2025-10-12 Sunday

Free SHIB Airdrops? It’s a Trap — Scammers Are Draining Wallets

Free SHIB Airdrops? It's a Trap — Scammers Are Draining Wallets

The post Free SHIB Airdrops? It’s a Trap — Scammers Are Draining Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu token holders are exposed to a new security risk. With the huge number of cryptocurrency users, a complex phishing scheme is being used to take advantage of them. The attack targets legitimate token airdrops, which are used to lure victims into compromising their digital wallets. The SHIB community has been issued with an urgent warning by Shibarium Trustwatch, an account on X focused on security. The alert follows the detection of a coordinated scam targeting unsuspecting token holders across multiple wallets. The Phishing Scheme Explained The fraud is carried out in a peculiar way. Hackers are sending real Shiba Inu tokens to random wallet addresses. These airdrops look credible and genuine. However, they include coded messages, which lead customers to scam websites. The spam messages inform users that they need to access specific sites to receive additional rewards. Such websites mimic official Shiba Inu platforms. When the victims link their wallets, the fraudsters access the funds and drain them instantly. Shibarium Trustwatch verified that there is no relation between the counterfeit websites and the legitimate Shiba Inu ecosystem. The attachment of a wallet to such platforms can lead to stolen assets and compromised security. This may cause serious and permanent damage. According to security experts, this type of attack exploits the trust individuals place in others. Airdrops are considered valid opportunities automatically by many crypto holders. The internalised messages bring a sense of urgency, where the victims undertake their actions without due diligence. Protecting Your Assets SHIB holders received clear guidance from the security team. Users should ignore all messages embedded in token names and unforeseen airdrops. No legitimate Shiba Inu promotion requires connecting wallets through unsolicited tokens. The best defence against such attacks is verification. Any official news is communicated through the official Shiba Inu channels. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:40
2026 Bitcoin Bubble Will Dwarf 2017

2026 Bitcoin Bubble Will Dwarf 2017

The post 2026 Bitcoin Bubble Will Dwarf 2017 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:36
NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Thursday, October 9

NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Thursday, October 9

The post NYT Pips Hints, Walkthrough And Solutions — Thursday, October 9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thor’s day is here, and we might even get some thunder. It’s been beautiful out and unseasonably warm, but there’s rain in the forecast. This should speed the changing of the leaves as temperatures drop considerably. Of course, you’re not here for the weather report. You’re here for today’s Pips walkthrough. Shall we? Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:32
Bitcoin Core Welcomes Major Release, What’s Changed?

Bitcoin Core Welcomes Major Release, What's Changed?

The post Bitcoin Core Welcomes Major Release, What’s Changed? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core has welcomed major release v 30.0, which comes months after the last major release, v29.0. According to the Bitcoin Core Project’s official X account, a new release candidate of Bitcoin Core, v30.0rc3, is available for testing. v30.0 is a major new release and follows v29.0, which was released in April this year. The Bitcoin Core 30.0 release introduces a range of updates and improvements across networking, mempool policy, mining, RPCs and overall system behavior. These include “Datacarriersize” increase, P2P and network changes which adds a new Bitcoin command and removes the “maxorphantx” option, updated RPCs, install changes and support for TRUC transactions, among others. What’s changed? Bitcoin Core 30.0 has increased -datacarriersize to 100,000 by default, which effectively uncaps the limit (as the maximum transaction size limit will be hit first). A new Bitcoin command line tool has been introduced in Bitcoin Core 30.0 to make features more discoverable and convenient to use. The Bitcoin tool calls other executables and does not implement any functionality on its own. Bitcoin Core 30.0 introduces the folder “libexec,” which contains binaries that are not typically directly invoked by users. The update to RPCs allows Bumpfee without BIP-125 signaling. Support has been added for spending TRUC transactions received by the wallet, as well as creating TRUC transactions, ensuring that TRUC policy rules are being met. The new Bitcoin command supports one new feature: an (experimental) IPC Mining Interface that allows the node to work with Stratum v2 or other mining client software. In Bitcoin Core 30.0, the “maxorphantx” option no longer has any effect, since the “orphanage” no longer limits the number of unique transactions. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-core-welcomes-major-release-whats-changed
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:27
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist: Start Fact Farming

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist: Start Fact Farming

The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist: Start Fact Farming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) turns knowledge into yield. Join the whitelist to be among the first to farm facts and earn rewards for verified truth.  In most blockchain ecosystems, yield is generated through staking, lending, or liquidity provision. Tokens are locked, and participants wait for returns. But Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is rewriting this equation by treating knowledge itself as the stakable resource. On this upcoming zero knowledge proof blockchain, accurate, timely claims can be farmed for yield, while misinformation is penalized. The protocol turns intellectual contribution into economic gain, creating a world where truth becomes profitable. With the whitelist for Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto approaching, early participants have the opportunity to become the first “fact farmers” in a blockchain economy where knowledge is the ultimate yield asset. Turning Knowledge Into a Stakable Commodity The genius of Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) lies in its design: instead of rewarding passive accumulation, it incentivizes active engagement. Users make claims by staking Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto coins, signaling confidence in their knowledge. If the claim holds under scrutiny, rewards are distributed. If it fails, the stake is slashed. This mechanism turns facts into commodities. Each claim becomes a crop you plant in the field of the blockchain, and the yield is harvested through truth. Unlike liquidity farming, where tokens are farmed through idle pools, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) introduces fact farming, where your ability to present and support valid claims directly drives returns. The Role of Verifiers and Challengers in Yield Creation Fact farming isn’t just about making claims. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) weaves in verifiers and challengers as essential contributors to the yield cycle. Verifiers review claims, staking their own Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto to validate or reject them. Challengers test questionable claims, staking against misinformation. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:26
India’s Richest Man Adds Fizz To Country’s Cola Market With Relaunch Of Iconic Brand

