2025-10-12 Sunday

DTCC Lists Canary Trump Coin ETF, Symbol TRPC

PANews reported on October 9th that Crypto Briefing reported that the DTCC has listed the Canary Trump Coin ETF (ticker: TRPC ) on its platform. The product tracks the Solana-based " Trump Coin " meme token, a politically-themed crypto asset. The DTCC listing brings the ETF one step closer to mainstream trading availability, though it still requires further regulatory and issuance processes.
PANews2025/10/09 07:38
Litecoin ETF Could Be Near Approval as SEC Shutdown Delays Spot Crypto ETF Decisions

The post Litecoin ETF Could Be Near Approval as SEC Shutdown Delays Spot Crypto ETF Decisions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF approvals are paused by the U.S. government shutdown, delaying SEC decisions on multiple spot crypto ETFs. Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart say filings look ready, so approvals could spark an altcoin rally once Washington reopens and the SEC resumes full operations. SEC approvals for Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF are delayed due to a U.S. government shutdown. Analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart report the filings appear ready and may be “the last step before go-time.” Nearly 250 3x ETF filings and at least 16 spot ETF decisions are affected, indicating continued issuer interest despite regulatory pause. Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF approvals paused by U.S. shutdown; spot crypto ETF decisions delayed. Read COINOTAG analysis and prepare for the next altcoin rally. What is causing the delay to Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF approvals? The U.S. government shutdown has left SEC operations reduced, delaying final decisions on at least 16 spot crypto ETFs, including proposed Litecoin ETF and HBAR ETF products. With the agency running on a skeleton staff, statutory deadlines have passed and approvals remain in limbo, pausing listings that analysts had viewed as imminent. How ready are the Litecoin and HBAR ETF filings? Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said these changes are usually “the last step before go-time,” suggesting both products are ready for launch. Fellow analyst James Seyffart seconded the thought, saying, “Feels like Litecoin and HBAR ETFs are at the goal line here.” Those assessments indicate issuers have met filing requirements and that regulatory timing — not product readiness — is the current bottleneck. When could approvals resume and markets react? Approvals are likely to resume once Congress restores full operations and the SEC returns to normal staffing levels. Market reaction could be immediate: when similar spot ETF approvals…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:37
Why Stablecoins Lose Their $1 Peg — Lessons from TerraUSD to YU

The post Why Stablecoins Lose Their $1 Peg — Lessons from TerraUSD to YU appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Stablecoins are nearing a $300-billion market cap, but adoption remains limited due to risks around depegging, collateral and trust. The depegging of stablecoins such as NuBits (2018), TerraUSD (2022) and USDC (2023) has revealed vulnerabilities across both algorithmic and fiat-backed models. The collapse of TerraUSD wiped out roughly $50 billion in value and exposed the systemic fragility of algorithmic designs. In 2025, Yala’s Bitcoin-backed YU lost its peg following an exploit, underscoring issues of thin liquidity and cross-chain security. Stablecoins just crossed a major milestone, with total market capitalization now above $300 billion. As of Oct. 6, 2025, CoinMarketCap reports roughly $312 billion. Despite rapid growth, stablecoins still haven’t achieved mainstream adoption. One major reason is the recurring instances of these tokens losing their peg to the assets that back them — whether fiat currencies like the US dollar, commodities like gold or even other cryptocurrencies. This article discusses real examples of stablecoin depegging, why it happens, the risks involved and what issuers can do to prevent it. Historical overview of stablecoin depeggings Stablecoin depeggings have repeatedly exposed flaws in how these assets are designed. Early examples, such as the 2018 collapse of NuBits, showed how fragile unbacked algorithmic models can be. Even Tether’s USDt (USDT) briefly fell below $1 in 2018 and again in 2022, driven by market panic and liquidity shortages — events that fueled concerns about its reserves. One of the biggest collapses came in May 2022, when TerraUSD — an algorithmic stablecoin — unraveled after a wave of redemptions set off a bank-run-like spiral. Its sister token, LUNA, went into hyperinflation, wiping out about $50 billion in market value and sending shockwaves through the broader crypto industry. Fiat-backed stablecoins have also depegged. USDT briefly dropped to $0.80 in 2018 amid solvency fears, and USDC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:33
Over 61% of Bitcoin Remaining Dormant May Limit Sell‑Side Supply Amid Rising ETF Inflows

