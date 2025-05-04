MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
BNB Hits New Record at $1,300 as Investors Eye MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 20,000% ROI
BNB has reached a new all-time high of $1,314, marking one of the strongest rallies in its history and sparking renewed enthusiasm across the altcoin market. Interestingly, while BNB’s institutional strength continues to impress, retail investors are increasingly shifting their attention toward MAGACOIN FINANCE, a fast-rising project that many believe could deliver extraordinary long-term returns […] Continue Reading: BNB Hits New Record at $1,300 as Investors Eye MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 20,000% ROI
BNB
$1,125.23
-0.95%
1
$0.003646
+1.08%
FINANCE
$0.00078
-22.69%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 11:00
Compartir
Fireblocks Launches Regulated Custody Network to Bridge Crypto and Wall Street
The firm, now operating as a New York State-chartered trust, is taking aim at one of the biggest bottlenecks in […] The post Fireblocks Launches Regulated Custody Network to Bridge Crypto and Wall Street appeared first on Coindoo.
BRIDGE
$0.05116
-9.78%
NOW
$0.00376
-8.29%
TRUST
$0.000278
-10.98%
Compartir
Coindoo
2025/10/09 10:45
Compartir
Bitcoin looks far from overbought as ‘stars are aligned’ for ETF surge
Bitwise’s Matt Hougan predicts Bitcoin ETF inflows will hit a record in Q4, as analysts say Bitcoin still has room to run despite recently hitting a peak. Bitcoin is currently clear of “overbought conditions” and is set to track a steady path upward despite hitting a new all-time high on Monday, according to analysts. Bitcoin (BTC) hit a peak high of over $126,000 on Monday, which places it “roughly halfway through its four-year price cycle,” CryptoQuant contributor Arab Chain said on Wednesday. “Despite this strong performance, technical indicators suggest the price is still moving within a stable range far from the overbought conditions that typically precede historical peaks,” it added.Read more
LOOKS
$0.009448
-5.43%
FAR
$0.000286
-8.62%
STARS
$0.0004305
+21.19%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 10:11
Compartir
Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain, While Ethereum, XRP Move Sideways; Analyst Says BTC's Top Still Not 'On The Horizon'
Bitcoin rallied alongside the S&P 500 on Wednesday, even as the Federal Reserve’s minutes raised tariff-induced inflation concerns.read more
GAIN
$0.01595
+10.15%
XRP
$2.3612
-2.27%
MOVE
$0.0802
--%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 10:03
Compartir
ARK Invest's funds hold approximately $10 million in Securitize shares
PANews reported on October 9th that ARK Invest, through the ARK Venture Fund, holds approximately 3.25% of the fund's assets in Securitize. Based on the fund's net assets of $32.53 billion as of September 30th, the investment is approximately $10 million, making it the fund's eighth-largest holding. Securitize, founded in 2017, has issued $4.6 billion in tokenized assets through partnerships with BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and Apollo, and has issued BlackRock's $2.8 billion tokenized money market fund, BUIDL. The tokenized market has grown 112% this year to $33 billion and is projected to reach $18.9 trillion by 2033.
ARK
$0.3572
-1.16%
FUND
$0.0197
--%
NET
$0.00007169
-9.06%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/09 09:53
Compartir
BlackRock and Brevan Howard tokenized funds launched on Sei via KAIO
PANews reported on October 9th that, according to a Sei blog post, KAIO has connected its tokenized fund to the Sei Network , providing on-chain access to KAIO tokens representing shares of the BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund and the Brevan Howard Master Fund . This integration supports institutional-grade compliance, subscription / redemption, and reporting processes, and can be used as a stablecoin reserve or as a collateral and yield asset for DeFi . Sei claims its high-performance chain provides a superior trading experience for capital market products. KAIO is currently only available to institutional and accredited investors.
SEI
$0.2065
-6.17%
VIA
$0.0158
+8.21%
FUND
$0.0197
--%
Compartir
PANews
2025/10/09 09:46
Compartir
CME Prepares Regulated XRP Options Launch With Institutional Firepower Set to Flood in
XRP is surging into the spotlight as CME prepares regulated options, signaling rising institutional demand, growing futures volume, and expanding access to compliant crypto exposure. XRP Options Set to Explode With CME Launch Institutional activity in digital asset derivatives continues to accelerate as market participants anticipate broader access to regulated crypto instruments. Derivatives marketplace operator […]
XRP
$2.3612
-2.27%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 09:30
Compartir
US Government Shutdown Hits IRS: What Does It Mean For Crypto Tax Services?