India's Richest Man Adds Fizz To Country's Cola Market With Relaunch Of Iconic Brand

The post India’s Richest Man Adds Fizz To Country’s Cola Market With Relaunch Of Iconic Brand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mukesh Ambani. Prakash Singh/Bloomberg This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. Isha Ambani. Dave Benett/Getty Images India’s cola wars are bubbling over with the revival of homegrown brand Campa Cola by Reliance Consumer Products, a unit of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. Since acquiring the brand three years ago, Reliance Consumer, overseen by his daughter Isha, has followed its playbook of aggressive pricing to shake up the country’s soft drinks market, which has long been dominated by The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. Campa sells 200ml bottles for 10 rupees (12 cents), about half the retail price of 250ml bottles from the American giants. “Campa Cola now holds double-digit market share across many states, breaking a 30-year [multinational] duopoly,” Ambani disclosed at the annual shareholders’ meeting in August. The frothy competition poses a challenge to India’s cola king, Ravi Jaipuria, whose Varun Beverages is PepsiCo’s second-largest bottler outside the U.S. In an earnings conference call in July, he acknowledged, “Of course, competition is there, however they will get their share, and we will get ours.” Ravi Jaipuria. Madhu Kapparath/Forbes India While nearly three-fourths of the company’s 126 billion rupees in revenue comes from India, where it has 36 bottling plants, Varun Beverages is looking overseas for growth. In 2024, it inked deals to acquire PepsiCo’s businesses in Tanzania and Ghana to add to its 13-country strong portfolio. Despite these moves, the stock is down 22% from a year ago, resulting in a $4 billion drop in Jaipuria’s net worth to $13.3 billion. Another deep-pocketed player has entered the fray. Billionaire brothers Shyam and Hari Bhartia’s Jubilant Bhartia Group, which owns the Indian franchises for Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, picked up a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, parent company of the largest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:10
Ethereum News: Institutions Hold 10% Of The Supply, While Retailers Shift To MAGACOIN FINANCE

Ethereum News: Institutions Hold 10% Of The Supply, While Retailers Shift To MAGACOIN FINANCE

Ethereum is quietly entering one of its most transformative phases yet. Fresh data from CryptoQuant and CoinShares reveals that institutional […] The post Ethereum News: Institutions Hold 10% Of The Supply, While Retailers Shift To MAGACOIN FINANCE appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 07:59
Billionaires Plug Into India’s Electricals Industry To Tap Demand Surge

Billionaires Plug Into India's Electricals Industry To Tap Demand Surge

The post Billionaires Plug Into India’s Electricals Industry To Tap Demand Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From left: Inder Jaisinghani and Anil Rai Gupta. Jaisinghani: Mexy Xavier/Forbes India; Gupta: Madhu Kapparath/Forbes India This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. India’s infrastructure buildout and buoyant property sector have lifted demand for everything from cement to electrical equipment. Two list members in the latter category have prospered amid the boom, with their wealth more than doubling over five years: Inder Jaisinghani, who runs Polycab, a maker of wires and cables in Mumbai; and Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta, the mother and son behind Delhi-based Havells, a popular brand of electrical fixtures. As sales continue to surge, the imminent entry of two new players in the country’s $25 billion electricals market is expected to spark more intense competition—dimming investors’ outlook on the incumbents. While Jaisinghani’s family fortune nearly flatlined this year, the Guptas’ net worth shrank by close to a fourth, in line with the fall in Havells’ shares. Kumar Birla. Aditya Birla Group In February, Kumar Birla’s Aditya Birla Group signalled its interest in the sector with plans to spend 18 billion rupees ($203 million) over the next two years through its listed cement arm UltraTech Cement to build a wires and cables plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where it can source copper, a key raw material. It’s slated to be completed by the end of 2026. The move “aligns with our vision of providing comprehensive solutions to our end customers in the construction sector,” Birla, the group’s chairman, said in a statement. The project is a strategic fit for the group that counts property developers and contractors as customers, having already established a strong presence in the construction market through its nationwide network of 4,400 building materials stores, Uttam Kumar Srimal, senior research analyst at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:50
PEPE Price Prediction: Whales Add Millions as PEPE Outperforms the Entire Meme Coin Market

PEPE Price Prediction: Whales Add Millions as PEPE Outperforms the Entire Meme Coin Market

Pepe has emerged as the play of choice among smart money – Pepe price prediction now eyes new highs as capital rotates into meme coins.
Coinstats2025/10/09 07:31
Nasdaq-Listed Reliance Global Adds XRP to Treasury as Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Nasdaq-Listed Reliance Global Adds XRP to Treasury as Institutional Adoption Accelerates

XRP is gaining serious traction as Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global adds it to its digital treasury, signaling rising enterprise confidence in blockchain for speed, efficiency, and financial innovation. Corporate XRP Demand Surges as Reliance Global Expands Its Digital Treasury XRP’s growing adoption among enterprises is gaining momentum as financial firms increasingly integrate blockchain assets into their […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 07:30