The post Over 61% of Bitcoin Remaining Dormant May Limit Sell‑Side Supply Amid Rising ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Published: 2025-10-08 | Updated: 2025-10-08 | Author: COINOTAG Over 61% of Bitcoin is part of the dormant supply, meaning these coins have not moved for over one year; this Bitcoin dormant supply constrains immediate sell-side liquidity and intensifies price discovery as institutional inflows bid for a shrinking available float. Over 61% of BTC unchanged for 12+ months — a major supply constraint. ~17% of Bitcoin has been unmoved for more than ten years, indicating early-adopter and institutional conviction. Recent spot ETF inflows totaled $5.95 billion, increasing demand absorption while available supply stays limited. Meta description: Bitcoin dormant supply: Over 61% of BTC hasn’t moved for a year; learn why holder conviction and ETF inflows tighten sell-side supply. Read analysis and key takeaways. What is Bitcoin dormant supply? Bitcoin dormant supply is the portion of BTC that has not moved on-chain for a defined period (commonly 1+ year). Dormant supply signals long-term holder conviction and reduces immediate sell-side liquidity, affecting how new demand translates into price changes. How does long-term holding affect Bitcoin price discovery? Long-term holding removes coins from active circulation. When over 61% of Bitcoin remains unmoved for a year, available float shrinks. Short-term sellers and exchanges supply less, forcing new buyers—retail or institutional—to bid upward to acquire BTC. When did institutional inflows amplify market absorption? Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows recently reached $5.95 billion, according to industry flow data. These inflows increase buy-side pressure while dormant supply constrains sell-side availability. The combination strengthens price discovery and can accelerate rallies under sustained demand. Frequently Asked Questions Why are so many Bitcoins unmoved for over a year? Many coins are held by long-term investors, early adopters, and institutional treasuries. Factors include belief in long-term value, tax and custody considerations, and strategic reserve policies by large holders. This results in extended on-chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:25
Trump announces signing of first phase of Israel-Hamas peace deal

PANews reported on October 9th that Trump posted on Truth Social, "Israel and Hamas have both signed Phase One of our peace plan. This means all hostages will soon be released, and Israel will withdraw its forces to the agreed-upon line. All parties will be treated fairly! We thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen."
PANews2025/10/09 07:16
Canary Trump Coin ETF listed on DTCC

The post Canary Trump Coin ETF listed on DTCC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Trump Coin ETF, named Canary Trump Coin ETF, is now listed on the DTCC platform under the ticker TRPC. This ETF features a Solana-based meme coin themed around Donald Trump, representing a political trend in crypto. The Canary Trump Coin ETF has been listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) platform under the ticker TRPC today. The DTCC, a key financial infrastructure provider that facilitates securities clearing and settlement, now includes the politically themed crypto product among its listings. The ETF focuses on a Solana-based meme coin inspired by President Donald Trump. The DTCC listing represents a step toward potential mainstream trading availability for the product, which targets political thematic appeal in crypto markets. Trump Coin has gained attention amid broader trends of political figures influencing crypto narratives. The ETF filing reflects increased integration of meme coins into conventional investment products. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/trump-coin-etf-dtcc-listed/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:16
What to Know As Key Epstein Files Vote Looms

