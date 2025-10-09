2025-10-12 Sunday

Crypto Taxes in Chaos as US Government Shutdown Halts IRS

The post Crypto Taxes in Chaos as US Government Shutdown Halts IRS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The continued US government shutdown is causing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to furlough nearly half its workforce. The agency also communicated that it significantly scaled back most operations. The IRS staff reductions will likely impact crypto tax services through reduced taxpayer assistance, mounting backlogs for disputes and audits, and delays in issuing new tax guidance. IRS Sends Staff Home The IRS announced in a notice today that it will furlough nearly 34,000 employees as part of the ongoing government shutdown.  Sponsored Sponsored The news comes eight days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on legislation to fund the government for the 2026 fiscal year. According to the notice, the IRS will send home its call center representatives, IT workforce, and most of its headquarters staff. The announcement is expected to affect the agency’s operations significantly. As a result, crypto tax services will also be affected. Customer Service Cuts and Backlogs The IRS furlough is expected to have several consequences on cryptocurrency tax reporting. A sharp reduction in customer service and live support over suspended call center operations will be the most immediate effect.  Due to the staffing reductions, cryptocurrency users who need to file tax forms will be unable to obtain clarification. Meanwhile, the employee furloughs will exacerbate backlogs and significantly slow responses to ongoing tax disputes or audits related to previous crypto reporting. Apart from disrupting customer service, the government shutdown risks delaying key operational progress in cryptocurrency tax reporting. The IRS is actively developing and implementing new information on reporting requirements for digital assets. A prolonged shutdown could consequently postpone the finalization of new guidance material.  A critical point is that the IRS shutdown does not change tax deadlines or the underlying legal requirements. American taxpayers must still file and pay any taxes owed by the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:34
21Shares announces its Ethereum ETF TETH joins staking and waives management fees for one year

PANews reported on October 9th that, according to GlobeNewswire, 21Shares US LLC announced the introduction of Ethereum staking functionality for the 21Shares Ethereum ETF (TETH) and a 12-month sponsorship fee waiver, effective October 9th. TETH's total fee percentage (TER) is 0.21%, which is waived during the fee-free period. The fund will continue to track the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate and reflect staking rewards. 21Shares stated that it will stake a portion of its ETH to participate in network validation and generate returns. The company also manages the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), with over $5.5 billion in AUM. The announcement also disclosed that TETH is not a registered investment company under the 1940 Act and carries a higher investment risk.
PANews2025/10/09 09:33
The Decentralized Map Paying for Data That Google Uses for Free

OpenLedger’s latest addition to its on-chain AI ecosystem rewards users for verified real-world data via Sensemap.
Coinstats2025/10/09 09:07
BlockDAG Joins BWT Alpine F1® Team as $420M+ Presale Momentum Redefines What It Means to Lead in Crypto

With over $420 million raised, more than 27 billion coins sold, and a return of nearly 2,900% since Batch 1, […] The post BlockDAG Joins BWT Alpine F1® Team as $420M+ Presale Momentum Redefines What It Means to Lead in Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/09 09:00
Avalanche: Examining impact of $6M whale activity on AVAX prices

Avalanche: Examining impact of $6M whale activity on AVAX prices

Will Avalanche reverse the price struggles?
Coinstats2025/10/09 09:00
ASTER Explosion Shook the Market, but This New Altcoin Attracts All the Attention

The altcoin market has erupted once again – and this time, all eyes are on Astar (ASTER). In just two weeks, the token has skyrocketed from $0.46 to $2.04, marking a jaw-dropping gain of more than 340%. The sudden rally has shaken up the market, reminding investors that explosive moves can still happen even amid […] Continue Reading: ASTER Explosion Shook the Market, but This New Altcoin Attracts All the Attention
Coinstats2025/10/09 09:00
Centrifuge and TVVIN Bring Gold OnChain, Igniting the Future of Tokenized Assets

Centrifuge and TVVIN unite to bring institutional-grade gold on-chain to advance transparency, security, and innovation in the tokenized asset ecosystem.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 09:00
Trump Says Israel And Hamas Have Agreed To Full Hostage Release

