What Time Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Finale Begin? How To Watch
"Peacemaker" Season 2 teaser poster featuring Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. HBO James Gunn's DC series Peacemaker, starring John Cena, wraps up its second season this week on HBO and HBO Max. Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on Aug. 21 with the first of the season's eight episodes. Season 2 picks up after the events of Peacemaker Season 1, which was released in January of 2022 and consisted of eight episodes. ForbesJames Gunn's 'Superman' Ends Its Theatrical Run. How Much Did It Make?By Tim Lammers Peacemaker, of course, is a spinoff series based on Cena's character, Peacemaker, aka, Christopher Smith, who was introduced in DC Studios' 2021 big-screen adaptation of its comic book series The Suicide Squad. The administrative makeup of DC Studios has changed, of course, since Peacemaker Season 1 was released, when in October of 2022 Gunn and his frequent producer, Peter Safran, were named co-CEOs of the Warner Bros. division. The first feature film under Gunn and Safran's reign — Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel — was released on July 11 and Peacemaker Season 2 continues to build the foundation of the duo's new iteration of the DC Universe. Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8 — titled Full Nelson — premieres Thursday. The episode will begin streaming on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will air on cable and satellite on HBO linear at 9 p.m. ET/PT. ForbesWhy Does Adeline From 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers Gunn, who directed Episodes 1 and 6 so far in Peacemaker Season 2, also directs the season finale. Note: The next section of this article includes major spoilers from "Peacemaker" Season 2, Episode 7. John Cena and Jennifer Holland in "Peacemaker" Season 2, Episode 7.…
