2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Shutdown Politics Put America’s Crypto Future on Ice

Shutdown Politics Put America’s Crypto Future on Ice

The post Shutdown Politics Put America’s Crypto Future on Ice appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations The lights may still be on at the Capitol, but much of Washington’s policymaking machine has gone dark. As the U.S. government enters its second week of shutdown, the clock is ticking for lawmakers hoping to pass the country’s first comprehensive cryptocurrency framework – and every day of silence adds uncertainty to an already fragile process. Behind closed doors, work on the long-awaited crypto market structure bill has slowed to a crawl. The legislation, meant to finally clarify who regulates what – the SEC or the CFTC – was inching toward a Senate vote before the shutdown struck. Now, progress has stalled as agency advisors, the unseen architects of the bill’s technical language, remain furloughed. Political Reality Meets Crypto Ambition For a brief moment this summer, optimism had flickered through Washington’s blockchain circles. After the passage of the GENIUS Act, which gave stablecoins a clear federal framework, momentum seemed to build for broader reform. But the shutdown has turned that progress into quicksand. “This kind of disruption hits right at the heart of how Washington works,” said one policy strategist familiar with the process. “Without staff, everything slows — and timing is everything.” The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies. Related stories Next article…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11286-0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009955+2.39%
MAY
MAY$0.02892-0.95%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:44
Compartir
Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 9

Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 9

The post Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The month is flying by, as months do these days, and the week as well. Thursday is here, which means we’re already most of the way to the weekend. It also means that yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you a riddle to solve. Kudos to those of you who messaged me with the solution! This was the riddle: 4-letter word, always done tomorrow. We’re out of tea, the ultimate sorrow! Without the eye, you owe me some money. No sugar no nectar no sweetness no honey. 4-letter word, if by chance you choose… You can never win, you can only lose! What is the 4-letter word? The answer is DIET, something people put off to tomorrow. Without the “T” the word is “DIE” aka the ultimate sorry. Without the “I” you get DE(B)T and owe some money. On a diet you typically cut out things like sugar. And, of course, the point is to lose weight. Pretty clever. Alright, onto the Wordle! Looking for Wednesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009955+2.39%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158+6.75%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000922+12.16%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:41
Compartir
Senate Confirms Jonathan McKernan; Could Influence Banking, US Digital Dollar and Bitcoin Policy Amid Government Shutdown

Senate Confirms Jonathan McKernan; Could Influence Banking, US Digital Dollar and Bitcoin Policy Amid Government Shutdown

The post Senate Confirms Jonathan McKernan; Could Influence Banking, US Digital Dollar and Bitcoin Policy Amid Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Jonathan McKernan was confirmed 51–47 as Under Secretary for Domestic Finance on Oct. 8, 2025, giving the Treasury a key role in shaping banking policy and discussions around a US central bank digital currency (CBDC). This position links Treasury policy to the Federal Reserve and FDIC on digital asset and banking oversight. Senate confirmation: McKernan confirmed 51–47 as Under Secretary for Domestic Finance. Impact on crypto policy: Treasury influence on a US digital dollar and coordination with the Fed and FDIC. Government shutdown: regulatory actions like SEC ETF approvals likely delayed; bipartisan bills postponed. Meta description: Jonathan McKernan confirmation strengthens Treasury influence on banking and a US digital dollar; read implications for crypto policy and regulatory delays. Learn more. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009955+2.39%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08336+3.07%
Propy
PRO$0.6641-0.22%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:34
Compartir
JupUSD Could Position Jupiter as Solana’s Native Stablecoin, Potentially Deepening DeFi Liquidity

JupUSD Could Position Jupiter as Solana’s Native Stablecoin, Potentially Deepening DeFi Liquidity

