Valor, Point72…
