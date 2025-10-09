2025-10-12 Sunday

Bitwise Solana ETF to Launch This Week as It Amends Staking, Fees? Bloomberg Weighs In

The post Bitwise Solana ETF to Launch This Week as It Amends Staking, Fees? Bloomberg Weighs In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) is likely gearing up for launch this week as the issuer amends its application to include staking, ticker, and low fees. The final deadline for the US SEC to decide on Bitwise’s BSOL exchange-traded fund (ETF) is October 16, but the commission could approve all SOL ETFs with a final decision on Grayscale’s due by Friday. Bitwise Solana ETF Prepares for Launch According to the SEC filing, asset management firm Bitwise submitted a fifth amendment to its spot Solana ETF application. The firm includes ‘Staking’ in the name and sets a 0.20% management fee. “This is more like they slashed fees right to their bottom level from the get go,” said Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart. Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Filing. Source: James Seyffart Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas quoted the low fees as “Bitwise not playing around” as they seek to lead in inflows. Notably, low fees have a near-perfect history of attracting potential investors. Thought we’d see higher first, need war to get this low. They prob figured it’s gonna end up there anyway so just do it now (veteran Terrordome move right there). The asset management firm waived fees for the first three months or until assets under management reach the first $1 billion. This signals the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF’s readiness to get listed and trade on CBOE BZX Exchange, awaiting the SEC approval. Other details disclosed in the filings include Chapman and Cutler LLP as legal counsel, Fenwick & West LLP as tax counsel, and consent from accounting firm KPMG. Also, Attestant as staking, delegated staking and re-staking provider and staking custody agreement with Coinbase Custody. Can Solana ETFs Get Approval by Friday? Bloomberg analysts also addressed investors’ doubts on whether Solana ETFs can still get processed and approved after the…
2025/10/09 14:34
XRP Ledger Becomes Testing Ground for Next-Gen AI Integration

The post XRP Ledger Becomes Testing Ground for Next-Gen AI Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) is reshaping how artificial intelligence interacts with blockchain. In collaboration with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the project is developing an AI framework that runs directly on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it a foundation for autonomous and verifiable machine agents. From Research to On-Chain Reality Led by Professor Yang Liu, NTU’s team began with cybersecurity experiments aimed at detecting code flaws using large language models. When those models failed to recognize subtle vulnerabilities, the researchers turned to agentic AI – systems designed to think like human analysts. The breakthrough came when they connected these AI agents to XRPL’s infrastructure, allowing them to execute tasks and settle results transparently on-chain. Ripple’s UBRI host Lauren Weymouth said the integration represents “academic innovation turned production-grade,” emphasizing how AI can now exist as part of the ledger rather than a separate off-chain service. Transparency and Utility Running AI directly on XRPL brings a unique benefit: traceability. Every decision, payment, or analysis performed by these agents is logged on-chain, offering complete accountability. “The XRP Ledger gives AI a built-in trust layer,” Liu explained, noting that it also allows agents to access payment systems seamlessly. Ripple’s vision is broader than security audits. The same framework could power smart financial tools, IoT coordination, or liquidity management – all handled by self-operating agents that use XRP for settlement. Managing AI Risks Liu also warned that autonomous systems can behave unpredictably when tied to real-world value. His team is designing guardrails to prevent agents from taking unintended actions, combining security measures to block hacks with safety protocols to keep behavior aligned with human intent. The next research phase focuses on giving agents “memory” and reasoning skills, enabling them to learn from past transactions and adapt to changing conditions. Liu said these features…
2025/10/09 14:30
GBP/USD gains some positive traction amid a broadly weaker US Dollar

The post GBP/USD gains some positive traction amid a broadly weaker US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reclaims 1.3400 amid a weaker USD; not out of the woods yet The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and moves away from a nearly two-week trough, around the 1.3370 area touched the previous day. Spot prices climb further beyond the 1.3400 mark in the last hour and, for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak amid a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the downfall along a descending channel since the beginning of this month favor the GBP/USD bears. Furthermore, negative oscillators on 4-hour/daily charts suggest that any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Read more… GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.3400 amid ongoing US government shutdown The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.3405, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid concerns over a prolonged US government shutdown. The speech by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will be in the spotlight later on Thursday.  The US government shutdown has entered its ninth day with no hint of progress toward a resolution as the Senate on Wednesday again rejected dueling Republican and Democratic funding proposals to end the federal shutdown. The competing stopgaps had already failed to pass in five previous votes. Read more… GBP/USD stabilizes as US Dollar eases, traders await Fed minutes GBP/USD recovers ground on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) trims some of its earlier gains amid a scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3425, up 0.08%. The British Pound (GBP)…
2025/10/09 14:27
EU’s privacy-killing Chat Control bill delayed — but fight isn’t over

The post EU’s privacy-killing Chat Control bill delayed — but fight isn’t over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an apparent victory for digital privacy, the head of the largest political party in Germany has come out against controversial legislation that would enable mass online state surveillance. German technology news site Heise Online reports that next week’s vote in the EU Council has now been delayed, although this was not confirmed at the time of writing. Patrick Hansen, senior director for EU strategy and policy. Under the guise of fighting child sexual abuse material, the “Chat Control” regulations would enable the mass surveillance of private messages prior to encryption on platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp. But cypherpunks know that even if this attempt fails, it’s only a matter of time before they try again, because this is a battle that has been fought many times. In 1988, one of the founding members of the “cypherpunk movement,” Timothy C. May, predicted that computer tech would soon let people “communicate and interact in a totally anonymous manner” and the state would attempt to halt its spread, citing “national security concerns.” He later presented this thesis at a 1992 meeting that kicked off the “cypherpunk movement” — a group of 1,300 people advocating for the widespread use of cryptography to preserve privacy.  This infamous group eventually included the likes of Hal Finney, Jack Dorsey and Satoshi Nakamoto, who created Bitcoin as money outside the control of the state in 2008.  May has been proven right time and time again. Over the past three years, European member countries have been debating whether to support the “Chat Control” bill in the name of child safety. The European Union was due to vote on Oct. 14 on the Danish Presidency’s Chat Control proposal. Fight Chat Control, a website that tracks its progress, currently shows there are 12 member states in support, nine opposing,…
2025/10/09 14:19
8 New 1000x Potential Tokens Set to Explode in 2025