The continued US government shutdown is causing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to furlough nearly half its workforce. The agency also communicated that it significantly scaled back most operations. The IRS staff reductions will likely impact crypto tax services through reduced taxpayer assistance, mounting backlogs for disputes and audits, and delays in issuing new tax guidance. IRS Sends Staff Home The IRS announced in a notice today that it will furlough nearly 34,000 employees as part of the ongoing government shutdown. The news comes eight days after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on legislation to fund the government for the 2026 fiscal year. According to the notice, the IRS will send home its call center representatives, IT workforce, and most of its headquarters staff. The announcement is expected to affect the agency’s operations significantly. As a result, crypto tax services will also be affected. Customer Service Cuts and Backlogs The IRS furlough is expected to have several consequences on cryptocurrency tax reporting. A sharp reduction in customer service and live support over suspended call center operations will be the most immediate effect. Due to the staffing reductions, cryptocurrency users who need to file tax forms will be unable to obtain clarification. Meanwhile, the employee furloughs will exacerbate backlogs and significantly slow responses to ongoing tax disputes or audits related to previous crypto reporting. Apart from disrupting customer service, the government shutdown risks delaying key operational progress in cryptocurrency tax reporting. The IRS is actively developing and implementing new information on reporting requirements for digital assets. A prolonged shutdown could consequently postpone the finalization of new guidance material. A critical point is that the IRS shutdown does not change tax deadlines or the underlying legal requirements. American taxpayers must still file and pay any taxes owed by the required due dates, including the October 15 extension deadline, to avoid penalties and interest. Should the shutdown continue into the following week, crypto taxpayers will face a notably difficult and confusing tax filing environment.
PART
$0.2652
+2.35%
FUND
$0.0197
--%
SEND
$0.3908
-4.70%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/09 09:15
Compartir
Undervalued Altcoins to Watch in May 2025: Why XRP, SUI, and Solana Could Lead the Next Crypto Market Shift
The post Undervalued Altcoins to Watch in May 2025: Why XRP, SUI, and Solana Could Lead the Next Crypto Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the broader crypto market in a pause, savvy investors are rotating capital toward altcoins showing signs of resilience or early-stage breakout potential. As May kicks off, four names are drawing renewed attention — XRP, SUI, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE — each offering a different path to potential upside. XRP Hovers at $2.19 With Resistance Ahead XRP is currently priced at $2.19, posting a modest +0.37% gain over the last hour, but showing a -0.68% decline over 24 hours. Its 7-day chart is nearly flat at +0.01%, suggesting the asset is locked in a tight range. While XRP remains a dominant force in cross-border payments, analysts say it faces tough resistance near $2.30. Despite its global utility and institutional support, near-term momentum appears muted, leaving tactical traders searching for more dynamic setups. Solana Dips Despite Strong Network Activity Solana (SOL) trades at $147.87, with a +0.44% move in the last hour but a -1.50% drop over 24 hours. The 7-day change of -0.54% reflects a slight downtrend despite ongoing developer activity and ecosystem growth. While Solana maintains a top-tier position among Layer 1 chains, its recent dip could indicate exhaustion following earlier rallies. With many believing Solana has already priced in most of its mid-term gains, investors are considering alternative Layer 1 plays or undervalued microcaps. SUI Slides to $3.36 With Broader Weakness Sui (SUI) is currently trading at $3.36, posting a minor +0.06% hourly uptick but down -2.53% over 24 hours and -2.11% over the week. While it still commands attention for its unique Move-based infrastructure and scalable architecture, market confidence appears to be cooling. Technical traders note SUI’s drop below recent support levels could open up further downside if sentiment weakens. Still, its fundamentals remain strong enough to keep it on radar for a recovery play in Q2.…
MAY
$0.02892
-0.95%
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
XRP
$2.3612
-2.27%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 06:09
Compartir
UK FCA Plans to Ban Borrowed Funds for Retail Crypto Investments
The post UK FCA Plans to Ban Borrowed Funds for Retail Crypto Investments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FCA to ban credit use for retail crypto investments. FCA mulls credit checks for crypto lending and borrowing. The UK’s financial regulator is reportedly moving toward banning retail investors from using borrowed funds, such as credit cards or loans, for cryptocurrency purchases. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) includes this potential regulatory change among its combined initiatives to control the fast-growing digital asset sector. FCA Eyes Ban on Credit-Fueled Crypto Investments Amid Rising Risk Recent global crypto market developments, along with American political interes,t have pushed the FCA to enhance its consumer protection measures. The YouGov survey showed that UK investors started borrowing more money to invest in crypto during 2022–2023, with usage doubling to reach 14% after being only 6% the preceding year. Policymakers identify this developing trend as a major financial issue that threatens the investments of individual buyers. A few critics have accused the FCA of digital asset hostility, but FCA representatives deny these allegations. The authorities hold the position that cryptoassets function as risky financial instruments which require improved safety measures for buyers. Official comments indicate that the focus is on risk management through rules which do not block new developments but protect against dangerous business activities. The risk of using borrowed money to invest in unpredictable markets has triggered worries about wild financial danger and speculative behavior similar to gambling. Furthermore, variable regulatory options are the subject of public feedback that the FCA currently pursues. The FCA examines restricting firms from allowing their clients to buy cryptocurrencies using borrowed credit. The regulatory authority examines extended restrictions for crypto lending and borrowing services, as these segments exhibit rising demand even though they keep a small share of the total market. Moreover, the FCA conducts research into the benefits that could result from lenders needing to examine credit…
BAN
$0.0525
-17.16%
COM
$0.009947
+2.29%
CARDS
$0.1269
+0.95%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/05/04 05:52
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
What Is Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) In Crypto?
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek