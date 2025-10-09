2025-10-12 Sunday

Analyst Explains Massive Bitcoin Move: 3K BTC Looks Like 32K

The post Analyst Explains Massive Bitcoin Move: 3K BTC Looks Like 32K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst Explains Massive Bitcoin Move: 3K BTC Looks Like 32K | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian's contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.
Movement
MOVE$0.0802--%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.52-1.34%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009448-5.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:25
FCA Move Could Allow UK Retail Access to Bitcoin ETNs, Bank of England May Grant Stablecoin Exemptions

The post FCA Move Could Allow UK Retail Access to Bitcoin ETNs, Bank of England May Grant Stablecoin Exemptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FCA has lifted its UK ban on Bitcoin ETNs, allowing retail investors to buy regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded notes on recognized exchanges under strict listing, disclosure and distribution rules — offering regulated crypto exposure without direct coin custody. UK retail access restored to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs under FCA rules Bank of England may allow stablecoin exemptions for firms needing liquidity and settlement assets. Stablecoin innovation heats up globally: new CNH-pegged stablecoin and U.S. legislative moves intensify competition. Bitcoin ETN UK: FCA lifts ban allowing retail investors to buy regulated Bitcoin and Ethereum ETNs on recognized exchanges — learn risks, rules, and next steps.
Movement
MOVE$0.0802--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13579-3.93%
MAY
MAY$0.02892-0.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:17
Q4 2025 Hot Picks: Bitcoin (BTC) Steadies, Hyperliquid (HYPE) Sets $300M Record While MoonBull Presale Tops Top Cryptos Right Now

Top Cryptos Right Now are moving fast as Q4 heats up. Bitcoin (BTC) remains steady near $121,000 while Hyperliquid (HYPE) captures the spotlight with its $300 million NFT airdrop surge. But amid these power moves, a new project has turned the presale scene into a gold rush: MoonBull ($MOBU). Bitcoin is once again playing its classic […]
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006329+0.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.52-1.34%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.69-2.73%
Coinstats2025/10/09 11:15
What Time Does ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Finale Begin? How To Watch

The post What Time Does 'Peacemaker' Season 2 Finale Begin? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. "Peacemaker" Season 2 teaser poster featuring Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee. HBO James Gunn's DC series Peacemaker, starring John Cena, wraps up its second season this week on HBO and HBO Max. Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on Aug. 21 with the first of the season's eight episodes. Season 2 picks up after the events of Peacemaker Season 1, which was released in January of 2022 and consisted of eight episodes. Peacemaker, of course, is a spinoff series based on Cena's character, Peacemaker, aka, Christopher Smith, who was introduced in DC Studios' 2021 big-screen adaptation of its comic book series The Suicide Squad. The administrative makeup of DC Studios has changed, of course, since Peacemaker Season 1 was released, when in October of 2022 Gunn and his frequent producer, Peter Safran, were named co-CEOs of the Warner Bros. division. The first feature film under Gunn and Safran's reign — Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel — was released on July 11 and Peacemaker Season 2 continues to build the foundation of the duo's new iteration of the DC Universe. Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8 — titled Full Nelson — premieres Thursday. The episode will begin streaming on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will air on cable and satellite on HBO linear at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Gunn, who directed Episodes 1 and 6 so far in Peacemaker Season 2, also directs the season finale. Note: The next section of this article includes major spoilers from "Peacemaker" Season 2, Episode 7. John Cena and Jennifer Holland in "Peacemaker" Season 2, Episode 7.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01479+0.95%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002174-1.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:06
BofA launches AI for payment; AI fuels weather data demand in EU

