Here’s Why Bitcoin Analysts Say $126K BTC All-Time High Is Not The Top
The post Here’s Why Bitcoin Analysts Say $126K BTC All-Time High Is Not The Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Bitcoin onchain data shows no signs of overheating, despite reaching an all-time high of $126,000. Bitcoin cup-and-handle pattern targets $300,000, backed by multiple factors. Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% below its new all-time high of $126,000 reached on Monday. As BTC price consolidates around $122,000, several market analysts are convinced that the bull cycle is not over. BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Bitcoin market is not overheated yet For crypto analyst Mark Moss, Bitcoin has not yet reached its peak range. While Bitcoin trades near all-time highs, its MVRV Z-Score remains far below levels historically associated with market tops. This divergence suggests the current rally may still have room to run. Related: ‘Hundreds of simulations’ pin Bitcoin at 50% odds of $140K this month The MVRV Z-Score measures how far Bitcoin’s market value deviates from its realized value, a proxy for the capital actually invested into the network. “Bitcoin is breaking out to new ATHs, and yet it’s not looking anywhere near cycle peaks,” Mark Moss said in an X post on Tuesday. He added that positive fundamentals, including quantitative easing (QE) by the US Federal Reserve, record spot BTC inflows, persistent buying by Bitcoin treasury companies, and market shift to “debasement trade” could push Bitcoin price higher in Q4 2025. Bitcoin MVRV-Z Score chart. Source: Bitcoin Magazine Similarly, CoinGlass’ bull market peak signals, a selection of 30 potential selling triggers aimed at catching long-term BTC price tops, are showing no signs of overheating. In fact, none of the indicators are flashing a top signal. YouTuber Jesus Martinez, in particular, highlighted the Pi Cycle Top indicator to demonstrate that “Bitcoin still has a lot of room for growth.” “The dollar is crashing, the world’s monetary system is crumbling, and considering markets have nowhere near the retail interest seen in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 10:06