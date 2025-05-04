2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
XRP ETF Speculation Surges — Ripple, Cardano and AVAX Named Among Best Altcoins to Buy Before Q4 Run

XRP ETF Speculation Surges — Ripple, Cardano and AVAX Named Among Best Altcoins to Buy Before Q4 Run

The crypto market is overheating as investors prepare a potential wave of ETF approvals that may transform capital inflows to the altcoins market. Ripple native token, XRP, is on the forefront with new institutional adoption, whereas Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) are still rising in popularity as the ecosystem is expanding. Analysts also identified MAGACOIN […] Continue Reading: XRP ETF Speculation Surges — Ripple, Cardano and AVAX Named Among Best Altcoins to Buy Before Q4 Run
XRP
XRP$2.3614-2.26%
Avalanche
AVAX$21.29-2.87%
MAY
MAY$0.02892-0.95%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:00
Compartir
Bitcoin Institutional Demand Increases as Analysts Predict Surge to $135,000

Bitcoin Institutional Demand Increases as Analysts Predict Surge to $135,000

After Bitcoin’s price surged above the $125,000 mark, and created a new all-time high. Many analysts have shared different reasons for the increase, but according to Tronweekly, a major cause of the increase could be traced to the increase in the number of institutional interests. In recent times, there has been an increase in the […]
Major
MAJOR$0.08714+11.38%
Compartir
Tronweekly2025/10/09 10:00
Compartir
New York Comic Con 2025 Film And TV Panels Schedule And Times

New York Comic Con 2025 Film And TV Panels Schedule And Times

The post New York Comic Con 2025 Film And TV Panels Schedule And Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Claffey in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Steffan Hill/HBO New York’s biggest pop culture convention is back for another year of comics, anime, manga, video games, film, TV and more. New York Comic Con (NYCC) returns to the Javits Center on Thursday, featuring a packed lineup that includes first looks at series like HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff and retrospective panels for iconic films like The Matrix. Here’s a roundup of some of the most noteworthy film and TV panels that will be taking place over the course of the four-day convention. Thursday, October 9 HBO/HBO Max Presents A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Journey Into Westeros With Dunk And Egg When: 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EST Until House of the Dragon returns for season three, HBO has you covered with a sneak peek at another Westeros-set Game of Thrones spinoff: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The show, which is adapted from George R. R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones. It centers on a young knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). The panel will feature Martin, showrunner Ira Parker and stars Claffey and Ansell. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuts in January 2026. Back To The Baxter Building: Ioan Gruffudd And Michael Chiklis In Conversation Michael Chiklis and Ioan Gruffudd in “Fantastic Four.” 20th Century Fox When: 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. EST Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm/The Thing), who starred in the early 2000s Fantastic Four films, will reminisce about their experiences bringing Marvel’s First Family to the big screen 20 years ago. Mercy: Exclusive First Look With Chris Pratt, Kali Reis And Timur Bekmambetov When: 2:30 to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
Zypher Network
POP$0.004843-6.32%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.00912-4.10%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 09:50
Compartir
Why tokenized gold beats other paper alternatives — Gold DAO

Why tokenized gold beats other paper alternatives — Gold DAO

The post Why tokenized gold beats other paper alternatives — Gold DAO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenized gold carries several benefits over other forms of paper gold, including gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to Melissa Song and Dustin Becker, representatives of Gold DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that facilitates investor access to tokenized gold. In an interview with Cointelegraph, the DAO representatives outlined three major benefits unique to tokenized gold, including 1:1 redeemability for a specific quantity of physical, serialized gold, usage as collateral in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, and transactional efficiency through on-demand liquidity. “When you buy an ETF, you are betting on the gold price going up, but you do not own any specific gold bar,” Song told Cointelegraph. The pair added that the price of gold surged in 2025 due to the current macroeconomic uncertainty, the high level of US government debt, and geopolitical tensions that are reshaping the global monetary order. Gold’s price hits all-time highs against the US dollar. Source: TradingView Related: Geopolitical tensions fuel central bank shift toward gold, crypto — BlackRock exec Macroeconomic uncertainty spikes gold prices, leaves USD in doubt Gold hit an all-time high of $3,500 per ounce in April 2025 amid the trade tariffs announced by United States President Donald Trump that caused turmoil in risk-on asset markets like stocks and crypto. Traders shifted to gold, cash, and other safe-haven assets to weather the extreme volatility caused by the protectionist trade policies and the counter-response from other countries. This rush to gold also caused gold-backed cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Gold (PAXG) and Tether Gold (XAUT) to spike in price during April 2024. The Volatility S&P Index (VIX) tracks the volatility of the US stock market and surged following Trump’s tariff announcement. Source: TradingView Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser argued that gold-backed tokens will outcompete fiat stablecoins due to the lack of geopolitical risk and inflationary resistance inherent…
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0831-1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:49
Compartir
After Zora airdrop goes awry, what’s next for Web3 creator economy?

