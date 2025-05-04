MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Market Turns Positive As Futures Open Interest Rises Sharply – More Price Growth?
Bitcoin Market Turns Positive As Futures Open Interest Rises Sharply – More Price Growth?

Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person's existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 10:24
Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin May See Record Q4 ETF Inflows as Analysts Note Further Upside
Bitwise's Matt Hougan Says Bitcoin May See Record Q4 ETF Inflows as Analysts Note Further Upside

Bitcoin ETF inflows are forecast to hit a record in Q4 as higher BTC prices and broadened access for advisers drive demand. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says strong price momentum and renewed institutional adoption make Bitcoin ETF inflows the key catalyst for more capital entering BTC in Q4. Record Q4 inflows forecast Analysts see steady upward momentum in Bitcoin price with low short-term volatility. Bitcoin ETFs attracted $22.5B in the first nine months; Q4 flows could set a new annual record. Bitcoin ETF inflows predicted to peak in Q4 — Bitcoin ETF inflows front and center; read expert analysis and next steps for investors. What are the latest forecasts for Bitcoin ETF inflows? Bitcoin ETF inflows are expected to surge in Q4, with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan predicting record quarterly net flows driven by higher BTC prices and wider adviser adoption. The first nine months saw $22.5 billion in ETF inflows, signaling momentum that could push full-year ETF flows to new highs. How is Bitcoin's price momentum shaping ETF demand? Bitcoin's price recently reached a new peak above $126,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 10:19
Short-Term Holder Supply Rises By 559K Bitcoin – New Buyers Flood the Market
Short-Term Holder Supply Rises By 559K Bitcoin – New Buyers Flood the Market

Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian's goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian's journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 10:09
Coinflow Raises $25M to Scale Stablecoin Payments, Backed by Pantera and Coinbase
Coinflow Raises $25M to Scale Stablecoin Payments, Backed by Pantera and Coinbase

Stablecoin payments startup Coinflow has raised $25 million in a Series A round led by Pantera Capital, as it moves to scale its global payout network and challenge legacy cross-border systems. The Chicago, Illinois-based firm has grown revenue 23-fold since 2024 and now supports stablecoin-powered payments in over 170 countries, it said in an announcement on Thursday. Other backers in the round include Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Jump Capital and The Fintech Fund. Accepting stablecoin payments could allow merchants to receive funds without the input of as many financial service intermediaries and with lower transaction costs. They may therefore look to providers who offer the kind of service they would see when accepting traditional payments. Coinflow, which says it processes multi-billion-dollar annal transaction volume, provides infrastructure for businesses to accept and send money globally using stablecoins like USDC. The platform includes instant settlement, chargeback protection, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven fraud prevention. The new capital will help Coinflow expand payout coverage in Asia and Latin America, hire across the U.S. and Europe, and improve transaction approval rates, which the firm says can directly drive merchant growth. "Payment systems are still stuck in a patchwork of local networks, riddled with delays, fraud, and unnecessary costs," said Daniel Lev, Coinflow's CEO and co-founder.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 10:03
WLFI drops 10% as $82M exits – Yet $0.193 target still in sight
WLFI struggling performance appears short-term.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 10:00
CLARITY Act Passage Plan Stands Firm with Steil Optimistic Despite Shutdown
CLARITY Act Passage Plan Stands Firm with Steil Optimistic Despite Shutdown

TLDR Steil confirmed that Republicans aim to pass the CLARITY Act by 2026. The ongoing government shutdown has delayed the Senate's action on the bill. House passed the CLARITY Act in July, but Senate delays are creating uncertainty. Steil is hopeful that Senate will adopt the House text for faster passage. Despite the ongoing U.S. [...]
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 08:50
Bitcoin miners should pay costs in depreciating currency — Ledn exec
Bitcoin miners should pay costs in depreciating currency — Ledn exec

Bitcoin (BTC) mining firms should hold their mined Bitcoin and use it as collateral for fiat-denominated loans to pay operating expenses instead of selling BTC and losing the upside of an asset that miners expect to surge in price, according to John Glover, chief investment officer at Bitcoin lending firm Ledn. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Glover said that holding onto the BTC carries several benefits including, price appreciation, tax deferment, and the potential to make extra revenue by lending out BTC held in corporate treasuries. The executive added: "If you are mining, you are generating all this Bitcoin. You understand the thesis behind Bitcoin and why it is likely going to continue to appreciate in the future. You do not want to sell any of your Bitcoin." This debt-based approach is similar to companies like Strategy, which issue corporate debt and equity to finance Bitcoin acquisition and profit from the diverging fundamentals of BTC and the fiat currencies the corporate capital raises are denominated in. BTC mining hashprice, a metric used to gauge miner profitability, has collapsed as ever-increasing computing resources are deployed to secure the network. Source: Hashrate Index Bitcoin-backed loans could be a valuable lifeline for miners struggling in the highly competitive industry, which is facing increased pressure due to the ongoing trade tensions brought on by the Trump administration's protectionist trade policies and macroeconomic uncertainty. Related: Riot Platforms secures $100M 'Bitcoin-backed' loan from Coinbase Trade war places even more pressure on beleaguered mining industry The Bitcoin mining industry is characterized by high competition and capital costs that increase over time as more powerful computing resources are used to mine blocks and secure the network. US President Trump's sweeping trade tariffs have cast a cloud over the already competitive sector, raising fears that import duties will raise…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:55
Bitcoin mining — Institutions boost investments amid favorable US climate
Bitcoin mining — Institutions boost investments amid favorable US climate