The post JupUSD Could Position Jupiter as Solana’s Native Stablecoin, Potentially Deepening DeFi Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → JupUSD is Jupiter’s upcoming Solana-native stablecoin designed to become the platform’s primary unit of account and deepen on-chain liquidity across swaps, lending, and perps. Launch is expected later this quarter after audits, initially backed by USDtb and expanding to Ethena’s USDe. JupUSD will replace USDC as Jupiter’s primary unit of account Planned conversion of roughly $750 million in USDC into JupUSD liquidity pools Stablecoin market cap exceeds $300 billion; Solana stablecoins exceed $15.3 billion (CoinMarketCap) JupUSD Solana stablecoin: launch expected Q4 2025, backed by USDtb and USDe — read how Jupiter aims to deepen on-chain liquidity and replace USDC on its platform. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. 👉 Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🎯 Take control of entries & exits Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🛠️ From idea to execution Turn…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001341-10.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009955+2.39%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08336+3.07%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:31
Compartir
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust Draws $3.5B as Bitcoin Tops $122,000, Could Signal Renewed Institutional ETF Interest

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust Draws $3.5B as Bitcoin Tops $122,000, Could Signal Renewed Institutional ETF Interest

The post BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust Draws $3.5B as Bitcoin Tops $122,000, Could Signal Renewed Institutional ETF Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. Sign up → (function(){ function pick(k,m){ if(m<=1) return 0; var m1=(document.cookie||"").match(new RegExp("(?:^|; )"+k+"=(\\d+)")); var i=m1?(+m1[1]%m):Math.floor(Math.random()*m); try{document.cookie=k+"="+i+"; path=/; samesite=lax";}catch(_){} if(!m1 && !document.cookie.match(k) && window.name){ try{var o=JSON.parse(window.name||"{}"); if(typeof o[k]==="number"){i=o[k]%m;} else {o[k]=i; window.name=JSON.stringify(o);} }catch(_){} } return i; } var host=document.getElementById("unitTop"), set=document.getElementById("unitTop-set"); if(!host||!set) return; var items=set.querySelectorAll("a"); var n=items.length; if(!n) return; var idx=pick("_uTop", n); host.appendChild(items[idx].cloneNode(true)); })(); BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led U.S. ETF inflows with roughly $3.5 billion last week, driving renewed institutional demand for Bitcoin ETFs and helping push Bitcoin above $122,000 as spot ETF flows continued for a seventh consecutive day. IBIT drew $3.5B, about 10% of weekly U.S. ETF net flows All 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs posted net inflows during the week, signaling broad institutional interest IBIT is nearing $100B in assets under management, reinforcing BlackRock’s market leadership BlackRock IBIT inflows surge as Bitcoin ETFs attract institutions — read the latest data and insights. Stay informed with COINOTAG. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup Clear interface, precise orders Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts. Create free account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup Smarter tools. Better decisions. Depth analytics and risk features in one view. Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup Take control…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0002764-11.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009955+2.39%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08336+3.07%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:25
Compartir
Musk's Company X settles $128 million severance lawsuit with former Twitter executives

Musk's Company X settles $128 million severance lawsuit with former Twitter executives

PANews reported on October 9th that Elon Musk and Company X have reached a settlement with four former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal. They had previously sued, alleging they were not paid $128 million in promised severance pay after Musk acquired the social media company and fired them. The specific terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. The agreement was first disclosed last week in a filing in San Francisco federal court. A federal judge postponed the filing deadline and hearing in the case on October 1st to allow the parties to finalize the settlement.
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007619-0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000905-5.23%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0159-8.09%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 08:25
Compartir
Stake Sale To Temasek Returns Brothers Behind Indian Snack Brand Haldiram’s To Ranks Of India’s 100 Richest

Stake Sale To Temasek Returns Brothers Behind Indian Snack Brand Haldiram’s To Ranks Of India’s 100 Richest

