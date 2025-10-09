MEXC Exchange
Hong Kong Advances Digital Renminbi Cross-Border Pilot
The post Hong Kong Advances Digital Renminbi Cross-Border Pilot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong strengthens digital renminbi pilot, enhancing cross-border usage. Increased collaboration with Mainland China, broadening acceptance. Focus on digital currency, Hong Kong leads cross-border initiative. Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority collaborates with the People’s Bank of China to promote digital renminbi acceptance, enhancing wallet features and encouraging cross-border usage amid increasing local retail adoption. This collaboration signals Hong Kong’s strategic position in digital currency adoption, potentially influencing cross-border finance and highlighting the region’s emerging role in CBDC implementation and discussions. Hong Kong-China Digital Currency Collaboration Expands Hong Kong and the People’s Bank of China are collaborating to promote the digital renminbi pilot. Discussions are ongoing for upgrading wallets to increase usage limits, with specific plans set to follow. The acceptance of digital renminbi at Hong Kong retail points is rising. Collaboration aims to aid cross-border transactions and strengthen financial ties with mainland China. “Hong Kong is committed to leveraging its strengths as an international financial hub, working closely with mainland initiatives including the digital renminbi.” — Paul Chan Mo-po, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong Impact on Cross-Border Transactions and Market Sentiment Did you know? Hong Kong’s strategic location and its free-trade orientation make it a pivotal testing ground for cross-border digital currency solutions. Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,457.34 with a market cap of $538.02 billion and a 12.90% market dominance. Its 24-hour trading volume, showing a 30.49% decrease, stands at $40.58 billion. The price has changed by 0.18% over the past 24 hours, rising by 50.33% in 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:25 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research predicts regulatory clarity and technological integration could bolster digital currency adoption. The increased acceptance of the digital renminbi in Hong Kong may influence other…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:32
CCP Games to Build EVE Frontier on Sui, Pushing MMOs On-Chain
CCP Games to build EVE Frontier on Sui. Using Mysten Labs’ Walrus and Seal, Smart Assemblies aim to power a scalable player-driven universe.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 12:30
Will XRP ETFs Be Approved On October 25? SEC Wants ‘No Delay’
The post Will XRP ETFs Be Approved On October 25? SEC Wants ‘No Delay’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Will XRP ETFs Be Approved On October 25? SEC Wants ‘No Delay’ appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market had high expectations for October 2025, a month expected to bring long-awaited decisions on spot ETFs for XRP, Solana, Cardano (ADA), and other major tokens. But instead of progress, the U.S. government entered a shutdown on October 1, which is now expected to last nearly 24 days. The shutdown has left the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with limited staff and minimal operations. Routine reviews and approvals are paused, including those tied to new ETF launches. The uncertainty has also added pressure to XRP’s price, which has traded with higher volatility since the start of the month. Traders ETF Deadlines Approach as SEC Halts Work Several asset managers have filed to launch or convert spot XRP ETFs, with deadlines falling between October 18 and October 25. These include filings from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, and CoinShares. Unlike funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, these spot products are filed under the Securities Act of 1933, which requires direct SEC approval before trading can begin. That process is now stalled. A person close to the filings told Crypto America, “Issuers are likely trying to get 100% ready for when the SEC returns to normal so there are no delays and they can get to market as quickly as possible.” Can Approvals Still Happen on October 25? Many in the market had circled October 25 as the date for decisions. But with the SEC focused only on “essential” market functions, approvals during the shutdown appear unlikely. https://t.co/ieyiqght0l — Kalshi (@Kalshi) October 8, 2025 Some have compared the situation to the Teucrium XRP ETF, which launched without an explicit SEC statement because it fell under the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:25
Anthony Scaramucci Says Republicans Will Control Country For A Generation If Democrats Keep Acting Like Bitcoin Critic Katie Porter
Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and longtime Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate, condemned on Wednesday California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter's conduct during a press interview.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/09 12:14
BNB Ecosystem Booms in 2025: Record Growth and Rising Investor Confidence
The BNB ecosystem is witnessing remarkable growth in 2025, with its network activity and investor interest soaring to new heights. Analysts attribute this momentum to significant blockchain upgrades, thriving community engagement, and increasing demand for fast, low-cost transactions. The recent rise in on-chain activity and developer participation highlights BNB’s strengthening position in the evolving crypto […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 12:09
5 Millionaire-Making Cryptos That Every Investor Needs To Watch
Crypto markets are entering a new phase of maturity, marked by institutional stability and retail revival. The current cycle feels different from the speculative rallies of past years — grounded in structure, driven by innovation, and amplified by culture. Analysts at 10x Research and CoinShares agree that 2025 could become one of the most lucrative [...] The post 5 Millionaire-Making Cryptos That Every Investor Needs To Watch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/09 12:07
U.S. Shutdown Projections Highlight Conflicting Financial Analyses
The post U.S. Shutdown Projections Highlight Conflicting Financial Analyses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Conflicting analyses on U.S. government shutdown duration by major financial institutions. Goldman Sachs expects a shorter shutdown ending by October 15. Morgan Stanley predicts potential shutdown lasting up to 29 days. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have analyzed the U.S. government shutdown, starting October 1, predicting a duration of 10 to possibly 29 days, affecting federal operations. The shutdown raises economic uncertainty, potentially impacting cryptocurrency market volatility and investor sentiment, even as financial markets operate independently from government influences. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Shutdown Predictions Diverge Morgan Stanley predicts the U.S. government shutdown could extend up to 29 days, based on U.S. Treasury bond options. Goldman Sachs counters this, noting the unlikely scenario of military personnel missing paychecks, suggesting a resolution by October 15. Polymarket data indicates an 85% chance of continuation beyond this date. The potential extension of the shutdown suggests broader implications for market confidence, particularly crypto markets, often viewed as risky during volatile periods. Financial analysts stress the importance of a swift resolution to maintain economic stability. “U.S. Treasury bond options indicate that the U.S. government shutdown will last at least 10 days and could last as long as 29 days.” – Morgan Stanley Analyst, Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Resilience Amid Potential Shutdown Impacts Did you know? The last U.S. government shutdown that lasted over two weeks was in 2018, highlighting the potential for economic disruption and market volatility during extended budgetary impasses. Bitcoin (BTC), with a current price of $122,046.90, holds a market cap of $2.43 trillion, representing a 58.36% dominance. Despite market volatility, BTC saw a 9.26% rise over 30 days, per CoinMarketCap reports on October 9, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:54 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights potential for regulatory scrutiny during…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 12:02
Zcash Extends October Rally: What's Driving the Surge?
Zcash has surged more than 140% in two weeks to a three-year high, lifted by new institutional access and high-profile endorsements.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 11:53
Traditional Finance Embraces “Debasement Trade” Amid Currency Devaluation
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/traditional-finance-debasement-trade/
Coinstats
2025/10/09 11:31
Ripple Claims Top Spot for Digital Asset Innovation With Landmark Industry Win
Ripple secures major industry recognition as its blockchain-powered payment solutions gain traction, boosting cross-border efficiency, real-world adoption, institutional support, and global financial system modernization. Ripple Earns Top Honors for Real-World Blockchain Payment Solutions Blockchain-based payment innovation is gaining momentum as financial institutions increasingly look to digital assets for real-world applications. At the recent PAY360 Awards, […]
Coinstats
2025/10/09 11:30