After Zora airdrop goes awry, what’s next for Web3 creator economy?

The post After Zora airdrop goes awry, what’s next for Web3 creator economy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onchain social network Zora has built a reputation as a popular tool for artists, musicians and other creatives to monetize their content onchain, but the recent launch of its eponymous ZORA token has left many users confused and dissatisfied. The token’s price tanked shortly after launch, with users and observers complaining about everything from poor communication from the team to the token’s distribution and utility models.  This comes amid an overall decline in interest in the onchain creator economy and a changing perspective on whether blockchain tools like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are still useful for creatives who want to monetize their work on the blockchain. With creators and builders shifting focus and NFTs no longer selling like they used to, does the ZORA token drop symbolize the end of the creator-driven NFT model? Maybe not, but many creatives are changing their perspectives and the role blockchain should play in the creator economy.  ZORA token launch and airdrop go awry The ZORA token launched on April 23, and it quickly became a point of controversy among users. To start, Zora did not officially announce that it had gone live until two hours after it was already trading, leading to confusion on social media. Source: ZachXBT The token’s price quickly fell by over 50% within those roughly two hours, from $0.037 to $0.017, adding to users’ complaints. It has since fallen even further, sitting around $0.013 at the time of writing. ZORA’s tokenomics also became a point of contention. 45% of the supply is reserved for the team and investors, while 25% is for the treasury — leaving 20% for community incentives and just 10% for the user airdrop. This led some to complain that the project was keeping too much for itself. Others disliked its general lack of utility. Zora repeatedly…
Zora
ZORA$0.082639-5.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00865+2.12%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:46
Compartir
Trader Loses $111,000 in Minutes on POPE Coin – Coincu

Trader Loses $111,000 in Minutes on POPE Coin – Coincu

The post Trader Loses $111,000 in Minutes on POPE Coin – Coincu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Trader loses $111,000 trading POPE coin; impacts volatility, trading caution. FOMO trade within minutes led to steep financial loss. Incident highlights risks of low-liquidity crypto trading. A trader experienced a significant financial loss on May 3, 2025, losing $111,000 in less than five minutes after purchasing $POPE tokens. Lookonchain confirmed the incident, emphasizing the volatility and risks inherent in cryptocurrency trading. POPE Coin Trade Results in $111,000 Loss Historical Analyses Indicate Heightened Volatility Risks A trader spent $200,000 in USDC to purchase $POPE tokens driven by FOMO, aiming to capitalize on potential gains. Shortly after the purchase, the token’s price plummeted by approximately 55%, leading to a loss of $111,000 when the trader panic-sold the tokens, receiving only $89,000. Such a short-term financial hit highlights the speculative nature of meme coins like $POPE. With low liquidity and rapid speculation, these tokens can incur hefty trading losses. Price manipulation concerns rise amid such trades, urging investor caution. “This incident highlights the dangers of FOMO trading and the risks associated with low-liquidity meme coins.” — Lookonchain Analyst, Lookonchain Market Data and Insights Did you know? In 2021, Bitcoin’s price plummeted by over 50% after reaching an all-time high, underscoring the potential impact of sudden market drops similar to the POPE coin crash. Analyzing the data provided by CoinMarketCap shows that the POPE meme coin, despite no market cap, recorded a fully diluted market cap of approximately $81,849,273. Its current price is $0.08, with significant declines reported in recent trading periods. Being updated at 22:19 UTC on May 3, 2025, these statistics reveal significant changes over recent weeks with a 24-hour trading volume of around $76,872,330. Pope meme(POPE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:19 UTC on May 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential financial…
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000836+5.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001082-10.20%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:26
Compartir
Google Wallet Gets ZKP Digital ID for Privacy (UK Rollout)

