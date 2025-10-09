Matsuyama, Horschel, Ryder Cup Stars Headline
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – OCTOBER 09: Eric Cole of the United States hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 9, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images) Getty Images The Baycurrent Classic, formerly the ZoZo Championship, tees off today at a new venue, Yokohama Country Club, and marks the return of Billy Horschel. Horschel will join a strong field of PGA Tour and Japan Tour players in Baycurrent's inaugural event. The mixed-tour field is the deepest of the fall schedule and features Ryder Cup players Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Nicolai Højgaard. Hideki Matsuyama, a past champion, returns as the Japanese fan favorite. The Japan/PGA Tour mixed event was established in 2019 to bring a global showcase to golf-crazed Japan, with Tiger Woods winning the inaugural edition. Along with the sponsor change, the event has also rotated courses: originally held at Narashino Country Club in 2019, moved to Sherwood Country Club in California in 2020 (due to COVID), back to Narashino from 2021–2023, and now to Yokohama Country Club. This year, the West Course will serve as the primary layout, with two holes from the East Course incorporated to create a composite track. YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – OCTOBER 08: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 17th hole prior to the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 08, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images) Getty Images Remodeled by Coore and Crenshaw in 2015, Yokohama will play as a par-71, stretching to a maximum of 7,315 yards. While shorter than some PGA Tour venues, it is expected to yield plenty of wedge approaches. "The 2015 remodel focused on adding elevation to…