Opinion by: Fakhul Miah, managing director of GoMining Institutional The Bitcoin (BTC) mining industry has never been more attractive to institutional investors. Fintech giants are investing in Bitcoin mining rather than just accumulating the asset, all thanks to the favorable regulatory environment in the US and the profitability margin of BTC. Then, numerous companies are diversifying by allocating computing power to AI, further strengthening their economics and, thus, investment attractiveness. For now, it looks like the future of the foundational layer for the Bitcoin network could mark the new gusher age. Is Bitcoin mining profitable? Bitcoin mining is still profitable. CoinShares, a digital asset investment firm, shared that the average cost to mine 1 BTC for US-listed miners reached $55,950 in Q3 2024. Two other popular models — one from MacroMicro and another dubbed the Glassnode Difficulty Regression Model — give different estimates. On the very same day of Feb. 20, MacroMicro.me data shows that the average cost to produce 1 BTC hovers above $92,000; Glassnode's Difficulty Regression Model estimates the cost to mine a single BTC at approximately $34,400, all while the cryptocurrency's price hit $98,300 on that day. On a global scale, mining costs differ based on the region. For example, the electricity cost to produce 1 BTC in Ireland is roughly $321,000, but it costs just over $1,300 to mine 1 BTC in Iran. Electricity is only part of the equation — hardware, labor and maintenance costs also play a crucial role. Recent data from CoinShares and MacroMicro.me paints a challenging yet nuanced picture for Bitcoin miners in the United States. While some institutional miners remain profitable, the broader landscape reveals increasing operational pressures that could reshape the mining industry. What happens if the challenges aren't addressed? Mining institutions with high profitability rates could start to expand…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:48
Spam Fight Heats Up: Bitcoin Knots Node Count Rises 49% in April
Spam Fight Heats Up: Bitcoin Knots Node Count Rises 49% in April

Lately, Bitcoin developers have found themselves entrenched in a fervent dispute over a proposal to eliminate the long-standing 80-byte constraint imposed on the OP_RETURN function. As this technical standoff intensifies, the alternative Bitcoin client known as Bitcoin Knots witnessed a notable climb in node adoption. OP_RETURN Controversy Drives Surge in Bitcoin Knots Adoption The proposal, […]
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:31
$1.9 Million Target? XRP, SOLANA, BITCOIN, ETHEREUM, and MAGACOINFINANCE.COM Could Deliver Big Returns
$1.9 Million Target? XRP, SOLANA, BITCOIN, ETHEREUM, and MAGACOINFINANCE.COM Could Deliver Big Returns

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. In the world of crypto, explosive returns aren't accidental—they're built on finding the right entry point before the masses catch on. Bitcoin and XRP are already legends in their own right. Solana continues expanding across Web3. And Ethereum (ETH) remains central to everything from smart contracts to institutional adoption. But now, one name is quietly joining that elite conversation: MAGACOINFINANCE.COM. Momentum is rising, and the real question now is whether one of these five tokens could deliver that rare multi-million-dollar return for those positioned early enough. MAGACOINFINANCE Is Catching Fire—and the Early Signs Are Hard to Ignore It's easy to miss the early signals—until it's too late. But right now, MAGACOINFINANCE is flashing every indicator of a breakout in motion. Wallet counts are ticking upward fast. Community growth is unfolding naturally, without gimmicks. And on-chain trackers are beginning to highlight MAGACOINFINANCE as one of the few early-stage plays with meaningful activity and traction. This isn't temporary attention. It's foundational progress—and those entering now may be catching the inflection point before the next phase begins. Rising Players to Watch: Kaspa, Polkadot, and Their Growing Ecosystems Kaspa is gaining ground with a high-speed, proof-of-work blockDAG model that's built for real-time payments and scalable infrastructure. Polkadot continues leading the way in cross-chain functionality, giving developers the tools to launch scalable projects across a multi-chain future. Both names have real utility—but when it comes to asymmetric upside potential, MAGACOINFINANCE is standing out for its early strength and rising…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:04
