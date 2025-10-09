MEXC Exchange
SEC Innovation Exemption Proposal May Provide Legal Clarity for Bitcoin Projects, Chair Atkins Signals
The SEC innovation exemption is a proposed conditional exemptive relief framework that aims to give crypto developers and digital asset firms clear, time-limited regulatory permission to test products in the U.S., replacing ad hoc enforcement and enabling compliant innovation under defined guardrails. Creates a conditional, time-limited exemption for crypto projects to operate while complying with rules. Seeks to replace ad hoc enforcement with defined rulemaking and regulatory clarity for DeFi and token issuances. Expected rulemaking launch by end of 2025; announced by SEC Chair Paul Atkins at a New York industry event. innovation exemption: Learn how the SEC's proposed framework offers conditional relief for crypto firms—read the summary and next steps for projects. What is the SEC innovation exemption? The SEC innovation exemption is a proposed framework offering conditional exemptive relief to crypto developers and digital asset firms. It is designed to provide legal clarity for experimental tokens, DeFi protocols, and on-chain capital raising by replacing case-by-case enforcement with formal rulemaking and defined compliance requirements. How will the innovation exemption work in practice? The plan, announced by SEC Chair…
MAY
$0.02892
-0.95%
COM
$0.009956
+2.29%
TRADE
$0.08338
+3.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:41
Gains traction but could face hurdle near 1.3465
The post Gains traction but could face hurdle near 1.3465 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and moves away from a nearly two-week trough, around the 1.3370 area touched the previous day. Spot prices climb further beyond the 1.3400 mark in the last hour and, for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak amid a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the downfall along a descending channel since the beginning of this month favor the GBP/USD bears. Furthermore, negative oscillators on 4-hour/daily charts suggest that any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength above the 1.3465-1.3475 confluence hurdle – comprising the top end of the descending channel and the 100-period SMA – before positioning for further gains. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark could lift the GBP/USD pair above the 1.3525-1.3530 supply zone, towards the next relevant barrier near the 1.3575-1.3580 area. On the flip side, the 1.3370 area, representing the lower boundary of the downward sloping channel, might continue to protect the immediate downside, below which the GBP/USD pair could retest the 1.3330-1.3325 zone, or a nearly two-month low touched in September. The subsequent fall below the 1.3300 round figure will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses. Pound Sterling FAQs The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.…
GAINS
$0.02084
-0.99%
NEAR
$2.283
-5.42%
1
$0.003646
+1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:39
HBAR Breaks Out of Consolidation as ETF Hopes and Investor Interest Rise
The post HBAR Breaks Out of Consolidation as ETF Hopes and Investor Interest Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR exhibited notable resilience in the 24-hour period between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, climbing roughly 2% from session lows near $0.22 to settle around the same level. The token traded within a tight range, repeatedly testing support and resistance at $0.22. Despite a steep decline in trading volume—from 138.43 million to 19.74 million tokens—HBAR maintained a steady consolidation pattern, hinting at reduced short-term participation but a stable accumulation phase. Momentum built decisively during the final hour of trading, when HBAR broke out of its compressed formation between 13:12 and 14:11 UTC on October 8. After briefly retreating to an intraday low of $0.22, the cryptocurrency reversed sharply, breaching resistance levels and printing new session highs above $0.22. The technical breakout coincided with broader market optimism surrounding Hedera’s ecosystem. Institutional enthusiasm continues to grow as Canary Capital nears completion of its spot HBAR ETF filing—proposed under the ticker “HBR” with a 0.95% management fee—though regulatory progress has been temporarily delayed by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown that has slowed SEC operations. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators HBAR maintained trading activity within a constrained $0.01 bandwidth throughout the 24-hour session, fluctuating between $0.22 and $0.22. Repeated examinations of support foundations around $0.22 and resistance barriers near $0.22 defined crucial technical parameters. Decisive rejection from $0.22 at 01:00 succeeded by retracement to $0.22 validated resistance positioning. Trading volume contracted substantially from 138.43 million to 19.74 million tokens during initial phases, indicating reduced momentum. Enhanced volume surpassing 4.3 million tokens throughout the 14:02 interval indicated institutional engagement. Decisive reversal from session minimum of $0.22 at 13:45 validated the conclusion of consolidation dynamics. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s…