The post BofA launches AI for payment; AI fuels weather data demand in EU appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of America (BofA) (NASDAQ: BAC) has launched a generative artificial intelligence (AI) solution designed to save thousands of employee hours and provide instant answers to complex clients' questions. According to an official press release, employees of the U.S.-based bank can rely on Ask Global Payments Solutions (AskGPS), an in-house AI chatbot, to resolve customers' queries. Previously, a complex inquiry could take an employee hours to complete, involving multiple phone calls to product specialists across multiple time zones. The large language model (LLM) was trained on nearly 3,500 internal documents spanning product guides, term sheets, and frequently asked questions (FAQs). Jarrett Bruhn, head of Data & AI for GPS at Bank of America, noted that the solution was built entirely in-house without external influences. Apart from saving thousands of employee hours, the new AI chatbot offers a range of benefits for customers. Clients will experience faster turnaround times for product and onboarding inquiries, while receiving tailor-made solutions that comply with local regulations across multiple jurisdictions. "AskGPS turns institutional knowledge into real-time intelligence," said Mark Monaco, head of GPS at BofA. "It's more than a search tool—it's a strategic engine, helping our teams respond faster and deliver the kind of clarity and advice clients expect in today's environment." BofA has a long streak of incorporating AI into its operations, tailoring its deployment across four primary areas. The financial institution has achieved success with intelligent agents, search and summarization, content generation, and coding use cases powered by AI. BofA's Cash Pro Chat with Erica technology has seen a surge in adoption rates since its launch, with 65% of clients utilizing it for real-time account and transaction support. Furthermore, its CashPro Forecasting and Intelligent Receivables
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0767-3.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13579-3.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:02
Bitcoin’s UK comeback begins as FCA lifts four-year ETN ban – Details

Meanwhile, Bank of England acknowledges stablecoins’ potential to complement traditional financial systems.
Electroneum
ETN$0.002596+0.07%
Comedian
BAN$0.0525-17.16%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13579-3.93%
Coinstats2025/10/09 11:00
Unexpected Momentum: Bitcoin’s Stability Amid ETF Inflows and Market Dynamics

The post Unexpected Momentum: Bitcoin's Stability Amid ETF Inflows and Market Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the evolving landscape of digital currencies, Bitcoin emerges with notable resilience, amid varied economic signals and investor behaviors. Recent analysis highlights its sturdy position over $123,000, buoyed by substantial support from exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and increased interest from mid-tier investors.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007169-9.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 10:54
Bitcoin Could See Dramatic Price Action if Four-Year Cycle Breaks, Peter Brandt Says

The post Bitcoin Could See Dramatic Price Action if Four-Year Cycle Breaks, Peter Brandt Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin four-year cycle is a historical pattern linking pre-halving and post-halving timing that has predicted past market highs; if the cycle holds, traders expect extended price discovery in late 2025, but deviation could trigger dramatic volatility for BTC. Cycle timing matters: pre- and post-halving durations often mirror each other. Veteran trader Peter Brandt highlights a potential bull-market high tied to the cycle's symmetry. Market data: Bitcoin traded above $126,100 with 30-day gains near 9.7%; some analysts model >50% chances of higher monthly closes. Bitcoin four-year cycle explained: Is the cycle intact, and what it means for BTC price action—read analysis and expert views from COINOTAG.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08338+3.07%
Propy
PRO$0.665+0.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 10:34
North Dakota to Launch State-Issued Stablecoin in 2026

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/north-dakota-state-stablecoin-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009947+2.29%
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:29
Bitcoin set for ‘dramatic’ surge if it doesn’t top soon: Peter Brandt

If Bitcoin deviates from its four-year cycle, it'll see "dramatic" price action, according to veteran trader Peter Brandt. Bitcoin is poised for unprecedented price discovery as long as it doesn't peak within the next few days, according to veteran trader Peter Brandt."It is reasonable to expect a bull market high any day now," Brandt told Cointelegraph on Wednesday, citing Bitcoin's (BTC) historical cycle pattern, which has played out in the three previous cycles."These cycles from low-to-halving-to-high have not always been the same length, but the post-halving distance of each has always been equal to the pre-halving distance," Brandt said.
Threshold
T$0.01213+0.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.8541+4.99%
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:28