The post 8 New 1000x Potential Tokens Set to Explode in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover eight new 1000x potential projects set to explode in 2025. BullZilla leads as the new high-potential altcoin with unmatched ROI and staking rewards. The crypto market is entering one of its most exciting phases since 2021. With Bitcoin stabilizing and altcoin liquidity surging, investors are turning toward presales that mix hype, community, and solid tokenomics. Six projects are catching serious attention: BullZilla, Avalanche (AVAX), MoonBull (MOBU), La Culex (CULEX), Hedera (HBAR), and Cronos (CRO). Among them, BullZilla crypto presale has emerged as the new high-potential altcoin in 2025, thanks to its engineered scarcity, staking structure, and exponential ROI projections. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL) — The Beast That’s Redefining Presale Economics BullZilla ($BZIL) has stormed into headlines as one of the most talked-about presales of 2025. The token is currently priced at $0.0001324 in Stage 5D, with over $840,000 raised and more than 2,700 holders already on board. What makes it special is its intelligent presale design,  each stage increases the price automatically as funding milestones are met, creating constant demand and scarcity. Every BullZilla presale stage triggers a “Roar Drop,” a burn cycle that permanently removes tokens from supply. This mechanism maintains the project’s deflationary nature, making each token more valuable over time. When combined with its staking ecosystem offering up to 70% APY, it turns BullZilla into more than just a meme coin, it becomes a yield-driven ecosystem built for longevity. Massive ROI Potential BullZilla’s presale chart paints a clear picture of upside. Early participants who bought in at Stage 1 are already sitting on gains of over 2,200 times, with the total ROI potential reaching up to 3,881 times by the time of listing. The projected listing price is $0.00527141, meaning a $1,000 investment at current levels could potentially balloon to nearly $39,800 at launch. This…
2025/10/09 14:15
Crypto News Today (Live Updates) Oct 9

The post Crypto News Today (Live Updates) Oct 9 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News October 9, 2025 06:01:07 UTC FOMC Minutes Signal More Rate Cuts Likely Before Year-End The latest FOMC Minutes reveal that most Federal Reserve officials believe it will be appropriate to ease monetary policy further later this year. However, a few members suggested they could have supported holding rates steady in September. Notably, some participants questioned whether the current policy stance is truly restrictive, hinting at growing internal debate over how much further rate adjustments may be needed to support economic stability. October 9, 2025 06:01:07 UTC Helius Targets 5% Solana Stake, Eyes Hong Kong Listing Within 6 Months Solana-based data company Helius has revealed plans to acquire at least 5% of Solana’s total supply, signaling strong confidence in the blockchain’s growth. The firm also hinted at expanding globally, stating that once market capitalization and regulatory conditions are favorable, its second listing will be in Hong Kong potentially within the next six months. This move underscores rising institutional interest in Solana’s rapidly evolving ecosystem.
2025/10/09 14:15
Bitcoin Rally and ETF Inflows Signal Strong Demand, but Rising Leverage Could Prompt Pullback Toward $117,000

The post Bitcoin Rally and ETF Inflows Signal Strong Demand, but Rising Leverage Could Prompt Pullback Toward $117,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin ETF inflows are driving strong institutional demand for BTC, lifting nearly all circulating supply into profit while raising short‑term fragility due to higher leverage and funding rates; monitor the $121k–$117k cost‑basis support zone for potential stabilization and renewed buying. Institutional demand from spot Bitcoin ETFs and futures is supporting price discovery. Nearly 97% of Bitcoin supply is in profit, increasing the likelihood of consolidation. Support cluster near $117,000 holds ~190,000 BTC cost basis, while $120k–$121k is secondary support. Bitcoin ETF inflows driving BTC demand; watch $117k support and rising leverage for short-term risk — read key levels and action items now. What is driving Bitcoin’s rally and ETF inflows? Bitcoin ETF inflows and rising futures volumes are the primary drivers of the recent BTC rally, signaling strong institutional demand that has pushed nearly all circulating supply into profit. Exchange and onchain data show accelerated capital flows, but analysts warn that higher leverage and funding rates raise short‑term risk. How much of Bitcoin’s supply is in profit and why does it matter? Onchain analytics report that about 97% of…
2025/10/09 14:05
MetaMask DeFi Transformation: Perpetuals, Rewards, and Polymarket Deal

The company has launched perpetual futures trading, a MetaMask Rewards program, and an upcoming integration with Polymarket’s prediction markets – […] The post MetaMask DeFi Transformation: Perpetuals, Rewards, and Polymarket Deal appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/10/09 14:00
Here’s Why This Redirect Test Works

Testing The post Here’s Why This Redirect Test Works appeared first on CoinTab News.
2025/10/09 13:52
‘Rugged’ By Gold? Economist Thinks Bitcoin’s Glory Days May Be Numbered

The post ‘Rugged’ By Gold? Economist Thinks Bitcoin’s Glory Days May Be Numbered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Rugged’ By Gold? Economist Thinks Bitcoin’s Glory Days May Be Numbered | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/rugged-by-gold-economist-thinks-bitcoins-glory-days-may-be-numbered/
2025/10/09 13:49
