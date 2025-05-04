2025-10-12 Sunday

US Dollar Index drifts lower below 99.00 as US government shutdown continues

The post US Dollar Index drifts lower below 99.00 as US government shutdown continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a negative note near 98.75 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The DXY edges lower amid US government shutdown concerns. The US shutdown deadlock deepens as the Senate on Wednesday again rejected dueling Republican and Democratic funding proposals to end the federal shutdown. The deadlock over ending the US government shutdown has entered its ninth day with no hint of progress toward a resolution, raising concerns over the impact on the US economy. This, in turn, could undermine the US Dollar against its rivals in the near term.  Minutes from the Fed’s September meeting released on Wednesday showed that a majority of policymakers supported the September rate cut and signaled further reduction later this year. However, some members favored a more cautious approach, citing concerns about inflation. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is widely anticipated to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its October meeting, and markets have priced in nearly a 78% chance of an additional reduction in December. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be postponed again later on Thursday. Traders will keep an eye on the speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell later on the same day. Any surprise hawkish remarks from Powell could help limit the DXY’s losses.  US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 10:23
UK lifts ban on crypto exchange-traded notes as ‘market has evolved’

UK has lifted its four-year ban on crypto exchange-traded notes, with analysts predicting it could grow the UK crypto market by 20%. The UK government has finally lifted its ban on crypto exchange-traded notes, citing a maturation of the industry and a greater understanding of digital asset products. In an announcement on Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) outlined that retail investors can now access crypto ETNs via FCA-approved exchanges based in the UK A crypto exchange-traded note is a debt product that allows an investor to gain exposure to a cryptocurrency without owning the underlying asset. These types of products are essentially traded similarly to any other security, with underlying crypto held securely by regulated custodians.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:08
Here’s Why Bitcoin Analysts Say $126K BTC All-Time High Is Not The Top

The post Here’s Why Bitcoin Analysts Say $126K BTC All-Time High Is Not The Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Bitcoin onchain data shows no signs of overheating, despite reaching an all-time high of $126,000. Bitcoin cup-and-handle pattern targets $300,000, backed by multiple factors. Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% below its new all-time high of $126,000 reached on Monday. As BTC price consolidates around $122,000, several market analysts are convinced that the bull cycle is not over. BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Bitcoin market is not overheated yet For crypto analyst Mark Moss, Bitcoin has not yet reached its peak range.  While Bitcoin trades near all-time highs, its MVRV Z-Score remains far below levels historically associated with market tops. This divergence suggests the current rally may still have room to run. Related: ‘Hundreds of simulations’ pin Bitcoin at 50% odds of $140K this month The MVRV Z-Score measures how far Bitcoin’s market value deviates from its realized value, a proxy for the capital actually invested into the network. “Bitcoin is breaking out to new ATHs, and yet it’s not looking anywhere near cycle peaks,” Mark Moss said in an X post on Tuesday. He added that positive fundamentals, including quantitative easing (QE) by the US Federal Reserve, record spot BTC inflows, persistent buying by Bitcoin treasury companies, and market shift to “debasement trade” could push Bitcoin price higher in Q4 2025. Bitcoin MVRV-Z Score chart. Source: Bitcoin Magazine Similarly, CoinGlass’ bull market peak signals, a selection of 30 potential selling triggers aimed at catching long-term BTC price tops, are showing no signs of overheating. In fact, none of the indicators are flashing a top signal. YouTuber Jesus Martinez, in particular, highlighted the Pi Cycle Top indicator to demonstrate that “Bitcoin still has a lot of room for growth.” “The dollar is crashing, the world’s monetary system is crumbling, and considering markets have nowhere near the retail interest seen in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 10:06
China markets reopen as AI optimism clashes with weak spending

The post China markets reopen as AI optimism clashes with weak spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s markets reopened after the Golden Week holiday, with investors weighing whether enthusiasm for artificial intelligence can offset signs of weakening consumer spending. Holiday data showed that households were tightening their belts, opting for cheaper road trips instead of flights, while box office revenues fell short of expectations. The spending pullback comes as demand for AI talent surges, propelling global tech stocks to record highs even as China’s markets briefly paused and companies deepened ties with AI firms like OpenAI. Chinese traders initiate a search for hints on policy changes in the market  During the Chinese market closure, a measure of major mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong dropped by 0.3%, with the offshore yuan declining slightly. Regarding the situation, traders are looking for clues on policy changes ahead of the Communist Party’s meeting, scheduled to take place from October 20 to 23. In this meeting, officials will discuss plans to be implemented over the next five years. Another factor that sparks hope for a solution is a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping. The meeting is anticipated to take place at the November APEC summit in South Korea. Analysts project that this could have an impact if tariff talks start again. Xin-Yao Ng, an Investment Director and Fund Manager at Aberdeen Investments, commented on the topic of discussion, stating that he was not pleased with the early data for tourism during the holidays. He predicted that the data would remain about the same or decrease unless new and more accurate information is released later. The fund manager made these remarks regarding the opening of the mainland stock market.  In the meantime, reliable sources have highlighted that the CSI 300 Index has increased for five consecutive months through…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 10:02
Bitwise sets 0.20% fee for Solana staking ETF