Google Wallet Gets ZKP Digital ID for Privacy (UK Rollout)

The post Google Wallet Gets ZKP Digital ID for Privacy (UK Rollout) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Wallet adds ZKPs to verify identity without sharing personal data. UK users can link passports to digital IDs; U.S. states expand app-based ID support. Google’s ZKP tech will be open-source, with Bumble among early integration partners. Google has included zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology into its digital ID system, marking a major shift in how user data is protected during identity verification. This addition to Google Wallet will allow users to confirm their age and identity without sharing sensitive personal information.  The active feature will address rising concerns about data exposure in digital identification processes. UK Gets First Rollout for Railcards, Other Uses Explored The ZKP-enhanced digital ID system launches first in the United Kingdom. UK users now link digital IDs derived from their passports for identity verification across participating platforms. Rail Delivery Group is one of the first partners to accept these credentials to verify age requirements when purchasing railcards. Google is also in discussions to expand the use of these IDs to other regulated areas, including alcohol purchases. Related: Google Play Store Boots Unregistered Exchanges in South Korea The technology enables age verification without revealing full identity details. This is performed through custom-built ZK systems developed using technology from Ligero, a startup focused on privacy platforms. Ligero is backed by blockchain-related investors such as Galaxy Ventures, Franklin Templeton, 1kx, Robot Ventures, and Digital Currency Group. Expansion Across U.S. States More states are adopting digital ID integration with Google Wallet in the United States. Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico, and West Virginia will allow residents to store official documents within the app. Meanwhile, Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, and New Mexico will enable their use in Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) operations. As the mandatory REAL ID usage deadline nears, Google has confirmed plans to support digital passport-based credentials for domestic flights.…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02302-2.08%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00803-0.98%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1094+5.70%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:23
Compartir
Why $CWT Is the Best Presale Crypto with 500x Potential in 2025

Why $CWT Is the Best Presale Crypto with 500x Potential in 2025

The post Why $CWT Is the Best Presale Crypto with 500x Potential in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why Cold Wallet’s $CWT token is being called the best presale crypto of 2025. With zero-knowledge privacy tech and a projected 500x ROI, this stealth-focused wallet is redefining digital asset security. In a space that rarely pauses for silence, Cold Wallet is making its mark by doing exactly that, operating quietly, securely, and on its own terms. While countless projects chase hype with flashy features and quick listings, Cold Wallet is focused on building something far more valuable: trust. At a time when most wallets still leave users exposed to tracking, data harvesting, and surveillance, Cold Wallet offers a rare antidote, full-spectrum privacy powered by zero-knowledge technology. Its token, $CWT, currently priced at just $0.00714 in stage 2 of its presale, is already catching the attention of investors looking for the best presale crypto before the next bull cycle kicks off. With a launch price of $0.3571 and a roadmap packed with real utility, many believe this project could become 2025’s surprise outlier, with the potential to multiply early investments by up to 500x. Cold Wallet’s Advantage: Real Privacy, Not Just Lip Service While some wallets claim to be secure, they still leak user information across third-party RPCs, embed trackers, or offer little protection from on-chain profiling. Cold Wallet was built to fix this. It behaves like a cold storage device but works in real time, offering mobile and browser-based access while shielding users from surveillance at every layer. From private balance verification to anonymous transactions and hidden wallet addresses, Cold Wallet doesn’t just talk privacy, it delivers it. What sets it apart is the seamless integration of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). These allow users to prove identity, eligibility, or balances without revealing any personal information. Imagine being able to interact with DeFi protocols or complete trades without your…
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02302-2.08%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 06:06
Compartir
Elon Musk’s X Platform Upgrades Recommendation Algorithm with Grok – Coincu

