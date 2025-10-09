MEXC Exchange
Fed payments innovation conference to feature top crypto and finance leaders
The U.S. Federal Reserve will host its Payments Innovation Conference on October 21 in Washington, D.C.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 08:30
Polkadot’s DOT Consolidates After Sharp Decline
The post Polkadot’s DOT Consolidates After Sharp Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOT$4.1833 encountered substantial volatility throughout the last twenty-four-hour period, with the cryptocurrency retreating 4%, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model. The model showed that the most noteworthy movement materialised when DOT plummeted to its lowest juncture of $4.07 on elevated volume of 3.16 million, considerably above the twenty-four-hour average of 2.31 million, establishing robust volume support at this level. Following this capitulation event, DOT demonstrated resilience by recovering to the $4.15-$4.18 range, suggesting institutional buying interest emerged at lower levels and potential stabilisation around current support zones, according to the model. On the news front, Polkadot is consolidating its core system services into Asset Hub on Nov. 4, turning it into the ecosystem’s superchain: Polkadot Hub, according to an earlier post on X. In recent trading, DOT was 4.2% lower, around $4.13. The wider crypto market also declined, with the broad market gauge, the CoinDesk 20, down 3.2%. Technical Analysis: Volume analysis revealed 3.16 million units traded during the 3:00-4:00 session on Oct. 8, considerably above the twenty-four-hour average of 2.31 million, indicating robust institutional interest. Price action established formidable support at $4.07 level during the capitulation event Recovery pattern from $4.14 to $4.16 during the sixty-minute period demonstrated resilience of the $4.14-$4.15 support zone. Elevated volume activity during 12:21 and 12:33 recovery candles suggested institutional accumulation at depressed levels. Consolidation around $4.15-$4.16 levels through 12:15 indicated potential stabilisation around current support zones. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/08/polkadot-s-dot-consolidates-after-sharp-decline
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 08:30
Crypto News: Fireblocks Trust Partners with Galaxy and Bakkt for Institutional Crypto Custody
Fireblocks Trust partners with Galaxy and Bakkt to expand regulated crypto custody, securing $10 trillion in assets under NYDFS oversight. Fireblocks Trust Company recently announced a key custody partnership with Galaxy, Bakkt, FalconX, and Castle Island. This collaboration is aimed at the enormous growth of regulated digital asset infrastructure. It is a clear call that […] The post Crypto News: Fireblocks Trust Partners with Galaxy and Bakkt for Institutional Crypto Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 08:00
Decoding XRP’s price test – Will bears push it below $2.72?
XRP shows growing bearish pressure as network activity cools and sell-side dominance strengthens.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 08:00
XRP and XMR October Outlook: Which Holds Stronger With MoonBull Rising as the Top Crypto to Buy?
Ripple (XRP) and Monero (XMR) are in the spotlight this October 2025, with Bitcoin’s recent pullback sparking questions on whether the market can still push BTC toward $150K by year’s end. Volatility is keeping participants cautious, yet opportunities are emerging across the altcoin sector. Community members are searching for the top crypto to buy now,
Coinstats
2025/10/09 08:00
Smart Investors Rotate From Bitcoin to Ethereum, BNB and This Hidden Gem
The rotation has begun. After weeks of relentless Bitcoin strength, smart investors are quietly moving capital into altcoins, anticipating the next major phase of the 2025 bull market. The strategy follows a familiar pattern: Bitcoin ignites the rally, but it’s Ethereum, BNB, and select emerging tokens that often deliver the cycle’s largest percentage gains. Data […] Continue Reading: Smart Investors Rotate From Bitcoin to Ethereum, BNB and This Hidden Gem
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:59
Ethereum Foundation commits to privacy efforts on Ethereum
The post Ethereum Foundation commits to privacy efforts on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation is committing to privacy efforts in the Ethereum ecosystem by launching a new initiative dubbed “Privacy Cluster”. Summary Ethereum Foundation has launched privacy cluster as it commits to privacy efforts on Ethereum. Privacy cluster brings together 47 researchers and engineers, with Igor Barinov team leader. EF recently sold 1,000 ETH to fund R&D projects. Privacy cluster will comprise various privacy initiatives and projects aimed at coordinating efforts to support key privacy features on Ethereum. The project brings together a team of 47 researchers and engineers, with Blockscout founder Igor Barinov the coordinator. Why does this matter? The EF says Ethereum (ETH) was designed to “be the foundation of digital trust.” Supporting this goal is the best way to ensure trust remains credible, and privacy is at the center of all that. Privacy cluster therefore is an effort that includes the input of Privacy Stewards of Ethereum and the EF, and largely continues the work that the PSE team has undertaken since 2018. EF noted in a blog post: “Privacy deserves to be a first-class property of the Ethereum ecosystem, and we are committed to working alongside the ecosystem to make that a reality for individuals and institutions alike.” EF’s news follows the non-profit’s privacy roadmap unveiled in September. Key privacy cluster projects While the PSE team will continue to focus on early research and development, the EF says Privacy cluster will align with the R&D hub’s projects such as Private Reads/Writes, Private Proving, Private Identities, Privacy Experience, and the Institutional Privacy Task Force. The EF also highlights Kohaku, a privacy-preserving wallet and open-source software development kit, as a project Priavy cluster will focus on. Privacy efforts will span cutting-edge cryptography, institutional pilots and everyday user experience. Research around zero-knowledge proofs, scalability and confidentiality to application layer tools…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 07:46
ASML, Applied Materials stocks dip as US panel implicates role in China chip sales
The shares of ASML and Applied Materials experienced a dip after the U.S. House committee report accused semiconductor equipment companies of boosting China’s semiconductor industry and indirectly supporting its military through equipment sales. The semiconductor companies affected by the October 7 report include ASML, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, KLA Corp, and Lam Research. According to […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/09 07:45
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC Hold $120K as Analysts Highlight XRP and Avalanche for Upside
Bitcoin pulled back slightly after hitting record highs above $126,000. Analysts now discuss where the next moves could come from with XRP, Avalanche, and even MAGACOIN FINANCE drawing new attention from investors looking for hedge and diversification options in this fast-changing market. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC Stay Above $120K? Bitcoin briefly touched a record […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC Hold $120K as Analysts Highlight XRP and Avalanche for Upside
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: After 18% Crash, SHIB Finds New Support – Best Time to Buy?
SHIB is retesting historical support amid a resurgence in network activity – Shiba Inu price prediction now flashes a buy-the-dip opportunity.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 07:19
