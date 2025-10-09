EU’s privacy-killing Chat Control bill delayed — but fight isn’t over

In an apparent victory for digital privacy, the head of the largest political party in Germany has come out against controversial legislation that would enable mass online state surveillance. German technology news site Heise Online reports that next week's vote in the EU Council has now been delayed, although this was not confirmed at the time of writing. Patrick Hansen, senior director for EU strategy and policy. Under the guise of fighting child sexual abuse material, the "Chat Control" regulations would enable the mass surveillance of private messages prior to encryption on platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp. But cypherpunks know that even if this attempt fails, it's only a matter of time before they try again, because this is a battle that has been fought many times. In 1988, one of the founding members of the "cypherpunk movement," Timothy C. May, predicted that computer tech would soon let people "communicate and interact in a totally anonymous manner" and the state would attempt to halt its spread, citing "national security concerns." He later presented this thesis at a 1992 meeting that kicked off the "cypherpunk movement" — a group of 1,300 people advocating for the widespread use of cryptography to preserve privacy. This infamous group eventually included the likes of Hal Finney, Jack Dorsey and Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin as money outside the control of the state in 2008. May has been proven right time and time again. Over the past three years, European member countries have been debating whether to support the "Chat Control" bill in the name of child safety. The European Union was due to vote on Oct. 14 on the Danish Presidency's Chat Control proposal. Fight Chat Control, a website that tracks its progress, currently shows there are 12 member states in support, nine opposing,…