2025-10-12 Sunday

BitMine Stock Drops After Bold Short Seller Kerrisdale's Critique



Certainly! Here’s a polished, journalistic rewrite of the article, incorporating an engaging introduction, key takeaways, and improved readability, while maintaining the original HTML structure: — Shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies experienced volatile trading but ultimately closed higher after facing criticism from short-selling firm Kerrisdale Capital. The attack highlights ongoing scrutiny within the crypto industry, particularly [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/09 13:41
UK Lifts Ban on Crypto ETNs as Market Matures



The post UK Lifts Ban on Crypto ETNs as Market Matures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The move proves the UK’s growing market maturity and is a major step toward integrating digital assets into the country’s financial system. New tax rules also enable crypto ETNs to be included in pension schemes and ISAs. Meanwhile, in the US, Representative Bryan Steil confirmed that the CLARITY Act is still on track despite the ongoing government shutdown. Steil is optimistic that lawmakers could still pass the bill once operations resume. Crypto ETNs Return to UK The United Kingdom officially lifted its ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs). This is a huge toward the mainstream integration of digital assets in the country’s financial markets. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Wednesday that retail investors can now access crypto ETNs through FCA-approved exchanges, which is a reversal from a restriction that was in place since January of 2021. Crypto ETNs are debt-based financial instruments that allow investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without directly owning the underlying assets. These products trade like traditional securities, with the crypto held securely by regulated custodians.  Announcement from the FCA The FCA said the decision was made thanks to the market’s growing maturity and the regulator’s better understanding of digital asset products. “Since we restricted retail access to crypto ETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood,” said David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance. “In light of this, we’re providing consumers with more choice, while ensuring there are protections in place.” When the FCA first imposed the ban in 2021, it pointed to the risks associated with crypto volatility, market manipulation, and a lack of legitimate investment need. However, the tone shifted after the UK government moved to establish a clearer and more inclusive framework for digital assets. The regulator explained that while…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:32
Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Enhanced Regulations



The post Coinbase Launches Crypto Staking in New York Amid Enhanced Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase launches staking in New York, including ETH and SOL. Cosmos offers over 16% yield. California, New Jersey, Maryland, Wisconsin remain excluded. Coinbase has launched crypto staking for New York users, enabling Ethereum, Solana, Cosmos, and more, marking a regulatory milestone under explicit state approval. This expansion enhances crypto accessibility in a key market, potentially boosting asset inflows and offering competitive yields, notably Cosmos with over 16%. Coinbase’s Entry Causes Regulatory and Market Ripples Coinbase has announced the rollout of crypto staking services for New York, targeting an expanded user base and maintaining regulatory compliance. The company’s decision followed verified state regulations, marking its presence in 46 states, excluding four states still pending regulatory processes. The current offer includes major tokens such as Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos, with users now able to participate in staking for significant yield returns. Notably, Cosmos is providing an enticing annual yield above 16%, appealing to both retail and institutional clients. Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer, Coinbase, – “Starting today, New Yorkers can stake their crypto on Coinbase.” Ethereum’s Surge and Staking’s Future Path in New York Did you know? Expanding staking services in New York signifies a significant shift within a traditionally stringent regulatory environment, potentially leading to increased participation and investment comparable to past rollouts in new jurisdictions. Ethereum’s price stands at $4,442.14 with a market cap of approximately $536.18 billion, marking a 48.59% rise over 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap. The circulating supply is roughly 120.70 million, reflecting Ethereum’s substantial influence in today’s market, while daily trading volume has declined by 29.52%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:25 UTC on October 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes Coinbase’s staking service in New York may pave ways for further expansions in states with complex regulations. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:29
Huma Finance Announces Project Flywheel – PayFi Game-Changer Aiming to Revolutionize the Solana DeFi



Huma Finance announces Project Flywheel on Solana, with Looping, Reserve, and Vault on sustainable PayFi expansion, which launches in Q-4 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/09 13:20
Willy Woo Issues Warning To Altcoin And Bitcoin Holders Ahead of Possible 80% Crash