The post Trump Says Israel And Hamas Have Agreed To Full Hostage Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace deal that includes the full release of hostages and partial Israeli troop withdrawal out of Gaza, which the president suggested he would consider visiting at the end of the week. US President Donald Trump fields a question from a reporter during a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump said in a Truth Social post that all hostages “will be released very soon” under the deal’s first phase and that Israeli troops in Gaza will withdraw “to an agreed upon line.” Trump’s plan proposes three phases of an Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza that Israel has agreed to: The final stage of withdrawal leaves roughly 15% of Gaza under Israeli control until “Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.” The announcement came after Trump told reporters that Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave him a note “saying that we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East, and they’re going to need me pretty quickly.” Israel’s invasion of Gaza has persisted for nearly two years after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 surprise attack against Israel, with various peace talks and ceasefires failing in the region since. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Will Trump Visit Gaza? “I would. I might do that,” Trump said in response to a reporter asking if he would consider going to Gaza to see what things are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 08:56
Bank of North Dakota unveils state-backed stablecoin with Fiserv

North Dakota’s state-owned bank has entered the digital finance arena, announcing plans to launch Roughrider Coin, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed in partnership with global payments firm Fiserv, the bank said Tuesday. The token is scheduled to launch in 2026 and will initially be offered to banks and credit unions in the state. It aims to revolutionise money movement within the state’s financial network — much like how the internet transformed information exchange. The Roughrider Coin will be held in parity with the U.S. dollar, thereby maintaining a stable value. It will underpin various types of financial transactions, such as interbank settlements, merchant payments, and cross-border remittances. This is the first time a state-owned bank in the U.S. has launched its own stablecoin for use within its local monetary system. Don Morgan, the president of the Bank of North Dakota, which will operate the effort, called it a way of solidifying the state’s financial infrastructure and maintaining its relevance in an increasingly global economy. The bank’s job has always been to lend for agriculture, commerce and industry — and digital assets are among those now in that lane, he said. The project received the support of Governor Kelly Armstrong, who described it as a “state-of-the-art approach” and part of the state’s progressive financial strategy. He insisted that the stablecoin would be “backed by real money,” ensuring trust and safety for citizens and institutions. The Roughrider Coin is contingent upon approval from the North Dakota Industrial Commission, which regulates the state’s banking industry. When approved, pilot testing is scheduled with local financial institutions and public use is set to start in 2026. Fiserv expands its digital asset reach Fiserv acquired Bento a few years after it bought out CheckFree, which gives the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company even more reach into new payments technology and digital assets. Fiserv, a leading provider of payments and financial technology solutions, will provide the digital infrastructure for Roughrider Coin. For years, the firm has been developing its stablecoin and digital asset platform, specifically designed for banks and payment networks.  Fiserv launched its independent white-label stablecoin, FIUSD, earlier this year, creating a way for traditional financial institutions to issue and manage digital tokens while remaining compliant with U.S. fintech regulations. Roughrider Coin will be built on the same technology and work with other stablecoins running on Fiserv’s network. This is crucial for compatibility with various payment systems and blockchains. There are also strong compliance and anti-fraud protections built into the platform, a concern for community banks that want to upgrade while keeping themselves shielded from the risks often associated with crypto markets. The North Dakota partnership is proof that digital money can work in tandem with brick-and-mortar banking, Fiserv executives said. As regulations evolve, we anticipate that more states and institutions will follow this direction. Navigating opportunities and challenges ahead The Roughrider Coin may enable banking to become more efficient and accessible, but it faces obstacles. Its acceptance will depend on how eagerly banks, merchants, and consumers adopt it in their daily business conduct. Most community banks are lagging, and caution has prevented some from participating in the blockchain-based payment marketplace. Security remains another priority as digital currencies are susceptible to cyberattacks and system malfunctions. Fiserv’s solution specifically addresses these concerns with safeguards already in place, including fraud monitoring and data security. BND has also consented to robust monitoring and risk-management obligations. Unlike private stablecoins, the Roughrider Coin would be overseen by a state-owned bank, something that has the potential to build trust among risk-averse users. However, it must still prove itself to be hardy and reliable in the field. Private stablecoins like USDC and USDT already dominate the market, while companies such as PayPal and Cloudflare are offering plans to issue their own. Roughrider Coin will have to demonstrate that it offers clear advantages — such as regulatory approval, cost savings, or benefits to the local economy. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/10/09 08:51
Robert Kiyosaki Gears up for Dollar Collapse While Boosting Bitcoin Holdings

U.S. dollar collapse fears are intensifying as Robert Kiyosaki ramps up warnings, backing bitcoin, ethereum, and hard assets amid rising debt, inflation, and global uncertainty. Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Dollar Doom, Endorses Bitcoin and Ether Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again cautioned investors about […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 08:30