Elon Musk’s X Platform Upgrades Recommendation Algorithm with Grok – Coincu

The post Elon Musk’s X Platform Upgrades Recommendation Algorithm with Grok – Coincu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Elon Musk integrates Grok into X platform’s recommendation algorithm for enhanced user experience. Aims for improved discourse quality. Paul Graham skeptical of algorithmic solutions. Elon Musk announced on the X platform that a lightweight version of Grok will replace its existing recommendation algorithm, enhancing user experience. The update aims to improve content recommendations on X, addressing discourse quality concerns and leveraging Grok from Musk’s xAI venture. Musk Moves to Leverage xAI for X Platform Overhaul Elon Musk’s decision to implement a lightweight version of Grok into the X platform represents a cross-pollination of his technology enterprises. This upgrade follows concerns over user experience and builds on Musk’s broader strategy to enhance social media interactions. The integration of Grok into the X platform seeks to address the quality of content recommendations, potentially reshaping how information is prioritized. This move reflects Musk’s intent to leverage xAI’s advancements for widespread application on X. Paul Graham, co-founder of Y Combinator, voiced skepticism about the effectiveness of solely algorithmic solutions for discourse issues. “I don’t think this is something you can fix with an algorithm. I think it’s a fundamental problem with the way people behave in large groups.” This statement underscores a debate within tech circles regarding the reliance on AI for user engagement improvements. Bitcoin Market Update and AI’s Role in Social Media Did you know? Elon Musk’s strategic integration of AI technologies like Grok on social platforms often garners mixed reactions, as seen during Twitter’s previous algorithm updates in 2023. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a price of $96,290.53, with a market cap of 2.02 trillion and a daily trading volume of $15.75 billion on May 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap. Recently, Bitcoin exhibited a 16.67% increase over 30 days, despite a slight drop of 0.50% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin(BTC),…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007622-0.17%
GROK
GROK$0.0008045-5.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 05:53
Compartir
Whale Buys $24M in BTC After Scoring $9M Profit in April

Whale Buys $24M in BTC After Scoring $9M Profit in April

The post Whale Buys $24M in BTC After Scoring $9M Profit in April appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto whale nets $9 million profit in 22 tokens, defying recent market pullbacks. Whale’s 309 BTC buy at $79,792 now holds $5 million unrealized gain as BTC climbs. Bitcoin dips 0.88% daily, while Ethereum and altcoins show mixed weekly momentum. A crypto whale has emerged as a top-performing trader over the past month, reaping more than $9 million in realized profits across a basket of 22 tokens. According to Lookonchain data, the individual investor maintained long positions in prominent cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, and Chainlink (LINK). This substantial gain comes despite mild pullbacks in the broader market over the past 24 hours. In addition to the realized profits, the same whale recently acquired 309 BTC, valued at approximately $24.68 million. The purchase was made at an average price of $79,792 per coin.  A whale has been long $BTC, $ETH, $SOL, $LTC, $XRP, $LINK and other 16 tokens in the past month, with a total profit of more than $9M. Additionally, this whale bought 309 $BTC ($24.68M) at an average price of $79,792, currently sitting on unrealized profits of more than $5M.… pic.twitter.com/LVwmdlmUhf — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 3, 2025 With Bitcoin trading at $96,001.19 as of press time, this position now holds more than $5 million in unrealized profit. Such aggressive accumulation suggests strong confidence in Bitcoin’s continued long-term upside. Major Coins Pull Back Slightly Despite Recent Gains The whale’s activity contrasts with slight pullbacks in major coins over the last day. Bitcoin, despite the recent surge, recorded a modest 0.88% dip over the past 24 hours. Still, it remains up 1.92% on the week. The market leader now commands a capitalization of $1.9 trillion, supported by a circulating supply of 20 million BTC. Ethereum mirrored this trend with a 0.22% daily decline but…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,023.55-1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00376-8.29%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/05/04 05:38
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek