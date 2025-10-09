MEXC Exchange
The UK plans to establish a "Digital Markets Supervisor" to promote the onlineization of wholesale markets
PANews reported on October 9th that Bloomberg News reported that the UK Treasury will establish a "Digital Markets Champion" to coordinate the digitization (tokenization) of wholesale financial market asset issuance, trading, and settlement based on blockchain. Lucy Rigby, the Treasury's Economic Secretary, announced that a "Dematerialization Market Action Taskforce" will be established to oversee the transition from paper-based equity certificates to electronic ones. The government has also released the "Wholesale Financial Markets Digital Strategy" to promote the adoption of blockchain and artificial intelligence, and has launched a "Digital Gilt" (DIGIT) tender, inviting technology providers to participate in the issuance of UK government bonds on a blockchain.
PANews
2025/10/09 07:41
Jupiter and Ethena Labs Launch New Stablecoin Powered by Solana
Decentralized finance continues to evolve with innovative stablecoin projects on the horizon. Jupiter, a leading decentralized trading platform on Solana, is set to launch its own stablecoin, JupUSD, in partnership with Ethena Labs. This development signals a growing trend of white-label stablecoins gaining traction across various crypto ecosystems, driven by increasing demand for compliant and [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/09 07:36
Crypto Life Insurer Anthea Raises $22M to Launch Ethereum-Denominated Policy
The post Crypto Life Insurer Anthea Raises $22M to Launch Ethereum-Denominated Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anthea, a Bermuda-based crypto life insurer, has raised $22 million in a Series A round led by Yunfeng Financial Group to launch what it calls the world’s first life insurance product denominated in Ethereum tokens ETH$4,529.94. The company, whose goal is to merge life insurance with blockchain technology, said the capital will accelerate product development, expand its footprint across Asia and support ongoing operations as it builds out its crypto-linked insurance platform, according to a press release on Wednesday. The worlds of cryptocurrency and insurance generally meet when it comes to providing cover for loss or theft of crypto assets held in cold storage custody and the like. But Anthea has recently received in-principle approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority to offer insurance denominated in digital assets. The structure of Anthea’s policy parallels any traditional life insurance policy, except it’s denominated in cryptocurrency, so premiums, claim payments, maturity payouts and loans will all be handled in the policy’s cryptocurrency. The approach also targets crypto investors who want protection without converting their holdings into fiat. The company also plans to integrate blockchain payment systems and explore ways to generate yield from crypto reserves. “This funding round is more than capital — it’s a partnership with investors who share our vision,” said CEO Alex Pei, noting that Anthea’s backers include experienced players in insurance and fintech. For instance, Yunfeng Financial Group, which holds licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, has a controlling stake in MassMutual Insurance, and also holds a long-term insurance license and MPF trustee qualification from the Hong Kong Insurance Authority. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/08/crypto-life-insurer-anthea-raises-usd22m-to-launch-first-ethereum-denominated-policy
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 07:30
Grayscale adjusts the composition and weighting of its DEFG, GSC and AI funds, adding AERO and IP
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Grayscale Investments announced adjustments to three of its funds in the third quarter: The DeFi Fund ( DEFG ) removed MakerDAO ( MKR ) from the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index and added Aerodrome Finance ( AERO ). The adjusted weights are: Uniswap 32.32% , Aave 28.07% , Ondo 19.07% , Lido 7.02% , Curve 6.92% , and AERO 6.60% . The Smart Contract Fund ( GSC ) was rebalanced according to the CoinDesk index, with the following components: Ether 30.32% , Solana 30.97% , Cardano 18.29% , Avalanche 7.57% , Sui 7.35% , and Hedera 5.50% . The Decentralized AI Fund ( AI ) has added Story ( IP ), with weightings of NEAR 25.81% , Bittensor 22.15% , IP 21.53% , Render 12.91% , Filecoin 11.39% , and The Graph 6.21% . These three funds do not distribute dividends, and their holdings decrease with expenses.
PANews
2025/10/09 07:24
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 94.1%.
PANews reported on October 9th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 5.9%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 94.6%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 0.9%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 19.0%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 80.1%.