The post What to Know As Key Epstein Files Vote Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., clashed with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday, accusing the speaker of stalling to avoid swearing in an Arizona representative-elect because she would provide the deciding vote on a bill that could release the files on Jeffery Epstein—but Johnson denied this charge and instead blamed the ongoing government shutdown. Grijalva, who won a special election in Arizona in September, would be the deciding vote for a discharge petition that would force a floor vote on releasing the Epstein files. Getty Images Key Facts Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., won the September special election to replace her father, former Rep. Raul Grijalva, after he died while undergoing cancer treatment in March—but Johnson has deferred from calling a pro forma session to swear the Arizona Democrat into office while the government remains shut down. Grijalva is expected to provide the deciding vote to approve a discharge petition that would force the House to vote on releasing the Epstein files, and Gallego accused the speaker of “blocking” her from taking office, later adding “you don’t want to be on the Epstein discharge.” In an exchange in front of reporters Wednesday, Johnson called Gallego’s accusation “totally absurd” and instead pressed the senators to vote to reopen the government. The House is not currently in session, though Johnson has the power to call a pro forma session—which the Senate Glossary defines as “A brief meeting of the Senate or House, often only a few minutes in duration, during which business is not usually conducted”—to swear in Grijalva. Crucial Quote “Speaker Johnson continues to make excuses, but all the while southern Arizona still does not have a voice in Washington,” Grijalva said in a video statement Wednesday, asking constituents to apply pressure to the speaker to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 06:53
Best DAI Stablecoin Casinos 2025 | Licensed Crypto Gambling Sites & Reviews

