The post Trader Loses $111,000 in Minutes on POPE Coin – Coincu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trader loses $111,000 trading POPE coin; impacts volatility, trading caution. FOMO trade within minutes led to steep financial loss. Incident highlights risks of low-liquidity crypto trading. A trader experienced a significant financial loss on May 3, 2025, losing $111,000 in less than five minutes after purchasing $POPE tokens. Lookonchain confirmed the incident, emphasizing the volatility and risks inherent in cryptocurrency trading. POPE Coin Trade Results in $111,000 Loss Historical Analyses Indicate Heightened Volatility Risks A trader spent $200,000 in USDC to purchase $POPE tokens driven by FOMO, aiming to capitalize on potential gains. Shortly after the purchase, the token’s price plummeted by approximately 55%, leading to a loss of $111,000 when the trader panic-sold the tokens, receiving only $89,000. Such a short-term financial hit highlights the speculative nature of meme coins like $POPE. With low liquidity and rapid speculation, these tokens can incur hefty trading losses. Price manipulation concerns rise amid such trades, urging investor caution. “This incident highlights the dangers of FOMO trading and the risks associated with low-liquidity meme coins.” — Lookonchain Analyst, Lookonchain Market Data and Insights Did you know? In 2021, Bitcoin’s price plummeted by over 50% after reaching an all-time high, underscoring the potential impact of sudden market drops similar to the POPE coin crash. Analyzing the data provided by CoinMarketCap shows that the POPE meme coin, despite no market cap, recorded a fully diluted market cap of approximately $81,849,273. Its current price is $0.08, with significant declines reported in recent trading periods. Being updated at 22:19 UTC on May 3, 2025, these statistics reveal significant changes over recent weeks with a 24-hour trading volume of around $76,872,330. Pope meme(POPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:19 UTC on May 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential financial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:26