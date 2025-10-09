2025-10-12 Sunday

Midnight’s Fahmi on Privacy, Compliance, and Enterprise Adoption

The post Midnight’s Fahmi on Privacy, Compliance, and Enterprise Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As blockchain technology matures, the industry faces a critical challenge: balancing transparency with privacy. Most public blockchains expose all transaction data, creating risks for enterprises and individuals. This tension has sparked debate about whether decentralization must sacrifice confidentiality. Fahmi Syed, President of the Midnight Foundation, believes there’s a better path forward. During Token2049 Singapore at the main event venue, he outlined to BeInCrypto Midnight’s vision for “rational privacy.” Midnight’s approach uses zero-knowledge-proofs-based smart contracts to unlock selective disclosure: the ability to control what you share, when, and with whom. Please briefly explain Midnight Network and how it differs from other privacy-focused blockchains. Midnight is a new layer one blockchain built on advancements in zero-knowledge proofs. We’ve built a dual-state, public-and-private ledger architecture that enables applications to validate sensitive data using cryptographic proofs.  Through zero-knowledge proofs and purpose-built smart contract disclosure mechanisms, individuals, corporations, and machines can decide what they share, when they share it, and with whom they share it. This is what we call “rational privacy”—selective, programmable privacy that protects sensitive data by default while still enabling compliance and auditability when required. Today, most public blockchains are transparent or pseudo-anonymous, but pseudo-anonymity is not privacy – over time, identities and wallets can be exposed, tracked, or compromised. How does your approach differ from previous attempts to add privacy to public blockchains? Public ZK chains started with the likes of Monero and Zcash. These privacy-focused networks showcased how zero-knowledge proofs could protect sensitive data, but because their tokens acted as stores of value, they raised compliance concerns for not only regulators, but corporates who must adhere to KYC/KYB procedures. The next evolution was the rise in ZK rollups or ZK chains, which primarily aimed to scale blockchain transactions and later incorporated some privacy features. But when you try to retrofit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:41
DevvStream, a US-listed company, disclosed that it has purchased 12,110.98 SOL and holds 22.229 BTC this year.

PANews reported on October 9 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed company DevvStream announced the details of its digital asset treasury holdings. The company currently holds approximately 22.229 bitcoins, valued at US$2,716,162. So far this year, it has purchased 12,110.98 SOL and pledged 12,127.64 SOL. As of October 7, the value of the SOL held was approximately US$2,718,489. The relevant digital assets are managed by BitGo.
PANews2025/10/09 11:40
Sorare announced its migration from StarkEx to Solana and is exploring the possibility of launching the Sorare token in the future.

PANews reported on October 9th that the Web3 fantasy sports platform Sorare announced its migration from StarkEx to Solana, according to its official blog, to improve transaction speed and cost efficiency. Starting in October, ETH balances will be migrated to Base (Coinbase's Ethereum Layer 2). By the end of the month, all Sorare cards will be bridged to Solana NFTs, retaining rarity, numbering, season, XP, and metadata. Payments and rewards will support both ETH and Solana. Users can upload to the Ethereum mainnet before the migration. Cards retrieved externally must be bridged back to Solana before they can be traded on Sorare. Officials stated that they are exploring collaboration with external communities and the possible launch of a Sorare token in the future.
PANews2025/10/09 11:30
USD/CAD holds losses below 1.3950 as Fed policymakers lean toward dovish stance

The post USD/CAD holds losses below 1.3950 as Fed policymakers lean toward dovish stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 1.3940 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) loses ground after the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the September meeting suggested policymakers are leaning toward further rate cuts this year. Most policymakers judged it would likely be appropriate to ease policy further over the remainder of 2025. Some members noted financial conditions suggested policy may not be particularly restrictive. Most participants judged downside risks to employment to have increased, while upside risks to inflation had either diminished or not increased. The US government shutdown entered its ninth day with no sign of progress, as the Senate on Wednesday once again rejected competing funding proposals from Republicans and Democrats to end the stalemate. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to treat Canada fairly in discussions over the US tariffs on Canadian goods, but appeared less certain about reaching a broader trade deal that includes Mexico. President Trump said in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, that “I think they’re going to walk away very happy.” “We’re going to treat people fairly. We’re going to especially treat Canada fairly,” He added. Carney, making his second visit to the White House in five months, faces growing pressure to address US tariffs on steel, autos, and other goods, per Reuters. The Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to reduce its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50% in September, its first reduction after a six-month pause. This cited a weakening economy, easing inflation pressures, and softening labor market conditions. The next policy announcement is scheduled for October 29. Canadian Dollar FAQs The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:27
WTI declines to near $61.50 on EIA crude oil inventories surge