The post Stake Sale To Temasek Returns Brothers Behind Indian Snack Brand Haldiram’s To Ranks Of India’s 100 Richest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bhujia, a spicy fried snack made of gram flour. Getty Images This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. ​​The third-generation brothers behind Haldiram’s, a popular Indian snack brand, return to the ranks of the country’s richest after a four-year gap, following the sale of a 10% stake in their family business to Singapore state-owned investor Temasek, in a deal that valued it at $10 billion. Haldiram Snacks Food was created two years ago when eldest brother Shiv Kishan Agrawal, 84, merged his Nagpur-based Indian snack maker, Haldiram Food International, with Haldiram Foods, run by his younger siblings Manohar Lal Agarwal, 70, and Madhusudan Agarwal, 69, in Delhi. Investors Miami-based Alpha Wave Global and Abu Dhabi-based IHC also picked up shares during the March funding round, eager for a bite of the country’s snacks market that’s projected to more than double to $12 billion by 2033 from $5.6 billion in 2024, according to Noida-based market research firm Imarc Group. Known for top-sellers like bhujia, a spicy fried snack made of gram flour, and its sweet cashew cakes, Haldiram (2024 sales: $1.5 billion) has over 1,000 distributors in India and a global market that spans Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. Upcoming plans include more expansion in the U.S. and the Middle East, both Indian expat strongholds. The siblings’ late grandfather, Gangabishan Agarwal, started selling snacks nearly 90 years ago from a tiny shop in Rajasthan, later dividing the business among them. Another brother, Shiv Ratan Agarwal, 74, continues to run listed snack-food rival Bikaji Foods International. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anuraghunathan/2025/10/08/stake-sale-to-temasek-returns-brothers-behind-indian-snack-brand-haldirams-to-ranks-of-indias-100-richest/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009955+2.39%
Gram
GRAM$0.0029+13.28%
Particl
PART$0.2653+2.78%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:56
Compartir
Coinbase L2 Base is hiring a "Token and Governance Research Expert" to advance its token and decentralization initiatives.

Coinbase L2 Base is hiring a "Token and Governance Research Expert" to advance its token and decentralization initiatives.

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to The Block , Base , the Ethereum Layer 2 platform incubated by Coinbase , has announced a job posting for a " Token & Governance Research Specialist . " Responsibilities include developing potential token goals, a phased governance roadmap, drafting the " Base Charter," designing on-chain voting and legislative processes, and collaborating with technical, legal, and community teams to advance decentralization. The position will be within the Business Operations and Strategy team, and recruitment is now live. Previously, Base head Jesse Pollak and Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong stated that they are exploring issuing a Base network token, but have no firm plans yet.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008695+2.41%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000601-1.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01455-0.41%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 07:54
Compartir
Polymarket CEO hints at launching official token POLY

Polymarket CEO hints at launching official token POLY

PANews reported on October 9 that Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan published an article mentioning "BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, POLY", and the market interpreted it as considering launching the official token POLY.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008695+2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,118.61-1.23%
Ethereum
ETH$3,812.99+0.04%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/09 07:52
Compartir
Red-Hot IPO Of Solar-Panel Maker Waaree Puts Doshi Brothers Among India’s 100 Richest For First Time

Red-Hot IPO Of Solar-Panel Maker Waaree Puts Doshi Brothers Among India’s 100 Richest For First Time

The post Red-Hot IPO Of Solar-Panel Maker Waaree Puts Doshi Brothers Among India’s 100 Richest For First Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hitesh Doshi. Waaree Energy This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of India’s Richest 2025. See the full list here. The heavily oversubscribed IPO of solar panel maker Waaree Energies in October 2024 propelled the four Doshi siblings into the ranks of the country’s richest for the first time. Since listing at a 70% premium to the issue price, the stock is up more than 50%, giving them a combined net worth of $7.5 billion. The Mumbai-based company, which also manufactures solar cells, inverters and transformers, plans to add 8 gigawatts to its current production capacity of nearly 17 gigawatts in India, where it has five factories. Waaree is scaling up its U.S. manufacturing operations in Texas, investing $1.2 billion through 2028. This comes amid an investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce of solar cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos. The department confirmed in September that it is probing the alleged dumping of Chinese-made solar cells by Waaree, which said in a stock exchange filing that it was “committed to complying with all applicable laws and trade regulations.” In the year to March 31, Waaree’s revenue jumped 27% to 144.5 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) on a 51% surge in net profit to 19.8 billion rupees, buoyed by a production boost. Chairman and managing director Hitesh Doshi, 58, the third of the four brothers, founded the company in 1990 to make temperature and pressure gauges for devices such as furnaces before branching into solar panels in 2007. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anuraghunathan/2025/10/08/red-hot-ipo-of-solar-panel-maker-waaree-puts-doshi-brothers-among-indias-100-richest-for-first-time/
RedStone
RED$0.3625+1.05%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006343+0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009955+2.39%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 07:47
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek