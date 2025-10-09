MEXC Exchange
JupUSD May Anchor Solana DeFi as Jupiter Replaces About $750M in Stablecoins
JupUSD stablecoin is a native Solana stablecoin launched by Ethena Labs and Jupiter Exchange to replace roughly $750 million of existing stablecoins in Jupiter's liquidity pool, initially backed by USDTb tied to BlackRock's BUIDL fund and designed to unify liquidity and lending across Jupiter's DeFi stack. JupUSD replaces ~$750M of stablecoins in Jupiter's liquidity pool Backed initially by USDTb connected to BlackRock's BUIDL fund; Ethena will add USDe over time Ethena projects stablecoin supply growth toward $50 billion and deeper institutional integration JupUSD stablecoin launches on Solana to replace $750M of stablecoins in Jupiter's pool; learn how JupUSD will unify liquidity and power lending across Jupiter's DeFi stack — read more.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:37
XAU/USD holds gains above $4,000 on concerns over US government shutdown
The post XAU/USD holds gains above $4,000 on concerns over US government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price (XAU/USD) holds positive ground near $4,010 after retreating from a fresh record high of $4,059 in the previous session during the early Asian session on Thursday. Broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty firmed traders’ demand for the safe-haven asset. Growing concerns over the US economy and political stability provide some support to the yellow metal. The Senate on Wednesday again rejected dueling Republican and Democratic funding proposals to end the government shutdown. The shutdown has entered its ninth day with no hint of progress toward a resolution. US President Donald Trump’s administration warned on Tuesday of no guaranteed back pay for federal workers during a government shutdown. Furthermore, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) lowered its benchmark interest rate at its September policy meeting, the first time since late 2024, and signaled that two more reductions could be in the cards later this year. The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its October meeting, and traders are currently pricing in nearly a 78% possibility of an additional cut in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The prospect of an interest rate cut could underpin the precious metal in the near term. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal. On the other hand, easing geopolitical risks in the Middle East might cap the upside for the yellow metal. US President Donald Trump late Wednesday announced that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of peace plan, per the BBC. All the hostages were also supposed to be freed within 72 hours of an agreement being reached, though Hamas on Saturday signaled this may be unrealistic. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:29
Fed minutes cautiously hint at further rate cuts this year
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to Jinshi Data, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting revealed a deepening disagreement over the path of interest rate cuts. While most officials believed further easing this year was "likely appropriate," seven dissenters supported further rate cuts; only Governor Stephen Miran advocated for a one-time 50 basis point cut and dissented. The minutes noted that the government shutdown had resulted in a lack of key economic data, forcing officials to rely on private sector data and business feedback. A slim majority predicted at least two more rate cuts this year, with markets anticipating 25 basis point cuts in October and December . Powell emphasized the need to maintain a careful balance between the "two-way risks" of employment and inflation.
PANews
2025/10/09 08:28
Ethereum Staking Exit Queue Reaches Unprecedented Levels! Will This Create Selling Pressure for ETH?
The post Ethereum Staking Exit Queue Reaches Unprecedented Levels! Will This Create Selling Pressure for ETH? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a noticeable increase in withdrawal and login queues on the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network. According to Validatorqueue data, the amount of ETH waiting to be withdrawn from the network this week reached 2.4 million, marking the largest validator outflow on record. This figure corresponds to more than approximately $10 billion, and the exit queue duration is calculated as 41 days and 21 hours. Meanwhile, the amount of ETH waiting to enter the network is at 501,000. This amount has a market value of approximately $2.25 billion, and the waiting time in the access queue is reported as 8 days and 17 hours. The surge in pending withdrawals has also raised concerns about possible selling pressure for Ethereum holders. However, this increase in the exit queue doesn’t mean all validators are aiming for profit. Experts note that the $10 billion withdrawal doesn’t threaten the stability of the Ethereum network, which still has over a million active validators staking 35.6 million ETH, or 29.4% of the total supply. According to Marcin Kazmierczak, co-founder of blockchain oracle firm RedStone, while the $10 billion withdrawal queue is significant, a large portion of the withdrawn ETH was not sold but redistributed within DeFi. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nexo analyst Iliya Kalchev said that despite the increasing validator outflows on Ethereum, ETH’s momentum continues to be driven by institutional inflows via spot ETFs and corporate treasuries. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-staking-exit-queue-reaches-unprecedented-levels-will-this-create-selling-pressure-for-eth/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:24