The post Bitwise sets 0.20% fee for Solana staking ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise Asset Management announced its planned Solana staking exchange-traded fund (ETF) will charge a fee of 0.20%, in the latest salvo by the firm to undercut competitors and attract investor dollars. The move comes as asset managers rush to secure U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval for several crypto-based ETFs, amid a volatile regulatory environment. Bitwise announced Wednesday that its upcoming Solana Staking ETF will carry a 0.20% management fee—significantly lower than many expected. Observers of the industry view this move as a well-thought-out one that will solidify Bitwise’s position ahead of other market participants in a business where being cost-effective is key to attracting fund inflows. At 0.20%, the proposed fee would align Bitwise’s Solana ETF with its previous Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which also charge approximately the same rate. This parity between digital asset classes suggests that Bitwise aims to create an investable vehicle for both institutional and retail investors in Solana, a fast-growing blockchain renowned for its scalability and low fees. Should it be approved, the fund may create new avenues for traditional investors to access exposure to Solana’s staking rewards without having to manage the tokens themselves, according to analysts. Staking allows holders to earn yield by supporting blockchain network operations, a hallmark that may add to the longer-term appeal. Market competition intensifies amid SEC delays The filing, however, comes at a sensitive juncture. Last week’s government shutdown in the U.S. has put several normally functioning operations at the SEC on hold, pending decisions regarding certain ETFs. The agency’s contingency plan suggests that only a limited number of staff members are still available to address pressing issues, leaving firms with uncertainty about whether any approvals will be forthcoming. This lag is beginning to have an impact on a growing list of applications, with more than two…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:59
Gold-backed crypto tokens have surpassed $3B in total value

The market value of tokenized gold has now surged past $3 billion, driven by a rally that sent the price of gold over $4,100 for the first time ever after breaking several all-time highs this year amid a monster of uncertainty all around the world. It is the asset’s best year-to-date run in more than […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/09 09:34
Security Breach: AI-Driven Scams on Telegram Target Crypto Users – Coincu

The post Security Breach: AI-Driven Scams on Telegram Target Crypto Users – Coincu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: AI scams use advanced technology for deceit. Security protocols need to adapt to advanced threats. Rising financial losses highlight the urgency for improved defenses. In a post by Slow Mist’s founder Yu Xian on ChainCatcher, three theft incidents involving AI-driven scams on Telegram were reported today. Hackers compromised familiar accounts, simulating voice messages to deceive victims. These incidents underscore growing security challenges as AI tools advance, necessitating more robust verification mechanisms. The rise in Telegram scams calls for enhanced user awareness and protective measures. AI Scams Pose New Threats to Crypto Security In a post by Slow Mist’s founder Yu Xian on ChainCatcher, three theft incidents involving AI-driven scams on Telegram were reported today. Hackers compromised familiar accounts, simulating voice messages to deceive victims. These incidents underscore growing security challenges as AI tools advance, necessitating more robust verification mechanisms. The rise in Telegram scams calls for enhanced user awareness and protective measures. AI-driven scams utilized advanced technology to mimic users’ familiar voices and profiles, targeting cryptocurrency holders on Telegram. Hackers engaged in sophisticated attempts to siphon funds through deceptive chat interactions. Community members report increasing trepidation concerning the potential for escalating incidents fueled by these techniques. Expert Insights on Evolving Defense Mechanisms Did you know? In the context of rising AI-driven scams, enhanced verification processes could have preemptively curtailed 20% of Telegram-based fraud activities in previous years. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $96,237.24, with a market cap of $1.91 trillion and a dominion of 63.85%. The current 24-hour trading volume reflects a decrease of 39.81%. Bitcoin’s price depicts a 24-hour decline of 0.44% but aligns with a 16.38% increase over the past 30 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:48 UTC on May 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:53
Cardano (ADA) Holds Steady at $0.70 While Ruvi AI (RUVI) Is Expected to Hit $1 And Grow By 10,000% In 2025

