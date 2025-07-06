MEXC Exchange
U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to Discuss Crypto Tax Framework at Hearing on Wednesday
PANews reported on July 7 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday titled "Making America
PANews
2025/07/07 07:12
U.S. Commerce Secretary: Tariffs will take effect on August 1, Trump is working on tariff rates and agreements
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, Trump said on Sunday that some trade agreements have been reached with trading partners and that he will write to other
PANews
2025/07/07 07:06
UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors
PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
PANews
2025/07/07 07:05
Sextortion and $400m in Bitcoin: Inside the Secret Service’s crypto war
Now armed with blockchain forensics instead of briefcases of cash, the U.S. Secret Service is quietly becoming one of the most sophisticated crypto crime-fighting units in the world. According to Bloomberg, its Global Investigative Operations Center has seized nearly $400…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 04:00
‘Is this real?’ CZ questions TON’s UAE Golden Visa as gov’t sources stay silent
Changpeng Zhao is skeptical of the new offer promising a UAE Golden Visa to TON stakers.
PANews
2025/07/07 03:22
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Bonk, Aptos, Pi Network
The crypto market has remained in a consolidation phase, with Bitcoin remaining slightly below its all-time high.
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 03:00
UK crypto crackdown: Harsher fines incoming for non-compliant traders
Britain’s crypto traders may soon face more than just market volatility—starting in January, failure to share personal details with trading platforms could cost them £300 each. The UK government is tightening its grip on the crypto economy with new tax…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 00:00
TON Foundation CEO responds to CZ: TON stakers’ 10-year UAE golden visa is real
According to PANews on July 6, Max Crown, CEO of the TON Foundation, responded to CZ on the X platform, saying: "The 10-year UAE golden visa for TON pledgers is
PANews
2025/07/06 23:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 120 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 6 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $120 million, of which $73.1387 million
PANews
2025/07/06 23:30
CZ: If the 10-year UAE golden visa for TON stakers is true, it will promote BNB to get the same treatment
PANews reported on July 6 that CZ responded to the topic of "Toncoin cooperates with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON stakers" on the X platform, saying:
TON
$2.813
+2.29%
PANews
2025/07/06 23:17
