Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 9

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The month is flying by, as months do these days, and the week as well. Thursday is here, which means we're already most of the way to the weekend. It also means that yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you a riddle to solve. Kudos to those of you who messaged me with the solution! This was the riddle: 4-letter word, always done tomorrow. We're out of tea, the ultimate sorrow! Without the eye, you owe me some money. No sugar no nectar no sweetness no honey. 4-letter word, if by chance you choose… You can never win, you can only lose! What is the 4-letter word? The answer is DIET, something people put off to tomorrow. Without the "T" the word is "DIE" aka the ultimate sorry. Without the "I" you get DE(B)T and owe some money. On a diet you typically cut out things like sugar. And, of course, the point is to lose weight. Pretty clever. Alright, onto the Wordle! Looking for Wednesday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against…