The post Cardano (ADA) Holds Steady at $0.70 While Ruvi AI (RUVI) Is Expected to Hit $1 And Grow By 10,000% In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of blockchain is evolving and new projects are pushing the boundaries. Among them Ruvi AI is a pioneer inspired by Cardano. While Cardano is known for scalability, sustainability and systematic innovation, Ruvi AI is taking this vision to the next level by merging AI with blockchain. What is Ruvi AI? Ruvi AI is a platform with a dual focus on blockchain and AI designed to solve real world problems. At its core Ruvi combines the transparency of blockchain with AI tools to deliver solutions across industries. It can handle creativity, predictive analytics, fraud detection and process optimization so businesses can operate smarter and better. This unique combination makes Ruvi AI stand out in a crowded blockchain space. By addressing challenges in logistics, finance and supply chain Ruvi AI ensures its platform is not just technology driven but practical and adaptable. The goal is to have tools that work for everyone from small businesses to global enterprises. Impressive Presale Start Ruvi AI has made a strong start with the presale. Over 10 million tokens sold in just a few days and over $100,000 in investments. This is a huge trust from the blockchain community in Ruvi AI’s vision and potential. Currently priced at $0.01 per token in Phase 1 this is a great entry point for early adopters. With a 50% price increase in Phase 2 the presale window is an opportunity to maximize returns before the next phase of growth begins. Ruvi AI has delivered on its promises and launched a functional beta platform shortly after the presale. This shows Ruvi’s commitment to its roadmap and provides concrete evidence of the platform’s capabilities. The beta features showcase the full spectrum of possibilities from AI powered decision making tools to blockchain backed transparency. VIP Tier 5 Benefits For those…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:18
Saylor says Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is Bitcoin of 20th century

The post Saylor says Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is Bitcoin of 20th century appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Warren Buffett will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by the end of the year, with Greg Abel taking over. Under Buffett’s leadership, Berkshire achieved a 20% compounded annual gain from 1965 to 2024, significantly outperforming the S&P 500. Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has called Berkshire Hathaway, the renowned investment firm helmed by the legendary Warren Buffett, the Bitcoin of the 20th century. Berkshire Hathaway is 20th Century Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 3, 2025 Saylor made the statement on May 3, the same day as Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Nebraska. Shortly afterwards, Buffett announced he planned to step down as CEO by year’s end, passing the torch to Vice Chairman Greg Abel. “I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year-end,” Buffett said at the close of Berkshire’s meeting. The 94-year-old billionaire, who has led Berkshire for 60 years, said that he would not sell any of his Berkshire shares and plans to remain involved in certain matters, CNBC reported. The move marks the end of an era for one of the most iconic figures in global finance. Buffett has turned Berkshire into a $1.1 trillion conglomerate and has become a symbol of disciplined, long-term investing. Buffett hints at diversifying into other currencies Also during the meeting, Buffett noted that Berkshire avoids holding assets tied to collapsing currencies. The company, he said, is open to diversifying into other currencies if the U.S. faces economic issues. “Obviously we wouldn’t want to be owning anything that we thought was in a currency that was really going to hell,” he said. “There could be… things happen in the United States that… make us want to own a lot of other currencies.” Other key topics raised…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:11
Canelo Alvarez Vs. William Scull Results & Full Fight Card Results

The post Canelo Alvarez Vs. William Scull Results & Full Fight Card Results appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (L) and Cuba’s William Scull pose for pictures during a weigh in ahead of … More their super middleweight boxing match in Riyadh on May 2, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The battle for the undisputed and Ring Magazine super middleweight championship is upon us. Canelo Alvarez, the reigning Ring, WBC, IBF, and WBA champion, will put his titles on the line against WBO champion William Scull in the main event on Saturday night. The card takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it will already be Sunday morning, but this event kicks off in primetime in the United States and Mexico. Keep refreshing for the latest results from the card. I’ll be following along with updates after each round from every fight on the main card. Canelo-Scull UPDATES BEGIN HERE Here is a look at the card that is on tap: Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull, for Alvarez’s WBC, WBO, and WBA super middleweight titles & Scull’s IBF super middleweight title (c) Badou Jack vs. Norair Mikaeljan – WBC cruiserweight title Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace – super middleweights Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba – heavyweights The Fatal Fury boxing weekend began as a spectacle with little substance on Friday night. A much-hyped tripleheader in Times Square failed to deliver. I was there on the ground, and the atmosphere was buzzing for the made-for-TV event. However, the three headliners fell short of delivering the performances many fans wanted to see. It’s possible I’m being a little too hard on Teofimo Lopez. He put on a pretty masterful performance in nearly shutting out Arnold Barboza in the first of the three featured fights. Lopez was in excellent shape. He looked fast and sharp and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 05:36