The post WTI declines to near $61.50 on EIA crude oil inventories surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $61.70 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI edges lower amid a larger-than-expected crude inventory build. Traders will take more cues from the speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell later on Thursday.  The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending October 3 climbed by 3.715 million barrels compared to an increase of 1.792 million barrels in the previous week. Analysts estimated that stocks would rise by 2.25 million barrels. On the other hand, the WTI price received some support after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to a smaller-than-expected increase in its crude production levels. The group will raise oil output from November by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd), below market expectations of as much as a 500,000 bpd boost to production.  Additionally, persistent geopolitical risks in Ukraine could lead to additional sanctions on Russian energy exports, lifting the WTI price. The US proposed that the G7 allies impose tariffs as high as 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil in an effort to convince Russia to end the war in Ukraine.   WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/09 11:24
Ethereum Treasury Stocks Signal Possible Market Reversal — Here’s Why

Ethereum’s treasury stocks are starting to exhibit early signs of a potential market reversal, sparking renewed optimism across the cryptocurrency landscape. This movement among treasuries often serves as a leading signal of shifting sentiment within the broader ETH ecosystem. A Look At The Data Behind Ethereum On-Chain Recovery In a subtle shift that suggests the broader market may be stabilizing, Ethereum treasury stocks are beginning to flash early signs of reversal. Despite these encouraging signals, Ethereum remains well below its all-time high (ATH). Investor Ted Pillows pointed out on X that the institutional interest will only return once the charts show sustained momentum over several weeks.  Related Reading: Ethereum Store-of-Value Evolution: From Utility Token To Digital Reserve Asset Ted believes that for ETH to reclaim its ATH and hinges on capital inflow, it requires the same kind of large-scale liquidity injection the network experienced in July and August, which are critical to fueling the next leg higher. SharpLink Gaming Inc., a prominent corporate holder of ETH, has reported strong compounding returns from its treasury strategy asset. In the past week alone, the company generated 451 ETH in staking rewards, which is utilized through both liquid and native staking. Since the launch of its ETH treasury strategy on June 2, 2025, SharpLink’s total cumulative ETH staking rewards have now reached an impressive 4,723 ETH. According to the company, 100% continuous generation of yield is the amount of its ETH treasury, which is currently generating approximately $370,000 worth of ETH every day, showcasing ETH’s unique ability to generate yield while maintaining liquidity. SharpLink highlighted this as the reason the altcoin stands out as a superior treasury asset, which is productive, yield-bearing, and constantly compounding in value. Despite the strong performance, the firm confirmed there were no new ETH purchases or stock buybacks over the past week, which means there won’t be a new press release for now. The company’s focus remains clear: “the asset is ETH, and the ticker is SBET,” SharpLink noted. Ethereum Market Share Is Moving Exactly As Scripted Technical analyst Umair Crypto has noted that Ethereum dominance is currently at a critical juncture, having completed the first half of a projected move and now setting the stage for the second half.  Related Reading: Ethereum Faces TD Sell Signal At Key Resistance—$4,100 Next? This view anticipates a rejection from the current resistance area on the dominance chart toward the lower level for ETH Dominance, which will likely lead to a price correction where the next bounce for ETH will form. Umair concluded that the altcoin itself could experience a short-term correction once the move unfolds before reclaiming momentum for the next leg higher. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/10/09 11:00
Jupiter and Ethena Unveil JupUSD, a New Stablecoin Powering Solana’s Leading DEX

Jupiter and Ethena Unveil JupUSD, a New Stablecoin Powering Solana’s Leading DEX

Ethena Labs and Jupiter have announced JupUSD, a new native stablecoin built on Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack for the Solana-based Jupiter Exchange.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 11:00
EPHYRA secures $2 million in strategic financing, led by Castrum Istanbul and TBV

PANews reported on October 9th that EPHYRA secured $2 million in strategic funding, with FDV contributing $100 million. The round was co-led by Castrum Istanbul and TBV. EPHYRA is positioned as an AI-driven entertainment ecosystem, transforming static NPCs into emotionally engaged, autonomous AI agents for Web3 gaming and social scenarios. Officials claim the platform currently has a community of over 300,000 members, 6,000 beta testers, and 3,000 NFT pass holders, with plans to launch a Time-Based General Evolution (TGE).
PANews2025/10/09 10:54
Graniteshares Bets on XRP With SEC Filing for Long and Short 3x Crypto ETFs

Institutional investors are doubling down on leveraged crypto plays as new ETFs targeting 3x daily gains in XRP, bitcoin, ether and solana prepare to shake up Wall Street trading desks. Graniteshares Eyes Launch of Leveraged Crypto ETFs Amid Surging Institutional Demand The growing institutional demand for leveraged exposure to digital assets such as XRP is […]
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:30
Bitcoin Price Holds Steady with High ETF Inflows Bolstering Rally

Bitcoin's price maintains over $123,000, supported by ETF inflows and accumulation. Experts warn of potential risks due to high leverage and call-heavy options. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Price Holds Steady with High ETF Inflows Bolstering Rally The post Bitcoin Price Holds Steady with High ETF Inflows Bolstering Rally appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/09 10:17