The post Willy Woo Issues Warning To Altcoin And Bitcoin Holders Ahead of Possible 80% Crash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market has rallied for most of 2025, but signs of exhaustion are starting to appear. According to on-chain analyst Willy Woo, market conditions now resemble previous late-cycle phases that led to big drawdowns. He says that another 80% correction in Bitcoin’s price remains probable, not because of weak fundamentals, but because of thinning global liquidity. Each market cycle exposes structural weaknesses. The last downturn from 2022 to 2023 was one of the harshest in the industry’s history. It began with the collapse of Terra’s Luna ecosystem, erasing more than $40 billion in value and triggering a chain of failures that spread through the market. When the Dominoes Fell After Luna collapsed, leveraged firms like Celsius and Three Arrows Capital unraveled. Their losses rippled into lenders, market makers, and exchanges. Genesis, Alameda Research, and eventually FTX followed, creating what became a near-systemic failure. Billions of dollars in customer funds vanished, and the industry spent over a year rebuilding from the wreckage. Today, the system is stronger. Exchange reserves are more transparent, regulators are more active, and spot ETFs have shifted liquidity toward regulated markets. Risky leverage is less common. But a sturdier structure does not make crypto immune. Bitcoin remains tied to global liquidity flows, and when those weaken, even the strongest foundations are tested. Liquidity Still Rules the Market Woo’s analysis centers on liquidity as the main force behind every major price cycle. During the Federal Reserve’s tightening phase between 2022 and 2023, global liquidity shrank and Bitcoin lost about 77% of its value. The same relationship, he argues, still holds true today. Liquidity acts as the oxygen of the market. When it expands, prices rise easily. When it contracts, the entire risk curve deflates. Bitcoin, sitting furthest on that curve, always reacts first and hardest. While traditional markets may fall by a third during recessions, Bitcoin and altcoins often lose 70–80% as speculation unwinds. Liquidity Models Flash Red Woo’s macro cycle risk model shows that market prices are again stretching far above their liquidity base. When risk levels rise and real inflows weaken, the market is sustained more by momentum than by capital — a fragile state that has historically preceded sharp reversals. His liquidity index paints the same picture. The last time it fell below a critical threshold was before the 2017 and 2021 peaks, both followed by drawdowns exceeding 70%. Bitcoin has now slipped below that line once again. At the same time, the Federal Reserve’s liquidity injections are tapering, reducing the cash that once supported the rally. Prices remain elevated, but the capital behind them is weakening. In conclusion, stronger plumbing can slow the decline, but it cannot defy gravity. The market may survive the next crash more cleanly — yet it will still have to fall before it finds its next base. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading above $122,000 and has slipped into the green zone.
Coinstats
2025/10/09 13:10
The Biggest In Crypto History?



The post The Biggest In Crypto History? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anticipation is rising as Polymarket hints at a POLY token airdrop that could outshine previous records set by Pi Network and Uniswap. With over 1.35 million users and recent institutional investment at a $9 billion valuation, Polymarket’s potential airdrop is poised to make history in the crypto community. Sponsored Sponsored Is the Biggest Airdrop Yet Coming with Polymarket’s POLY Token? Speculation gained momentum after Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan tweeted about POLY. The crypto executive’s post spurred discussions about whether the token could join the ranks of the largest crypto assets. The post signalled major ambitions for the project, with users wondering if the token, on launch, could compete by market capitalization with other top crypto assets. “From what it looked like, he hinted that $POLY could become one of the biggest tokens by market cap,” said on-chain analyst Pranjal Bora. Amid POLY token launch thoughts, it would be nearly impossible to rule out the possibility of an airdrop, potentially rewarding early adopters. The data behind Polymarket’s active trader base further explains why this prospective airdrop stands out, drawing heavy interest when compared to previous industry breakthroughs. Polymarket’s 1.35 million active traders put it among the top crypto projects, while participation metrics reveal a highly engaged core. According to Didi, a DeFi researcher on X (Twitter), only 0.51% of wallets have net profits over $1,000, and top trading volumes of over $50,000 are limited to 1.74% of users. Sponsored Sponsored Infographic shows Polymarket’s active user base and wallet distribution. Source: Didi on X This intensifies talk that hundreds of thousands may qualify for a notable airdrop if allocations reward activity and volume. “Polymarket just hinted at their $POLY token today…They currently have over 1.35M traders…Polymarket could easily end up being the biggest airdrop ever. Position yourself accordingly,” the researcher shared in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:08
Ghana finalizes crypto bill; Kenya advances VASP law