PANews
2025/10/09 07:17
Aptos Eyes $6.20 as USD1 Stablecoin Launches
USD1 stablecoin launch on Aptos could cause APT price rise to nearly $6.20, as predicted by analyst Ali. The futures volume is also increasing.
Tronweekly
2025/10/09 07:16
Crypto Price Prediction Today 8 October – XRP, Cardano, Pepe
With the market cooling off today, the crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins has been heating up again.
XRP
$2.364
-2.13%
PEPE
$0.00000675
-2.73%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:05
Crypto Influencer Posts Viral Solana Price Prediction
Crypto analyst and trader Lark Davis, who has more than 1.4 million followers on X, has shared a new long-term chart analysis predicting that Solana could be gearing up for a massive move. In his post, Davis highlighted a clear cup and handle formation on Solana’s monthly chart and said the setup could send prices
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:00
MetaMask Mobile Unveils Perpetual Contracts Trading via Hyperliquid
MetMask Mobile, the popular non-custodial wallet app for mobile, has announced the launch of perpetual contracts trading. Powered by Hyperliquid, a renowned decentralized perpetual trading entity, MetaMask Mobile’s perpetual contracts trading service denotes a breakthrough. As MetaMask revealed in its official X announcement, the service transforms the platform into a completely operating DeFi forum. At the same time, MetaMask has also hinted at soon integrating with Polymarket, a notable decentralized prediction market entity. 🚨 PERPS ARE NOW LIVE 🚨You can start trading perps on MetaMask Mobile.And rewards are coming soon. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/J2lgZvlpmr— MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) October 8, 2025 MetaMask Offers Seamless Perpetual Contracts Trading Powered by Hyperliquid With the latest perpetual contracts trading service, MetaMask Mobile permits consumers to seamlessly trade perpetual contracts via the mobile application. In this respect, they will not require any 3rd-party companies. The initiative brings next-gen trading abilities to a broader consumer base, filling the gap between the veteran trading experiences and DeFi wallets. MetaMask also stressed that the clients should update to the latest version of the app for unparalleled access to the respective features. Additionally, the platform has also offered an FAQ section, guiding users through the basics of perpetual trading. Setting New Benchmark in DeFi via Perpetual Trading and Latest Polymarket Integration According to MetaMask, the rollout of perpetual contracts trading on the mobile app is a landmark development. The move is anticipated to provide consumers with exclusive use cases within the wallet, turning MetaMask into a relatively versatile DeFi hub. Along with that, the firm has also highlighted the impending integration with Polymarket to further expand the product ecosystem thereof.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:00
Ethereum Dominance Rises Again — Could ETH Overtake Bitcoin in Institutional Demand?
Ethereum's influence in the crypto sector continues to ascend, raising questions about its potential to surpass Bitcoin in appeal among large investors. The dynamics of institutional interest are shifting, and Ethereum's advantages may position it ahead. Dive into this analysis to discover which cryptocurrencies are primed for significant growth in the coming months. Ethereum Eyes New Heights as Price Climbs Source: tradingview Ethereum is riding a wave with its price sitting in an impressive range between $4,198 and $4,725. The cryptocurrency recently enjoyed a week-long boost of over 7%, and its six-month growth stands at a staggering 192%. If Ethereum can overcome its closest resistance at just under $5,000, it could aim for a higher target above $5,463. Its relative strength index suggests it still has room to grow before hitting overbought levels. The current market sentiment reveals potential for Ethereum to push beyond its boundaries, setting the stage for exciting developments ahead. With these encouraging trends, Ethereum could soon be in uncharted territories, capturing the attention of investors worldwide. Conclusion Ethereum has seen a steady increase in interest from institutional investors. With its growing use in DeFi and NFTs, ETH offers more utility options than Bitcoin. While BTC remains a strong asset due to its established reputation, ETH's versatile applications make it a compelling option. The demand dynamics may shift, potentially positioning ETH alongside or even ahead of Bitcoin in terms of institutional demand. The evolving preferences of institutional investors could redefine the crypto market’s structure. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
ETH
$3,812.51
+0.03%
MAY
$0.02892
-0.95%
4
$0.10605
+29.12%
Coinstats
2025/10/09 06:53