Hedera’s 1000x Boom Is History: BullZilla Emerges Among Best Trending Altcoin Presales to Join Now
Every bull market has that one project everyone wishes they had joined earlier, and this time, it’s BullZilla. Investors who […] The post Hedera’s 1000x Boom Is History: BullZilla Emerges Among Best Trending Altcoin Presales to Join Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 08:15
Institutions Now Hold 10% Of Ethereum Supply As Retail Rotates Toward MAGACOIN FINANCE
The post Institutions Now Hold 10% Of Ethereum Supply As Retail Rotates Toward MAGACOIN FINANCE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Institutional accumulation of Ethereum continues, with retail investors exploring MAGACOIN FINANCE as a new altcoin opportunity amid changing market flows. Ethereum is quietly entering one of its most transformative phases yet. Fresh data from CryptoQuant and CoinShares reveals that institutional entities now control roughly 10% of the total Ethereum supply, a milestone that underscores how deeply traditional finance has embedded itself within the world’s largest smart contract network. Analysts interpret this as a sign that Ethereum’s reputation among institutions has matured from speculative exposure to long-term infrastructure investment. But while large players accumulate, retail behavior is shifting in a different direction, toward more agile, community-driven projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which capture the social excitement that major coins often leave behind. Institutional conviction builds around Ethereum Institutional adoption of Ethereum has been years in the making. After the successful transition to proof-of-stake, corporate and fund participation in ETH-based products accelerated. CoinShares’ weekly flow data shows that Ether-focused funds have seen consistent inflows for five consecutive sessions, confirming renewed interest from professional investors. Analysts attribute the momentum to Ethereum’s dominant share of decentralized finance, NFT infrastructure, and Layer 2 ecosystems that continue to expand even in consolidation phases. For hedge funds, Ethereum now functions as both a yield-bearing digital bond and a technological platform for tokenized assets. This dual identity reinforces its strategic role within diversified portfolios. The 10% institutional threshold carries symbolic weight. It represents a turning point where traditional finance officially becomes a cornerstone stakeholder in the second-largest blockchain network. As this influence grows, Ethereum’s volatility profile continues to compress, signaling maturation similar to Bitcoin’s evolution in previous cycles. Yet the flip side of that maturity is a reduction in speculative thrill, a vacuum retail traders often fill by seeking new opportunities at earlier stages of growth. Retail…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:03
Bank of North Dakota Taps Fiserv to Launch State-Backed 'Roughrider Coin'
North Dakota's stablecoin endeavour follows Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token as more states test blockchain-based money.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 08:00
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP): Be Early, Be Whitelisted, Be a Fact Farmer
In most blockchain ecosystems, yield is generated through staking, lending, or liquidity provision. Tokens are locked, and participants wait for […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP): Be Early, Be Whitelisted, Be a Fact Farmer appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/09 08:00
For How Long Will ETH Price Stay Stuck Below $5,000?
The post For How Long Will ETH Price Stay Stuck Below $5,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the last few sessions, leading altcoin Ethereum has traded flat around the $4,700 mark. This signals waning market momentum as both buyers and sellers ease off activity. As technical indicators begin to signal a dip in market volatility, ETH could stay locked in a narrow range for now. Sponsored Sponsored Ethereum Price Stuck in a Tight Range as Traders Wait for Volatility to Return Readings from the ETH/USD one-day chart show that the altcoin has trended within a narrow range over the past three trading sessions. Since Monday, ETH has faced resistance at $4,742 and found support near $4,426. This sideways trend occurs when market volatility dips, highlighting a relative balance in buying and selling pressure. The decline in volatility is evident in ETH’s Average True Range (ATR), which has started to fall. At press time, this indicator, which measures the degree of price fluctuation over a set period, is at 176.54. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ETH Average True Range. Source: TradingView When the ATR falls, it suggests that market participants are becoming more cautious and less willing to take on risk. This results in smaller price swings and lower trading volumes, keeping the asset within a range. Sponsored Sponsored Moreover, ETH’s flattening Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms this trend. At press time, it stands at 54.07. ETH Relative Strength Index. Source: TradingView The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound. A flat RSI signals a relative balance between buying and selling pressures,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 07:52
Bitcoin’s Weekly Bollinger Bands Hit Record Tightness, Where to Next For BTC?
A Bitcoin technical indicator has squeezed to its tightest ever level as volatility diminishes and the asset remains rangebound despite recent peaks.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/09 07:45