The post Ghana finalizes crypto bill; Kenya advances VASP law appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Ghana finalizes crypto bill; Kenya advances VASP law Ghana has become the latest African country to draft a comprehensive framework for the digital asset industry, with the country’s central bank sending the new draft bill to parliament. Meanwhile, in Kenya, a Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Bill that grants regulatory authority to the central bank and the capital markets watchdog was given the nod at the committee stage in the National Assembly. Ghana’s new law targets burgeoning ‘crypto’ sector The Bank of Ghana (BOG) recently announced that it has completed drafting a new virtual assets bill and will hand it over to parliament for consideration. The central bank has been working on the bill for a few years, local media outlets report. It has collaborated with the anti-money laundering (AML) watchdog, known as the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to address concerns such as market integrity, Know Your Customer (KYC) programs, and AML practices. Additionally, the bank has worked with industry experts and lobby groups, government institutions, legal and technology experts, and international partners, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). BOG intends to continue collecting feedback from the rapidly expanding ‘crypto’ industry and has already planned national engagement sessions with the public. It will also lead awareness campaigns, which Governor Johnson Asiama has previously said is critical to the success of the new framework. In its statement, the regulator reiterated its commitment to promoting “a safe, transparent, and innovative virtual asset ecosystem that protects users, encourages responsible innovation, and safeguards the integrity of the financial system.” The top bank has already started laying the groundwork for the new framework. A few months back, it launched a mandatory registration exercise for VASPs operating in Ghana, from exchanges and wallets…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/09 13:05
Bitcoin & Altcoin OI Forming Same Warning Setup As Dec 2024, Analyst Says



A cryptocurrency analyst has pointed out how the Open Interest for Bitcoin and the altcoins is forming a setup that previously led to a market downturn. Bitcoin & Altcoins Have Seen A Jump In Open Interest Recently In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has discussed about the latest trend in the Open Interest for Bitcoin and the altcoins. This indicator measures the total amount of positions related to a given asset or group of assets that are currently open on all centralized derivatives exchanges. It takes into account both long and short positions. Related Reading: Bitcoin Plummets To $120,600: This Could Be The Next Support When the value of the Open interest rises, it means speculative interest in the market is going up as traders are opening up fresh positions. Generally, new positions come with more leverage for the sector, so volatility can go up following a jump in the metric. On the other hand, the indicator going down implies investors are either pulling back on risk or getting forcibly liquidated by their platform. Such a washout of leverage typically results in greater market stability. Now, here is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the Open Interest for Bitcoin and that for all altcoins combined over the last couple of years: As is visible in the above graph, the Bitcoin Open Interest has witnessed a notable increase alongside the latest price rally, implying investors have been opening up new bets on the derivatives market. This isn’t an unusual trend, as rallies tend to attract attention to the cryptocurrency, especially in the case of a run like the latest one, which has taken the coin to a fresh all-time high (ATH). The scale and speed of the increase can be worth monitoring, however, as such conditions can make the market prone to a liquidation squeeze. Another factor that can be worth noting is that the altcoin Open Interest has also shot up at the same time, indicating speculative activity across the sector has ramped up. From the chart, it’s visible that something like this also occurred in December 2024. “Back then, it led to months of sideways chop followed by a 30%+ drop,” notes the analyst. The market could already be starting to feel the effects of heating in the Open Interest as Bitcoin and the altcoins have gone through notable volatility in the past day. BTC plunged from above $125,000 to below $121,000 in the matter of a few hours, before recovering back near $123,000. Others, like Ethereum, are yet to make any significant recovery from the plunge. Related Reading: Social Media Turns Bearish On XRP: Is This A Buy Signal? This volatility resulted in liquidations of almost $644 million in the cryptocurrency derivatives market, according to data from CoinGlass. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $122,900, up over 5% in the last week. Featured image from Dall-E, CoinGlass.com, charts from TradingView.com
NewsBTC
2025/10/09 13:00
Solana ETF Speculation Gains Steam — MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX Join Analyst Watchlists for 2025



A new wave of hope in the altcoin market has been triggered by investor hype around a possible Solana ETF. Speculation among traders is that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might sanction several Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a few days, which is a significant move towards institutional access to SOL. This momentum […] Continue Reading: Solana ETF Speculation Gains Steam — MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX Join Analyst Watchlists for 2025
Coinstats
2025/10/09 13:00
Stablecoin News: North Dakota Unveils Plans for State-Backed Stablecoin



North Dakota plans to launch the USD-backed stablecoin, Roughrider Coin, in 2026, modernizing interbank transactions and strengthening local financial networks. North Dakota announced plans to create a state-backed digital currency. This new stablecoin is named the Roughrider Coin. The coin is to be released in 2026 by the Bank of North Dakota. It is aimed […] The post Stablecoin News: North Dakota Unveils Plans for State-Backed Stablecoin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/09 13:00