The rise of cryptocurrency gambling has introduced a new winner for players seeking stability: DAI, a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. Unlike volatile assets like Bitcoin or Ether, DAI maintains relative price steadiness, making it an ideal medium for wagering without worrying about sudden swings. In this article, we explore the best DAI-friendly casinos and gambling platforms in 2025, review their features, and show what to look for when choosing one. Why Choose DAI for Online Gambling? Before we dive into the top platforms, here’s why DAI is especially well-suited to crypto gambling: Stable Value — Your bankroll isn’t subject to wild crypto swings during the session. Blockchain Transparency — Deposits and withdrawals are verifiable on-chain. Lower Volatility Risks — Good for consistent bankroll management. Multi-chain Support — Many sites support DAI across Ethereum, BSC, etc. Privacy & Pseudonymity — Some casinos allow limited or no KYC when dealing in stablecoins. However, using DAI doesn’t remove all risk: you still face legal, regulatory, and platform trust issues. Always confirm site legitimacy before depositing. What Makes a Top DAI Casino? When evaluating DAI casinos, these criteria are key: Feature Why It Matters What You Should Check License & Regulation Helps reduce the risk of fraud or non-payouts Does the casino display a valid gambling license (e.g. Curaçao, Malta)? Deposit & Withdrawal Speed You want minimal delay when moving funds Are DAI transactions instant or near-instant? Any caps or restrictions? Game Variety & Providers A more diverse library improves user experience Slots, live dealer games, table games, provably fair options Bonus & Wagering Terms Big bonuses may hide strict conditions Rollover rates, max withdrawal limits, fair terms Transparency & Audits Ensures integrity Provably fair systems, security audits, public documentation Reputation & Support You want a trustworthy operator Past payment record, player reviews, support responsiveness Top DAI-Friendly Casinos in 2025 Below are some of the leading platforms often ranked in DAI casino reviews. Note: inclusion here is not endorsement — always exercise due diligence.  Dexsport – The Crypto-Native, Multi-Chain Sportsbook & Casino Dexsport.io stands out as one of the most advanced Web3 sportsbooks and casinos. It supports DAI along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and stablecoins, giving players multi-chain flexibility. Esports Coverage: Beyond classic casino games, Dexsport integrates a full sportsbook and esports offering, with LoL, CS2, Valorant, Dota 2, and cyber football included. You can access 100+ betting markets per match. Casino Variety: 10,000+ games including slots, roulette, crash games, and live casino tables. Dexsport Bonuses & Promotions: 480% extra across the first three deposits (up to $10,000) + 300 free spins. Sports bettors get free bets worth 60% of the first three deposits. Weekly cashback up to 15% on losses, paid in stablecoins with no wagering requirements. Exclusive Sports Club membership with guaranteed monthly free bets. Transparency & Security: Licensed platform, audited by CertiK and Pessimistic. It also features a public live bet desk showing wagers and results in real time for a trustless environment. Why Choose Dexsport Unlike traditional casinos that “accept crypto,” Dexsport is crypto-native. You can sign in with just an email, Telegram, or Web3 wallet (MetaMask, TrustWallet) and start playing instantly with no KYC. For DAI users, this means privacy, speed, and regulatory oversight combined. Try Dexsport Gambling Now JackBit Casino Highlights: Over 6,000 games, no-KYC approach, weekly withdrawal limits up to $25,000.   License: Curacao Why Choose It: Strong mix of game variety, crypto flexibility, and VIP/rakeback features. Things to Verify: Ensure DAI is fully supported (deposit + withdrawal) in your country; check wagering rules. Betpanda Highlights: Quick signup (email only), 6,000+ games, fast crypto payments.   License: Costa Rica (per listing)  Why Choose It: Great for players who want to start quickly with minimal friction. Things to Verify: DAI support details; maximum withdrawal limits and KYC thresholds. Empire.io Highlights: 4,600+ games, high withdrawal limits (250,000 USDT weekly in their listing), 200% welcome bonus.   License: Curacao Why Choose It: Solid selection and high ceilings for serious players. Things to Verify: DAI support (some listings focus more on Bitcoin/USDT), bonus conditions. BC.Game / BC Game Highlights: Accepts 150+ cryptocurrencies, 8,000+ games, instant withdrawals.  License & Fairness: Uses provably fair game tech.   Why Choose It: Great flexibility in crypto choices; large game library. Things to Verify: That DAI is handled as a first-class deposit/withdrawal option (not via conversion); bonus terms. mBit Casino Highlights: Established since 2014, supports multiple cryptos, “10-minute processing” withdrawals (for crypto) in their listing.   License: Curacao Why Choose It: Longevity and reputation in the crypto casino space. Things to Verify: DAI support (many older casinos prioritize BTC/ETH), bonus wagering Win.Casino Highlights: 5,000+ games, 40+ sports markets, fast crypto withdrawals (under 1 hour) in their listing.   License: As per listing, supports crypto + sportsbook combo.   Why Choose It: Combines casino and sportsbook in one platform. Things to Verify: DAI support for both casino and sportsbook; bonus terms. How to Safely Use DAI Casinos Here are tips to reduce risk when gambling with DAI: Start Small — Test withdrawal processes with a small amount first. Check KYC Policies — Some sites may waive KYC for small users but require it for higher amounts. Read the Fine Print — Focus on wagering requirements, max wins from bonuses, and withdrawal caps. Use Reputable Wallets — Prefer wallets you control, not custodial ones. Check Audit Reports & Proofs — Provably fair systems and third-party audits give clues about trust. Know Local Law — Gambling laws differ by country; using DAI doesn't make it legal if regional laws forbid crypto gambling. Avoid Overextension — Even with stablecoins, you can lose your stake. Treat gambling as entertainment, not income. Final Thoughts DAI is a smart choice for crypto gamblers who want stability without sacrificing blockchain benefits. The casinos reviewed here provide a starting point, but always verify current status, DAI support, and your jurisdiction’s rules. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.  
Coinstats2025/10/09 06:37
Jack Dorsey's Square Unveils Bitcoin Payments, Wallet for Retailers

Block's Square has debuted a new product allowing merchants to accept Bitcoin and convert sales into the cryptocurrency.
Coinstats2025/10/09 06:36
Bank of England Considers Exemptions to Stablecoin Holding Caps

The U.K. central bank reportedly plans to grant exemptions to proposed limits on stablecoin holdings for entities like cryptocurrency exchanges. Embracing Change and Competition The Bank of England (BOE) reportedly plans to grant exemptions to proposed limits on stablecoin holdings for entities like cryptocurrency exchanges, which may have to hold large sums of these fiat-pegged […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 06:32