HBAR
$0.16963
+0.59%
RISE
$0.009227
-1.24%
COM
$0.009956
+2.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:25
EUR/USD recovers some lost ground to near 1.1650 amid prolonged US government shutdown
The post EUR/USD recovers some lost ground to near 1.1650 amid prolonged US government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/USD pair recovers some lost ground around 1.1645, snapping the three-day losing streak during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. An ongoing US government shutdown undermines the US Dollar (USD) against the Euro (EUR). The US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak later on Thursday. It has been nine days since the US government shutdown began on October 1, owing to a failure by Congress to agree on a new budget by the September 30 deadline. The Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Bureau of Economic Analysis have suspended data collecting and reporting, which complicates the Fed’s decision-making on interest rates and businesses’ ability to make informed decisions. This could drag the Greenback lower and act as a tailwind for the major pair in the near term. Minutes from the Fed’s September meeting released on Wednesday showed that a majority of policymakers supported the September rate cut and signaled further reduction later this year. Nonetheless, some Fed officials favored a more cautious approach, citing concerns about inflation. On the other hand, the political crisis in France after the shock resignation of France’s Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his government could undermine the shared currency. France’s President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure to call snap parliamentary elections or resign as former allies join his opponents in demanding he act to end a political turmoil in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy. Euro FAQs The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated…
EUR
$1.1468
-0.43%
NEAR
$2.283
-5.42%
1
$0.003646
+1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:21
Massive Financial Initiative Drives Forward Blockchain Developments
The post Massive Financial Initiative Drives Forward Blockchain Developments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. YZi Labs has recently announced a groundbreaking financial initiative with the establishment of a US$1 billion Builder Fund, designed to propel blockchain technology advancements. This ambitious venture targets innovators within the BNB ecosystem, providing not only financial resources but also expert guidance. Continue Reading:Massive Financial Initiative Drives Forward Blockchain Developments Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/massive-financial-initiative-drives-forward-blockchain-developments
FORWARD
$0.0002183
--%
COM
$0.009956
+2.29%
1
$0.003646
+1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:19
MetaMask Integrates Hyperliquid for In-Wallet Perpetual Trading
The post MetaMask Integrates Hyperliquid for In-Wallet Perpetual Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask is stepping deeper into decentralized finance. The popular Ethereum wallet now supports perpetual futures trading through a direct integration with Hyperliquid, one of crypto’s fastest-growing decentralized derivatives exchanges. 🚨 PERPS ARE NOW LIVE 🚨 You can start trading perps on MetaMask Mobile. And rewards are coming soon. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/J2lgZvlpmr — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) October 8, 2025 The update, confirmed via MetaMask’s official X post, brings perps trading directly to the MetaMask mobile app, allowing users to open leveraged positions without ever leaving the wallet. Trading Without Leaving the Wallet The new feature lets MetaMask users deposit USDC seamlessly into Hyperliquid, trade perpetual contracts, and manage leverage all from within the mobile app. It effectively merges self-custody and derivatives trading in one place. Perpetual futures, or “perps”, are contracts that mimic futures trading without an expiry date. By integrating this functionality, MetaMask is bridging a gap that has long separated wallet users from advanced DeFi traders. This integration eliminates the need to switch between platforms or connect to separate dApps. Deposits move directly from any EVM-compatible chain, and MetaMask’s internal routing removes swap fees when funding Hyperliquid positions. The timing is no coincidence. The launch comes just as Token2049 dominates headlines, adding fuel to the growing excitement around decentralized derivatives. The Hyperliquid Boost For Hyperliquid, this partnership could mark a breakout moment. The decentralized exchange has quietly grown into a DeFi powerhouse, handling roughly $383 billion in monthly trading volume, according to data tracked by DeFiLlama. That puts Hyperliquid in the same league as major centralized exchanges, but with on-chain transparency and user-controlled assets. The MetaMask integration opens that liquidity floodgate to millions of wallet users worldwide, without the usual barriers of custodial trading platforms. It also validates Hyperliquid’s recent momentum. In September, leaked GitHub code hinted at a pending…
WALLET
$0.02305
-1.87%
COM
$0.009956
+2.29%
FINANCE
$0.000779
-23.70%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:03
Predictive Oncology Raises $343.5M to Acquire ATH Tokens
The post Predictive Oncology Raises $343.5M to Acquire ATH Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Predictive Oncology completes $343.5M PIPE financing for token acquisition. Aims to support ATH token strategy. Biotech uses blockchain for AI-driven drug discovery. Predictive Oncology has completed a $343.5 million PIPE financing to acquire ATH tokens, enhancing its token treasury strategy, as announced via Globenewswire. This significant fund allocation underscores the potential integration of digital assets in biotech, emphasizing the evolving synergy between blockchain and precision medicine. Predictive Oncology Secures Major PIPE Financing for ATH Tokens Predictive Oncology recently completed a $343.5 million PIPE funding round. The financing includes a $50.8 million cash component and a $292.7 million crypto component, involving pre-funded warrants for ATH tokens. Led by Dr. Carl Schwartz, the company targets strengthening its ATH token treasury strategy. The acquisition of ATH tokens marks an expansion into blockchain technologies for distributed computing. This strategic move potentially enhances liquidity and engagement within the Aethir ecosystem, aligning with emerging trends in digital assets in biotech. Dr. Carl Schwartz, CEO, Predictive Oncology, remarked, “The strategic use of blockchain and AI in advancing precision medicine is pivotal for the future of healthcare, focusing on cost reduction and scalability.” While there are no notable public reactions from industry figures, forums like Twitter and Reddit speculate on the integration of blockchain within healthcare. Community discussions emphasize its innovative aspects but lack technical insights. ATH Tokens Acquisition Could Transform Biotech and Healthcare Did you know? The integration of blockchain technology in healthcare could significantly streamline data management and enhance patient privacy. Aethir (ATH) currently trades at $0.05 after a 7.16% drop over 24 hours. Its market cap stands at $609 million, with a fully diluted market cap of $2.1 billion per CoinMarketCap. A notable 20.08% gain occurred over 30 days, reflecting volatile trends. Aethir(ATH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:54 UTC on October…
ATH
$0.04189
-7.11%
COM
$0.009956
+2.29%
PIPE
$0.108
-3.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:02
Bitcoin Is The Standard Now: Outperform It, Or Get Left Behind – CEO
Bitcoin’s climb shows no signs of stopping, and one of crypto’s loudest bulls says the rally could keep running as long as governments keep expanding the money supply. According to his CNBC interview, Anthony Pompliano called Bitcoin a “savings technology” and argued that people can protect their earnings by putting part of their money into […]
NOW
$0.00376
-8.29%
GET
$0.00275
-24.07%
BULLS
$742.57
--%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/09 13:00
OpenAI executives: We are expanding our low-cost subscription service ChatGPT Go to 16 more countries in Asia
PANews reported on October 9 that OpenAI executive Nick Turley is expanding the low-cost subscription service ChatGPT Go to 16 more countries in Asia.
MORE
$0.0251
-4.12%
PANews
2025/10/09 12:34
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $69.046 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on October 9th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $69.046 million on October 8th, Eastern Time, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflows. BlackRock's ETHA ETF saw a net inflow of $149 million, leading all products, bringing its cumulative net inflow to $14.529 billion. Fidelity's FETH ETF saw a net outflow of $63.1151 million, bringing its cumulative net inflow to $2.752 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs was $31.173 billion, representing 5.73% of Ethereum's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $15.092 billion.
NET
$0.00007169
-9.06%
PANews
2025/10/09 11:55
